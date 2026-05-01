The top DFS picks and best bets for the Andy's Frozen Custard 340 at Texas. See why Dan Marcus is starting his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings this week with Justin Allgaier.

Andy's Frozen Custard 340

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Course: Texas Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview

Talladega didn't deliver quite the chaos anticipated with only four cautions, the fewest since 2022. That doesn't mean there wasn't an unanticipated winner, as Corey Day took the checkered flag for his first career win, having led only the final lap. Brent Crews, another rookie, finished second for his best result of the season. Finally, Sheldon Creed won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize with his third-place finish.

Zooming out a bit, there weren't many big movers in the standings. Crews is only 43 points out of the final playoff position after his strong showing, but the rest of the playoff picture remained relatively the same, with Justin Allgaier maintaining a 100-point lead over Sheldon Creed for the top spot. The battle for 12th is far tighter, with Rajah Caruth holding the position by a mere 14 points.

Key Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

Number of races: 48

Winners from pole: 6

Winners from top-five starters: 27

Winners from top-10 starters: 37

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 3

Last 10 Winners at Texas Motor Speedway

2025- Kyle Larson

2024 - Sam Mayer

2023- John Hunter Nemechek

2022 fall- Noah Gragson

2022 spring - Tyler Reddick

2021 fall- John Hunter Nemechek

2021 spring - Kyle Busch

2020 fall – Harrison Burton

2020 spring – Austin Cindric

2019 fall - Christopher Bell

Texas Motor Speedway is a traditional intermediate track, with heavy banking ranging from 20 to 24 degrees. However, the track doesn't necessarily play in traditional ways. Qualifying isn't particularly important, as six of the last eight winners began 10th or worse.

This weekend is also the final Fash 4 Cash of 2026. Day, Crews, Creed and Sammy Smith are the four drivers vying for $100,000, with Creed and Crews both being multi-time contestants. In addition, Kyle Larson, Connor Zilisch and Austin Dillon will be in the field and are likely to enter the weekend among the favorites to win.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the Andy's Frozen Custard 340

(Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Kyle Larson - $16,000

Justin Allgaier - $12,000

Jesse Love- $10,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Brandon Jones- $9,500

Corey Day - $8,700

Taylor Gray - $8,500

Austin Hill - $8,200

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Sam Mayer - $8,000

Sammy Smith - $7,800

Ryan Sieg - $7,500

Austin Dillon - $7,300

William Sawalich -$7,100

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Harrison Burton - $6,700

Anthony Alfredo - $6,400

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300

Justin Allgaier - $12,000

Taylor Gray - $8,500

Sam Mayer - $8,000

Ryan Sieg- $7,500

Austin Dillon - $7,300

Harrison Burton - $6,700

Larson and Allgaier both stand out from the rest of the field in terms of their track record of success. The problem is that both are priced that way. Rostering Larson would require multiple punt pieces and is very hard to build around. Even rostering Allgaier requires passing on other drivers with very strong track records, most notably Brandon Jones. Jones has two top-10 finishes in the last three races, but he's constantly run toward the top of the field in that span.

Gray is a worthy substitute. He has flipped qualifying and finishing position in the last two years, but he qualified third before finishing 11th in 2024 and then qualified 12th in 2025 before finishing second. He had three top-10 finishes before struggling at Talladega, making him a solid value. Mayer has uncharacteristically struggled this season, but Texas has been a very kind track to him in the past. In addition to winning in 2024, he finished fifth last year and third in 2022.

While the top of the driver pool is priced up, there are also good value options to balance out the salary cap. Sieg has a decent track record at Texas, but he's been particularly strong in recent years. He has finished no worse than 11th in the last four races, and inside the top 10 on three occasions. He's a strong driver to roster regardless of the rest of the build. Dillon isn't quite as strong of a play, but he has a good track record at Texas in the Cup Series, finishing eighth and seventh in the last two years.

Harrison Burton and Alfredo are other good salary savers, with Burton being a priority. He finished sixth last season, but he has finished eighth or better in five of his six races at Texas Motor Speedway in his O'Reilly Series career.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.