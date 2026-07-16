FaithFest 250

Location: North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Course: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Format: 0.63-mile oval

Laps: 250

NASCAR Trucks Race Preview

Only four regular-season races remain to finalize the 10-driver field that will compete for this season's NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Grant Enfinger strengthened his case for one of those spots with a win at Lime Rock, moving up two positions in the standings to ninth. The playoff picture remains tight, with just 21 points separating Tyler Ankrum in 10th from Brenden Queen in 13th, though. There are still plenty of points available to reshape the championship picture, which means drivers must maximize every opportunity over the final stretch. North Wilkesboro Speedway gives them a chance to do exactly that. The short track returned to the schedule in 2023, and this weekend will mark just the sixth Truck Series race at the venue. Its tight confines, emphasis on track position, and potential for pit strategy could create openings for drivers trying to make their mark. Chandler Smith won last year's visit to the circuit, and those battling their way into the top 10 will be looking to follow that same path this weekend.

Key Stats at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Number of races: 5

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 1

Winners from top-10 starters: 2

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 96.126 mph

Previous North Wilkesboro Winners

2025 - Chandler Smith

2024 - Corey Heim

2023 - Kyle Larson

1996 - Mark Martin

1995 - Mike Bliss

North Wilkesboro Speedway is a flat, short oval, which puts a premium on track position. Like most short tracks, starting up front is a major advantage, but the ability to launch cleanly off the corners is just as important. Drivers need that drive off the turns to set up passes under braking into the next corner, especially on a layout where clean passing opportunities can be limited. Since the series returned to North Wilkesboro, teams have also leaned heavily on pit strategy to gain positions throughout the race. The highest starting position for a winner since that return was eighth, when Kyle Larson won from there in 2023. Corey Heim and Chandler Smith have both won starting outside of the top 10 in the races since. Given how difficult it can be to pass on the flat surface, strategy remains one of the clearest paths for a driver to move forward. Another item of notes is the track's slope, with a 14-foot elevation difference between each end. That creates a unique challenge for corner entry speeds at opposite ends of the circuit and forces drivers to adjust their approach lap after lap and stresses right-front tires. Drivers who qualify up front will enter as the favorites, but those starting in the middle of the pack will likely need to use pit strategy and long-run tire management to have a chance at the victory.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the FaithFest 250

Based on standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $12,500

Layne Riggs - $12,000

Christopher Bell - $11,000

Kaden Honeycutt - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Carson Hocevar - $9,700

Chase Elliott - $9,500

Chandler Smith - $9,000

Ty Majeski - $8,500

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Christian Eckes - $8,300

Gio Ruggiero - $8,200

Daniel Hemric - $7,800

Grant Enfinger - $7,700

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Jake Garcia - $7,100

Tyler Ankrum - $7,000

Stewart Friesen - $6,900

Ryan Newman - $6,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the FaithFest 250

Corey Heim - $12,500

Ty Majeski - $8,500

Daniel Hemric - $7,800

Landen Lewis - $7,500

Jake Garcia - $7,100

Ryan Newman - $6,500

Former North Wilkesboro winner Corey Heim returns to the trucks this week to try to win his fourth race in this part-time schedule in 2026. This will be his sixth start of the season as he continues building toward a step up to full-time Cup Series competition in 2027. At North Wilkesboro, Heim has the win from 2024 along with two starts on pole position. Winning these races is never easy, but Heim is a favorite for a reason. He has been a dominant force in trucks the past few seasons and has been quick enough to challenge for wins every stop at this particular track.

Ty Majeski has also proven to be very productive at North Wilkesboro. His average start and finish at the track from three prior starts is 6.3. His best finish was a runner-up result in 2023, and he also led 50 laps in an 11th-place effort in 2024. Majeski enters the weekend confident in his position in the championship standings but working hard to keep climbing up the order.

Last year's race was Daniel Hemric's only series start at North Wilkesboro. It was a good one, too. The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing veteran qualified seventh and drove his way to fourth for the finish. With finishes of sixth and second in the last two races, Hemric is on a nice roll of finishes entering the weekend, too. He is also relatively comfortable among the contenders for a spot in The Chase, but he can't afford to lose ground and will be aiming for as many points as possible this weekend.

Niece Motorsports driver Landen Lewis is quickly making a name for himself. In four series starts this season, he finished sixth or better three times and never outside of the top 15. His best finish came in the latest race at Lime Rock Park when he finished an impressive second. Add to those numbers his past experience at North Wilkesboro and you could be looking at one of the best bargains on the board. Lewis won the zMax CARS Late Model Tour race at this track last year on his way to that series title.

With a spot in The Chase within reach of Jake Garcia, the ThorSport Racing driver has to maximize his chances in the next few races. At North Wilkesboro, replicating his 12th-place finish last season would go some way in helping him do that. In three starts at this track, Garcia's average finish 18.7 compared with an average start of 13.3, but he has improved each time and should be aiming for a top-10 this week.

Veteran Ryan Newman gets behind the wheel for the first time in NASCAR competition since 2023 and first time in the trucks since 2021. He only has seven series starts in his entire career, but six of those entries ended with top-five finishes including one victory. Newman's absence will be a concern, but with the support and machinery of Kaulig Racing at his disposal, Newman will be well poised to make a respectable showing in a much-anticipated return to racing.

Best Bets for the FaithFest 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 7:00 PM ET Thursday

Race Winner - Corey Heim +225

Top-Three Finish - Kaden Honeycutt +180

Top-Five Finish - Chandler Smith +120

While it is always a challenge to run a part-time schedule and win races, Corey Heim has made a habit of it this season. He dominated the truck series last season and has been splitting time among NASCAR's major levels this year on his way to a full-time Cup Series effort in 2027. He already won three truck races this season and even checked his first Cup win off the list at San Diego. Heim is also the 2024 victor at North Wilkesboro. He has gone up against the strongest competition in NASCAR and won on several occasions this year, and this week's stop at North Wilkesboro should be no different. Heim is likely to be in the hunt for another race win this weekend.

Kaden Honeycutt is working hard to grab the top seed for The Chase. He enters this week's race 44 points behind Layne Riggs and closing. He has three top-three finishes from the last five races, which demonstrates the kind of form wagerers are looking for when placing a top-three bet this week. At this track specifically, Honeycutt has a best finish of eighth last year, but just a small step forward in qualifying this time around will put him in position to snag another top-three and continue reeling in Riggs for the regular-season title.

Last year's North Wilkesboro winner should also have a top finish within his reach. Chandler Smith led just the final lap to win that race from the 14th starting spot. He may not be the top choice for victory again this time, but Smith is a regular contender for top finishes recently. He does enter the weekend with a two-race slump of results outside of the top 20, but he has six top-fives on the season and sits a confident third in the standings. Betting on Smith to turn around the past few races and land back in the top five at North Wilkesboro is one of the better top-five finish wagering options available this week.

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