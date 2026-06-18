The top DFS picks and best bets for the Navy 250 at Naval Base Coronado. See why C.J. Radune is trusting Layne Riggs' road course skills to lead his NASCAR Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings this week.

Navy 250

Location: San Diego, Calif.

Course: Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado

Format: 3.4-mile street course

Laps: 50

NASCAR Trucks Series Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series makes another street course debut this week at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego. Earlier this season, the trucks tackled the Streets of St. Petersburg for the first time, a race won by Layne Riggs. Teams and drivers faced plenty of unknowns that weekend, and they will face many of those same challenges again this week with the first race ever held on this temporary course. With just four races remaining to lock in the 10-driver field for this year's championship, there is no room for error either. After Corey Heim's win last race at Michigan, Riggs holds the top spot in the standings with a 26-point margin over Kaden Honeycutt. At the opposite end of the Chase field, Jake Garcia and Daniel Hemric are tied at 278 points. Just five points separate those drivers from Tyler Ankrum in eighth, while Stewart Friesen sits just nine points adrift in 12th. With everything still up for grabs, this weekend's first of back-to-back road course races is a prime opportunity for drivers to make their case to be part of this season's championship hunt.

Key Stats at Qualcomm Circuit

Number of races: 0

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 0

Winners from top-10 starters: 0

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: N/A

Previous 10 Road Course Winners

2026 Watkins Glen - Kaden Honeycutt

2026 St. Petersburg - Layne Riggs

2025 Charlotte ROVAL - Corey Heim

2025 Watkins Glen - Corey Heim

2025 Lime Rock Park - Corey Heim

2024 Circuit of the Americas - Corey Heim

2023 Mid-Ohio - Corey Heim

2023 Circuit of the Americas - Zane Smith

2022 Mid-Ohio - Parker Kligerman

2022 Sonoma - Kyle Busch

Naval Base Coronado, or Qualcomm Circuit, is NASCAR's newest street course, and it will host all three national touring series this week. The circuit is a 3.4-mile temporary layout with 16 turns, making it NASCAR's longest road course. Situated among the base's airfields and hangars, the track is expected to be bumpy. As with any street course, maximizing mechanical grip will be critical. The technical sections are paired with relatively long straights that end in what should be heavy-braking zones. Those areas will likely be the prime spots for overtaking, but with the narrow confines of a street course in several places, fans should expect some bumping and banging to complete passes, too. Since no one has ever raced on this course before, everyone will be working to figure things out as quickly as possible and climb the learning curve together. Drivers will need to adapt quickly, much like they did at St. Petersburg earlier this year, to gain an early advantage and turn it into a strong race finish.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the Navy 250

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Layne Riggs - $10,100

Kaden Honeycutt - $9,900

Chandler Smith - $9,200

Kaz Grala - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Christian Eckes - $8,900

Ty Majeski - $8,800

Ben Rhodes - $8,600

Jimmie Johnson - $8,500

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Grant Enfinger - $8,100

Tyler Ankrum - $7,900

Daniel Hemric - $7,800

Jake Garcia - $7,400

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,200

Justin Haley - $6,900

Jamie McMurray - $6,500

Justin Marks - $6,400

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Navy 250

Layne Riggs - $10,100

Christian Eckes - $8,900

Ty Majeski - $8,800

Daniel Hemric - $7,800

Jake Garcia - $7,400

Justin Haley - $6,900

Another first-time event on a temporary course makes driver selection a difficult task this week. However, Layne Riggs came up with the win the last time we faced this same situation earlier this year at St. Petersburg. A top-10 finish at Watkins Glen reinforces him as a top choice, too. Riggs has been the best full-time driver in the series this season and there is no reason to turn away from him this week with all of the question marks heading into the race.

Christian Eckes should be another top option. The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver finished 16th earlier this season at Watkins Glen and was 15th at St. Petersburg. He was also on a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes before a loose wheel late in the race at Michigan ended the run. He has multiple top-five and top-10 finishes at other road courses the series has raced on, and he is in the midst of a late charge up the standings as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

ThorSport Racing's Ty Majeski is also working hard to consolidate a spot in among the championship contenders. He qualified on the front row at Watkins Glen, too. More impressively, Majeski came from the 22nd starting spot at St. Petersburg to finish second behind Riggs. With top-five and top-10 finishes on most of the road courses this series races on, Majeski is positioned as a reliable option for rosters at this new venue.

Another driver working to stay among the championship contenders is Daniel Hemric. The good news for him is that some of his best finishes this season have been on road courses, which makes this week a chance where he can gain some ground in the points battle. At St. Petersburg, he finished eighth despite starting 34th. Then at Watkins Glen, he ran inside the top five throughout the race and finished fourth.

Jake Garcia is tied with Hemric in the standings and also seeking to gain some ground to solidify his spot in The Chase. Garcia has rarely finished outside of the top 15 this season and placed 11th at Watkins Glen. Road courses aren't his best tracks, but he has been scoring respectable finishes despite the challenge. With a spot among the championship contenders on the line, Garcia has extra motivation to have a smooth race and finish in the top 15 again this week at San Diego.

New circuits should also drive roster selections toward seasoned veterans. One worth looking at for San Diego is Justin Haley. This hasn't been the season he was hoping for, but he has had some impressive moments on street courses. Earlier this season he finished 12th at St. Petersburg, and he finished second to Shane van Gisbergen in the Cup Series debut of the Chicago Street Course. That runner-up finish came from the 37th starting spot, too. Under the right circumstances, Haley can impress on street courses.

Best Bets for the Navy 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:30 PM ET Thursday

Race Winner - Kaden Honeycutt +400

Top-Three Finish - Ty Majeski +225

Top-Five Finish - Daniel Hemric +400

Layne Riggs might be the favorite to win this week's race, but Kaden Honeycutt isn't far behind, and at twice the return, he may be the top option. Honeycutt is second in the series standings and his first series victory came at Watkins Glen just a few races ago. Since that race, he also has three top-five finishes including two runner-ups. He brings confidence and momentum into this week's race, and with a top-five finish at St. Petersburg also on his resume, wagerers should take a good look at going with the Tricon Garage driver for the victory.

Ty Majeski's veteran experience should come in handy this week. He is a regular finisher among the leaders on road courses and is looking to make up for a missed opportunity at Watkins Glen. Majeski came from the 22nd starting spot in St. Petersburg to finish second, too. A better starting position this week should lead to even great success for Majeski, and a top-three finish is certainly within his wheelhouse.

Favorable odds for Daniel Hemric to finish in the top five are also worth taking. He was fourth at Watkins Glen and placed eighth earlier in the year at St. Petersburg. When compared with the other drivers capable of finishing in that range this week, Hemric's odds stand out as an attractive value wager.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.