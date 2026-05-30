The top DFS picks and best bets for the Sports Illustrated Resorts 250 at Nashville. See why Dan Marcus is leading his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings with Corey Day.

Sports Illustrated Resorts 250

Location: Lebanon, Tenn.

Course: Nashville Superspeedway

Format: 1.33-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 188

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Preview

Weather wreaked havoc throughout the weekend and affected the entire NASCAR schedule. The O'Reilly Series was no exception, with only 91 laps run out of an originally scheduled 200. Of those 91 laps, 54 were run under caution. That disappointment capped off a somber weekend for the sport, as tributes and memories of Kyle Busch continue to pour in.

Nevertheless, Ross Chastain took home the win. Of the O'Reilly Series drivers it was fittingly a good weekend for the RCR drivers, with Jesse Love collecting 49 points and Austin Hill 42. Corey Day also kept up his strong recent form tally 45 points. On the flip side, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer and Taylor Gray all had tough weekends, causing them to each slip two spots in the standings. Creed has little to worry about in terms of qualifying for the playoffs, but both Mayer and Gray are now both firmly on the bubble of the playoffs with nine regular-season races remaining.

Key Stats at Nashville Superspeedway

Number of races: 26

Winners from pole: 3

Winners from top-five starters: 14

Winners from top-10 starters: 20

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 2

Recent Nashville Winners w/ Starting Position

2025 - Justin Allgaier (4)

2024 – John Hunter Nemechek (15)

2023 - AJ Allmendinger (11)

2022 - Justin Allgaier (5)

2021 - Kyle Busch (1)

Nashville Superspeedway doesn't immediately stand out as a unique track, but it's 1.33- mile length and concrete surface make it stand out from other tracks. The speedway has also had an interesting history in NASCAR. While the O'Reilly Series has a more extensive history than Cup overall, there was a nine-year gap in races spanning from 2012 to 2020 during which the Series did not go to Nashville. The importance of track position is still somewhat unclear, as three of the five winners qualified inside the top five. The other two winners started 11th and 15th. Historically, qualifying has been important, so I'd lean that direction for DFS or betting picks.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Tennessee Lottery 250

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $15,500

Justin Allgaier - $12,500

Corey Day - $10,500

Jesse Love- $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Sheldon Creed- $9,000

Austin Hill - $8,500

Carson Kvapil- $8,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

William Sawalich - $8,000

Ryan Sieg- $7,400

Harrison Burton- $7,200

Jeb Burton - $7,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Jeremy Clements - $6,800

Dean Thompson - $6,700

Anthony Alfredo - $6,400

Brennan Poole- $6,100

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Sports Illustrated Resorts 250

Corey Day - $10,500

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Austin Hill - $8,500

William Sawalich - $8,000

Jeb Burton- $7,000

Anthony Alfredo - $6,400

Perhaps it's the minimal recent track history, or perhaps it's the unique track characteristics, but there aren't particularly obvious ways to build at either extreme of the price range this week. Larson would be the obvious choice, but rostering him would allow for an average of only $6,900 per driver slot. While doable, that's a high-risk build. Allgaier is the other fairly obvious choice to potentially build through, and he is a good option.

However, the strength of this week's driver pool looks to be in the upper middle tiers. Mayer has been on a roller coaster of a season, but he's generally been in good form lately and has three top-five finishes in four races at Nashville in the O'Reilly Series. Hill hasn't quite matched that record, but has two top-five finishes and has finished inside the top 10 in all five of his races at Nashville. That duo may not have the highest upside, but they provide a solid foundation to build from.

Sawalich and Day also offer some of the upside that may be lacking from Hill and Mayer. Sawalich took pole at Nashville last season and led the first 37 laps before pit cycles began. His race was derailed by a mistake that caused damage to his car, but he's been fast the last few weeks and he should remain quick this weekend. Speaking of fast, Day has been on fire for much of the season, and has finished inside the top five in three of his last five races – including two wins.

Typically, one or two cheap options stand out above the rest. Burton could pass as one of those options this week, as he's generally run inside the top 15 at the track. The Tier 4 options aren't inspiring this week, but Alfredo checks in as the best value option on the optimizer so he's the choice for the optimal lineup. Poole has narrowly been the best of the group all summer, and his price makes him a reasonable choice as well.

NASCAR O'Reilly Series Best Bets for the Sports Illustrated Resorts 250

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:30 AM ET Saturday

Race Winner – Kyle Larson (+150), Justin Allgaier (+400), Corey Day (+800), William Sawalich (+2000)

Head-to-Head Matchups

Brent Crews (-125) vs. Corey Day (-105)

Taylor Gray (-120) vs. William Sawalich (-110)

Austin Hill (-115) vs. Brandon Jones (-115)

Larson is hardly at a great price to win the race, but he is rightfully the favorite. We've discussed the other potential race winners listed above in depth, with Day and Sawalich both checking in at decent values.

Crews, Gray and Jones are all marquee names that haven't been discussed much, if at all. Crews has had swings in performance, which isn't a big surprise given that he's 18 and in his rookie season. However, he's not typically the profile of driver I want to invest in for a head-to-head matchup.

Gray has been in a deep slump since his win at Kansas. He's finished better than 29th in five races since, and that came at Watkins Glen. Finally, Jones has been solid but unspectacular at Nashville, but Hill has performed at a pretty clear-cut level above him.

Mapping out your wagers for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.