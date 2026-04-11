The top DFS picks and best bets for the Suburban Propane 300 at Bristol. See why Dan Marcus is targeting Carson Kvapil in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window.

Suburban Propane 300

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Course: Bristol Motor Speedway

Format: Oval

Laps: 300

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Race Preview

William Sawalich claimed his first career win in the O'Reilly Series last weekend at Rockingham, becoming the youngest driver to win at Rockingham among any of the Cup, O'Reilly or Truck series. He showed particularly strong pace late in the race, leading the final 79 laps following a restart. Brandon Jones capped a strong day for Joe Gibbs Racing, as he followed Sawalich to the line for a second-place finish. Corey Day was another notable performer. He won the first two stages of the race before ultimately slipping down the field due to a slow pit stop and subsequent loose lug nut before still recovering to finish 10th.

Key Stats at Bristol

Number of Races: 83

Winners from Pole: 12

Winners from top-five starters: 44

Winners from top-10 starters: 61

Previous 10 Bristol Winners

Fall 2025 – Aric Almirola

Spring 2025- Kyle Larson

2024 - Cole Custer

2023- Justin Allgaier

2022- Noah Gragson

2021- AJ Allmendinger

Fall 2020- Chase Briscoe

Spring 2020- Noah Gragson

Fall 2019- Tyler Reddick

Spring 2019 – Christopher Bell

Bristol marks the second traditional short-track race of the season and is the first of two races this season. There is still a unique element to this year's race as it marks the first Dash 4 Cash event. Rockingham served as the qualifying race, meaning Sawalich, Jones, Allgaier and Rajah Caruth will take part. The best finisher of that group will take home $100,000.

It will be worth paying relatively close attention to qualifying. Each of the last three race winners qualified inside the top two, and eight consecutive drivers have started inside the top eight.

NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Suburban Propane 300

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Kyle Larson - $15,500

Justin Allgaier - $12,500

Carson Kvapil - $9,700

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Corey Day -$9,500

Sam Mayer - $9,000

Sheldon Creed - $8,800

Jesse Love - $8,200

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Brandon Jones - $8,000

Ryan Sieg - $7,300

Parker Retzlaff - $7,200

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Anthony Alfredo - $6,600

Dean Thompson - $6,400

Jeremy Clements - $6,300

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Suburban Propane 300

Carson Kvapil - $9,700

Sam Mayer - $9,000

Sheldon Creed - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $8,000

Ryan Sieg - $7,300

Parker Retzlaff - $7,200

Two Cup Series drivers will be in the field, and they account for two of the most expensive drivers in the pool. Larson is extremely difficult to roster due to his cost, while Zilisch checks in as the third-most expensive driver. Determining whether to roster one of them or Justin Allgaier ($12,500) will be one of the key decision points of the weekend. There's a strong case for all three. The track records of Larson and Zilisch speak for themselves, and Allgaier has a strong track record. However, there is a strong group of second-tier drivers who have similar success at Bristol. That makes me inclined to skip out on Tier 1 this week, though there are strong value options for those who want to roster the highest-priced drivers.

Ryan Sieg is a driver to lock into lineups this week. He has an average starting position of 8.3 in his last three races with an average finish of 12.7, including two top 10s. Bristol has also been particularly kind to all three of the Tier 4 drivers relative to cost. Alfredo finished 22nd last fall but had 15th and 11th place finishes in his two prior races. Thompson has been even better, logging 12th and 10th place finishes in his two Bristol events, while also qualifying inside the top 20 on each occasion. He'd be my preferred Tier 4 option. Finally, Clements has logged ninth and 12th-place finishes among his last three races, while finishing 20th in the other.

Those three drivers make it realistic to roster Zilisch or Allgaier, but both Tiers 2 and 3 feature a lot of drivers capable of strong performances and even taking home a win. Kvapil has been a breakout driver this season – he recorded his third top-five finish of the season at Rockingham last weekend, and he owns a 110.0 driver rating with an average finish of 3.0 in his two races at Bristol. Mayer, Brandon Jones and Love have very similar records, with Creed only a half-step behind. That creates a very strong middle tier to build through, which was the way I opted to build the optimal lineup for the week.

Best Bets for the Suburban Propane 300

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 1:00 PM ET Saturday

Race Winner – Justin Allgaier (+500), Carson Kvapil (+1200), Sam Mayer (+1800), Brandon Jones (+1800)

Top-Five Finish – Sheldon Creed (+230), Ryan Sieg (+550)

Head-to-Head Matchups

Brent Crews (-120) vs. Corey Day (-110)

Taylor Gray (-115) vs. Sheldon Creed (-115)

Larson is the heavy favorite to win this week, checking in at -115 as the race winner. While he should be the favorite, it's difficult to get behind odds that short. That's particularly true given the context of the strength of the midfield. Kvapil has led only 29 total laps this season, but he is consistently in the mix and that should pay off at some point in the relatively near future. Mayer is another interesting driver this weekend. He has led 135 laps combined across the last three races, including 68 in last year's fall race. Mayer has also consistently qualified inside the top 10, which is key to the potential to win.

There are also some interesting driver matchups. Day continues to deliver strong results, even through adversity, as was the case in Rockingham. Crews has considerable potential, but he hasn't converted on it consistently yet. Creed is undervalued this weekend in his potential to run well. He's finished second in each of the last two races he completed at Bristol, with the third concluding in an accident.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.