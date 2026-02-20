Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
Location: Hampton, Georgia
Track: EchoPark Speedway
Format: Quad-Oval
Length: 1.54 miles
Laps: 163
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview
The United Rentals 300 went as expected at the top of the field, with Austin Hill winning the race and dominating by leading 78 of 120 laps. The primary threat to his opening-season win was the several big crashes behind him, which affected Jesse Love and several other drivers who got shuffled down the pack in a chaotic final portion of the race. While a distinct track from Daytona, we'll see similar style drafting and pack racing at EchoPark Speedway this weekend.
Key Stats at EchoPark Speedway
- Number of Races: 39
- Winners from Pole: 7
- Winners from Top 5: 21
- Winners from Top 10: 31
Previous Winners at EchoPark Speedway
2025 (summer) – Nick Sanchez
2025 (spring) – Austin Hill
2024- (fall) - Austin Hill
2024 – (spring) - Austin Hill
2023 (summer) - John Hunter Nemechek
2023 (spring) - Austin Hill
2022 (summer) - Austin Hill
2022 (spring) - Ty Gibbs
2021 (summer) - Kyle Busch
2021 (spring) - Justin Allgaier
Atlanta will be the second consecutive drafting track to begin the season, though the banking is less severe and the laps shorter relative to Daytona. The racing itself is likely to be similar in that we'll see a lot of strategy and potentially teammates working together. Luckily, crashes should play less of a role in the outcome in this race.
There are also some interesting trends in the 10 races since this track was reconfigured. Since the track was reconfigured in 2021, there have been eight races. A Chevy has won seven of those 10 races, including six of the last seven. While there has only been one winner from pole in that sample, all but one have come inside the top six.
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series DFS Tools
DraftKings Values for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap
Tier 1 DraftKings Values
Austin Hill - $11,200
Jesse Love- $10,700
Tier 2 DraftKings Values
Carson Kvapil - $9,700
Ross Chastain - $9,500
Sammy Smith - $9,300
Sam Mayer - $8,800
Taylor Gray - $8,700
Tier 3 DraftKings Values
William Sawalich - $7,800
Harrison Burton -$7,700
Nick Sanchez - $7,400
Tier 4 DraftKings Values
Brennan Poole- $6,700
Jeremy Clements- $6,500
Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
Austin Hill - $11,200
Sammy Smith - $9,300
Nick Sanchez - $7,400
Christian Eckes - $7,600
Carson Kvapil - $7,500
Jeremy Clements - $6,500
After recommending a stars and scrubs build last week at Daytona, a more traditional build looks to be optimal in Atlanta. Hill and Love share Tier 1, but Hill is comfortably the best driver to build through. He's won five of the last eight races at the track and finished second an additional time. Love is also a strong option, as he's led at least three laps in all four of his races at Atlanta and has led double-digit laps in three of those four races.
There are a wider range of choices in Tier 2. Kvapil had mixed results in terms of finishes at Atlanta last season, but he qualified eighth in the spring before finishing second in the fall. Smith has been remarkably consistent at this track, finishing inside the top 10 in four of his last six races. He offers strong value even at a fairly significant price.
All three Tier 3 drivers are reasonable choices to roster, which makes this a week to build in a more balanced way. Sawalich showed a lot of speed as a rookie and qualified second last weekend before being collected in a crash. He should take a step forward this season, and still checks in at a relatively cheap cost. In addition to his win last season, Sanchez has a strong history at Atlanta dating back to his days in the Truck Series.
We don't have any standout punt plays like last weekend, but Clements and Brennan Poole have consistently logged top-20 finishes at the track. They're very comparable options, so I opted for the slight discount of Clements.
Best Bets for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 4:00 PM ET Friday
Outright Winner:
Austin Hill (+225), Jesse Love (+285), Carson Kvapil (+1400), Sammy Smith (+1400), Sam Mayer (+1400), Taylor Gray (+1800)
Top-Five Finish:
Sammy Smith (+165), Sam Mayer (+165), Ross Chastain (+210), Taylor Gray (+210), Nick Sanchez (+500)
Some of the favorite bets line up with the DFS section above, but there are some additional interesting options worth considering. Mayer and Gray are the top names to consider that have yet to be discussed. Both have qualified very well at Atlanta (Gray has started no worse than seventh in three starts; Mayer has started fifth or better in three of his last five races, and inside the top 10 in six of his last seven), which has been important for strong results in the track's recent history. I'd prefer them as options to finish top five rather than win, but they are good values in both categories.
Chastain is worth noting as a Cup driver who will make an appearance in the O'Reilly Series, but he doesn't have a very strong history at Atlanta.
