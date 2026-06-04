DQS Solutions & Staffing 250
Location: Brooklyn, Mich.
Course: Michigan International Superspeedway
Format: 2.0-mile D-shaped oval
Laps: 125
DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Race Preview
Layne Riggs got the job done last week, winning from pole at Nashville for his third victory of the season and second straight. That result keeps him atop the championship standings with a 37-point lead over Kaden Honeycutt in second. While Riggs continues to separate himself at the top, the fight to be among the 10 drivers in the championship battle is tightening. Daniel Hemric and Stewart Friesen are tied for the final two transfer spots, with Jake Garcia just six points back. Less than 30 points separate Tyler Ankrum in eighth from Grant Enfinger in 12th. With only five races left in the regular season, drivers need to build momentum now. This week's trip to Michigan offers a prime opportunity, especially with two street and road course races coming next on the schedule.
Key Stats at Michigan International Speedway
- Number of races: 22
- Winners from pole: 1
- Winners from top-five starters: 6
- Winners from top-10 starters: 17
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1
- Fastest race: 161.110 mph
Previous 10 Michigan Winners
2025 - Stewart Friesen
2020 - Zane Smith
2019 - Austin Hill
2018 - Brett Moffitt
2017 - Bubba Wallace
2016 - Brett Moffitt
2015 - Kyle Busch
2014 - Johnny Sauter
2013 - James Buescher
2012 - Nelson Piquet, Jr.
Though Michigan International Speedway is known for its wide turns and high speeds, last year's return for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is remembered mostly for chaos. Corey Heim swept the first two stages as the 2.0-mile oval produced action throughout the field, but the final stage featured several cautions that eliminated multiple top contenders before the finish. Teams can't count on that kind of race unfolding again, but they do know maximum speed on Michigan's long straights coupled with a truck capable of carrying that speed through the sweeping corners is the combination needed for success. The track is not especially demanding on tires compared with others, so advantages can be found by maintaining momentum off the straightaways and into corner entry. Depending on how the cautions fall, fuel mileage and tire strategy could also become factors. In the closing laps, drivers will also need to pay close attention to which lanes move best on restarts and choose accordingly if a late caution appears, too. That was how Stewart Friesen found his way to Victory Lane last year.
RotoWire NASCAR Truck Series DFS Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250
Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Corey Heim - $11,000
Layne Riggs - $10,500
Kaden Honeycutt - $10,200
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Carson Hocevar - $9,700
Christopher Bell - $9,500
Gio Ruggiero - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Chandler Smith - $8,800
Christian Eckes - $8,700
Ty Majeski - $8,500
Tyler Ankrum - $7,800
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Ben Rhodes - $7,700
Daniel Hemric - $7,400
Jake Garcia - $7,000
Spencer Davis - $6,200
Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250
Corey Heim - $11,000
Christopher Bell - $9,500
Ty Majeski - $8,500
Tyler Ankrum - $7,800
Jake Garcia - $7,000
Spencer Davis - $6,200
After winning both stages before getting swept up in the late-race chaos at Michigan last year, it is easy to lean Corey Heim's way for a roster spot this time around. This week's race will mark his fifth series start of the season, and he has already won two of his first four. Heim remains a top contender whenever he climbs into CRAFTSMAN Truck Series equipment, and after showing such strong pace early at Michigan last season, he should be one of the top choices for rosters again this week.
Christopher Bell is another part-time series driver worth considering this week. Through three series starts in 2026, he has yet to finish worse than sixth and already won at Bristol. He appears to be settling in after a slow start to the Cup Series season, and his success in the trucks has helped build that momentum. Earlier in his career, Bell made two Truck Series starts at Michigan and posted a best finish of second. He is still looking for his first top-10 Cup finish at the track, but that may change this week given the speed he has shown in recent weeks. Bell looks to be nearing his best form of the season, which makes him a dependable option this week.
Ty Majeski bounced back from a rough outing at Charlotte with a 12th-place finish last week at Nashville. He sits sixth in the standings and remains well behind the top five, but he is also trying to separate himself from in order to secure a place in the season-ending championship fight. Majeski has made two prior starts at Michigan and ran among the top five early in last year's race before slipping back to finish 15th. That performance suggests there is more potential to unlock this time around if he can put together a complete race from start to finish.
Also fighting for a more secure spot among the championship contenders is Tyler Ankrum. This week's visit to Michigan will be his fourth series race at the track. He was one of the many drivers thwarted by incidents last year, but he was quick enough to earn stage points in the first segment after qualifying 10th. In fact, his average start at the track is ninth and his best finish was fourth in 2020. A fifth-place last week at Nashville should help him rekindle some of that speed this week.
Jake Garcia dropped out of the championship positions after an early exit last week at Nashville. He will be eager to move past that setback and refocus this week. His only series start at Michigan came last season, when he qualified fourth and finished seventh. Even without collecting stage points, that run showed enough speed to suggest he could be competitive again and put the disappointment from Nashville behind him in short order.
Spencer Davis makes his return to the series for the first time since 2023. Davis will drive the No. 5 TRICON Garage entry. He has three top-10 finishes in the series, and is helping to fill out the rotating cast of drivers fielding the No. 5 this season. He has one prior start at Michigan, which was a 22nd-place finish in 2018.
Best Bets for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 5:30 PM ET Thursday
Race Winner - Corey Heim +275
Top-Three Finish - Christopher Bell +250
Top-Five Finish - Jake Garcia +700
Betting on the winner of this week's race requires a higher level of confidence than odds offerings for other wagers. With that in mind, Corey Heim is the preferred option despite the low odds. Heim is a serial winner in this series and moving to a part-time schedule for 2026 has not slowed him down. He was the early dominator in this race a year ago and will be looking to finish the job this time around, which makes him worth taking this week even with the less profitable odds that come along with choosing the favorite.
With other wagers, there is room for some speculation, and Christopher Bell fits the bills nicely for a top-three finish this week. He won in the series at Bristol earlier this year and is approaching his best form of the season behind the wheel regardless of series. Bell has a lot of momentum behind him after a successful Nashville weekend, and that puts him in good position to get a top finish out of the truck this week at Michigan.
If you are looking for a bigger stretch, Jake Garcia to land a top-five finish this week comes with very attractive odds. The ThorSport Racing driver slipped out of the top 10 in the standings after a bad result at Nashville, but he has otherwise been a regular among the top-10 finishers. He also has one prior start at Michigan, where he finished seventh. That result from last season, combined with the urgency to work his way back into the championship transfer positions, makes him a strong candidate for his first top-five finish of 2026 this weekend.
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