The top DFS picks and best bets for the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega. See why Dan Marcus is high on the value that Jeb Burton brings in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on Draftkings this week.

Ag-Pro 300

Location: Talladega, Alabama

Course: Talladega Superspeedway

Format: Tri-Oval

Lap Length: 2.66 miles

Laps: 113

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview

In some cases, the data available to us paints a good picture of what will occur at an upcoming race. Last week was an example, as some of the top showings at Kansas aligned with the information we had. Taylor Gray added to his impressive sophomore season by taking the checkered flag, a lead he initially grabbed during a green-flag pit cycle relatively late in the race. Brandon Jones continued to perform well at Kansas Speedway by finishing eighth, with the other traditional powers in the series performing well, such as Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed.

In some ways, there are likely to be predictable parts of this weekend's race at Talladega, but a superspeedway always introduces chaos that will almost certainly lead to some surprising results.

Key Stats at Talladega

Number of Races: 39

Winners from Pole: 3

Winners from top-five starters: 14

Winners from top-10 starters: 21

Previous 10 Talladega Winners

Fall 2025 – Austin Hill

Spring 2025 – Austin Hill

Fall 2024 – Sammy Smith

Spring 2024 – Jesse Love

2023- Jeb Burton

Fall 2022- AJ Allmendinger

Spring 2022- Noah Gragson

Fall 2021 – Brandon Brown

Spring 2021- Jeb Burton

Fall 2020- Justin Haley

All NASCAR fans understand that superspeedways introduce an extra amount of unpredictability on a race weekend, and the data backs up that experience. The last winner that started on pole was Justin Haley, who won this race in the spring of 2020. Since then, only two of the 10 winners have started the race inside the top five, while three began from outside the top 15.

Analysis by manufacturer typically isn't that insightful, but Talladega may be an exception. The last 13 winners at the superspeedway have been Chevrolet drivers. Most recently, the dominant team has been Richard Childress Racing, highlighted by wins from Austin Hill and Jesse Love.

NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Ag-Pro 300

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Austin Hill - $11,000

Jesse Love- $10,500

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sheldon Creed - $9,500

Sammy Smith - $9,200

Carson Kvapil - $9,000

Ryan Sieg- $8,200

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Jeb Burton - $8,000

William Sawalich - $7,800

Harrison Burton - $7,500

Anthony Alfredo - $7,400

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Brennan Poole - $6,500

Josh Williams - $6,300

Blaine Perkins - $6,100

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Ag-Pro 300

Austin Hill - $11,000

Sheldon Creed - $9,500

Jeb Burton - $8,000

Harrison Burton - $7,500

Anthony Alfredo - $7,400

Brennan Poole - $6,500

Much like the first few weeks of the season, building through the top of the driver pool is pretty straightforward. Hill and Love have been a dominant RCR duo at the track, combining to lead 240 of the 452 laps in the last two years. Hill has two wins to one for Jesse Love in that span, but Love has a marginally higher driver rating (116.9 to 112.3), has led more laps (125 to 115), and has a better average finish (5 to 9.8). Either is a good driver to build through. Rostering both is possible, but would require at least one punt play – likely two.

One case to roster both Hill and Love is that the Tier 2 drivers are a weaker class than usual. Creed – as is the case at nearly every track – is very solid at Talladega, logging three top 10s in his last four races. Kvapil is another solid driver in the tier. He has a mediocre track record at Talladega overall, but he finished second in the fall and has been a breakout driver early in 2026.

Tiers 3 and 4 are both relatively strong. Both Jeb and Harrison Burton have experienced success at Talladega. Jeb Burton has three top-10 finishes in his last four races and has never finished worse than 17th at the track in 11 total races. Harrison Burton hasn't been quite that strong, but he finished 13th and eighth in his two races at Talladega last season. Even better for DK scoring purposes is that he rose from 30th and 29th qualifying positions in those two races. Alfredo has an inflated price this week, making it feel like a bad time to roster him. However, he does have an average finish of 17.8 in his last four races. There is a caveat to that, as he's finished 29th and 33rd in addition to third and sixth in that span.

There are similarly several options in Tier 4. Poole is another driver with a history of success at Talladega. He's finished inside the top 20 in his last five races at the superspeedway, and in six of his eight overall races at the track. Perkins has a more recent track record of success, finishing seventh and sixth in the last two races and a driver rating above 85 on each occasion.

Best Bets for Ag-Pro 300

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner

Austin Hill (+350), Jesse Love (+450), Carson Kvapil (+1600)

Head-to-Head Matchups

Sammy Smith (-125) vs. Jeb Burton (-105)

Carson Kvapil (-115) vs. Sam Mayer (-115)

It's not exactly creative, but Love and Hill are rightfully the favorites to take home the win. Love is arguably the better choice based on all the factors discussed above, and he comes with slightly better odds. Kvpail finished second at Talladega in the fall and then seventh at Daytona to begin 2026. He's an okay value as a longer shot option.

The head-to-head matchups are more interesting. Smith has had boom or bust results at Talladega, while Burton has been far more consistent. Smith is the more likely winner, but Burton has the consistency to turn in a better result in the head-to-head matchup. Kvapil is one of my favorite drivers of the weekend besides the RCR drivers, making him a pretty clear preference relative to Mayer.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.