TSport 200

Location: Clermont, Ind.

Course: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Format: 0.69-mile oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR Trucks Race Preview

Chandler Smith made it two straight wins at North Wilkesboro, scoring his second victory of the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season at a perfect time with The Chase just around the corner. The Front Row Motorsports driver is now only the second full-time series regular with multiple wins this year, joining teammate Layne Riggs, who continues to set the pace with four victories. This week, the schedule shifts to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where Riggs returns as the defending winner after leading 160 of 200 laps, sweeping both stages and turning in one of the most complete short-track performances of last season. It marks the 22nd Truck Series race at the Midwestern short track and the fifth visit since the series returned from an 11-year hiatus in 2022. With only three races left to settle the regular season standings, IRP becomes one of the final opportunities for drivers to push their way into the championship picture. Stewart Friesen and Tyler Ankrum enter the week tied on the cutline, and with only 61 points separating seventh through 12th in the standings, every stage point and position will matter in this short-track showdown.

Key Stats at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Number of races: 21

Winners from pole: 5

Winners from top-5 starters: 18

Winners from top-10 starters: 19

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 88.704 mph

Previous 10 Lucas Oil Raceway Winners

2025 - Layne Riggs

2024 - Ty Majeski

2023 - Ty Majeski

2022 - Grant Enfinger

2011 - Timothy Peters

2010 - Ron Hornaday

2009 - Ron Hornaday

2008 - Johnny Benson

2007 - Ron Hornaday

2006 - Rick Crawford

Lucas Oil Raceway is a short asphalt oval with 12-degree banking in the turns, and the 0.69-mile speedway places a heavy premium on track position. That has shown up throughout the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series history at the track, where nearly every winner has started inside the first four rows. Last year, Layne Riggs became just the second driver in 21 races at IRP to win from outside that range, starting 11th before taking control and leading 160 of 200 laps. Even that performance reinforced the same point. Once Riggs gained track position, he was difficult to catch. The 2024 race told a similar story, with only three leaders all night and each starting from the first two rows. That puts added pressure on teams to unload with speed, finalize their setups quickly, and maximize qualifying. At a place where passing can be difficult and the laps go quickly, a poor starting spot could make for a long night.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the TSport 200

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Layne Riggs - $12,500

Chandler Smith - $12,000

Kaden Honeycutt - $10,500

Ty Majeski - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Nick Sanchez - $9,500

Christian Eckes - $9,300

Gio Ruggiero - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Connor Mosack - $8,500

Grant Enfinger - $8,300

Tyler Ankrum - $8,200

Landen Lewis - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Ben Rhodes - $7,500

Jake Garcia - $7,300

Brenden Queen - $6,300

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the TSport 200

Layne Riggs - $12,500

Tyler Ankrum - $8,200

Landen Lewis - $8,000

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Jake Garcia - $7,300

Brenden Queen - $6,300

A second-place finish one week ago at North Wilkesboro for Layne Riggs showed that his 23rd place finish at Lime Rock was just a bump in the road. With last week's runner-up result, Riggs has four top-five finishes from the last five races with two of those being victories. At IRP, Riggs has has had a very similar record. He won last year's race and hasn't finished lower than seventh in his four prior visits. Riggs is looking to make this regular-season championship his own and carry that momentum right into The Chase.

Tyler Ankrum is in a different situation. After spending much of the season in the top 10 in the standings, Ankrum recently found himself on the outside looking in. He enters this week's race tied on points for the final transfer spot after a three-race stretch with an average finish of 25th. He needs to turn that around now in order to have a chance at being part of this championship battle and stands a good chance at doing so this week. At this track he has finished inside the top 10 three out of four tries, including eighth place last year.

In his part-time schedule, Landen Lewis has made his opportunities count. The Niece Motorsports driver already has three top-fives and four top-10s this season, and those totals only came from five starts. His latest impressive showing was last week at North Wilkesboro where he finished fifth despite starting outside the top 10 for the first time this season. This week's short track should give him another opportunity to impress as he continues to gain experience and notoriety.

Veteran Stewart Friesen is is party to the tight battle on the championship cutline. An upturn in finishes midway through this season has helped him climb up the order and is currently in the mix, tied with Tyler Ankrum on points. With three top-10s in the last five races, he has momentum on his side, too. At this track, Friesen hasn't fared so well, though. Three finishes of 30th or worde drag his average result to a lowly 25.5. However, he led 20 laps in this race last season, which indicates that a clean race this week could help him continue his current run of top finishes.

Brenden Queen is another lower-priced option that provides good value to rosters this week. The Kaulig Racing driver frequently finishes inside the top 20 and bagged four top-10s this season. His single series start at this track proves to be more of the same. He started 14th and finished 16th last season. With Queen, fantasy players are getting a reliable top-20 finisher with top-10 potential if things work out in his favor.

Best Bets for the TSport 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:00 PM ET Wednesday

Race Winner - Layne Riggs +250

Top-Three Finish - Ty Majeski +180

Top-Five Finish - Landen Lewis +350

Layne Riggs is the defending winner of this week's race, and he is coming off of another convincing short-track result with last week's second-place finish at North Wilkesboro. Last year, Riggs dominated at IRP, coming from the 11th starting spot to win both stages and lead 160 total laps on his way to the race victory. He has four wins already this season and only finished lower than fourth once since Watkins Glen, too. It would be nice to get better odds, but Riggs remains a confident choice to win this week.

Another option for wagerers this week is Ty Majeski to finish in the top three. The ThorSport Racing driver won back-to-back races at IRP in 2023 and 2024 and then returned again in 2025 to start on the front row and finish fifth. Last week at North Wilkesboro, he started all the way back in 27th but was still able to lead 23 laps and win the second stage. Majeski has a proven record of great short-track finishes, and choosing him to grab another top-three finish this week is surprisingly offering positive odds.

If Landen Lewis' trends continue, he could very well be in store for another top-five finish this week. It seems like he can do that every chance he gets so far in 2026, regardless of the track. He has one prior series start at Indianapolis Raceway Park back in 2023 in which he finished 28th. With more experience since then, fans can expect a lot more from him this week, though. He has four finishes of sixth or better from five series outings so far this year, including a fifth-place finish a week ago at North Wilkesboro. Things are clicking for this driver, and that is something worth taking advantage of this week with such positive odds for a top-five result.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.