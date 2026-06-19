The top DFS picks and best bets for the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250. See why Dan Marcus is building his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings around Brent Crews in San Diego.

United Rentals Driven to Serve 250

Location: San Diego, Calif.

Course: Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado

Format: 3.4-mile street course

Laps: 60

NASCAR O'Reilly Series Race Preview

Justin Allgaier took home his fifth win of the 2026 season after getting the best of Brent Crews and William Byron on a late restart at Pocono last weekend and continues to pad his massive lead atop of the O'Reilly Series standings. Crews and Sam Mayer were two of the other big winners of the weekend, with Crews pushing into the final playoff spot in what will likely remain a very tight race to qualify for The Chase. Mayer gave himself a bit more cushion with a fourth-place finish, pushing him into ninth place in the standings but still with only a 30-point cushion for a position in The Chase. The outlook could change considerably again this weekend as we head into a very unknown race at Coronado Street Course.

Previous 10 Road Course Winners

Circuit of the Americas (2026)– Shane van Gisbergen

Watkins Glen (2026) – Connor Zilisch

Portland International Raceway (2025) – Connor Zilisch

Watkins Glen (2025) – Connor Zilisch

Sonoma Raceway (2025) - Connor Zilisch

Chicago Street Race (2025) - Shane van Gisbergen

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (2025) – Daniel Suárez

Circuit of the Americas (2025) - Connor Zilisch

Watkins Glen (2024) – Connor Zilisch

Chicago Street Race (2024) – Shane van Gisbergen

There won't be many data points for the Qualcomm Circuit because it's the first time NASCAR has raced there. The other notable reason this road course may be difficult to predict is that neither Shane van Gisbergen nor Connor Zilisch is in the field, and they've dominated the recent history of road courses as the results above illustrate.

The course is one of the longest on the calendar at 3.4 miles, with only COTA (3.41 miles) being ever so slightly longer. Unlike COTA, there will be different surfaces throughout a lap, and the surface has been unanimously termed bumpy. While the entire driver field has generally improved at road courses this season, this is a race I'd give experienced and successful road course racers a boost.

We'll learn more about passing zones as the weekend progresses, but Turns 5 and 14 are heavy braking areas that could lead to passing opportunities, while Turn 16 leads into a long straight, so the exit will be very important.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250

(Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Brent Crews - $10,300

Justin Allgaier- $10,000

Austin Hill - $9,800

Jesse Love - $9,600

Sammy Smith - $9,100

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Corey Day - $9,000

William Sawalich - $8,300

Austin Green - $8,100

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Harrison Burton - $7,900

Alex Labbe - $7,700

Dean Thompson - $6,900

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Brennan Poole - $6,200

Patrick Staropoli - $5,900

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250

Brent Crews - $10,300

Sammy Smith - $9,100

Corey Day - $9,000

William Sawalich -$8,300

Dean Thompson- $6,900

Brennan Poole - $6,200

This is a unique race and the driver pool only adds to that. None of the typical standouts apply, as there are no Cup Series drivers taking part in Saturday's race and the typical standouts in the O'Reilly Series also don't project to be particularly strong. The most comparable tracks project to be the Chicago Road Course and Sonoma, so driver's results at those tracks as well as at the first two road course races this season (COTA and Watkins Glen) will be referenced regularly.

Van Gisbergen and Zilisch have dominated road courses in the O'Reilly Series the last couple of years and aren't available. Justin Allgaier has done well enough at the comparable tracks – particularly Sonoma – to at least be in the mix, but he doesn't stand out from the field in the same way he does at most traditional tracks. That leads to a larger-than-normal pool of drivers at the top end of the price points. Crews is the driver I chose to build around in the example because he has a strong history at road courses prior to joining the O'Reilly Series and also excelled at both COTA and Watkins Glen earlier this season.

Smith isn't a name typically included in Tier 1, and he's fringy for that category this week, but he delivered strong showings at Chicago and is typically a top-10 contender at Sonoma. He's far from a must-roster option, but he's worthy of consideration alongside the likes of Day.

In contrast to a more fluid Tier 1 group, Sawalich is a driver I want to build around this weekend. His case is very similar to that of Crews, as he delivered a strong finish at Sonoma in his rookie season, while qualifying seventh in Chicago before suffering an electrical failure. Sawalich has also been in good form lately, finishing fourth or better in three of the last four races. The case for Green isn't quite as strong. He's considered something of a road-course specialist, but his results have nevertheless been boom or bust. He does provide upside at a palatable price. Labbe is something of a discount version of Green, both in terms of his results and price.

The lower-tier options are familiar names, with Poole being my favorite selection of the weekend. His actual finishes have varied somewhat, but he has consistently shown the ability to move up through the field after qualifying poorly. For punt options, that's not a bad track record.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.