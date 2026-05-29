The top DFS picks and best bets for the Allegiance 200 at Nasvhille Superspeedway, including why C.J. Radune is high on the value of Tyler Ankrum in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series DFS contests on DraftKings.

Allegiance 200

Location: Lebanon, Tenn.

Course: Nashville Superspeedway

Format: 1.33-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 150

Allegiance 200 Race Preview

Layne Riggs picked up his second win of the season last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, leading 52 laps and holding off points rival Kaden Honeycutt, who finished second. Riggs also collected stage points in both segments, including a win in Stage 2, which helped tighten the championship battle at the top of the standings. With just 11 points now separating the two, attention shifts to Nashville Superspeedway. The 1.3-mile concrete oval offers a unique challenge, and Rajah Caruth was the one who mastered it for the win last season. This year's Allegiance 200 marks the 19th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the track, and the fight for one of the 10 Chase spots will only intensify as the regular season continues.

Key Stats at Nashville Superspeedway

Number of races: 18

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-five starters: 9

Winners from top-10 starters: 14

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 136.459 mph

Previous 10 Nashville Winners

2025 - Rajah Caruth

2024 - Christian Eckes

2023 - Carson Hocevar

2022 - Ryan Preece

2021 - Ryan Preece

2011 fall - Austin Dillon

2011 spring - Kyle Busch

2010 fall - Todd Bodine

2010 spring - Kyle Busch

2009 - Ron Hornaday

Nashville Superspeedway is one of the few concrete tracks on the 2026 calendar, and the 1.3-mile D-shaped oval creates a unique challenge for the Craftsman Truck Series due to concrete's evolving grip and tire wear. The track's shape, 14-degree banking, and lap distance resemble other intermediate circuits, but the concrete surface delivers greater tire falloff over long green-flag runs, putting a premium on balance and tire management. Track position remains important, though. On restarts and early in a run when the bottom groove is preferred it can be the difference between success and failure, but as rubber builds, the track widens into multiple lanes, allowing drivers who can manage their tires better to move forward. Four-tire stops are typically the preference due to wear, but late-race strategy calls for two tires can shuffle the order. With no winner starting outside the top 10 since 2008, qualifying and early track position matter, but the race is ultimately decided by those who manage tires, adapt to the circuit's changing grooves, and execute restarts cleanly.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the Allegiance 200

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kaden Honeycutt - $11,000

Layne Riggs - $10,700

Ross Chastain - $10,500

Jesse Love - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Rajah Caruth - $9,700

Gio Ruggiero - $9,500

Christian Eckes - $9,200

Chandler Smith - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ty Majeski - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $8,500

William Sawalich - $8,300

Tyler Ankrum - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ben Rhodes - $8,000

Daniel Hemric - $7,500

Stewart Friesen - $7,400

Jake Garcia - $6,900

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Allegiance 200

Ross Chastain - $10,500

Christian Eckes - $9,200

Ty Majeski - $8,800

Tyler Ankrum - $8,100

Daniel Hemric - $7,500

Kris Wright - $5,800

Friday's Allegiance 200 will be Ross Chastain's seventh series race of the season and second in a truck at Nashville. The veteran has two top-five finishes from those tries and could feature again this week as he gains seat time ahead of the Cup Series race on Sunday. He is a former winner at this track in Cup and will be hoping to duplicate that success Friday to build toward his effort on Sunday.

Christian Eckes sits third in the standings after landing his fourth top-10 finish from the last five races a week ago at Charlotte. That gives him six top-10 finishes so far this season, and he won the last truck race he ran at Nashville in 2024. Eckes led 150 laps that race after starting third. His average finish from three Nashville starts is 10.0, and with a good helping of success backing him, Eckes should be expected to be at the front again this week.

Ty Majeski will be looking to bounce back quickly from a disappointing Charlotte. His 33rd-place finish in that race was his worst of the season and continued his back-and-forth streak of finishing outside of the top 20 the race after finishing inside the top 10. If that pattern holds true again this week, a top-10 finish will be the expectation. Majeski has four top-10s from five Nashville starts under his belt, which gives even more evidence that this week's result should be another top finish for him.

Finishes of 20th and 25th in the last two races have Tyler Ankrum on the cusp of losing his spot in the field for The Chase. While he is currently 10th in the standings, he is only one point clear of safety. Nashville has been a good track for him, though. His average finish there is 12th with three top-10s from five tries. This week will be one Ankrum will believe that he can get his championship hopes pointed back in the right direction.

Consistency is keeping Daniel Hemric in the championship picture. He finished 11th a week ago at Charlotte, which gives him six top-12 finishes from the last eight races. He is now ninth in the standings, but still not clear of a tightening battle around the 10th and final transfer spot. Hemric needs another top-12 this week to separate himself, which should be within his wheelhouse. He finished fourth in this race last season.

McAnally Hilgemann Racing's Kris Wright finishes the selections. Wright has two prior Nashville starts with a best finish of 17th in 2022. He is coming off of a poor Charlotte showing, but has been capable of landing top-20 finishes several times this season. He was able to achieve that at Nashville in the past, and should be capable of doing so again this week.

Best Bets for the Allegiance 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Ross Chastain +500

Top-Three Finish - Kaden Honeycutt +110

Top-Five Finish - Christian Eckes +120

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has been getting more competitive recently and this season is continuing that trend. There have been seven different winners from the first 10 races and no driver has won more than two. That competitiveness means odds for the favorites each week are relatively tight, which makes finding any kind of value the way to go. This week, Ross Chastain appears to be offering the slight value. With the favorites to win Friday all virtually the same, bettors get a bit better odds by picking Chastain, who is a prior Nashville winner in the Cup Series and has been capable of top-fives in the trucks this season.

Kaden Honeycutt is another of those favorites to win, but he is also offering respectable odds for a top-three finish. Given the tight field at the front of the series this week, allowing yourself a few extra places for Honeycutt feels like the smarter move versus choosing him solely to win.

The same can be said for Christian Eckes. He won this race in 2024 and is working to reel in the points leaders this season. Eckes is on a long run of good finishes, which will give him the opportunity to capitalize with race wins if it continues. We would expect him to have a top finish in hand again this week, and opting to bet on him finishing in the top five offers a nice return.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.