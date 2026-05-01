Wurth 400 Presented by LIQUI MOLY

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Course: Texas Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 267

Wurth 400 Preview

After winning his first NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend at Talladega, Carson Hocevar and the rest of the championship contenders head to Texas Motor Speedway for a unique 1.5-mile oval challenge. Once a typical intermediate oval, Texas now stands apart from other circuits with its distinctively banked corners and bumpy surface. These characteristics have posed a challenge for drivers and teams over the past several years, and recent races have been no exception. Joey Logano and Chase Elliott won the last two races at this circuit, both of which were filled with cautions. Those frequent yellow flags opened the door for different strategies, which, when coupled with the challenge of the circuit itself, have made for an unpredictable race. One thing is certain, though: Tyler Reddick will leave this weekend's race still atop the championship standings. The 23XI Racing driver's multiple wins this season have put him more than 100 points ahead of second place, while the battle behind him is beginning to tighten up, especially around the cut line. Only four points separate Austin Cindric from Chase Briscoe in the fight to claim one of the championship positions, and the potential chaos Texas can bring might shake up the standings once more as the season continues to pick up momentum.

Key Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

Number of races: 45

Winners from pole: 5

Winners from top-5 starters: 25

Winners from top-10 starters: 33

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 7

Fastest race: 160.577 mph

Previous 10 Texas Winners

2025 - Joey Logano

2024 - Chase Elliott

2023 - William Byron

2022 - Tyler Reddick

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 fall - Kyle Busch

2020 spring - Austin Dillon

2019 fall - Kevin Harvick

2019 spring - Denny Hamlin

2018 fall - Kevin Harvick

Texas Motor Speedway was reprofiled in 2017, reducing the banking and widening the racing surface in turns 1 and 2. These changes made the track stand apart from NASCAR's other intermediate ovals and serve up a unique challenge to teams and drivers. Recently, this circuit has become known for its chaotic races. The last two events produced a total of 28 caution periods, and the winners both started outside the top 20. Frequent yellow flags give teams starting deeper in the field opportunities to improve their cars with adjustments on pit road and to try different strategies. No-stop, two-tire, and no-fuel gambles are all more likely as cautions pile up, and those wagers can pay dividends as everything converges in the final miles. To get there, though, drivers must master the track. The varying banking and bumpy surface make things tricky, and even small mistakes can ruin otherwise promising days. Drivers and teams have to be on top of their game and make the right calls to be in position to race for the win at the finish on this track.

RotoWire NASCAR Cup Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Wurth 400

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Tyler Reddick - $10,700

Kyle Larson - $10,500

Ryan Blaney - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Christopher Bell - $9,700

Chase Elliott - $9,500

Joey Logano - $9,200

Chase Briscoe - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ty Gibbs - $8,700

Carson Hocevar - $8,500

Bubba Wallace - $8,300

Brad Keselowski - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ross Chastain - $7,800

Austin Cindric - $7,200

Josh Berry - $6,900

Austin Dillon - $6,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Wurth 400

Kyle Larson - $10,500

Ty Gibbs - $8,700

Bubba Wallace - $8,300

Brad Keselowski - $8,000

Ross Chastain - $7,800

Austin Dillon - $6,500

A stop at Texas Motor Speedway, a place Chevrolet has won five of the last seven races, could be good news for Kyle Larson (DK $10,500, FD $13,500). While he and his Hendrick Motorsports teammates have not equaled the streaking Toyotas so far, Larson has been showing signs of improvement with almost 400 laps led in the last five races. Specifically at Texas, Larson won in 2021 and led laps in his last five visits. The combination of a track Chevrolet has been successful at, coupled with Larson's recent competitiveness, makes this an opportune week for him to grab his first victory of the 2026 season.

Ty Gibbs (DK $8,700, FD $8,500) has zero top-10 finishes at Texas from his four series starts. That doesn't mean he is off the pace, though. His average starting spot in those four races is 7.0. He just hasn't carried that positive starting position through an entire race distance yet. He started in the top three rows in the last three races at this track and led five laps from a front-row start in 2024 no his way to his best Texas finish of 13th. With his breakthrough win at Bristol and seven top-10 finishes from the first 10 races, Gibbs could be poised to score his best Texas finish this week.

Bubba Wallace (DK $8,300, FD $9,500) started showing his Texas potential in 2023. He qualified on pole that year and led 111 laps in a third-place finish. He then backed that up with five laps led in 2024 from the 10th starting spot with a seventh-place finish. Contrast that with his prior eight Texas visits when he had just one top-10 start and finish. Were it not for a crash last year, he might have been on course for another top-10 finish given he started that race ninth. This should be a track where Wallace can get right back to fighting for top-10 finishes after an early exit a week ago at Talladega.

Like Wallace, Brad Keselowski (DK $8,000, FD $8,000) crashed out of last year's Texas event. Fantasy players shouldn't have short memories about the veteran, though. Prior to that early exit, Keselowski had a run of six consecutive top-10 Texas finishes, stretching back to 2020. With RFK Racing's surge in performance this season, Keselowski could be a dark-horse candidate for a top-five or potential victory at this track.

Another driver that consistently finishes well at Texas is Ross Chastain (DK $7,800, FD $6,800). However, that wasn't always the case. This is a track where Chastain's fortunes have turned with this new car. Prior to 2022, his best Texas finish was 18th, but since then his finishes have been markedly better. Current season results haven't been there for this team yet, but that could change this week. Chastain was the runner up in two of the last three Texas races and led 33 laps before crashing out of the third. With the exception of that crash, Chastain has finished in the top 13 in all other Texas races in this generation of car.

A driver that should be capable of outperforming this week is Austin Dillon (DK $6,500, FD $5,500). The Richard Childress Racing veteran tends to punch above his weight at this track, winning in 2020 and finishing eighth and seventh the last two seasons. He has four top-10s in total from his 21 career starts, but has consistently been finishing in the top 15 here since 2017. The results haven't been there for him or the team yet this season, but if there is any week we get an outsized performance from them, it would be this one.

NASCAR Cup Series Betting Picks for the Wurth 400

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 6:00 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Kyle Larson +650

Top-Five Finish - Chase Elliott +185

Top-10 Finish - Ross Chastain +165

Driver Matchup - Denny Hamlin -135 vs Tyler Reddick +100

Kyle Larson's recent race pace is hinting at an impending victory, and this week's trip to Texas Motor Speedway, a track where Chevrolet has enjoyed plenty of success, could give him the advantage he needs to get the job done. Larson led 382 laps in the four races before Talladega and is poised to add to that impressive tally this week. He led 90 laps in this event last season and has been at the front in each of the last five Texas races. This could be the week that Larson finally drives his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into Victory Lane for the first time in 2026.

Another Chevrolet bet worth considering is Chase Elliott finishing in the top five. The former series champion has a knack for finding his way to the front of the field, no matter where he starts at this circuit. Over the last three Texas races, his average starting position has been 27.3, but his average finish during that span is an impressive 9.3. To boost his chances for a top-five finish on Sunday, fans will want him to secure a better starting spot than that average. Still, they can feel confident that he will likely work his way forward regardless of where he begins.

One of the most confident bets to consider this week is Ross Chastain grabbing a top-10 finish. The Trackhouse Racing driver hasn't yet reached his best in 2026, but this week's trip to Texas should help him take another step on that path. He finished second in two of the last three races here and led 33 laps in the race he wasn't the runner up. The last three Texas races have shown that Chastain has this track figured out, which should help propel him to a top-10 finish this week while giving wagerers attractive odds at the same time.

The matchup between Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick at Texas is also intriguing. While Hamlin has been narrowly missing out on multiple wins, Reddick seems to have everything going his way. Even at tracks the No. 45 doesn't have the strongest run of past success, Reddick has impressed. Texas is a track Reddick has success at, though. He won this race in 2022 and and has four top-10 finishes from seven tries. Hamlin is a three-time Texas winner, but his most recent triumph was back in 2019. He also finished 30th or worse in the last two Texas races. Since Reddick has all the momentum on his side, this could be a week to go with him over Hamlin in the matchups.

Mapping out your wagers for the NASCAR Cup Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.