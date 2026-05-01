SpeedyCash.com 250

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Course: Texas Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 167

SpeedyCash.com 250 Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to Texas Motor Speedway this week after a well-deserved break. Christopher Bell claimed victory at Bristol last time out, tightening the series standings among the full-time competitors and adding extra excitement to the championship chase. Chandler Smith heads into Texas as the points leader, holding just a single-point advantage over Kaden Honeycutt. The battle to secure a spot in the top 10 is heating up, with only nine points separating ninth through twelfth place. With just 10 regular-season races left, every lap counts as drivers fight for their shot at the title.

Drama is all but guaranteed at Texas Motor Speedway, and last year was no exception. Corey Heim dominated the event, capturing his third win of the season after surviving two overtime restarts. The track's unique layout, featuring different banking at each end of the oval, consistently challenges drivers and shakes up the competition. Fans should expect the unexpected again this weekend. Last year's race saw 11 cautions and 13 drivers fail to finish. With the unpredictable nature of the circuit, teams and drivers will need sharp focus, as even a brief lapse in concentration can bring disaster.

Key Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

Number of races: 51

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-five starters: 31

Winners from top-10 starters: 43

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 2

Fastest race: 158.002 mph

Previous 10 Texas Winners

2025 - Corey Heim

2024 - Kyle Busch

2023 - Carson Hocevar

2022 - Stewart Friesen

2021 - John Hunter Nemechek

2020 fall - Sheldon Creed

2020 spring - Kyle Busch

2019 fall - Greg Biffle

2019 spring - Kyle Busch

2018 fall - Justin Haley

Texas Motor Speedway may resemble other 1.5-mile quad ovals, but this venue is unique in several ways. First, each set of turns has different banking. Turns 1 and 2 are less steep than turns 3 and 4, which forces drivers to approach each end of the circuit differently. The track's pavement is not as abrasive as some other tracks, but tire wear throughout a fuel run, along with the circuit's challenging bumps, can catch drivers off guard and cause accidents. One of the most important factors for a successful day is track position. The last seven series races have been won by a driver starting inside the top five, and no one has won starting outside the top ten since Christopher Bell in 2017. Another notable feature of Texas is the number of cautions. Last year's race saw the yellow flag wave 11 times. These frequent interruptions can give teams opportunities to try different fuel and tire strategies to gain ground or consolidate positions. However, as with any other intermediate oval, there is no room for error. Drivers and crew members must be on their toes throughout the race to absorb what Texas throws at them and to have a chance at coming out on top this week.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the SpeedyCash.com 250

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $11,000

Carson Hocevar - $10,700

Layne Riggs - $10,500

Kaden Honeycutt - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ross Chastain - $9,500

Christian Eckes - $9,300

Chandler Smith - $9,000

Ty Majeski - $8,800

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Gio Ruggiero - $8,500

Grant Enfinger - $8,300

Brandon Jones - $8,100

Tyler Ankrum - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Jake Garcia - $7,800

Ben Rhodes - $7,300

Corey Lajoie - $7,000

Justin Haley - $6,900

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the SpeedyCash.com 250

Kyle Busch - $11,000

Chandler Smith - $9,000

Ty Majeski - $8,800

Ben Rhodes - $7,300

Corey Lajoie - $7,000

Justin Haley - $6,900

Kyle Busch may be having his share of problems in the NASCAR Cup Series, but that has not stopped his success in the trucks. He made two starts already this season, winning one and finishing eighth in the other. This week, he is taking on the challenge again at a track where he has won the last four series races and six in total. Even as the most expensive selection on the board this week, Busch's record makes that price worth taking.

Series points leader Chandler Smith enters this weekend's race fresh off of a runner-up finish at Bristol that helped him grab that top spot in the championship standings. He has a decent record at Texas, which he could improve upon given his recent momentum. He finished sixth or better three of the last five races this season and has two top-10s at Texas from four career tries. His most attractive stat at this track is his qualifying average of 7.3, though. Converting that positive track position into a top race finish will be the goal for him this week.

Ty Majeski has had an up and down 2026 season so far. He finished fourth in the season opener at Daytona and has gone on to finish in the top 10 every other race since. If that pattern holds, this week should be another top-10 finish for him. He finished 10th in this race last season despite starting 24th and will be seeking his fifth straight top-10 Texas finish this week. He has never finished lower than 15th at the track.

Three finishes of 11th or better from the last five races make Ben Rhodes another driver to watch this week. Rhodes started just 28th at Texas last season but drove to a sixth-place finish, which was his sixth Texas top-10. From 15 series starts at this track, his average result is 14.7, and his best finish was second in 2018.

Corey Lajoie will make his fifth series start of the season this week. His best result from four outings so far was seventh at Rockingham. While the races haven't been the smoothest for him, Lajoie's experience should count for a lot at this tricky circuit, much like it did at Rockingham. While this will be Lajoie's first series start at this track, he raced it 13 times in the Cup Series with two top-10 finishes and a best of fourth.

Five consecutive finishes of 15th or better have helped to move Justin Haley into the top 10 in the championship standings. He has been delivering consistent finishes, which makes it somewhat surprising his price is this low at Texas. Like Lajoie, Haley's Cup experience should be a boost at this particular track. From six Texas starts in the senior series, Haley impressively only failed to finish inside the top 10 once.

Best Bets for the SpeedyCash.com 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Kyle Busch +300

Top-Three Finish - Ty Majeski +500

Top-Five Finish - Justin Haley +1100

Kyle Busch is the clear-cut favorite to win at Texas. He has dominated this series at the track for several seasons and is as hungry as ever for visits to Victory Lane given his struggles in the Cup Series. He did not compete in this race last season but brings four consecutive Texas wins into the weekend with six victories through his career at the intermediate oval. The only drawback is the low odds, but he is one of the most likely to come out on top on Friday.

Last season, Ty Majeski started this race 24th, which was the lowest start at Texas of his career. He still finished the race 10th. With a small improvement in qualifying this time around, even just getting back to his average Texas start of 11.8, would put him in position to finish even higher and potential inside the top three. His best Texas finish was fourth in 2023 when he started on the second row.

A risker play with significantly better odds is Justin Haley to finish in the top five. While his best series finish so far this season is 10th at Atlanta, he has consistently been finishing in the top 15. He also consistently finished in the top 10 at Texas in his Cup career. Those two attributes combined this weekend could propel him to his best series finish of the season, and a top-five would not be out of the question at this tricky venue.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.