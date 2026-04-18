NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Kansas Lottery 300

The top DFS picks and best bets for the Kansas Lottery 300, including why Dan Marcus is leading his NASCAR O'Reilly Series lineups on DraftKings with Brandon Jones this week.
April 18, 2026
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Kansas Lottery 300
April 18, 2026
NASCAR DFS

Kansas Lottery 300

Location: Kansas City, Kansas 
Course: Kansas Speedway 
Format: Tri-Oval
Laps: 200

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview 

Connor Zilisch and Kyle Larson dominated the field last weekend at Bristol, with Larson leading 230 of 300 laps but Zilisch ultimately taking the checkered flag. Justin Allgaier was another big winner of the weekend, as he won the first $100,000 check in the Dash 4 Cash with a fourth-place finish, ahead of William Sawalich in seventh. A lot of the same names that have been mentioned all season continue to impress, though Sawalich has become a new name to watch. He began the new year with only two finishes inside the top 15 across the first seven races. Since, he's finished first and seventh, pushing his way up to 10th in the standings.

Key Stats at Kansas

  • Number of Races: 26
  • Winners from Pole: 3 
  • Winners from top-five starters: 11
  • Winners from top-10 starters: 19

Previous 10 Kansas Winners

2025 – Brandon Jones 
2024- Aric Almirola
2023 – John Hunter Nemechek
2022- Noah Gragson
2021- Ty Gibbs
2020- Chase Briscoe
2020- Brandon Jones 
2019-  Brandon Jones
2018- John Hunter Nemechek
2017- Christopher Bell

Kansas marks the second of the Dash 4 Cash races, with Brent Crews, Allgaier, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed making up the four-driver field. Allgaier is the only repeat from Bristol.

Qualifying is a very important factor at Kansas. There hasn't been a race winner from a starting position outside the top 10 since Nemechek in 2017. Of those 10 winners, five qualified inside the top five and only two started worse than seventh. Toyota has also historically experienced success at Kansas Speedway. They have been the manufacturer of four of the last five winners and seven of the last 10.

The track is known for being wide and smooth, allowing for multiple racing lines. In recent seasons, it's often been one of the more compelling races across all three series. This weekend, William Byron will be the Cup Series driver to join the field on Saturday.

NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Tools  

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Kansas Lottery 300

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

William Byron - $12,500
Justin Allgaier - $12,000
Brandon Jones - $10,500

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sheldon Creed - $9,500
Carson Kvapil - $9,200
Jesse Love- $8,500
Taylor Gray - $8,400
Austin Hill - $8,200

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Sammy Smith - $8,000 
William Sawalich - $7,800
Ryan Sieg - $7,200
Rajah Caruth - $7,000

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Anthony Alfredo - $6,900
Dean Thompson - $6,700
Jeb Burton - $6,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Kansas Lottery 300

Brandon Jones- $10,500
Taylor Gray - $8,400
Austin Hill - $8,200
Sammy Smith – $8,000
William Sawalich - $7,800
Rajah Caruth - $7,000

This marks a second consecutive race for which it looks to be advantageous to build a well-rounded lineup. William Byron should certainly be considered, and Allgaier can never be counted out, but Kansas isn't a dominant track for Allgaier relative to his lofty standards. Instead, Jones, has established himself as the best driver at Kansas Speedway in recent seasons. He's started on pole in three of the last four races and began fourth in the remaining race. His price is inflated as compared to a typical weekend, but there's a case to be made he's still undervalued.

Building through Jones opens up some savings and allows balanced lineups that don't dip into punt territory drivers. For those who do choose to build through Byron or Allgaier, it will be close to necessary to roster at least one of the Tier 4 drivers. Jeb Burton would be my choice of the group. He's consistently qualified inside the top 20 at Kansas and has finished inside the top 17 in consecutive races after a significant slump to begin the 2026 season. Thompson had good results in last year's race, but his sample is more limited.

The middle tiers have very strong options, another reason that it is comfortable to build through Jones. Creed has been his typical steady self, finishing inside the top five in three straight races at Kansas. Love and Hill are very evenly matched as teammates, so I'd be inclined to take the discount if choosing between the duo. Gray doesn't have the same track record, but he's qualified inside the top 11 in all three of his races and led 13 laps in 2025 before finishing sixth.  Kvapil didn't fare well last year, but he took pole for Saturday's race and should be in the driver pool.

Like Kvapil, rostering Sawalich would be based on his strong recent form. Smith has the most success at Kansas Speedway of the tier, while Caruth offers value. While the results are inconsistent, he's shown flashes of speed throughout his rookie season  

Mapping out your wagers for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Dan Marcus
Dan started covering fantasy sports in 2015, joining Rotowire in 2018. In addition to Rotowire, Dan has written for Baseball HQ and Rotoballer.
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