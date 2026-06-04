Corey Heim is back in the Truck Series this week, and C.J. Radune is leading off his DraftKings DFS lineups with the former champ in the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 at Michigan.

DQS Solutions & Staffing 250

Location: Brooklyn, Mich.

Course: Michigan International Superspeedway

Format: 2.0-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 125

DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Race Preview

Layne Riggs got the job done last week, winning from pole at Nashville for his third victory of the season and second straight. That result keeps him atop the championship standings with a 37-point lead over Kaden Honeycutt in second. While Riggs continues to separate himself at the top, the fight to be among the 10 drivers in the championship battle is tightening. Daniel Hemric and Stewart Friesen are tied for the final two transfer spots, with Jake Garcia just six points back. Less than 30 points separate Tyler Ankrum in eighth from Grant Enfinger in 12th. With only five races left in the regular season, drivers need to build momentum now. This week's trip to Michigan offers a prime opportunity, especially with two street and road course races coming next on the schedule.

Key Stats at Michigan International Speedway

Number of races: 22

Winners from pole: 1

Winners from top-five starters: 6

Winners from top-10 starters: 17

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 161.110 mph

Previous 10 Michigan Winners

2025 - Stewart Friesen

2020 - Zane Smith

2019 - Austin Hill

2018 - Brett Moffitt

2017 - Bubba Wallace

2016 - Brett Moffitt

2015 - Kyle Busch

2014 - Johnny Sauter

2013 - James Buescher

2012 - Nelson Piquet, Jr.

Though Michigan International Speedway is known for its wide turns and high speeds, last year's return for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is remembered mostly for chaos. Corey Heim swept the first two stages as the 2.0-mile oval produced action throughout the field, but the final stage featured several cautions that eliminated multiple top contenders before the finish. Teams can't count on that kind of race unfolding again, but they do know maximum speed on Michigan's long straights coupled with a truck capable of carrying that speed through the sweeping corners is the combination needed for success. The track is not especially demanding on tires compared with others, so advantages can be found by maintaining momentum off the straightaways and into corner entry. Depending on how the cautions fall, fuel mileage and tire strategy could also become factors. In the closing laps, drivers will also need to pay close attention to which lanes move best on restarts and choose accordingly if a late caution appears, too. That was how Stewart Friesen found his way to Victory Lane last year.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $11,000

Layne Riggs - $10,500

Kaden Honeycutt - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Carson Hocevar - $9,700

Christopher Bell - $9,500

Gio Ruggiero - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Chandler Smith - $8,800

Christian Eckes - $8,700

Ty Majeski - $8,500

Tyler Ankrum - $7,800

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ben Rhodes - $7,700

Daniel Hemric - $7,400

Jake Garcia - $7,000

Spencer Davis - $6,200

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250

Corey Heim - $11,000

Christopher Bell - $9,500

Ty Majeski - $8,500

Tyler Ankrum - $7,800

Jake Garcia - $7,000

Spencer Davis - $6,200

After winning both stages before getting swept up in the late-race chaos at Michigan last year, it is easy to lean Corey Heim's way for a roster spot this time around. This week's race will mark his fifth series start of the season, and he has already won two of his first four. Heim remains a top contender whenever he climbs into CRAFTSMAN Truck Series equipment, and after showing such strong pace early at Michigan last season, he should be one of the top choices for rosters again this week.

Christopher Bell is another part-time series driver worth considering this week. Through three series starts in 2026, he has yet to finish worse than sixth and already won at Bristol. He appears to be settling in after a slow start to the Cup Series season, and his success in the trucks has helped build that momentum. Earlier in his career, Bell made two Truck Series starts at Michigan and posted a best finish of second. He is still looking for his first top-10 Cup finish at the track, but that may change this week given the speed he has shown in recent weeks. Bell looks to be nearing his best form of the season, which makes him a dependable option this week.

Ty Majeski bounced back from a rough outing at Charlotte with a 12th-place finish last week at Nashville. He sits sixth in the standings and remains well behind the top five, but he is also trying to separate himself from in order to secure a place in the season-ending championship fight. Majeski has made two prior starts at Michigan and ran among the top five early in last year's race before slipping back to finish 15th. That performance suggests there is more potential to unlock this time around if he can put together a complete race from start to finish.

Also fighting for a more secure spot among the championship contenders is Tyler Ankrum. This week's visit to Michigan will be his fourth series race at the track. He was one of the many drivers thwarted by incidents last year, but he was quick enough to earn stage points in the first segment after qualifying 10th. In fact, his average start at the track is ninth and his best finish was fourth in 2020. A fifth-place last week at Nashville should help him rekindle some of that speed this week.

Jake Garcia dropped out of the championship positions after an early exit last week at Nashville. He will be eager to move past that setback and refocus this week. His only series start at Michigan came last season, when he qualified fourth and finished seventh. Even without collecting stage points, that run showed enough speed to suggest he could be competitive again and put the disappointment from Nashville behind him in short order.

Spencer Davis makes his return to the series for the first time since 2023. Davis will drive the No. 5 TRICON Garage entry. He has three top-10 finishes in the series, and is helping to fill out the rotating cast of drivers fielding the No. 5 this season. He has one prior start at Michigan, which was a 22nd-place finish in 2018.

Best Bets for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 5:30 PM ET Thursday

Race Winner - Corey Heim +275

Top-Three Finish - Christopher Bell +250

Top-Five Finish - Jake Garcia +700

Betting on the winner of this week's race requires a higher level of confidence than odds offerings for other wagers. With that in mind, Corey Heim is the preferred option despite the low odds. Heim is a serial winner in this series and moving to a part-time schedule for 2026 has not slowed him down. He was the early dominator in this race a year ago and will be looking to finish the job this time around, which makes him worth taking this week even with the less profitable odds that come along with choosing the favorite.

With other wagers, there is room for some speculation, and Christopher Bell fits the bills nicely for a top-three finish this week. He won in the series at Bristol earlier this year and is approaching his best form of the season behind the wheel regardless of series. Bell has a lot of momentum behind him after a successful Nashville weekend, and that puts him in good position to get a top finish out of the truck this week at Michigan.

If you are looking for a bigger stretch, Jake Garcia to land a top-five finish this week comes with very attractive odds. The ThorSport Racing driver slipped out of the top 10 in the standings after a bad result at Nashville, but he has otherwise been a regular among the top-10 finishers. He also has one prior start at Michigan, where he finished seventh. That result from last season, combined with the urgency to work his way back into the championship transfer positions, makes him a strong candidate for his first top-five finish of 2026 this weekend.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.