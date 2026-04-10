Food City 500

Location: Bristol, Tenn.

Course: Bristol Motor Speedway

Format: 0.53-mile oval

Laps: 500

Food City 500 Race Preview

After speculation about Hendrick Motorsports' difficulties adapting to the new 2026 Chevrolet body, Chase Elliott delivered a strategy-driven victory two weeks ago at Martinsville. The former series champion stayed out on worn tires longer than the rest of the field, and a well-timed caution allowed him to pit and rejoin the cycle with the leaders. That savvy decision set up a showdown to the finish between Elliott and Denny Hamlin, who had been dominant up to that point. Elliott's speed in the closing laps proved too much for Hamlin, making Elliott the first Hendrick driver to reach Victory Lane this season.

After a week off, the NASCAR Cup Series returns with a second consecutive short-track event, this time at Bristol Motor Speedway. The compact circuit, known for its steep banking and heavy traffic, has delivered countless memorable moments throughout its 127-race history, and fans are eager for more excitement in 2026. The new rules package, designed to increase tire wear and challenge drivers, could play a pivotal role this week at a track famous for high-intensity action both on and off the racing surface.

Key Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

Number of races: 127

Winners from pole: 27

Winners from top-5 starters: 74

Winners from top-10 starters: 99

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 6

Fastest race: 104.589 mph

Previous 10 Bristol Winners

2025 fall - Christopher Bell

2025 spring - Kyle Larson

2024 fall - Kyle Larson

2024 spring - Denny Hamlin

2023 - Denny Hamlin

2022 - Chris Buescher

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 fall - Kevin Harvick

2020 spring - Brad Keselowski

2019 fall - Denny Hamlin

This week's race at Bristol is set to be one of the toughest challenges yet for the new 2026 rules package, which aims to ramp up tire wear and put more of the race's outcome back in the drivers' hands. Traditionally, Bristol's concrete surface and high speeds have been tough on tires, but recent races here have often been dominated by a handful of cars, which is not the close and intense action fans crave. With its steep banking and tight quarters, Bristol has always rewarded track position, but this season, managing equipment is expected to play a bigger role. Notably, four of the last five races at this track were won by drivers who started in the first two rows, and over three quarters of the 127 series races have been won by someone starting inside the top 10. Bristol's combination of high speeds and heavy traffic means teams must dial in a setup that can handle anything thrown their way. Still, qualifying up front and holding that position throughout the race remains the easiest path to a strong finish. Equipment management may be more important with the new rules, but having the option to pit while leading is still the better option to have. As the race winds down, caution timing could shake up strategies, with some teams choosing track position over fresh tires in the final laps.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the Food City 500

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $11,500

Denny Hamlin - $11,000

Ryan Blaney - $10,700

Christopher Bell - $10,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chase Elliott - $9,700

Ty Gibbs - $9,500

Chase Briscoe - $8,900

Brad Keselowski - $8,700

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Carson Hocevar - $8,000

Ross Chastain - $7,600

Ryan Preece - $7,500

Austin Cindric - $7,200

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

AJ Allmendinger - $6,600

Erik Jones - $6,300

Daniel Suarez - $6,200

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $5,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Food City 500

Denny Hamlin - $11,000

Ty Gibbs - $9,500

Brad Keselowski - $8,700

Carson Hocevar - $8,000

Austin Cindric - $7,200

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $5,500

He didn't get the victory he should have at Martinsville, but fantasy players can be sure that Denny Hamlin (DK $11,000, FD $13,500) will be back in force to make up for it this week at Bristol. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is a perennial favorite at short tracks and a four-time Bristol winner. He was the runner-up finisher in this race last season and was on a six-race Bristol run of top-10 finishes until a detached wheel caused him to crash late in the event. Despite that mishap, all signs point to Hamlin being back among the contenders at one of his best tracks again this week.

The strong start to the season continued for Ty Gibbs (DK $9,5000, FD $12,000) at Martinsville. The Joe Gibbs Racing teammate finished fourth in that race to extend his run of finishes sixth or better to five. That impressive streak has also moved him to sixth in the championship standings and knocking on the door of his first series victory. Bristol is as likely a place as any for that to happen, too. Gibbs has four top-10 finishes from six starts, and he led 201 laps there last fall.

Brad Keselowski (DK $8,700, FD $10,000) is also off to a good start to the season with three top-10s from the first seven races. At Martinsville, he finished 13th despite starting 23rd. This season's step up in performance could bode well for his chances this week at Bristol, too. Keselowski finished second in the fall Bristol race despite starting 18th. He led 33 laps that day and looked like a potential winner. This is one of his better tracks with three career victories, and even a small improvement in qualifying this week could set him up to have a big day.

Another driver showing clear improvement this season is Carson Hocevar (DK $8,000, FD $9,500). Getting crashed into last race notwithstanding, Hocevar has shown glimpses of potential, and Bristol has consistently been a place he has outperformed at. He has three finishes of 11th or better from his five series starts at the track along with a seventh-place run last fall with 26 laps led. That consistent success at this track coupled with his improved 2026 performance should make fantasy players optimistic about his chances this week.

Austin Cindric (DK $7,200, FD $7,200) fits a similar mold. He now sits 18th in points after back-to-back top-10 finishes, and the speed he showed in early season races is starting to translate into full race distances. While his best Bristol finish is only 13th, he did show potential with a third-place qualifying effort last fall. He led 10 laps that day before a wheel fire dropped him down the running order.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (DK $5,500, FD $4,000) hasn't had a top-20 finish since Daytona, but there could still be reason to choose him this week. First, his price reflects his underperformance so far, and Bristol is a track he can outperform at. He has seven top-10s from 24 series starts and qualified second and 11th in the two Bristol stops last season. Finding that single-lap speed again this week will set him off on the right foot, and the top-20 should come if he can execute throughout the race while avoiding everyone else's problems.

NASCAR Cup Series Betting Picks for the Food City 500

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:00 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Denny Hamlin +500

Top-Five Finish - Ty Gibbs +100

Top-10 Finish - Austin Cindric +260

Group Winner - Ty Gibbs +250, Chase Elliott +285, Chase Briscoe +285, Joey Logano +380

Short-track ace Denny Hamlin is likely out for revenge after coming so close to winning at Martinsville. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is already a winner this season and is showing the form that nearly took him to the title last season, too. Hamlin is one of the best on short tracks and has won at Bristol multiple times. He was beaten at Martinsville by a Hendrick Chevrolet, but that team has struggled with their 2026 body changes, which continues to put the advantage in Hamlin and Toyota's court this week. Bristol is also a track where the winner is likely to be one of the favorites, and Hamlin stands above the rest given how well he and Toyota are running right now.

Another driver poised for a potentially great race weekend is Ty Gibbs. The young driver is on an impressive string of finishes that are exactly the type of statistics fans are likely to see just before a breakthrough win. At no time in his Cup Series career has Gibbs looked as likely to win a race as he does right now, and fans can cash in this week even if he just keeps his top-five finishing streak alive. Those looking for even better odds could also take him as a group winner against Elliott, Briscoe, and Logano. Elliott is unlikely to win two races in a row, and Logano only got his first top-10 in the current generation of car at Bristol last fall. Chase Briscoe is likely to be Gibbs' biggest challenge in this group, but Gibbs is consistently racing better than his teammate heading into the weekend.

One top-10 wager to consider is Austin Cindric. The Team Penske No. 2 camp has improved from last season and Cindric is also tying his flashes of speed to full-race performances. Cindric now heads to Bristol with back-to-back top-10 finishes, and his qualifying effort of third last fall suggests the team is discovering Bristol speed. If they can put those two pieces together this weekend, Cindric could be in store for his first series top-10 at the track.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.