Zane Smith has proven his ability on Superspeedway style tracks, and C.J. Radune loves the value he brings in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window for the Autotrader 400 this week.

Autotrader 400

Location: Hampton, Ga.

Track: EchoPark Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 260

NASCAR Cup Series Race Preview

Tyler Reddick got his 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season started perfectly with a last-lap pass for the win in last week's Daytona 500. The driver of the No. 45 Toyota was patient throughout that race, surging to the front in the final miles to capture the victory. Such can be the case at times in these types of races, and drivers will get another chance to do what Reddick accomplished this week at EchoPark Speedway. The 1.5-mile quad-oval was re-profiled in 2021 and now resembles a smaller version of what the competitors raced on last week. The track is narrow but functions a lot like its two big brothers with steeper banking and a more narrow racing surface that encourages more pack-style racing. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott won the two races at the track last season and every manufacturer has won at least once since the track's reconfiguration, which could make this week's race just as difficult to predict as last week's.

Key Stats at EchoPark Speedway

Number of races: 123

Winners from pole: 16

Winners from top-5 starters: 64

Winners from top-10 starters: 93

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 10

Fastest race: 166.633 mph

Previous 10 Atlanta Winners

2025 fall - Chase Elliott

2025 spring - Christopher Bell

2024 fall - Joey Logano

2024 spring - Daniel Suarez

2023 fall - William Byron

2023 spring - Joey Logano

2022 fall - Chase Elliott

2022 spring - William Byron

2021 fall - Kurt Busch

2021 spring - Ryan Blaney

EchoPark Speedway was reconfigured ahead of the 2022 season to encourage pack-style racing in a bid to make the on-track product more entertaining. The track now boasts the steepest banking of any 1.5-mile oval on the schedule, and NASCAR uses a rules package similar to Daytona and Talladega, which means the reconfiguration achieved its aim. As a result, the racing at EchoPark Speedway often resembles the pack racing seen at Daytona, rather than the traditional style of a 1.5-mile oval.

However, EchoPark Speedway's shorter lap distance and narrower racing line create a unique challenge compared to the larger superspeedways. Track position remains an advantage on the narrow layout, but qualifying is less critical. Only one of its last five races were won by drivers who started inside the top 10.

The track's tight confines make handling especially important, though. Drivers must navigate thick packs of traffic and manage different lines through the turns to separate themselves from the competition. Pit strategy is crucial for gaining ground, and the often frequent caution periods provide teams with opportunities to make adjustments. Avoiding involvement in those cautions is the top priority for every team along with remaining mistake-free on pit road.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Autotrader 400

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ryan Blaney - $10,200

Joey Logano - $10,000

Chase Elliott - $9,900

William Byron - $9,700

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Kyle Busch - $8,800

Brad Keselowski - $8,600

Austin Cindric - $8,500

Chase Briscoe - $8,400

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Chris Buescher - $8,200

Ross Chastain - $8,100

Carson Hocevar - $7,900

Alex Bowman - $7,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Daniel Suarez - $7,200

Josh Berry - $6,900

Todd Gilliland - $6,200

Zane Smith - $6,100

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Autotrader 400

Ryan Blaney - $10,200

Joey Logano - $10,000

Brad Keselowski - $8,600

Daniel Suarez - $7,200

Josh Berry - $6,900

Zane Smith - $6,100

Ford's superspeedway strength was on display again last week at Daytona. While a Toyota won, the Ford teammates were among the leaders in every session and were in the mix for the victory on Sunday. At Atlanta, the manufacturer's strength is also evident. Ryan Blaney (DK $10,200, FD $14,000) only has one win at the track, but he finished in the top 10 in six consecutive races at the track before crashing out of last fall's race. Add to that run his impressive qualifying average of starting on the first three rows in every race since the track's re-profiling and you have what looks to be a very good fantasy selection.

Team Penske teammate Joey Logano (DK $10,000, FD $13,500) should also be highly rated. Logano has two wins since the re-profile occurred but has been a bit more inconsistent in his finishes than Blaney. That inconsistency isn't due to lack of competitiveness, though. Logano has spent a lot of time in the lead at this track - 528 laps to be exact. He led a combined 134 laps in the last two races alone. Stacking Logano and Blaney in lineups this week might give fantasy players an extra edge this week.

Another Ford that impressed at Daytona was Brad Keselowski (DK $8,600, FD $11,000). We all know Keselowski's superspeedway talents, but running like he did at Daytona and being within touching distance of the win demonstrates additional potential for a top finish this week. Keselowski has two Atlanta wins, but none have come on this new configuration. However, last fall, he led 46 laps from the sixth starting spot in a runner-up finish.

Atlanta has been a very good venue for Daniel Suarez (DK $7,200, FD $6,200). He won the 2-24 edition of this race and bookended that victory with runner-up finishes, too. While last season wasn't a good one for him - he crashed out of both visits - Suarez is paired up with Spire Motorsports this time. Spire consistently produces competitive cars for superspeedways and Carson Hocevar drove one to two Atlanta top-10 finishes last season. The Suarez/Spire combination could bring opportunities at these types of tracks.

Deeper down the list is a driver fantasy players should not pass up at Atlanta. Zane Smith (DK $6,100, FD $5,200) not only finished sixth a week ago at Daytona, he finished 11th and seventh in last year's Atlanta races. This is not a surprise either. Smith has been consistently formidable at superspeedways, quietly delivering respectable finishes, and that is something fantasy players should be paying attention to. He is a low-price option this week that comes with a high likelihood of a top finish.

Best Bets for the Autotrader 400

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Ryan Blaney +1000, Joey Logano +1000, Daniel Suarez +4000

Top-Five Finish - Zane Smith +850

Top-10 Finish - John Hunter Nemechek +370

Though Ford did not get the victory at Daytona, the manufacturer still flexed its muscle and had a number of its drivers at the front of the field throughout the race. The racing at Atlanta will be tighter with a narrower surface and smaller track, which makes being at the front consistently a bigger factor. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are two that can be relied upon to be there. Both drivers have excellent records at this track with many laps led in some dominating performances. Given their strength last week, wagerers shouldn't expect that to be significantly different this week.

Another option for fans to grab for the win this week might be Daniel Suarez. The Spire Motorsports driver won this race in 2024 and delivered five finishes of sixth or better since the track's reprofiling. Suarez's skill, coupled with Spire's success, at this track makes this a combination to watch out for. Suarez offers great odds for a potential win, but is still delivering attractive odds for a top-five finish, too.

Speaking of top-five finishers, Zane Smith fits that bill nicely. Smith finished sixth a week ago at Daytona and came home 11th and seventh in last year's two Atlanta races. The former NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion has been quietly consistent at superspeedways and improved at Atlanta every time he has returned in Cup Series equipment. Another smooth and calculated race from him this week should have him in contention for a top-five finish (or better) and wagerers seem to be getting a bargain on that in the odds.

Another top-10 finish at Atlanta isn't out of the cards for John Hunter Nemechek. The Legacy Motor Club driver was a factor in the Daytona 500 before being caught up in a late wreck. He led 19 laps prior to that. Last year at Atlanta, he finished 10th in the spring race and was in the top 10 at the finish of the fall race's second stage, too. Those statistics show that the No. 42 has top-10 potential at this track and, with some better luck this week, Nemechek should be able to capitalize.

