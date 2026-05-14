ECOSAVE 200

Location: Dover, Del.

Course: Dover International Speedway

Format: 1.00-mile oval

Laps: 200

ECOSAVE 200 Race Preview

This week the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to Dover Motor Speedway for the first time since Zane Smith took the checkered flag in 2020. However, it was Kaden Honeycutt who captured his first series win after surviving a chaotic day at Watkins Glen International last week. A win from Honeycutt was looking increasingly likely this season as his pace has has been among the best in the field, and last week's breakthrough earned him the top spot in the series standings.

That move to the top could have come at a critical time, too. With eight races now in the rearview mirror, the regular-season schedule is now at the halfway mark with just another eight contests remaining to finalize the field for the 10-race championship fight. Things are starting to heat up and teams near the cutline will be feeling the pressure. Daniel Hemric currently occupies the 10th and final championship transfer position, but his margin of safety is slim at just seven points. Only 22 points separate Brenden Queen in 13th from Tyler Ankrum in ninth. There is still a long way to go with many twists and turns to take shape, but the time to get things going in a positive direction is now.

Key Stats at Dover Motor Speedway

Number of races: 21

Winners from pole: 3

Winners from top-5 starters: 13

Winners from top-10 starters: 17

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 120.200 mph

Previous 10 Dover Winners

2020 - Zane Smith

2019 - Johnny Sauter

2018 - Johnny Sauter

2017 - Johnny Sauter

2016 - Matt Crafton

2015 - Tyler Reddick

2014 - Kyle Busch

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Todd Bodine

2011 - Kyle Busch

Dover is a fast, concrete 1.0‑mile oval with steep banking that rewards drivers that can settle into a a nice rhythm with precise vehicle placement, and track position remains one of the most critical factors. Historically, winners come from the front few starting rows, and with 2026's more competitive Truck field, that trend should only intensify as passing under green is expected to be a challenge.

Compared to 2020, not much has changed at this track and the teams will arrive with refined baseline setups to work from. This is likely to put greater emphasis on clean air, tire management, and restart execution for the race. Drivers will need to maximize rotation through the corners and drive off the bottom and down the straights early in a run before adapting as the track widens as rubber builds up in the grooves. Pit strategy, restarts, and mistake-free execution will likely matter more than raw speed in deciding who's in position to win over 200 laps.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the ECOSAVE 200

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $11,700

Kaden Honeycutt - $11,500

Christopher Bell - $11,000

Layne Riggs - $10,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chandler Smith - $9,500

Ty Majeski - $9,200

Gio Ruggiero - $9,000

Christian Eckes - $8,800

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Brandon Jones - $8,500

William Sawalich - $7,800

Grant Enfinger - $7,500

Tyler Ankrum - $7,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Daniel Hemric - $6,900

Stewart Friesen - $6,700

Jake Garcia - $6,600

Corey Lajoie - $6,300

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the ECOSAVE 200

Kyle Busch - $11,700

Ty Majeski - $9,200

Christian Eckes - $8,800

Tyler Ankrum - $7,300

Jake Garcia - $6,600

Corey Lajoie - $6,300

While Kyle Busch was unable to keep his Texas win streak alive last time out in this series, he still finished second. He has another chance to extend a winning streak at Dover, too. From nine series starts at this track, Busch has four victories including his last three with the latest coming from pole position. Busch's experience at this track could be a big asset in this week's race, which could propel him to Victory Lane and his second series victory of the season.

Ty Majeski's up and down season continued a week ago at Watkins Glen with a 24th-place finish that was his fourth finish of 20th or worse from the first eight races. If his current trend holds, he should be in store for a top-10 finish this week at Dover, though. He sits seventh in points and has one prior Dover start where he came from 21st on the grid to finish 14th. With more experience and reliable equipment, Majeski could be one of the top full-time contenders this week.

Christian Eckes also has one prior Dover start in the Trucks. In fact, he started ninth and finished 11th in 2020 while leading 34 laps. Eckes enters this week fifth in points with just two finishes outside of the top 15 so far this season. Eckes showed his competitiveness at Dover last time the series visited the track, and with more experience under his belt and a championship shot in his crosshairs, he should be another driver that should deliver a reliable top-10 finish for fantasy players.

Another driver with valuable Dover experience is Tyler Ankrum. In fact, from his two starts, Ankrum produced two top-10 finishes, too. With him currently in the mix for one of the championship positions, Ankrum presents a really good value this week. His pace so far this season, coupled with his past success at this particular track, give him an edge that fantasy players should take advantage of.

Unlike the rest of our choices this week, Jake Garcia was not part of any of the series races at Dover. However, Garcia has been honing his craft the past four seasons and is starting to make 2026 one of his best seasons yet. His top-10 finishes at Rockingham and Bristol are both indicators that he could be one of the top finishers again this week at Dover. The steep banking and concrete surface will be a challenge, but fantasy players should be confident Garcia will deliver.

Corey Lajoie also looks like a smart pick this week. With limited Dover experience across much of the field, his laps at the track in other cars could be an advantage. His best Cup Series finish at Dover was 14th in 2023, and his seventh-place run at Rockingham last month offers a useful indication of what he might be capable of this week.

Best Bets for the ECOSAVE 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 3:30 PM ET Thursday.

Race Winner - Kyle Busch +350

Top-Three Finish - Christopher Bell +190

Top-Five Finish - Christian Eckes +160

Track experience could be a defining factor this week since the series is returning to Dover for the first time since 2020. With that in mind, Kyle Busch's name certainly rises to the top of the favorites list. He has nine series starts at the track with four victories. Two more of those tries ended with top-10 finishes, too. While winning is never a certainty, Busch appears to be the most likely to get the job done this week, and the odds are currently better than usual, too.

One driver that could give Busch a run for his money is Christopher Bell. The Cup Series regular has been bitten by bad luck so far this season in that series, but confidence from a competitive outing this All-Star Race weekend could be the tonic he needs to turn that around. He has two Dover starts in the Trucks with a best finish of third in 2016. Given his development since then, Bell should be among the contenders for the win this week.

Looking at series regular Christian Eckes, wagerers should be encouraged. He has three top-fives from eight races so far this season, two of which came at Rockingham and Bristol. While not exact, those two tracks share some of the same characteristics as Dover. Eckes has has one prior Dover start where he finished 11th, too. The positive odds we can get for him finishing in the top five this week, especially compared with some of the other contenders, make this a bet worth considering.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.