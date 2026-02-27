The Truck Series makes its first ever trip to the Streets of St. Petersburg, and C.J. Radune tells you which drivers to target in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window.

OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg

Location: St. Petersburg, Fla.

Course: Streets of St. Petersburg

Format: 1.8-mile road course

Laps: 80

NASCAR Trucks Series Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams up with IndyCar this week to take on a 1.8-mile 14-turn street course. While IndyCar has made the temporary street course a fixture of its early season each spring, this is the first time NASCAR's trucks will tackle the road course. Teams and drivers will have to figure things out quickly, too. With just one short practice before qualifying, drivers will have to figure out the fastest way around the track and dial in the setups they'll need to get prime track position with a quick qualifying lap. That track position could prove vital, too. This track is tight and twisty, and making passes is expected to be difficult. Fans should be excited, though. The close quarters and unknowns of a new temporary venue could create some fireworks when the green flag waves.

Key Stats at Streets of St. Petersburg

Number of races: 0

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 0

Winners from top-10 starters: 0

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: N/A

Previous 10 Road Course Winners

2025 Charlotte ROVAL - Corey Heim

2025 Watkins Glen - Corey Heim

2025 Lime Rock Park - Corey Heim

2024 Circuit of the Americas - Corey Heim

2023 Mid-Ohio - Corey Heim

2023 Circuit of the Americas - Zane Smith

2022 Mid-Ohio - Parker Kligerman

2022 Sonoma - Kyle Busch

2022 Circuit of the Americas - Zane Smith

2021 Watkins Glen - Austin Hill

The streets of St. Petersburg have served as a battleground for IndyCar racers since the early 2000s, and now, several drivers from that series are set to put their track expertise to the test in NASCAR machinery. But just how much that course knowledge will translate to these entirely different vehicles is still anyone's guess. Securing a win as a one-off entry in any of NASCAR's premier touring series is no easy feat these days, and experience behind the wheel may turn out to be the most valuable asset this week.

With just one practice session before drivers head straight into qualifying, the pressure is on, and that single chance could make all the difference when it comes to success in the race. On road and street courses like St. Petersburg, track position is everything. The narrow surface, lined with concrete walls, only increases the importance of starting up front. For fantasy players, patience is key. Hold off on setting your lineups until after qualifying and practice. That way, you'll know exactly which drivers have adapted quickest and secured a prime starting spot with a top qualifying run.

DraftKings Value Picks for the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Ty Majeski - $10,500

Layne Riggs - $10,400

Christian Eckes - $10,100

Chandler Smith - $9,800

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Kaden Honeycutt - $9,600

Gio Ruggiero - $9,300

Justin Haley - $9,100

Ben Rhodes - $8,900

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Connor Mosack - $8,500

Tyler Ankrum - $8,300

Grant Enfinger - $7,900

James Hinchcliffe - $7,700

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,200

Tanner Gray - $7,000

Jake Garcia - $6,500

Daniel Dye - $6,100

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150

Ty Majeski - $10,500

Justin Haley - $9,100

Tyler Ankrum - $8,300

James Hinchcliffe - $7,700

Stewart Friesen - $7,200

Tanner Gray - $7,000

Picking drivers early for this week's race is a tough prospect so early in the season and on a completely new circuit. The best way to proceed is to look for drivers that have consistently done well on road and street courses in their careers with a bias toward full-time series drivers. This combination is the most solid platform from which to make educated guesses. Top of that list might also be Ty Majeski. The ThorSport Racing driver finished in the top 10 in all three road course stops on the schedule last season with his best result being a runner-up finish at Lime Rock Park. That race was also a new road course to the series, and Majeski was among the best.

Justin Haley has also shown upside on road courses. He drove a bunch of them in his time at the Cup Series level, scoring two top-10s and a best finish of second at Chicago in 2023. That result is significant because Chicago is a street course, like St. Petersburg, and it was the first race at the track. Haley was able to come up to speed quickly and navigate the tricky conditions to land a top finish. That experience should serve him well this week, too.

One of the best average road course finishes in the series belongs to Tyler Ankrum. Like Majeski, the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver finished in the top 10 in all three of these types of races last season. His best finish of that bunch was fifth at Watkins Glen, and top-10s at the other two road course stops put him among the contenders this week, too.

A single exception to the rule of not choosing one-off drivers could be James Hinchcliffe. The Canadian IndyCar veteran will make his NASCAR debut in this week's race. He won the IndyCar race at this track in 2013 and, despite retiring from full-time competition, hasn't been far from the driver's seat, taking demo runs and various other tests while also commentating for the IndyCar television coverage. He isn't rusty and he knows this track well, which is why fantasy players might consider taking a chance with him. Pay close attention to how he fares in practice and qualifying before committing, though.

Stewart Friesen is also among the early selections. He has had a good return to the series with one top-10 finish from the first two races. His experience behind the wheel could prove to be very valuable this week at the new track. Friesen hasn't been back on road courses in the past and should be a reliable top-20 or top-15 competitor with the potential to score even higher this week if some good fortune breaks his direction.

Tanner Gray rounds off the selections as another low-cost option with some pluses to his credit. First, Gray led 11 laps at Daytona two weeks ago after starting third. His speed in races hasn't pulled through to his finishing positions, though. Perhaps that can start to change this week. Gray is a veteran who grabbed a 14th-place finish at Lime Rock last season. While this week's track will be very different, Gray showed that his ability behind the wheel can pull him forward in the finishing order at new and unknown venues, which he will hope to be the case again this week.

Best Bets for the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Ty Majeski +650

Top-Three Finish - Layne Riggs +200

Top-Five Finish - Tyler Ankrum +200

Picking this week's winner is going to be a challenge for several reasons, but Ty Majeski rises to the top of the list in a few respects. First, he was a top-10 finisher in all the road course races last season. Second, he has proven capable of getting up to speed quickly at new circuits in the past. This week's race will be a challenge for the entire field, but Majeski's experience and past success could give him the edge over other competitors.

Layne Riggs is still working to get his 2026 season properly started. His best finish from two races so far was 27th last week at Atlanta. He has the capacity for top finishes and should still rise to the status of championship contender. A new track with a unique challenge for everyone could play to his favor, too. Riggs finished 10th at Watkins Glen and 13th at Lime Rock last season. He'll need improvement to work his way into the top three this week, but the unknowns of a new track this week might give him the boost he needs to get there.

One of the more confident wagers this week is Tyler Ankrum for a top-10 finish. Ankrum has been quite consistent at road courses whether they are new or established, and that makes this choice one of the most confident wagers available. He was fifth at Watkins Glen and 10th at Lime Rock last season. A top-five finish would mean he'd have to be at the upper end of his game, but with a strong start to the season, that finish could be within his reach.

