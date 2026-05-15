The top DFS picks and best bets for the BetRivers 200 at Dover. See why Dan Marcus is targeting Brandon Jones in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window this week.

BetRivers 200

Location: Dover, DE

Course: Dover Motor Speedway

Format: 1-mile oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview

Connor Zilisch won at Watkins Glen last weekend in one of the more compelling finishes this season after tracking down Jesse Love across the final 25 laps of the race. That marked Zilisch's second O'Reilly Series win of the season in only five races. However, he won't have the chance to become the second driver to win back-to-back races this season, as he's not in the field at Dover.

Elsewhere in the field, Brandon Jones and Brent Crews have made their move up the standings. Jones managed only one top-10 finish in his first five races, but he has finished inside the top 10 in five of his last seven. He currently sits fourth in the standings, only 52 points behind Sheldon Creed for second. Crews gained three spots in the standings last week alone, and he's finished no worse than sixth in any of his last five races. The rookie is gaining confidence and is surging up the standings.

Key Stats at Dover Motor Speedway

Number of races: 79

Winners from pole: 8

Winners from top-5 starters: 45

Winners from top-10 starters: 56

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 7

Last 10 Winners at Dover Motor Speedway

2025- Connor Zilisch

2024- Ryan Truex

2023 – Ryan Truex

2022- Josh Berry

2021- Austin Cindric

2020- Chase Briscoe

2020 – Justin Allgaier

2019 – Cole Custer

2019 – Christopher Bell

2018 – Christopher Bell

NASCAR heads to the "Monster Mile" this weekend, a track that has a considerable history in both the Cup and O'Reilly Series. That creates a risk that some of the historical stats can be taken out of context, but qualifying remains extremely important at Dover Motor Speedway. In the last 10 races, six drivers have started from inside the top five and seven inside the top 10.

There's also a distinguished list of recent winners, with Connor Zilisch the latest O'Reilly Series driver to graduate to Cup.

As for the track itself, it has some of the most extreme banking in the series and is unique in that it is entirely concrete.

RotoWire NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the BetRivers 200

(Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Justin Allgaier- $12,000

Brent Crews - $11,000

Ross Chastain -$10,500

Brandon Jones - $9,800

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sheldon Creed- $9,500

Jesse Love- $9,200

Corey Day-$8,700

Sam Mayer - $8,300

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

William Sawalich - $8,100

Austin Hill - $7,700

Parker Retzlaff - $7,500

Harrison Burton - $7,300

Ryan Sieg- $7,200

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Dean Thompson - $7,000

Jeb Burton - $6,900

Jeremy Clements - $6,800

Brennan Poole - $6,400

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the BetRivers 200

Ross Chastain - $10,500

Brandon Jones - $9,800

Sam Mayer - $8,300

Austin Hill - $7,700

Harrison Burton - $7,300

Brennan Poole - $6,400

The top of the driver pool is loaded this week. Crews and Jones have both been driving very well, and Jones has a strong history at Dover. He's had an average start of 4.3 in the last three races, and he's finished inside the top eight in three of his last four races. Chastain suffered a gear issue when he was in this same race last year, but he qualified fifth and finished fifth and sixth in the first two stages of the race.

The second tier of drivers similarly has a number of strong options. Creed has unsurprisingly been solid and is a good choice pretty much every weekend. However, Mayer is the standout option. He's finished inside the top 8 in three of his four races at Dover, an even more impressive feat when considering he's qualified 24th and 20th. That has led to huge DK scores.

Hill and Harrison Burton are the key values of the weekend. Hill hasn't quite had everything come together at Dover, he's consistently been in the mix. Of the eight stages he's completed, he's finished inside the top 10 six times. Burton's history at the track primarily came from his first stint in the series, but he was also solid at Dover last season.

Any of the Tier 4 drivers is a good salary-saving option. I'd generally make my choice based on making the salary fit with the rest of the build.

Best Bets for the BetRivers 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 3:00 AM ET Saturday

Race Winner

Brandon Jones (+650), Brent Crews (+500), Sam Mayer (+1600)

Head-to-Head Matchups

Ross Chastain (-120) vs. Taylor Gray (-110)

Corey Day (-125) vs. Sam Mayer (-105)

William Sawalich (-120) vs. Austin Hill (-110)

Jones has the third-shortest odds to win the race, so he's not exactly a value pick. His history is strong at Dover, and he's finished eighth or better in five of his last six races overall this season.

A lot of the head-to-head matchups are too tight to have a clear advantage, but there are some exceptions. Of the three listed, Hill is my favorite pick. Sawalich had a strong race at Dover last season, but he's been off the pace of late. He's finished 20th or worse in three of his last four races and was 15th in the other. Hill is a key value both in the sports betting and DFS context.

Gray has been very boom or bust this season, so wagering on either side of his matchup is a risk. Mayer vs. Day comes down to buying into track history (Mayer) or recent form (Day).

Mapping out your wagers for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.