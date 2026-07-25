Sam Mayer has been strong at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the past, and Dan Marcus thinks the value is there for the No. 41 driver to lead your NASCAR O'Reilly Series DraftKings DFS lineups this week.

Pennzoil 250 Presented by Take 5 Oil Change

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Course: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Format: 2.5 Rectangular Oval

Laps: 100

NASCAR O'Reilly Series Race Preview

After a weekend off, the O'Reilly Series returns to action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Justin Allgaier took home the win in Atlanta, ending a long run of dominance from Richard Childress Racing after both Jesse Love and Austin Hill were collected in late-race accidents. We also came close to seeing a unique winner with Brennan Poole and Nick Sanchez vying for the lead with one lap remaining before colliding. That led to Allgaier winning a chaotic race and clinching the top seed in the Chase, which will begin in early September.

Only three races remain in the regular season, and there has started to be some separation at the bottom of the playoff picture. Rajah Caruth and William Sawalich are on the outside looking on but still have a legitimate chance of making the playoff field, while Taylor Gray and Brent Crews are currently in the field but firmly on the bubble.

Key Stats at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Number of Races: 10

Winners from pole: 4

Winners top-five starters: 8

Winners from top-ten starters: 10

Previous 10 Indianapolis Winners

2025 – Connor Zilisch

2024 – Riley Herbst

2019 – Kyle Busch

2018 – Justin Allgaier

2017 – William Byron

2016 - Kyle Busch

2015 - Kyle Busch

2014 - Ty Dillon

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 – Brad Keselowski

NASCAR is at Indianapolis for the third straight year after a lengthy absence, so a recent sample at the track is slowly growing. Qualifying is clearly important, with all but two of the winners starting from inside the top three.

Pocono is considered the most comparable track or those looking for additional data points. Pocono and Indianapolis share a few defining characteristics in that they are flat and are high-horsepower tracks.

RotoWire O'Reilly Series Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Pennzoil 250

Tier 1 Values

Justin Allgaier - $11,500

Chase Elliott- $11,000

Sam Mayer - $10,500

Tier 2 Values

Carson Kvapil - $9,500

Sheldon Creed - $9,100

Taylor Gray - $8,500

Brandon Jones - $8,300

Sammy Smith - $8,100

Tier 3 Values

Ryan Sieg - $7,700

Anthony Alfredo - $7,500

Rajah Caruth - $7,300

Tier 4 Values

Harrison Burton - $7,000

Jeb Burton - $6,700

Dean Thompson - $6,600

Optimal Lineup for the Pennzoil 250

Sam Mayer - $10,500

Taylor Gray - $8,500

Brandon Jones - $8,300

Sammy Smith - $8,100

Ryan Sieg - $7,700

Dean Thompson - $6,600

In many weeks, the optimal build is fairly apparent. That's not the case this week, as the top two tiers are littered with very strong options. Building through an elite driver is certainly possible, as both Allgaier and Elliott have strong track records at Pocono. Allgaier has dominated the series all season and remains a viable play nearly every week.

The problem with doing so is that there aren't many strong punt options this week, though Thompson is an exception. He finished 10th at Indianapolis last year after qualifying 16th, and he also has two top-20 finishes in as many races at Pocono. Harrison and Jeb Burton have had very comparable results at each track. For those who want to roster an elite option, it's likely necessary to roster two of the three Tier 4 drivers.

This is a big weekend for Mayer and Gray, and both are in a position to succeed. Mayer is priced aggressively, but he's qualified exceptionally well at Indianapolis, starting fourth and first in the two races at this track. Gray has a similar excellent qualifying resume at Indianapolis and Pocono, and he ran inside the top 10 for nearly the entire race at Indianapolis last season. Both drivers stand out as building blocks this weekend.

Similar to Tier 4, Tier 3 doesn't offer a lot of inspiring options. Alfredo has had an average finish of 11.5 in his last four races at Pocono, but he is priced aggressively. That removes some of the appeal of rostering him. Sieg is in nearly the identical situation, and he also has a lot of experience at Indianapolis – a potential benefit among a young/inexperienced group of drivers.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.