Andy's Frozen Custard 340
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Course: Texas Motor Speedway
Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval
Laps: 200
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview
Talladega didn't deliver quite the chaos anticipated with only four cautions, the fewest since 2022. That doesn't mean there wasn't an unanticipated winner, as Corey Day took the checkered flag for his first career win, having led only the final lap. Brent Crews, another rookie, finished second for his best result of the season. Finally, Sheldon Creed won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize with his third-place finish.
Zooming out a bit, there weren't many big movers in the standings. Crews is only 43 points out of the final playoff position after his strong showing, but the rest of the playoff picture remained relatively the same, with Justin Allgaier maintaining a 100-point lead over Sheldon Creed for the top spot. The battle for 12th is far tighter, with Rajah Caruth holding the position by a mere 14 points.
Key Stats at Texas Motor Speedway
- Number of races: 48
- Winners from pole: 6
- Winners from top-five starters: 27
- Winners from top-10 starters: 37
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 3
Last 10 Winners at Texas Motor Speedway
2025- Kyle Larson
2024 - Sam Mayer
2023- John Hunter Nemechek
2022 fall- Noah Gragson
2022 spring - Tyler Reddick
2021 fall- John Hunter Nemechek
2021 spring - Kyle Busch
2020 fall – Harrison Burton
2020 spring – Austin Cindric
2019 fall - Christopher Bell
Texas Motor Speedway is a traditional intermediate track, with heavy banking ranging from 20 to 24 degrees. However, the track doesn't necessarily play in traditional ways. Qualifying isn't particularly important, as six of the last eight winners began 10th or worse.
This weekend is also the final Fash 4 Cash of 2026. Day, Crews, Creed and Sammy Smith are the four drivers vying for $100,000, with Creed and Crews both being multi-time contestants. In addition, Kyle Larson, Connor Zilisch and Austin Dillon will be in the field and are likely to enter the weekend among the favorites to win.
RotoWire NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Andy's Frozen Custard 340
(Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
Tier 1 DraftKings Values
Kyle Larson - $16,000
Justin Allgaier - $12,000
Jesse Love- $10,000
Tier 2 DraftKings Values
Brandon Jones- $9,500
Corey Day - $8,700
Taylor Gray - $8,500
Austin Hill - $8,200
Tier 3 DraftKings Values
Sam Mayer - $8,000
Sammy Smith - $7,800
Ryan Sieg - $7,500
Austin Dillon - $7,300
William Sawalich -$7,100
Tier 4 DraftKings Values
Harrison Burton - $6,700
Anthony Alfredo - $6,400
Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300
Justin Allgaier - $12,000
Taylor Gray - $8,500
Sam Mayer - $8,000
Ryan Sieg- $7,500
Austin Dillon - $7,300
Harrison Burton - $6,700
Larson and Allgaier both stand out from the rest of the field in terms of their track record of success. The problem is that both are priced that way. Rostering Larson would require multiple punt pieces and is very hard to build around. Even rostering Allgaier requires passing on other drivers with very strong track records, most notably Brandon Jones. Jones has two top-10 finishes in the last three races, but he's constantly run toward the top of the field in that span.
Gray is a worthy substitute. He has flipped qualifying and finishing position in the last two years, but he qualified third before finishing 11th in 2024 and then qualified 12th in 2025 before finishing second. He had three top-10 finishes before struggling at Talladega, making him a solid value. Mayer has uncharacteristically struggled this season, but Texas has been a very kind track to him in the past. In addition to winning in 2024, he finished fifth last year and third in 2022.
While the top of the driver pool is priced up, there are also good value options to balance out the salary cap. Sieg has a decent track record at Texas, but he's been particularly strong in recent years. He has finished no worse than 11th in the last four races, and inside the top 10 on three occasions. He's a strong driver to roster regardless of the rest of the build. Dillon isn't quite as strong of a play, but he has a good track record at Texas in the Cup Series, finishing eighth and seventh in the last two years.
Harrison Burton and Alfredo are other good salary savers, with Burton being a priority. He finished sixth last season, but he has finished eighth or better in five of his six races at Texas Motor Speedway in his O'Reilly Series career.
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