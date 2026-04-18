The top DFS picks and best bets for the Kansas Lottery 300, including why Dan Marcus is leading his NASCAR O'Reilly Series lineups on DraftKings with Brandon Jones this week.

Kansas Lottery 300

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Course: Kansas Speedway

Format: Tri-Oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview

Connor Zilisch and Kyle Larson dominated the field last weekend at Bristol, with Larson leading 230 of 300 laps but Zilisch ultimately taking the checkered flag. Justin Allgaier was another big winner of the weekend, as he won the first $100,000 check in the Dash 4 Cash with a fourth-place finish, ahead of William Sawalich in seventh. A lot of the same names that have been mentioned all season continue to impress, though Sawalich has become a new name to watch. He began the new year with only two finishes inside the top 15 across the first seven races. Since, he's finished first and seventh, pushing his way up to 10th in the standings.

Key Stats at Kansas

Number of Races: 26

Winners from Pole: 3

Winners from top-five starters: 11

Winners from top-10 starters: 19

Previous 10 Kansas Winners

2025 – Brandon Jones

2024- Aric Almirola

2023 – John Hunter Nemechek

2022- Noah Gragson

2021- Ty Gibbs

2020- Chase Briscoe

2020- Brandon Jones

2019- Brandon Jones

2018- John Hunter Nemechek

2017- Christopher Bell

Kansas marks the second of the Dash 4 Cash races, with Brent Crews, Allgaier, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed making up the four-driver field. Allgaier is the only repeat from Bristol.

Qualifying is a very important factor at Kansas. There hasn't been a race winner from a starting position outside the top 10 since Nemechek in 2017. Of those 10 winners, five qualified inside the top five and only two started worse than seventh. Toyota has also historically experienced success at Kansas Speedway. They have been the manufacturer of four of the last five winners and seven of the last 10.

The track is known for being wide and smooth, allowing for multiple racing lines. In recent seasons, it's often been one of the more compelling races across all three series. This weekend, William Byron will be the Cup Series driver to join the field on Saturday.

NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Kansas Lottery 300

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

William Byron - $12,500

Justin Allgaier - $12,000

Brandon Jones - $10,500

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sheldon Creed - $9,500

Carson Kvapil - $9,200

Jesse Love- $8,500

Taylor Gray - $8,400

Austin Hill - $8,200

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Sammy Smith - $8,000

William Sawalich - $7,800

Ryan Sieg - $7,200

Rajah Caruth - $7,000

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Anthony Alfredo - $6,900

Dean Thompson - $6,700

Jeb Burton - $6,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Kansas Lottery 300

Brandon Jones- $10,500

Taylor Gray - $8,400

Austin Hill - $8,200

Sammy Smith – $8,000

William Sawalich - $7,800

Rajah Caruth - $7,000

This marks a second consecutive race for which it looks to be advantageous to build a well-rounded lineup. William Byron should certainly be considered, and Allgaier can never be counted out, but Kansas isn't a dominant track for Allgaier relative to his lofty standards. Instead, Jones, has established himself as the best driver at Kansas Speedway in recent seasons. He's started on pole in three of the last four races and began fourth in the remaining race. His price is inflated as compared to a typical weekend, but there's a case to be made he's still undervalued.

Building through Jones opens up some savings and allows balanced lineups that don't dip into punt territory drivers. For those who do choose to build through Byron or Allgaier, it will be close to necessary to roster at least one of the Tier 4 drivers. Jeb Burton would be my choice of the group. He's consistently qualified inside the top 20 at Kansas and has finished inside the top 17 in consecutive races after a significant slump to begin the 2026 season. Thompson had good results in last year's race, but his sample is more limited.

The middle tiers have very strong options, another reason that it is comfortable to build through Jones. Creed has been his typical steady self, finishing inside the top five in three straight races at Kansas. Love and Hill are very evenly matched as teammates, so I'd be inclined to take the discount if choosing between the duo. Gray doesn't have the same track record, but he's qualified inside the top 11 in all three of his races and led 13 laps in 2025 before finishing sixth. Kvapil didn't fare well last year, but he took pole for Saturday's race and should be in the driver pool.

Like Kvapil, rostering Sawalich would be based on his strong recent form. Smith has the most success at Kansas Speedway of the tier, while Caruth offers value. While the results are inconsistent, he's shown flashes of speed throughout his rookie season

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.