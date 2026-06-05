FireKeepers Casino 400

Location: Brooklyn, Mich.

Course: Michigan International Speedway

Format: 2.0-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 200

FireKeepers Casino 400 Race Preview

Toyota drivers dominated a week ago at Nashville as Denny Hamlin overcame a start-line infraction to win for the second time this season. With Toyota drivers finishing in the top three and claiming four of the top six spots, both Ford and Chevrolet have ground to make up if they want a shot at winning in their backyard this week at Michigan International Speedway. Ford once owned this track with nine straight wins, but Toyota has since taken control and won the last two races here with Hamlin and Tyler Reddick. That recent success, along with the manufacturer's current advantage, will make Toyota tough to beat again this weekend. Still, Michigan has a history of producing exciting and competitive races, and its long layout often brings fuel mileage into play. Toyota may be the early favorite, but anything can happen at this fast 2.0-mile oval.

Key Stats at Michigan International Speedway

Number of races: 108

Winners from pole: 21

Winners from top-5 starters: 65

Winners from top-10 starters: 81

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 7

Fastest race: 173.997 mph

Previous 10 Michigan Winners

2025 - Denny Hamlin

2024 - Tyler Reddick

2023 - Chris Buescher

2022 - Kevin Harvick

2021 - Ryan Blaney

2020 II _ Kevin Harvick

2020 I - Kevin Harvick

2019 fall - Kevin Harvick

2019 spring - Joey Logano

2018 fall - Kevin Harvick

Michigan International Speedway's long straights and wide racing surface await the NASCAR Cup Series competitors this week. The 2.0-mile D-shaped oval features 18-degree banking in the turns and offers plenty of room for drivers to spread out. Even without progressive banking, the width of the racing surface helps reduce the aerodynamic limitations that can make passing difficult, allowing for close racing throughout the field and in traffic. Michigan's long straightaways place a premium on horsepower and top speed, while the high corner-entry speeds demand a car that can still turn effectively and hold the preferred line. The smoother surface is not especially hard on tires, but the length of the lap makes fuel strategy an important factor. Depending on when cautions fall, teams may try to stretch a fuel run to cut down on pit stops or gain track position. Unless late-race chaos or a fuel-mileage battle changes the script, the winner usually comes from the front of the field.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the FireKeepers 400

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Denny Hamlin - $11,000

Kyle Larson - $10,500

Ryan Blaney - $10,200

Christopher Bell - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chase Briscoe - $9,700

Ty Gibbs - $9,500

Chase Elliott - $9,300

William Byron - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Chris Buescher - $8,900

Carson Hocevar - $8,700

Bubba Wallace - $8,500

Brad Keselowski - $7,900

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ryan Preece - $7,500

Erik Jones - $7,300

Zane Smith - $6,800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $6,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Denny Hamlin - $11,000

Chase Briscoe - $9,700

Chris Buescher - $8,900

Brad Keselowski - $7,900

Zane Smith - $6,800

John Hunter Nemechek - $5,700

Last week's Nashville win was the culmination Denny Hamlin's (DK $11,000, FD $14,000) recent run of superiority. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran is making the most of his advantage by running at the front nearly every week, and he finally added another race win to his tally a week ago. He is also the defending winner of this week's race. It is tough to win back-to-back races in this competitive series, but Hamlin is no stranger to doing so. At Michigan, he has three wins and hasn't finished lower than 12th since 2018.

JGR teammate Chase Briscoe (DK $9,700, FD $12,000) has also been in good form lately. He appears to be moving past the bad luck that kept him from stronger finishes earlier in the season and comes into this week's race with two top-five finishes in the last three events. Briscoe has never finished in the top 10 at Michigan, but his first start at the track with Joe Gibbs Racing last season was encouraging. He won the pole and led his first laps at the speedway. With Toyota's current advantage and Briscoe showing signs of promise here last year, he is one driver worth keeping on the radar this week.

Ford's Chris Buescher (DK $8,900, FD $9,500) is a driver not to miss this week. Recently, the RFK Racing driver has been on fire at Michigan. In the last three races at the track he finished first, sixth, and second with 65 total laps led. Buescher started this season strongly and is eighth in points, but he is looking to end a small slump of finishes outside of the top 20. This is a track he can do that and continue firming up his claim on one of the 16 spots in The Chase.

Buescher's boss Brad Keselowski (DK $7,900, FD $7,800) should also be a good play. A tussle with Austin Dillon sent him crashing out of last week's race at Nashville early, but Michigan is a place Keselowski excels. Despite never winning in his 28 career visits, he he has nine top-five and 16 top-finishes with an average finish of 12th. He also finished in the top 10 in four of the last five races at the speedway.

Zane Smith (DK $6,800, FD $6,500) has been getting excellent results from his Front Row Motorsports equipment. He has two top-10 finishes in a row leading up to this week's race with three top-10 finishes from the last five. Similar success has been present for him at Michigan, too. Smith has two series starts at this circuit with both ending in seventh-place finishes. With an average start of 18.5 in the same period, Smith could be a valuable addition to rosters again this week.

Toyota's John Hunter Nemechek (DK $5,700, FD $4,000) may offer some value further down the price list. He has frequently improved from his starting position this season, especially at quick tracks. At Texas and Kansas, he gained a net 22 positions from where he qualified. With another high-speed track on tap this week, this could be another one where Nemechek adds finish differential points that make a difference to fantasy players.

NASCAR Betting Picks for the FireKeepers 400

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 7:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Denny Hamlin +400

Top-Five Finish - Chris Buescher +160

Top-10 Finish - Brad Keselowski +145

Winning Team - RFK Racing +800

Denny Hamlin continues to be hard to bet against. This week's race is expected to be another good one for Toyota, and Hamlin is also near the top of his game. He won at Michigan last season and is coming off of his second points win of 2026 just a week ago at Nashville. Even though he hasn't yet matched Tyler Reddick's impressive win tally that started the season, Hamlin has been closing the gap and is one of the hottest drivers in the field at the moment. With 20 top-10 finishes from 35 track starts, Hamlin should find his way to the lead this Sunday, too.

Michigan has been a great venue for Chris Buescher recently. He has a win and four top-10 finishes from 15 starts at the track with three of those top-10s coming in the last three races. Buescher and RFK Racing have shown speed this season, too. The veteran driver sits eighth in points and should be able to use this week's race as an inflection point after finishing outside of the top 20 the last two weeks. Buescher's best chance for a win this weekend may come from a fuel-mileage battle, but fantasy players should expect him to have a chance at a top-five finish regardless of how the race plays out.

Brad Keselowski could also be in line for a good day on Sunday. The veteran has never won at Michigan, but he has 16 top-10 finishes in 28 starts there. Barring trouble, Keselowski has run in or around the top 10 in nearly every race this season, and four of his last five starts at this track have also ended with top-10 finishes. He has not finished inside the top 10 since Kansas, but his history at Michigan should give fans confidence that he can work his way back among the front-runners this week.

An alternative bet to look at this week is RFK Racing for the win. The Ford trio does not have the same leg up on the competition as Toyota this week, but the past history of this team and this track mean they should punch above their weight. Chris Buescher is a former winner. Brad Keselowski consistently finishes in the top 10, and Ryan Preece has also gotten into the top 10 since joining the organization. Given the right circumstances, it would not be a shock to see one or all of the RFK drivers among the leaders this week, and with a little luck they could wind up in Victory Lane, too.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.