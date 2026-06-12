The top DFS picks and best bets for the MillerTech Battery 250, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value of Sammy Smith in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings and at the betting window.

MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Course: Pocono Raceway

Format: 2.5-mile road course

Laps: 100

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Series Race Preview

After a one-week hiatus, the O'Reilly Series is back in action at Pocono Raceway in what is typically an action-packed event. The last time out, Justin Allgaier took home his fourth win of the season at Nashville, though it was his first the March 28 race at Martinsville. His overall consistency – he has 11 top-five finishes and 13 top-10 finishes in 16 starts this season – has given him a commanding 179-point lead in the standings.

There weren't many other notable movers based on the results at Nashville, but the race for ninth through 15th positions is compelling. Those seven spots are separated by a total of only 45 points. As the regular season rolls on, pressure will continue to mount, with Brent Crews and William Sawalich both improving their outlooks of late.

Key Stats at Pocono Raceway

Number of races: 10

Winners from pole: 1

Winners from top-five starters: 4

Winners from top-10 starters: 8

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Last 10 Pocono Raceway Winners

2025- Connor Zilisch

2024- Cole Custer

2023- Austin Hill

2022- Noah Gragson

2021- Austin Cindric

2020- Chase Briscoe

2019 – Cole Custer

2018- Kyle Busch

2017- Brad Keselowski

2016- Kyle Larson

The sample series of the O'Reilly Series at Pocono Raceway continues to expand, as this year will mark the 11th edition of the race. The winner's list remains very strong, with the majority of the group being current full-time drivers in the Cup Series.

Pocono Raceway is a flat 2.5-mile triangle, a relatively unique course on the schedule. Indianapolis is comparable to the point that it's flat and long, but there's also been enough recent running at Pocono to pick out trends standing alone. It's important to qualify well, but getting pole hasn't been a significant advantage. Eight of the 10 winners have started inside the top 10, while the lowest starting position for a winner has been 13th. It's likely not overly predictive, but three of the last four winners at Pocono have driven Chevrolets while only one Toyota driver has taken home a win.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the MillerTech Battery 250

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Justin Allgaier- $13,000

William Byron - $12,500

Connor Zilisch - $12,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Corey Day - $9,700

Sam Mayer - $9,200

Brandon Jones - $9,000

Taylor Gray - $8,800

Sheldon Creed - $8,500

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Carson Kvapil - $8,300

Sammy Smith - $8,000

William Sawalich - $7,800

Ryan Sieg - $7,500

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Cole Custer- $7,100

Jeb Burton - $6,600

Anthony Alfredo - $6,300

Dean Thompson - $6,100

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the MillerTech Battery 250

Connor Zilisch - $12,000

Taylor Gray - $8,800

Sammy Smith - $8,000

William Sawalich - $7,800

Cole Custer - $7,100

Anthony Alfredo - $6,300

There are some strong values in the lower end of the field for Pocono, which opens up the overall build considerably. Alfredo and Thompson are the punt options, with both performing relatively well this season and historically at the Poconos. Alfredo has the longer track record at Pocono, finishing no worse than 16th in his four races and inside the top 15 in each of his last three.

Custer is one of my favorite values every time he is in the field. He is coming off of great efforts at Charlotte and Kansas, and has really racked up DK points with his ability to move through the field after poor qualifying efforts. That's a risky way to do things, but it has worked for Custer so far.

Continuing to work our way up the driver pool, there are two standout options in Tier 3. We mentioned Sawalich's hot run lately and there's no reason to expect that to change right now. He's logged three consecutive top-four finishes, scoring between 43.4 and 53.2 DK points. Smith is the other driver I want to target in Tier 3. He has consistently run inside the top 10 in all four of his races at Pocono, with the only downside being that he also qualifies well. That limits his upside on DK, barring a race win or a significant number of laps led.

Every driver in Tiers 1 and 2 has a clear case to be rostered. Day continues to get excellent results, so his case is straightforward enough. Creed's calling card is consistency, though he has been slumping of late, finishing 15th or worse in four consecutive races. Jones doesn't have particularly strong results at Pocono, but he qualifies exceptionally well and should eventually translate that into finishes. Finally, Gray is arguably the safest of the Tier 2 drivers from a track history perspective, but his inconsistency this season has put a damper on that.

To wrap things up, any of the Tier 1 drivers is a good option to build through and the ultimate choice will be dependent on cost/roster construction.

NASCAR Best Bets for the MillerTech Battery 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner: Connor Zilisch (+400), Corey Day (+1100), Sam Mayer (+1300), Brandon Jones (+1400), Sammy Smith (+2200)

Top-5 Finisher: Sammy Smith (+250), William Sawalich (+330)

Head-to-Head Matchups:

Connor Zilisch (-140) vs. Brent Crews (+100)

Sam Mayer (-120) vs. Taylor Gray (-115)

The odds reflect that there isn't a clear favorite this weekend, as each of Allgaier, Zilisch and Byron are either +350 or +400. Zilisch would be my favorite of the group, but it's difficult to bet against Allgaier's success this season. There are some interesting drivers with longer odds. Day's results speak for themselves, while Jones' track record says he's likely to qualify well at a track that demands that for a race win.

Sam Mayer didn't draw much discussion in the DFS section because his track history at Pocono is comparable to Smith or Gray and because his results this season have been very boom or bust. His price still remains a bit inflated, but he's a decent option for a race winner and one of my favorite targets in the head-to-head matchups.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.