Straight Talk Wireless 500
Location: Avondale, Ariz.
Course: Phoenix Raceway
Format: 1.0-mile oval
Laps: 312
NASCAR Cup Series Race Preview
Tyler Reddick was unstoppable last week at Circuit of the Americas, starting from the pole and cruising to his third straight victory to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. With a commanding 70-point lead in the championship standings, Reddick's No. 45 team is setting the early pace and every other driver with championship hopes will be gunning to end his streak this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, the season's first 1.0-mile oval stop.
The last time NASCAR visited Phoenix, Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag as the 2025 championship drama unfolded behind him. Denny Hamlin was dominant that day, leading 208 laps from the pole, but heartbreak struck when an overtime finish snatched away what would have been his first title. Seven laps later, it was Kyle Larson who pulled ahead to clinch his second series championship, leaving Hamlin to wonder what might have been after coming so close yet missing out again.
This week's return to the unique desert oval may come with less scrutiny than in years past, thanks to a new championship format that ditches the single-race finale. But as the first traditional oval test of 2026, Phoenix remains an interesting stop. The 1.0-mile layout isn't about drafting or road course skills. Drivers will need pure oval speed and skill, and this race could be a turning point as the season's pecking order starts to take shape.
Key Stats at Phoenix Raceway
- Number of races: 59
- Winners from pole: 8
- Winners from top-5 starters: 24
- Winners from top-10 starters: 35
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 4
- Fastest race: 118.132 mph
Previous 10 Phoenix Winners
2025 fall - Ryan Blaney
2025 spring - Christopher Bell
2024 fall - Joey Logano
2024 spring - Christopher Bell
2023 fall - Ross Chastain
2023 spring - William Byron
2022 fall - Joey Logano
2022 spring - Chase Briscoe
2021 fall - Kyle Larson
2021 spring - Martin Truex Jr.
Phoenix Raceway is a unique 1.0-mile oblong oval distinguished by its minimal banking in the turns and differing turns. The track's shallow banking places a premium on mechanical grip, challenging drivers to find the best lines through each corner and rewarding those who can adapt their approach. Because mechanical grip is so crucial here, track position often decides who comes out on top. It is common to see teams gamble on two-tire stops to gain precious spots throughout the race and especially when unexpected cautions strike.
Although Phoenix no longer serves as the championship finale, it and the other 1.0-mile and 1.5-mile ovals make up a significant portion of the schedule. Excelling at these tracks is key for overall success, and these next few races should give fans a clearer sense of which drivers and teams are emerging as championship contenders (aside from the No. 45, who's already on everyone's radar).
Track position is king at Phoenix, and that makes qualifying for this race critical. Every winner here since 2017 has started inside the top 15, and no one in the current generation of car has won from deeper than 13th on the grid. Getting to the front early isn't just an advantage, it could be the key to victory on Sunday.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Straight Talk Wireless 500
Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Ryan Blaney - $11,500
Denny Hamlin - $11,000
Kyle Larson - $10,500
Christopher Bell - $10,200
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Chase Briscoe - $9,500
Joey Logano - $9,200
Chase Elliott - $9,000
Ross Chastain - $8,800
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Chris Buescher - $8,500
Kyle Busch - $8,000
Josh Berry - $7,800
Carson Hocevar - $7,700
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Bubba Wallace - $7,200
Ryan Preece - $7,000
Alex Bowman - $6,800
Ty Gibbs - $6,400
Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Straight Talk Wireless 500
Ryan Blaney - $11,200
Chase Elliott - $9,000
Chris Buescher - $8,500
Carson Hocevar - $7,700
Bubba Wallace - $7,200
Ty Gibbs - $6,400
He may only have one Phoenix victory, but Ryan Blaney (DK $11,200, FD $14,000) has been one of the most consistent frontrunners at the track in recent seasons. His win came in last season's finale when he led 20 laps to the finish. Only twice since 2019 has he not finished in the top 10, too. The early-season pace shown by the Team Penske Fords suggest Blaney should be a contender again this week. Blaney is currently fourth in the standings and working hard to reel Tyler Reddick back within reach.
Like Blaney, Chase Elliott (DK $9,000, FD $10,500) only has one career Phoenix victory. That triumph came to earn him the series championship in 2020. While less consistent than Blaney at Phoenix, Elliott has still been a regular face inside the top 10. He enters this weekend on the back of three consecutive top-10s at the track and led 30 laps in last fall's race. Elliott just two points out of second place in the standings and appears to be extending his run as one of the most consistent drivers in the series early this year.
Chris Buescher's (DK $8,500, FD $8,500) Phoenix fortunes have improved along with the introduction of the current car. Buescher got his first top-10 finish at the track in the fall of 2023 when he finished fifth. Since then, he his worst finish was 12th last fall. Prior to that top-five, he only had one top-15 there. Buescher now has this track figured out and fantasy players should expect another top-15 or better from him this week.
Despite his aggression, Carson Hocevar (DK $7,700, FD $8,200) is showing a lot of promise. Past incidents with fellow drivers haven't earned him a ton of allies on track, but Hocevar's speed is unquestioned. At Phoenix, he he qualified in the top 10 in three of his five tries. His best finish was 15th in 2024, though. Navigating his perception among the competition on track is going to continue to be a challenge for Hocevar, but under the right conditions, success may not be far away. While choosing him comes with risk, Hocevar's speed, especially at a place like Phoenix, might be worth the gamble.
Second in the standings and looking for more is Bubba Wallace (DK $7,200, FD $8,000). Last season, Wallace seemed to find something extra in his No. 23 machine and wound up delivering one of the best seasons of his career with 14 top-10 finishes and 371 laps led. Building upon that new foundation could push him to and even better season in 2026, and we could get some insight into that potential this week. Phoenix is a place he was starting to find form at before failing to finish both races in 2025. If he can get back to fighting for top-10 finishes at this place, the outlook for his hopes in 2026 could be bright.
Like Wallace, Ty Gibbs (DK $6,400, FD $6,200) is also trying to make something happen. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammates have been among the class of the field at Phoenix, but Gibbs has yet to live up to his equipment's potential. Perhaps he can change that this week. Gibbs has a best finish of third at the track but failed to finish in the top 20 in either race last season. His equipment should be capable of a top finish this week, and Gibbs just needs to get it pointed forward and seize the opportunity.
NASCAR Best Bets for the Straight Talk Wireless 500
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 6:00 PM ET Friday
Race Winner - Christopher Bell +650
Top-Five Finish - Chase Briscoe +160
Top-10 Finish - Josh Berry +135, Chris Buescher +135
Christopher Bell won two of the last four Phoenix races, including this race last season. In fact, he is going for three consecutive spring victories at the track this week. Even more impressive is his total of laps led in that span - 298. Bell has been very competitive here throughout his career, and the spring races tend to be his best. While he will face stiff competition from Ryan Blaney and others, Bell should be in the mix and is offering better odds. Among the favorites to win this week, Bell is one of the better returns for the relative risk.
Bell's teammate, Chase Briscoe, should be in better position to succeed in this race than he was last year. After a year with Joe Gibbs Racing, Briscoe started clawing his way up the championship standings as the 2025 season aged, but his season finale race was plagued by trouble. He is a former Phoenix winner, and his growth in the new team should help him return to form at this track and compete for top finishes. Briscoe could be an overlooked value this weekend.
Other wagers worth considering would be Josh Berry and/or Chris Buescher for top-10 finishes. Both Ford competitors have established success at this track with four top-fives and eight top-10s between them. Notably, almost all of those top finishes have come in since 2023. In other words, both drivers have been regular faces in the top 10 at Phoenix the last three seasons. Both of these drivers are currently at their best at this track and have the equipment to deliver. Either one would make a worth fantasy selection or potential top-10 wager.
Mapping out your wagers for the Cup Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.