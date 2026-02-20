Kyle Busch is back in the Truck Series this week, and C.J. Radune thinks he should be the top choice for DFS lineups on DraftKings and at the betting window as he goes for his ninth EchoPark Speedway win.

Fr8 Racing 208

Location: Hampton, Ga.

Course: EchoPark Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 135

NASCAR Trucks Series Fr8 Racing 208 Race Preview

The 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season is off and running and Chandler Smith was the first driver to visit Victory Lane in last week's Daytona opener. The Front Row Motorsports driver got the push he needed to the finish line, which put him ahead of the competition to capture the checkered flag. With a win under his belt, he heads to EchoPark Speedway with the points lead in hand.

This week's venue is a smaller superspeedway that has featured 24 previous times on the series calendar. Several years ago the track was re-profiled to race more like a drafting track and less like one of the traditional 1.5-mile ovals on the schedule. While the newer and steeper banking makes drafting through the pack a primary factor for this week's race, the track is a mile shorter and more narrow than the other two superspeedways, making this week's contest a particularly hectic one to navigate. Kyle Busch won the last two truck races at the track and will be gunning for a third this week as he gets behind the wheel with Spire Motorsports.

Key Stats at EchoPark Speedway

Number of races: 24

Winners from pole: 5

Winners from top-5 starters: 12

Winners from top-10 starters: 16

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 142.424 mph

Previous 10 Atlanta Winners

2025 - Kyle Busch

2024 - Kyle Busch

2023 - Christian Eckes

2022 - Corey Heim

2021 - Kyle Busch

2020 - Grant Enfinger

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Brett Moffitt

2017 - Christopher Bell

2016 - John Hunter Nemechek

Atlanta Motor Speedway has been part of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for a long time, but superspeedway drafting is how the track races now. Because the track is smaller and the cars race in tight packs, the action happens quickly and mistakes are often magnified, making every move critical. As the race progresses and drivers get closer to stage and race finishes, the pressure ramps up, making accidents more likely.

To stay in the hunt for the win, drivers need to remain in contention until the very end. That's why many teams play it safe early on, focusing on keeping their truck out of trouble. Then, as the finish approaches, they become more aggressive and try to move forward. Interestingly, every series race on the current configuration has been decided by a pass for the lead in the final 10 laps. Because of this, track position is crucial. Being able to make passes and having a team that can deliver quick, mistake-free pit stops gives drivers a huge advantage. Those are the teams and drivers who tend to come out on top at EchoPark Speedway.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Fr8 Racing 208

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $10,700

Corey Heim - $10,000

Carson Hocevar - $9,700

Layne Riggs - $9,400

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ty Majeski - $8,800

Christian Eckes - $8,600

Grant Enfinger - $8,200

Kaden Honeycutt - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Gio Ruggiero - $7,900

Daniel Hemric - $7,700

Ben Rhodes - $7,600

Tyler Ankrum - $7,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Jake Garcia - $7,100

Stewart Friesen - $7,000

Daniel Dye - $6,800

Kris Wright - $6,200

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Fr8 Racing 208

Kyle Busch - $10,700

Ty Majeski - $8,800

Christian Eckes - $8,600

Tyler Ankrum - $7,300

Tanner Gray - $7,200

Jake Garcia - $7,100

Kyle Busch kicks off an expanded 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series campaign this week after NASCAR relaxed the rules that restricted him to five series outings in past seasons. As part of this year's schedule, Busch returns to EchoPark Speedway where he will attempt to win his fourth series start in a row at the track and what would be the ninth in his career. The veteran dominated this race last season, leading 80 of 135 laps and has never started lower than ninth. Busch is simply a dominant force at this oval, regardless of configuration, with 731 total laps led across 15 series starts with a win percentage of 53.3%.

Pole and a fourth-place finish last week set Ty Majeski up for another potential top finish this week. This race will be the ThorSport driver's sixth Atlanta start. His best finish was a runner-up effort in 2024 and his lowest was 19th in his track debut in 2020. Majeski is expected to be one of the top challengers for this year's title and continuing his early run of good form would bolster that perception. Majeski was eighth in this race last year with one lap led.

Christian Eckes also heads to Atlanta with some momentum from his third-place finish a week ago. Eckes has four Atlanta starts with a win from the fourth starting spot in 2023. He has two top-fives from those five starts, but failed to finish last year's race due to brake issues. Before dropping out, he led 20 laps, though. Eckes has a total of 76 laps led through his four track appearances and should be in store to undo those bad memories from a year ago with another top finish.

A ninth-place finish was a good start to the season for Tyler Ankrum. That result puts him immediately in the hunt for a spot in the season-ending Chase and breathes some early wind into the team's sails. Ankrum should be looking forward to coming to Atlanta, too. He finished seventh and third in the last two races at the track, and he led 46 laps in that seventh-place finish in 2024. His good finish a week ago and consistently good results at Atlanta make him a confident selection for fantasy rosters this week.

Tanner Gray heads to this week's race hoping to put Daytona behind him. Despite starting last week's race third and leading 11 laps, Gray dropped from contention for the race win during the final overtime lap and lost a top finish. Despite that hiccup, Gray had speed and could run with the leaders, which should give him some optimism for what could be a similar race this week at Atlanta. Gray has one top-10 from six Atlanta visits and finished 15th in last year's race.

Rounding out this week's selections is Jake Garcia. The ThorSport driver was involved in a stage 2 accident a week ago at Daytona and will be working to get his early season turned around as quickly as possible this week at Atlanta. This will be Garcia's fourth series start at this track and his best finish came last season when he came home ninth after starting sixth.

Best Bets for the Fr8 Racing 208

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:00 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Kyle Busch +225, Corey Heim +750

Top-Five Finish - Stewart Friesen +600

Given Kyle Busch's record at this track in the trucks, it is very hard to bet against him. With eight wins from 15 starts, including four of his last five tries, odds as low as they are should be expected. Busch is one of the best at dropping into these races and fighting for the win nearly every time out, and that makes him the driver everyone will have their sights on this week.

Fans looking for better odds than Busch can triple the return by going with Corey Heim. The defending series champion is making his first series start of the season this week. He doesn't boast the Atlanta resume that Kyle Busch carries, but Heim is formidable in his own right with an Atlanta win from 2022 in his pocket. Coming off of a dominant season in 2025 and an encouraging Daytona 500 a week ago, Heim brings some momentum into this race that could serve him well if he can catch Busch.

A top-10 finish for Stewart Friesen could be within reach and deliver good return. The veteran driver returned to the series a week ago after missing the last part of 2025 due to injury. Despite it being his first race back, it looked like he had never been gone. Friesen started 24th and finished 10th to get a quick start to his 2026 campaign. At Atlanta, Friesen has five top-10s from nine series starts with his best being last year's runner-up finish. All signs suggest Friesen is back and at full strength, which makes his potential for a top-five finish quite realistic.

