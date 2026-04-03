The top DFS picks and best bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. See why Dan Marcus thinks it's time to hop on Corey Day in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings.

North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Presented by Black's Tire

Location: Rockingham, NC

Course: Rockingham Superspeedway

Format: D-Shaped Oval

Lap Length: 0.94 miles

Laps: 250

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview

Justin Allgaier continued to make a statement early in the season with a win at Martinsville last weekend. He won his second consecutive race, and for the third time in the last four events. With that stretch, Allgaier has opened up a 98-point lead over Jesse Love for the top spot in the standings. Brandon Jones is another driver to watch. He hasn't had the strongest results, but he's qualified inside the top five in four the last five races. If he keeps that qualifying form, stronger race results should come. Finally, it's too early to truly watch the playoff bubble, but Anthony Alfredo has been one significant positive surprise, having logged three top-15 finishes in his last four races.

Key Stats at Rockingham

Number of Races: 43

Winners from Pole: 12

Winners from top-five starters: 24

Winners from top-10 starters: 33

Previous Rockingham Winner

2025- Sammy Smith

There's a long history of Cup and Xfinity/O'Reilly Series races at Rockingham, but the Cup Series hasn't raced at the speedway since 2004. Meanwhile, the O'Reilly Series returned last season after a similar 20-year absence. The track history doesn't mean much as a result, but the characteristics at Rockingham can give us clues based on driver history at comparable tracks. Rockingham is an intermediate track with high tire wear, making Darlington and Homestead some similar tracks. Per a NASCAR.com preview ahead of last year's race, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, and Jesse Love have all performed very well at high-wear tracks. Brennan Poole was highlighted among the lower-tier drivers.

NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Justin Allgaier- $12,000

Jesse Love- $11,500

Austin Hill - $10,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Carson Kvapil - $9,300

Sheldon Creed- $9,000

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Corey Day - $8,700

Ryan Sieg - $8,500

Parker Retzlaff - $7.700

Harrison Burton - $7,500

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Dean Thompson -$6,800

Patrick Staropoli- $6,600

Brennan Poole - $6,400

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Carson Kvapil - $9,300

Sheldon Creed - $9,000

Corey Day - $8,700

Dean Thompson - $6,800

Brennan Poole - $6,400

Given the lack of track history, this race isn't the easiest to project. Blending recent form and driver history at Rockingham, Homestead and Darlington looks to be the best approach. That was the approach taken in putting together the optimal lineup.

Sam Mayer is arguably the best value of the weekend. Mayer didn't have a great result at Rockingham last year, but he's consistently finished top five at Darlington and Homestead. Creed typically does well managing his tires at high-wear tracks and has also finished inside the top four in four of his last six races in 2026. Carson Kvapil is another driver with a blend of a strong track record at the comparable speedways, while also putting together a fairly strong season.

For those who prefer to rely primarily on recent race results, it will be very difficult to not roster Allgaier and Corey Day. Allgaier's recent success has been apparent, while Day hasn't finished outside of the top 10 since Daytona. Ryan Sieg is another interesting driver worth spending specific time on. Despite ultimately finishing 18th, he led the most laps led at Rockingham last season. On the other hand, his recent form and track history at the closest comps also are mediocre. Combined with his price, Sieg becomes a little less appealing.

Moving into the lower tiers and value plays, Poole was highlighted in last year's NASCAR preview for performing over expectation at high tire-wear tracks. He then went onto finish fourth in the race. While a repeat of that finish shouldn't be projected, Poole still offers solid savings with an inflated chance of a good finish relative to other weekends. Staropoli and Thompson have both shown flashes of good results this season. Thompson has decent results at all the relevant tracks, so he's a second value option to balance out the cost of from the top options in the lineup.

Best Bets for North Carolina Education Lottery 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Justin Allgaier (+300), Jesse Love (+400), Sheldon Creed (+1400), Sam Mayer (+1400)

Head-to-Head Matchups

Sam Mayer (+105) vs. Brent Crews (-140)

Carson Kvapil (-130) vs. Taylor Gray (-105)

Sammy Smith (-130) vs. Brent Crews (-105)

With the relative lack of information heading into Rockingham, there are some additional opportunities on the betting side. Mayer and Creed both stand out as good values based on their ability on high-wear tracks. Jesse Love is another driver worthy of consideration both in the DFS and betting context His 2025 race ended in a crash, but not before he led 53 laps. He and teammate Austin Hill should both be quick Saturday.

There are some key decisions (both in matchups and in picking the race winner) surrounding Brent Crews. He has the third lowest odds (+850), which is a surprise due to his lack of experience in the series. Crews did win the ARCA race at Rockingham last season so has familiarity and success, but I'm still inclined to generally side with veteran drivers that look to be set up for a strong finish.

Kvapil remains in good form and has also particularly showed well at Darlington. I wouldn't be eager to back him as a potential race winner, but he is a good option in his head-to-head matchup with Gray.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.