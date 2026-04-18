Kansas Lottery 300
Location: Kansas City, Kansas
Course: Kansas Speedway
Format: Tri-Oval
Laps: 200
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview
Connor Zilisch and Kyle Larson dominated the field last weekend at Bristol, with Larson leading 230 of 300 laps but Zilisch ultimately taking the checkered flag. Justin Allgaier was another big winner of the weekend, as he won the first $100,000 check in the Dash 4 Cash with a fourth-place finish, ahead of William Sawalich in seventh. A lot of the same names that have been mentioned all season continue to impress, though Sawalich has become a new name to watch. He began the new year with only two finishes inside the top 15 across the first seven races. Since, he's finished first and seventh, pushing his way up to 10th in the standings.
Key Stats at Kansas
- Number of Races: 26
- Winners from Pole: 3
- Winners from top-five starters: 11
- Winners from top-10 starters: 19
Previous 10 Kansas Winners
2025 – Brandon Jones
2024- Aric Almirola
2023 – John Hunter Nemechek
2022- Noah Gragson
2021- Ty Gibbs
2020- Chase Briscoe
2020- Brandon Jones
2019- Brandon Jones
2018- John Hunter Nemechek
2017- Christopher Bell
Kansas marks the second of the Dash 4 Cash races, with Brent Crews, Allgaier, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed making up the four-driver field. Allgaier is the only repeat from Bristol.
Qualifying is a very important factor at Kansas. There hasn't been a race winner from a starting position outside the top 10 since Nemechek in 2017. Of those 10 winners, five qualified inside the top five and only two started worse than seventh. Toyota has also historically experienced success at Kansas Speedway. They have been the manufacturer of four of the last five winners and seven of the last 10.
The track is known for being wide and smooth, allowing for multiple racing lines. In recent seasons, it's often been one of the more compelling races across all three series. This weekend, William Byron will be the Cup Series driver to join the field on Saturday.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Kansas Lottery 300
Tier 1 DraftKings Values
William Byron - $12,500
Justin Allgaier - $12,000
Brandon Jones - $10,500
Tier 2 DraftKings Values
Sheldon Creed - $9,500
Carson Kvapil - $9,200
Jesse Love- $8,500
Taylor Gray - $8,400
Austin Hill - $8,200
Tier 3 DraftKings Values
Sammy Smith - $8,000
William Sawalich - $7,800
Ryan Sieg - $7,200
Rajah Caruth - $7,000
Tier 4 DraftKings Values
Anthony Alfredo - $6,900
Dean Thompson - $6,700
Jeb Burton - $6,500
Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Kansas Lottery 300
Brandon Jones- $10,500
Taylor Gray - $8,400
Austin Hill - $8,200
Sammy Smith – $8,000
William Sawalich - $7,800
Rajah Caruth - $7,000
This marks a second consecutive race for which it looks to be advantageous to build a well-rounded lineup. William Byron should certainly be considered, and Allgaier can never be counted out, but Kansas isn't a dominant track for Allgaier relative to his lofty standards. Instead, Jones, has established himself as the best driver at Kansas Speedway in recent seasons. He's started on pole in three of the last four races and began fourth in the remaining race. His price is inflated as compared to a typical weekend, but there's a case to be made he's still undervalued.
Building through Jones opens up some savings and allows balanced lineups that don't dip into punt territory drivers. For those who do choose to build through Byron or Allgaier, it will be close to necessary to roster at least one of the Tier 4 drivers. Jeb Burton would be my choice of the group. He's consistently qualified inside the top 20 at Kansas and has finished inside the top 17 in consecutive races after a significant slump to begin the 2026 season. Thompson had good results in last year's race, but his sample is more limited.
The middle tiers have very strong options, another reason that it is comfortable to build through Jones. Creed has been his typical steady self, finishing inside the top five in three straight races at Kansas. Love and Hill are very evenly matched as teammates, so I'd be inclined to take the discount if choosing between the duo. Gray doesn't have the same track record, but he's qualified inside the top 11 in all three of his races and led 13 laps in 2025 before finishing sixth. Kvapil didn't fare well last year, but he took pole for Saturday's race and should be in the driver pool.
Like Kvapil, rostering Sawalich would be based on his strong recent form. Smith has the most success at Kansas Speedway of the tier, while Caruth offers value. While the results are inconsistent, he's shown flashes of speed throughout his rookie season
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