Hy-Vee Perks 250

Location: Newton, Iowa

Course: Iowa Speedway

Format: 0.88-mile D-Shaped Oval

Laps: 250

NASCAR O'Reilly Series Race Preview

The O'Reilly Series is back after a one-week hiatus, with this week's race taking place in Iowa. Before jumping ahead, it's worth recapping the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from two weeks ago. Carson Kvapil continued his strong season and tallied his first career win in the O'Reilly Series. While his trip to victory lane was the obvious headline, it also vaulted him into second in the season-long standings.

Zooming out a bit, there are two races remaining in the regular season, with Iowa being the most reliable chance for drivers to pick up points given the unpredictability of Daytona. The battle for the final few playoff spots remains tight, with only 13 points separating 11th to 13th place. Rajah Caruth has slipped to 14th, but he still has a chance to claim a playoff spot as well.

Key Stats at Iowa

Number of Races: 22

Winners from Pole: 2

Winner from top-five starters: 17

Winners from top-ten starters: 19

Previous 10 Winners at Iowa

2025- Sam Mayer

2024- Sam Mayer

2019 – Chase Briscoe

2019 – Christopher Bell

2018 – Christopher Bell

2018 – Justin Allgaier

2017 -Ryan Preece

2017 – William Byron

2016 -Erik Jones

2016 -Sam Hornish, Jr.

Like many of the tracks on the schedule, races at Iowa were effected by COVID. NASCAR didn't have any races at Iowa Speedway from 2020 to 2023. This will mark the third race since the track's return to the calendar, with Mayer winning each of the last two races.

The track itself is short and flat and can be compared to several different tracks, of which the O'Reilly Series has already raced at Phoenix. That can expand the small sample a bit for those hesitant to rely on only two years of data. For what it's worth, qualifying has been very important at Iowa both in its return to the schedule and historically. Each of the last five and 13 of the last 15 race winners have qualified inside the top five.

RotoWire O'Reilly Series Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Hy-Vee 250

(Based on Standard $50K salary cap)

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Sam Mayer - $11,000

Ross Chastain - $10,500

Jesse Love - $10,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Carson Kvapil - $9,500

Brent Crews - $9,000

Taylor Gray - $8,800

Sheldon Creed- $8,500

Brandon Jones- $8,000

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Sammy Smith - $7,800

William Sawalich - $7,600

Ryan Sieg -$7,500

Parker Retzlaff - $7,300

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Harrison Burton- $7,100

Anthony Alfredo- $7,000

Jeremy Clements- $6,700

Optimal Lineup for the Hy-Vee Perks250

Sam Mayer - $11,000

Brent Crews - $9,000

Sammy Smith - $7,800

Ryan Sieg- $7,500

Parker Retzlaff - $7,300

Anthony Alfredo - $7,000

This is a good week for a balanced roster build. Justin Allgaier is the highest-priced driver, as is typically the case, but he hasn't had his typical level of success at Iowa since the return to the track. He has won races at Iowa in the past, but his track record doesn't suggest he's worth paying up for this week. On the other hand, he should pretty much always be in the driver pool and this could be a week to get him with a relatively low roster rate depending on qualifying results. Based on the recent track history, Mayer is the driver to build through. He has won each of the last two races at Iowa, and he's led a combined 75 laps in those races while never finishing a stage worse than fourth. The other driver from the elite tier worth heavily considering is Chastain. He's run in the O'Reilly Series each of the last two years at Iowa and has led a total of 120 laps in those two races, with finishes of third and ninth.

There are several options in the middle tiers of pricing worth considering. Sammy Smith can lock in a playoff spot with a strong showing, and that looks to be a strong likelihood. He has alternated a strong finish and qualifying in the two races at Iowa, but the bottom line is that he has shown consistent speed. His recent results this season have been less remarkable, but he should be able to turn things around Saturday. Ryan Sieg has also been very consistent at this track, finishing eighth and 12th in the last two years. He has had an inconsistent season and is likely to miss the playoffs, but he has cashed in positive results at times.

Retzlaff is arguably the best value of the slate. He enters the weekend in excellent form, having finished inside the top seven in three of his last five races and no worse than 14th in that span. His $7,300 price tag is also his lowest since mid-June, which doesn't make much sense given his recent speed.

There aren't many standout punt plays for the weekend, but Clements and Alfredo are in the mix for those that would prefer to roster Allgaier or build through both Mayer and Chastain.

Best Bets for the Hy-Vee 250

Race Winner – Sam Mayer (+450), Ross Chastain (+550), Taylor Gray (+900)

Head-to-Head Matchups

Ross Chastain (-130) vs. Jesse Love (-105)

Brandon Jones (-130) vs. Sammy Smith (-105)

Allgaier enters the weekend as the favorite, which is understandable given his relative dominance this season. However, it does offer some value opportunity to pick a race winner that isn't often the case. Chastain in particular stands out. We covered his history at Iowa in the DFS section, but it's worth reiterating that he leads all drivers in laps led in the two O'Reilly Series races at Iowa. Gray has a significant amount of steam this weekend, and he did show the ability to move through the field efficiently at Iowa last season, finishing 17th after qualifying 36th for the race last season. He's at a relatively better price in the betting market as compared to DFS, so this would be my preferred method of getting exposure to him.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.