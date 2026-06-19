United Rentals Driven to Serve 250
Location: San Diego, Calif.
Course: Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado
Format: 3.4-mile street course
Laps: 60
NASCAR O'Reilly Series Race Preview
Justin Allgaier took home his fifth win of the 2026 season after getting the best of Brent Crews and William Byron on a late restart at Pocono last weekend and continues to pad his massive lead atop of the O'Reilly Series standings. Crews and Sam Mayer were two of the other big winners of the weekend, with Crews pushing into the final playoff spot in what will likely remain a very tight race to qualify for The Chase. Mayer gave himself a bit more cushion with a fourth-place finish, pushing him into ninth place in the standings but still with only a 30-point cushion for a position in The Chase. The outlook could change considerably again this weekend as we head into a very unknown race at Coronado Street Course.
Previous 10 Road Course Winners
Circuit of the Americas (2026)– Shane van Gisbergen
Watkins Glen (2026) – Connor Zilisch
Portland International Raceway (2025) – Connor Zilisch
Watkins Glen (2025) – Connor Zilisch
Sonoma Raceway (2025) - Connor Zilisch
Chicago Street Race (2025) - Shane van Gisbergen
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (2025) – Daniel Suárez
Circuit of the Americas (2025) - Connor Zilisch
Watkins Glen (2024) – Connor Zilisch
Chicago Street Race (2024) – Shane van Gisbergen
There won't be many data points for the Qualcomm Circuit because it's the first time NASCAR has raced there. The other notable reason this road course may be difficult to predict is that neither Shane van Gisbergen nor Connor Zilisch is in the field, and they've dominated the recent history of road courses as the results above illustrate.
The course is one of the longest on the calendar at 3.4 miles, with only COTA (3.41 miles) being ever so slightly longer. Unlike COTA, there will be different surfaces throughout a lap, and the surface has been unanimously termed bumpy. While the entire driver field has generally improved at road courses this season, this is a race I'd give experienced and successful road course racers a boost.
We'll learn more about passing zones as the weekend progresses, but Turns 5 and 14 are heavy braking areas that could lead to passing opportunities, while Turn 16 leads into a long straight, so the exit will be very important.
RotoWire NASCAR O'Reilly Series Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250
(Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
Tier 1 DraftKings Values
Brent Crews - $10,300
Justin Allgaier- $10,000
Austin Hill - $9,800
Jesse Love - $9,600
Sammy Smith - $9,100
Tier 2 DraftKings Values
Corey Day - $9,000
William Sawalich - $8,300
Austin Green - $8,100
Tier 3 DraftKings Values
Harrison Burton - $7,900
Alex Labbe - $7,700
Dean Thompson - $6,900
Tier 4 DraftKings Values
Brennan Poole - $6,200
Patrick Staropoli - $5,900
Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250
Brent Crews - $10,300
Sammy Smith - $9,100
Corey Day - $9,000
William Sawalich -$8,300
Dean Thompson- $6,900
Brennan Poole - $6,200
This is a unique race and the driver pool only adds to that. None of the typical standouts apply, as there are no Cup Series drivers taking part in Saturday's race and the typical standouts in the O'Reilly Series also don't project to be particularly strong. The most comparable tracks project to be the Chicago Road Course and Sonoma, so driver's results at those tracks as well as at the first two road course races this season (COTA and Watkins Glen) will be referenced regularly.
Van Gisbergen and Zilisch have dominated road courses in the O'Reilly Series the last couple of years and aren't available. Justin Allgaier has done well enough at the comparable tracks – particularly Sonoma – to at least be in the mix, but he doesn't stand out from the field in the same way he does at most traditional tracks. That leads to a larger-than-normal pool of drivers at the top end of the price points. Crews is the driver I chose to build around in the example because he has a strong history at road courses prior to joining the O'Reilly Series and also excelled at both COTA and Watkins Glen earlier this season.
Smith isn't a name typically included in Tier 1, and he's fringy for that category this week, but he delivered strong showings at Chicago and is typically a top-10 contender at Sonoma. He's far from a must-roster option, but he's worthy of consideration alongside the likes of Day.
In contrast to a more fluid Tier 1 group, Sawalich is a driver I want to build around this weekend. His case is very similar to that of Crews, as he delivered a strong finish at Sonoma in his rookie season, while qualifying seventh in Chicago before suffering an electrical failure. Sawalich has also been in good form lately, finishing fourth or better in three of the last four races. The case for Green isn't quite as strong. He's considered something of a road-course specialist, but his results have nevertheless been boom or bust. He does provide upside at a palatable price. Labbe is something of a discount version of Green, both in terms of his results and price.
The lower-tier options are familiar names, with Poole being my favorite selection of the weekend. His actual finishes have varied somewhat, but he has consistently shown the ability to move up through the field after qualifying poorly. For punt options, that's not a bad track record.
Mapping out your wagers for the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.