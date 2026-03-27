The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Ross Chastain in NASCAR DFS contests on Draftkings and in the betting market at Martisville.

Cook Out 400

Location: Martinsville, Va.

Course: Martinsville Speedway

Format: 0.53-mile oval

Laps: 400

Cook Out 400 Race Preview

Tyler Reddick returned to his winning ways last week at Darlington, claiming victory in four of the first six races of the season. His success highlights how the 23XI Racing team is on top of this year's package, and Reddick is building an impressive championship lead in the process. However, this week's visit to Martinsville Speedway could be the venue where the rest of the garage steps up. It marks the first short-track outing of the season, and Martinsville is a track where Reddick hasn't enjoyed much success.

Last year's races were won by Denny Hamlin and William Byron. Hamlin has been the king of short tracks in recent seasons, but Byron dominated from pole in the fall. Both Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports have packages that perform well at this track, which could pose a serious challenge to Reddick and 23XI. Fantasy players shouldn't count out Team Penske or RFK Racing, either. Fords from each of these teams have consistently finished among the front runners here, with past winners among their ranks. This week's short-track foray will test the season's higher-horsepower package and promises to add even more excitement to the fireworks we typically see at these small bullrings.

Key Stats at Martinsville Speedway

Number of races: 154

Winners from pole: 22

Winners from top-5 starters: 78

Winners from top-10 starters: 109

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 7

Fastest race: 82.223 mph

Previous 10 Martinsville Winners

2025 fall - William Byron

2025 spring - Denny Hamlin

2024 fall - Ryan Blaney

2024 spring - William Byron

2023 fall - Ryan Blaney

2023 spring - Kyle Larson

2022 fall - Christopher Bell

2022 spring - William Byron

2021 fall - Alex Bowman

2021 spring - Martin Truex Jr.

This week's stop at Martinsville Speedway's flat short track will be the first test of the new 2026 rules package aimed at creating better racing at these types of circuits. With more horsepower and reduced downforce putting the race back in the drivers' hands, racing at the paperclip-shaped oval could be more intense than recent races that have largely been dominated by a few well set up cars. This year, cars should be harder for drivers to control under braking and on corner exit, increasing wheel spin, brake issues, and mistakes over long runs, which have all been characteristics of the Martinsville of the past.

Simultaneously, the low‑downforce short‑track package should lessen aero dependency and slightly improve a driver's ability to put pressure on the competition ahead. Tire management and mechanical grip will matter more, making pace over a run, in addition to track position, a key differentiator. Overall, fans are expecting a more physical, rhythm‑based Martinsville race with greater tire falloff, more chances for contact, and restarts playing a larger role in deciding Sunday's outcome.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Cook Out 400

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Denny Hamlin - $11,000

Ryan Blaney - $10,700

Kyle Larson - $10,500

William Byron - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chase Elliott - $9,700

Chase Briscoe - $9,200

Joey Logano - $9,000

Ty Gibbs - $8,500

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Bubba Wallace - $8,300

Ryan Preece - $8,100

Brad Keselowski - $7,800

Ross Chastain - $7,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Kyle Busch - $7,000

Austin Cindric - $6,900

Erik Jones - $6,300

Todd Gilliland - $5,700

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Cook Out 400

William Byron - $10,000

Chase Elliott - $9,700

Bubba Wallace - $8,300

Brad Keselowski - $7,800

Ross Chastain - $7,300

Austin Cindric - $6,900

Picking a driver who can lead plenty of laps is a smart fantasy move this week at Martinsville. Last time here, William Byron (DK $10,000, FD $12,500) dominated by leading over 300 laps in a 500-lap race. Although the new rules package aims to prevent such dominance, Byron's strong track record, with three wins at Martinsville and more than 50 laps led in three of his last four visits, keeps him among the top choices. Plus, he comes at a slightly lower price than others in the top-tier grouping.

Another weapon worth having at a place like Martinsville is a driver you can bank on for consistent top finishes, and Chase Elliott (DK $9,700, FD $11,500) fits that bill smartly. A lot can happen at a track like this, but a veteran who knows how to get to the finish is a worthy addition. From 21 tries, Elliott has landed among the top-10 finishers here 14 times including top-fives in all four races in the last two seasons. This is a track where Elliott's abilities as a driver transcend the equipment, but he has great equipment, too.

The Bubba Wallace (DK $8,300, FD $8,500) train appears as strong as ever despite a poor result last week. That issue at Darlington was not of his making, and he was running among the top five at the time, though. Wallace still has a head full of momentum and Martinsville should enable him to continue punching above his weight. With top-fives in the spring race here the last two seasons and no signs of his 23XI speed leaving him, this is not the weekend to keep Wallace on the bench.

Another driver looking better in 2026 than last season is Brad Keselowski (DK $7,800, FD $8,200). The entire RFK Racing stable seems rejuvenated this season, and Keselowski's race-leading 142 laps led a week ago at Darlington suggest wins are within reach. Keselowski is no stranger to Martinsville's Victory Lane, either. He has two career wins here but just one top-10 finish since the next generation car was introduced in 2022. His speed in most races so far this season suggest we could see Keselowski return to his prior heights at this track this time, though.

Starting position at this track can be important, but no one seems to have mentioned that to Ross Chastain (DK $7,300, FD $8,000). The Trackhouse Racing driver's average Martinsville start is 22nd from 14 tries, but his average finish is 16.6. Just in the two races at this track last season, he improved a total of 20 positions from the start and scored two top-10 finishes. His ability to move forward at this track is one of the best, which makes him a great option for DraftKings lineups this week.

With his first top-five of the season now in hand, some additional optimism should be prevailing in the Austin Cindric (DK $6,900, FD $7,800) camp. Speed has not been a question this year so far, but putting full races together has been. Cindric and the No. 2 team achieved that last week, though. Now at Martinsville we are looking for him to do the same and continue looking like a potential Chase contender. Cindric has four top-15s at this track with a best finish of fourth, and this weekend should be a good gauge when assessing his 2026 season potential.

NASCAR Cup Series Betting Picks for the Cook Out 400

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - William Byron +700

Top-Five Finish - Chase Elliott +185

Top-10 Finish - Ross Chastain +145

Matchup - Bubba Wallace +125 vs Joey Logano -170

Not only did William Byron dominate last fall's visit to Martinsville, he has been on an upward trend the past few races of 2026, too. After failing to crack the top 10 in the first three races of the year, Byron has now clicked off three in a row, including a third-place finish at Las Vegas. Things are going the right direction for Byron, and the odds for those willing to go with him this week offer more value than the race's other favorites. Byron started 2025 strongly and has had to fight his way forward in 2026, but at a place like Martinsville, where he won in each of the last two seasons, wagerers should feel comfortable with his chances and the extra return from the favorable odds.

Chase Elliott is also a likely contender. His results at this track have been very good his entire career, but they've taken an even better turn recently. Elliott has 14 top-10s from his 21 Martinsville tries, and he finished fourth or better in all four races at the track the last two seasons. His average start is 8.5 and his average finish is 11.3. He also regularly leads laps at Martinsville. Wins come from consistent top performances like that, which makes Elliott one worth noting this week. A top-five finish should be within his reach with a cleanly executed race weekend, and his upside could be a potential win.

No matter where he starts at this track, Ross Chastain seems to find his way into a top-10 finishing position. Ever since the introduction of this generation of car, Martinsville has been a productive place for him. He hasn't finished outside of the top 15 since then, and all five of his top-10s here have come in those eight races. A starting spot closer to the front of the field would help his cause even more, but wagerers should be confident Chastain can get to the top 10 this week regardless of how qualifying goes.

If you want to ride Bubba Wallace's momentum, consider his matchup against Joey Logano. Logano may be a former Martinsville winner, but his season has taken a different turn than Wallace's. While Logano has struggled, Wallace has thrived. Martinsville is a track where Logano hopes to bounce back, aiming for a top-10 finish to build on. Meanwhile, Wallace is chasing his first win of the season, which is a very different mindset to enter the weekend with. With finishes of fourth and third in the last two spring races, Wallace should feel that this week could be his breakthrough.

Mapping out your wagers for the Cook Out 400? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.