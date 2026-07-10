LiUNA! 150

Location: Lakeville, Conn.

Course: Lime Rock Park

Format: 1.48-mile road course

Laps: 100

NASCAR Trucks Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to Lime Rock Park this week for the second race for the series at the natural-terrain road course. Corey Heim dominated last year's event, starting from pole, winning both stages, and leading all but one lap on his way to victory. This weekend's LiUNA! 150 is the fourth and final road course race of the season for the Trucks, and Layne Riggs could be the driver to watch after already winning at St. Petersburg and San Diego. Riggs was also Heim's closest challenger at Lime Rock last season, finishing second in both stages after starting third and leading the only lap Heim did not. Kaden Honeycutt could be right there with him, though. He and Riggs enter the weekend first and second in the standings with three regular-season races remaining, and Honeycutt already has a road course win this season after winning at Watkins Glen in May. The cut-line battle adds another layer of urgency, with only 11 points separating 10th through 14th and only the top 10 advancing with a chance to win the 2026 series championship.

Key Stats at Lime Rock Park

Number of races: 1

Winners from pole: 1

Winners from top-5 starters: 1

Winners from top-10 starters: 1

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 71.651 mph

Previous Lime Rock Winners

2025 - Corey Heim

Lime Rock Park is a natural-terrain road course that was built in 1956 and stretches roughly 1.5 miles across seven turns. Its compact layout may look simple, but the track can be more technical than it appears. The course follows the surrounding landscape, creating meaningful elevation changes, blind corners, and off-camber sections that require a balanced setup and precise driving from drivers. The short lap also does not mean lower speeds, as several corners are quite quick and drivers need to be accurate through those sections to carry maximum pace. Like most road courses, Lime Rock places a premium on track position, so fantasy players should pay close attention to qualifying and make their selections accordingly. Winners at the track in other series have rarely come from outside the top 10, which makes starting position especially important this weekend.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the LiUNA! 150

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Layne Riggs - $12,000

Kaden Honeycutt - $11,000

Gio Ruggiero - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chandler Smith - $9,500

Ty Majeski - $9,300

Connor Mosack - $8,700

Christian Eckes - $8,300

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Daniel Hemric - $8,100

Ben Rhodes - $8,000

Colin Braun - $7,800

Tyler Ankrum - $7,500

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Andres Perez de Lara - $7,200

Jake Garcia - $6,800

Stewart Friesen - $6,700

Justin Haley - $6,400

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the LiUNA 150!

Layne Riggs - $12,000

Ty Majeski - $9,300

Ben Rhodes - $8,000

Tyler Ankrum - $7,500

Jake Garcia - $6,800

Justin Haley - $6,400

Current points leader Layne Riggs has won three of the last four races. One of those victories was on the streets of San Diego. Of his four wins so far this season, two were on road courses. Last year at Lime Rock, Riggs finished second in both stages behind Corey Heim before finishing 13th, which did not reflect his pace on the day. He was also the only driver besides Heim to lead a lap in that race. Riggs is hoping the two-week break doesn't erase the momentum he was building.

Ty Majeski started fourth and finished second last year at Lime Rock. He is sixth in points and finished second and fifth at St. Petersburg and San Diego. Majeski finished both Lime Rock stages last season in the top 10 and moved forward in the final stage as others struck trouble. Majeski should be a reliable choice for another top finish this week.

One of the first bargain choices we come across is Ben Rhodes. Despite coming from 19th to finish fourth at Lime Rock last season, his price is much lower than we would expect. He is seventh in the current standings and finished third and fifth at St. Petersburg and San Diego. He also qualified inside the top 10 at Watkins Glen before transmission trouble ruined his race.

Tyler Ankrum also finished in the top 10 last season at this track. He started that race 15th and moved forward in the final stage. This season, Ankrum came closest to a top-15 on a road course at Watkins Glen when he started 18th and finished 17th. He might have had an even better finish last time out at San Diego, though. He finished confidently inside the stage points in both segments before a big crash in the final stage took him out of the race. He is ninth in points and needs a clean run this week to help consolidate his spot in The Chase.

Chasing Ankrum in the standings is Jake Garcia. The ThorSpot Racing driver had mechanical issues that plagued him at San Diego, but he was 11th earlier this season at Watkins Glen and finished 18th at St. Petersburg. Last year at Lime Rock, he started 17th but only finished 24th. As another driver hoping to secure his spot among the championship contenders, this weekend will be one focused on full-race execution, and fantasy players should expect to see him competing inside the top 15.

Justin Haley did not participate in the Trucks return to Lime Rock last season, but he should still be a good selection this week. He finished 12th this year at St. Petersburg and added some more momentum to his push up the championship standings with a sixth-place run at San Diego. While this will be his first visit to the track in this equipment, he has raced here before, which could give him the edge he needs to continue climbing up the points ladder as the regular season draws to a close.

Best Bets for the LiUNA! 150

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Layne Riggs +250, Ty Majeski +850

Top-Three Finish - Chandler Smith +250

Top-Five Finish - Ben Rhodes +250

With three wins from the last four races and two road course wins so far this season, Riggs is an obvious favorite. Last year at Lime Rock, he was the only other driver besides Corey Heim to lead a lap and he finished second to Heim in both stages before finishing the race 13th. That is also why his odds aren't very attractive. Those wishing to wager on Riggs this week can be justified, but better value might come from someone like Ty Majeski. The ThorSport Racing driver was second to Riggs at St. Petersburg and then backed that result up with a fifth-place finish at San Diego. Majeski also finished second in this race last year, scoring stage points in both segments after starting on the front row. Majeski's profit is more than three times what you would get for Riggs, and he may be just as capable of grabbing the win.

Chandler Smith finished sixth at Lime Rock last season. This year, he finished fourth at St. Petersburg and fifth at Watkins Glen. This driver is clearly competitive on road courses, and he is another driver that is likely to be among the leaders this week. With this being his second visit to this track in this equipment, this could be a week he outperforms that top-five capability and scores a top-three finish.

One of the more confident bets on the board is Ben Rhodes to finish inside the top five. Last year, Rhodes finished fourth at Lime Rock despite starting 19th. He was also eighth last time out at San Diego and finished third earlier this season at St. Petersburg. Those who remember that he was also in position for a top finish at Watkins Glen before transmission trouble will be even more confident in his ability to land in the top five again this week.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.