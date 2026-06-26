NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250

The top DFS picks and best bets for the Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250. See why Dan Marcus loves the value Ross Chastain brings in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests at DraftKings at Sonoma.
June 26, 2026
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250
June 26, 2026
NASCAR DFS

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

Location: Sonoma, CA
Course: Sonoma Raceway
Format: 1.99-mile road course
Laps: 79

NASCAR O'Reilly Series Race Preview

The race at the Coronado Naval Base delivered in the expected ways, with chaos and drama leading the way. There were a total of eight cautions that ate up 17 of the 60 total laps, slightly less than the percentage of laps that were typically run under caution at the Chicago Loop. Austin Hill was the beneficiary of a late skirmish between Carson Kvapil and Taylor Gray to make a pass on the final lap to win the first road course race of his career. This also marked Richard Childress Racing's first win since the tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

The O'Reilly Series will now head to Sonoma for a more familiar road course, though it is worth noting that there is far less of a sample at Sonoma in this Series than Cup. We should have the chance for yet another shuffle in the bottom portion of the playoff picture, with Gray being a big winner from the results at Coronado.

Key Stats at Sonoma Raceway

  • Number of races: 3
  • Winners from pole: 1
  • Winners from top-5 starters: 3
  • Winners from top-10 starters: 3
  • Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0  

Last 10 Road Course Winners

Naval Base Coronado (2026): Austin Hill
Circuit of the Americas (2026)– Shane van Gisbergen 
Watkins Glen (2026) – Connor Zilisch
Portland International Raceway  (2025) – Connor Zilisch  
Watkins Glen (2025) – Connor Zilisch 
Sonoma Raceway (2025) - Connor Zilisch 
Chicago Street Race  (2025) - Shane van Gisbergen 
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (2025) – Daniel Suarez 
Circuit of the Americas (2025) - Connor Zilisch 
Watkins Glen (2024) – Connor Zilisch

As noted above, there is a limited sample at Sonoma for the O'Reilly Series, though 2026 will mark the fourth straight year it has been run. Because of its permanence, unlike Chicago and Coronado, there is an abundance of technical challenges scattered throughout the course.  The particularly unique thing about Sonoma is the change in altitude throughout a lap.

Even in the limited sample, the importance of qualifying has become clear. None of the three winners have started worse than fourth, with the last two winners coming from the front row. For those that want to expand the sample to find the drivers most likely to have success, Watkins Glen and COTA – both of which have already been run this season – are the best comps.

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NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250 

(Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Shane van Gisbergen- $15,500
Connor Zilisch - $12,500
Brent Crews- $10,500

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Carson Kvapil - $9,000
Sheldon Creed- $8,800
Corey Day- $8,700
Ross Chastain - $8,200

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Taylor Gray - $8,000
William Sawalich - $7,800
Austin Green - $7,300

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Alex Labbe - $6,900
Harrison Burton - $6,700
Blaine Perkins - $5,900

Optimal Lineup for the Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250

Brent Crews - $10,500
Carson Kvapil -$9,000
Corey Day -$8,700
Ross Chastain - $8,200
Alex Labbe - $6,900
Harrison Burton - $6,700

This week features a deep driver pool, thanks primarily to some road course aces being sprinkled throughout the prize pool. Of course, that term is used in relative terms. Van Gisbergen and Zilisch are obviously at the top of the pile, though they immediately present an interesting choice. Van Gisbergen took pole, but is nearly impossible to roster at $15,500. Rostering him alone would leave an average of $6,900 for the remaining five driver spots. Zilisch is a far more palatable price, but he qualified 30th after his tire got cut during his qualifying run. He is extremely unlikely to win, but he could a great DK score due to positions gained. Crews offers the middle ground, as he's the cheapest of the group and qualified seventh. He's shown great speed at every road course race of the year.

Chastain isn't exactly a road course ace, but he does inject some value into the pool. His price is particularly curious considering his excellent showings at Watkins Glen and COTA in the O'Reilly Series this year. He's a building block for the weekend. Tier is littered with strong road course drivers generally. Kvapil was very close to taking the checkered flag at Coronado, and he also had an excellent result at Watkins Glen. Day has been good for most of his rookie season, and road courses haven't been an exception, as he's finished with no fewer than 40 DK points in a road course race. Gray is also quickly proving to be excellent on road courses, putting up 63 DK points at Watkins Glen and 57.2 DK points at Coronado. He also finished seventh at Sonoma last year in his rookie year.

The bottom line is that the way the salaries are structured this weekend allow for a very strong build with a flatter approach to salary. As the sample lineup shows, rostering four drivers from Tiers 1 and 2 is very viable and all of them are strong options. For those who want to roster van Gisbergen or even Zilisch, rostering the combo of Green, Labbe and Perkins could be necessary. That's a high-risk trio, but also one that can pay off. Green has been the steadiest of the group and is the cheap road course race, while Labbe and Perkins are more volatile.

Best Bets for the Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner: Shane van Gisbergen (-125), Brent Crews (+380), Taylor Gray (+3500), Ross Chastain (+5500)

The betting market mirrors that of the pricing for DFS purposes, with van Gisbergen, Zilisch and Crews priced with odds of +380 or shorter, with only one driver having odds shorter than +3000. Even with the advantage that trio has, it's still hard not to take notice of some of the value the field offers. Gray has finished third and second at Watkins Glen and Coronado. While his finish at Coronado came without van Gisbergen or Zilisch in the field, his finish at Watkins Glen came with them in the field – and he also beat van Gisbergen.

The disrespect of Chastain this weekend is interesting. He's not in the same tier as van Gisbergen or Zilisch, but he feels undervalued having finished fourth at Watkins Glen and ninth at COTA.

Mapping out your wagers for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Dan Marcus
Dan started covering fantasy sports in 2015, joining Rotowire in 2018. In addition to Rotowire, Dan has written for Baseball HQ and Rotoballer.
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