Tennessee Army National Guard 250

Location: Bristol, Tenn.

Course: Bristol Motor Speedway

Format: 0.53-mile oval

Laps: 250

Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Preview

Corey Heim powered to a dominant but close-fought victory in last week's race at Rockingham Speedway. The defending series champion swept both stages and then outdueled his teammate Kaden Honeycutt in a tight battle for the win. This marked Heim's second win of the season, even as he continues to pursue a part-time schedule. After the event, fourth-place finisher Chandler Smith was disqualified due to a ride-height violation, wiping away his points for the day. With Heim's win and Smith's disqualification, Heim's part-time campaign now has him tied for the top spot in the championship standings with Honeycutt, while Layne Riggs sits just 11 points back.

This week, the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, where Riggs claimed the most recent victory. The Front Row Motorsports driver will be striving to close the gap on Honeycutt and distance himself from Smith and Ty Majeski, who are close behind. This will be the 31st series event at Bristol, and it promises to set the stage for an intense points battle as the summer season heats up.

Key Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

Number of races: 30

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-5 starters: 18

Winners from top-10 starters: 25

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 91.919 mph

Previous 10 Bristol Winners

2025 fall - Layne Riggs

2025 spring - Chandler Smith

2024 fall - Layne Riggs

2024 spring - Christian Eckes

2023 - Corey Heim

2022 - Ty Majeski

2021 - Chandler Smith

2020 - Sam Mayer

2019 - Brett Moffitt

2018 - Johnny Sauter

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the tight confines of Bristol Motor Speedway this week for a short-track battle. This half-mile oval is known for its steep banking and concrete surface, both presenting unique challenges for drivers. Navigating the tough concrete and steep turns, while managing the constant threat of slower traffic, makes Bristol an exciting venue. That traffic means track position is one of the most important advantages to have on Friday night, too. No driver has ever started deeper than 18th and won this race, and only five out of 30 races have been won by someone starting outside the top 10.

Recently, driving a Ford has been an advantage, as blue oval branded trucks have claimed the last three Bristol victories, with Riggs and Smith leading at least 80 laps in each win. While track position and navigating traffic are clear determinants of success, equipment management is also crucial. Despite its small size, Bristol's steep banking produces high speeds, which can punish tires, brakes, and suspension. The long pit road means cautions will likely dictate strategies, and late restarts could be the key to coming out on top this week.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the Tennessee Army National Guard 250

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $11,000

Kyle Busch - $10,700

Layne Riggs - $10,500

Christopher Bell - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chandler Smith - $10,000

Carson Hocevar - $9,700

Chase Briscoe - $9,500

Kaden Honeycutt - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ross Chastain - $8,500

Christian Eckes - $8,300

Ty Majeski - $8,100

Tyler Ankrum - $7,800

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Daniel Hemric - $7,100

Jake Garcia - $6,800

Stewart Friesen - $6,700

Ben Rhodes - $6,600

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the UNOH 250

Kyle Busch - $10,700

Kaden Honeycutt - $9,000

Ty Majeski - $8,100

Tyler Ankrum - $7,800

Gio Ruggiero - $7,500

Jake Garcia - $6,800

Bristol is a track where only a handful of drivers consistently excel, and Kyle Busch is undoubtedly one of them. Winning in a part-time appearance is always challenging, but Busch has repeatedly managed to pull it off in this series. He boasts five Bristol series victories, which is the most of any other competitor in this week's race. While Busch may not be off to the start he hoped for in the Cup Series this season, his time in the truck this week presents a prime chance to return to Victory Lane. In fact, he's finished first or second in four of his last five series starts at Bristol.

After Busch's selection, the rest of the roster consists of full-time drivers aiming for one of the coveted top-10 spots in points, which is their ticket to a shot at the championship. Kade Honeycutt is already making a name for himself in that group. Aside from Corey Heim, who isn't running a full schedule, Honeycutt currently sits atop the standings, thanks to four top-10 finishes in the first five races. With four finishes of 13th or better across six Bristol series starts, he's got a real chance at another top-10 this week. Honeycutt has raised his game this season at Tricon Garage, and that momentum is expected to carry through to this week's race at Bristol.

Ty Majeski currently sits fifth in the points as he chases his second series championship. He captured a win at Bristol in 2022 and has averaged a starting position of 8.0 over six attempts. Despite recording two DNFs, Majeski has earned three top-10 finishes from those starts and surged to a fourth-place result at the track last fall. If he can steer clear of trouble this weekend, Majeski is poised for another strong finish that could help him climb the standings.

Tyler Ankrum is hovering just outside the Chase positions after notching another top-10 finish last week at Rockingham. That marked his second top-10 of the season and snapped a two-race streak of finishes outside the top 20. At Bristol, Ankrum has earned four top-10 finishes in nine starts, with three of those coming in the last four races. He tends to perform best in the spring race, posting finishes of 11th, fifth, and fourth over the past three years. If you're looking to pick him, this first Bristol visit of the season is the one to do it.

Gio Ruggiero is also establishing himself solidly in the top 10 in points. He has three top-10 finishes from the first five races with back-to-back top-three finishes to start the season on the superspeedways. He has just two Bristol starts in the series from last season starting 14th in both and finishing 10th and 13th. That is a good way to start a career at this track and his early-season speed suggests he should be capable of replicating those results this week.

Also close to breaking into the top 10 is Jake Garcia. He has two finishes of 11th or better from his six Bristol starts, but his qualifying suggests there is room to improve on those results. He started fifth and first in the two races here last season, turning the spring race into his only Bristol top-10 with a seventh-place effort. Delivering on the race plan this week could put him in position to net another top-10 finish at the end, helping boost his championship hopes.

Best Bets for the Tennessee Army National Guard 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 3:30 PM ET Thursday

Race Winner - Kyle Busch +360

Top-Three Finish - Layne Riggs +170

Top-Five Finish - Chandler Smith +165

Any time Kyle Busch shows up in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, he is going to be favored to win. That is especially true at Bristol. The veteran is always ultra-competitive and Bristol is one of his best tracks. This week will be his 13th series start at the oval and he won five of those. His most recent Bristol event in the trucks was 2024 when he finished second. That year off from running this track shouldn't affect him much, though. Busch already has one series start from 2026 which was a win at Atlanta, and it would not be a surprise to see him in Victory Lane again at Bristol.

Busch could face some tough competition from the series regulars, though. One of those hoping to carry that torch is Layne Riggs. He already has two wins at this track from four tries, and his worst result from those races was a 10th-place finish in the spring of 2024. This team believes they have a legitimate shot at the season championship, and capitalizing on Riggs' talent at Bristol would help them close the gap to Kaden Honeycutt who leads the early points standings.

Another driver that could factor into the mix at the front this week is Chandler Smith. After being disqualified a week ago at Rockingham, Smith has some ground to make up, too. Like Riggs, Smith is a two-time Bristol winner and the pair combined have brought home victories in the last three Bristol races. Were it not for an electrical issue in the fall race, Smith might have extended his string of top-10 Bristol finishes to six, too. After his disqualification last week and Bristol problems last fall, Smith will be as hungry as ever and fans should expect to see him among the top contenders this week with a top-five finish within reach.

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