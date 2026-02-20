Austin Hill is coming off a victory in the opener and has a dominant history at EchoPark Speedway. Dan Marcus is building his O'Reilly Auto Parts Series DFS lineups on DraftKings through the No. 21 driver.

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Location: Hampton, Georgia

Track: EchoPark Speedway

Format: Quad-Oval

Length: 1.54 miles

Laps: 163

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview

The United Rentals 300 went as expected at the top of the field, with Austin Hill winning the race and dominating by leading 78 of 120 laps. The primary threat to his opening-season win was the several big crashes behind him, which affected Jesse Love and several other drivers who got shuffled down the pack in a chaotic final portion of the race. While a distinct track from Daytona, we'll see similar style drafting and pack racing at EchoPark Speedway this weekend.

Key Stats at EchoPark Speedway

Number of Races: 39

Winners from Pole: 7

Winners from Top 5: 21

Winners from Top 10: 31

Previous Winners at EchoPark Speedway

2025 (summer) – Nick Sanchez

2025 (spring) – Austin Hill

2024- (fall) - Austin Hill

2024 – (spring) - Austin Hill

2023 (summer) - John Hunter Nemechek

2023 (spring) - Austin Hill

2022 (summer) - Austin Hill

2022 (spring) - Ty Gibbs

2021 (summer) - Kyle Busch

2021 (spring) - Justin Allgaier

Atlanta will be the second consecutive drafting track to begin the season, though the banking is less severe and the laps shorter relative to Daytona. The racing itself is likely to be similar in that we'll see a lot of strategy and potentially teammates working together. Luckily, crashes should play less of a role in the outcome in this race.

There are also some interesting trends in the 10 races since this track was reconfigured. Since the track was reconfigured in 2021, there have been eight races. A Chevy has won seven of those 10 races, including six of the last seven. While there has only been one winner from pole in that sample, all but one have come inside the top six.

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Values for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Austin Hill - $11,200

Jesse Love- $10,700

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Carson Kvapil - $9,700

Ross Chastain - $9,500

Sammy Smith - $9,300

Sam Mayer - $8,800

Taylor Gray - $8,700

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

William Sawalich - $7,800

Harrison Burton -$7,700

Nick Sanchez - $7,400

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Brennan Poole- $6,700

Jeremy Clements- $6,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Austin Hill - $11,200

Sammy Smith - $9,300

Nick Sanchez - $7,400

Christian Eckes - $7,600

Carson Kvapil - $7,500

Jeremy Clements - $6,500

After recommending a stars and scrubs build last week at Daytona, a more traditional build looks to be optimal in Atlanta. Hill and Love share Tier 1, but Hill is comfortably the best driver to build through. He's won five of the last eight races at the track and finished second an additional time. Love is also a strong option, as he's led at least three laps in all four of his races at Atlanta and has led double-digit laps in three of those four races.

There are a wider range of choices in Tier 2. Kvapil had mixed results in terms of finishes at Atlanta last season, but he qualified eighth in the spring before finishing second in the fall. Smith has been remarkably consistent at this track, finishing inside the top 10 in four of his last six races. He offers strong value even at a fairly significant price.

All three Tier 3 drivers are reasonable choices to roster, which makes this a week to build in a more balanced way. Sawalich showed a lot of speed as a rookie and qualified second last weekend before being collected in a crash. He should take a step forward this season, and still checks in at a relatively cheap cost. In addition to his win last season, Sanchez has a strong history at Atlanta dating back to his days in the Truck Series.

We don't have any standout punt plays like last weekend, but Clements and Brennan Poole have consistently logged top-20 finishes at the track. They're very comparable options, so I opted for the slight discount of Clements.

Best Bets for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:00 PM ET Friday

Outright Winner:

Austin Hill (+225), Jesse Love (+285), Carson Kvapil (+1400), Sammy Smith (+1400), Sam Mayer (+1400), Taylor Gray (+1800)

Top-Five Finish:

Sammy Smith (+165), Sam Mayer (+165), Ross Chastain (+210), Taylor Gray (+210), Nick Sanchez (+500)

Some of the favorite bets line up with the DFS section above, but there are some additional interesting options worth considering. Mayer and Gray are the top names to consider that have yet to be discussed. Both have qualified very well at Atlanta (Gray has started no worse than seventh in three starts; Mayer has started fifth or better in three of his last five races, and inside the top 10 in six of his last seven), which has been important for strong results in the track's recent history. I'd prefer them as options to finish top five rather than win, but they are good values in both categories.

Chastain is worth noting as a Cup driver who will make an appearance in the O'Reilly Series, but he doesn't have a very strong history at Atlanta.

Mapping out your wagers for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.