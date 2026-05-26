After a difficult and emotional week at Charlotte, the schedule moves quickly on to Nashville Superspeedway. Only Ford and Chevrolet have won Cup Series races at the track so far, but Toyota's dominant 2026 season suggests that streak could be in danger. Tyler Reddick continues to hold a commanding lead in the standings, while Toyota drivers occupy three of the top five positions. The rest of the field now heads to Nashville looking for a way to slow that momentum as the season pushes into summer.

An emotional Daniel Suarez earned his first win for Spire Motorsports in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night. The No. 7 Chevrolet team managed the race's twists and turns well and put itself in position when it mattered most, nailing two strong restarts late to hold the lead before rain ended the action 27 laps short of the scheduled distance. It was Suarez's first victory since 2024 and the third of his Cup Series career, coming against a group of Toyota teams that controlled much of the race. The win also gave Spire Motorsports its second victory of the season and strengthened its push to put multiple drivers in the championship fight.

An emotional Daniel Suarez earned his first win for Spire Motorsports in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night. The No. 7 Chevrolet team managed the race's twists and turns well and put itself in position when it mattered most, nailing two strong restarts late to hold the lead before rain ended the action 27 laps short of the scheduled distance. It was Suarez's first victory since 2024 and the third of his Cup Series career, coming against a group of Toyota teams that controlled much of the race. The win also gave Spire Motorsports its second victory of the season and strengthened its push to put multiple drivers in the championship fight.

After a difficult and emotional week at Charlotte, the schedule moves quickly on to Nashville Superspeedway. Only Ford and Chevrolet have won Cup Series races at the track so far, but Toyota's dominant 2026 season suggests that streak could be in danger. Tyler Reddick continues to hold a commanding lead in the standings, while Toyota drivers occupy three of the top five positions. The rest of the field now heads to Nashville looking for a way to slow that momentum as the season pushes into summer.

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NASCAR Power Rankings After Charlotte

1. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing No. 45

Last Week: 1

Tyler Reddick added another top-five finish to his impressive 2026 season with a fourth-place run in the Coca-Cola 600. Toyota-powered drivers controlled much of the race, and Reddick was a key part of that effort, leading 119 laps in another strong performance. The momentum he built early in the season remains firmly on his side, and he now holds a commanding 122-point advantage in the standings. As long as Toyota remains the class of the field, Reddick should continue running near the front. Still, with Ford winning the last two races at Nashville Superspeedway and Toyota still searching for its first victory there, the No. 45 team will need to be at its best next week.

2. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11

Last Week: 2

One week after cashing in with a million-dollar victory in the All-Star Race at Dover, Denny Hamlin kept the momentum going with a third-place finish at Charlotte. It was his second top-five result in the last four points races, and he now holds a 52-point advantage over Ryan Blaney in the championship standings. The No. 11 team has shown plenty of race-winning speed this season, but Hamlin still has just one points victory to show for it. That will need to change as the year moves along if he is going to position himself for another championship run. Nashville has also treated him well, with an average finish of 9.0 and two poles in five starts, though.

3. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske No. 12

Last Week: 4

Ryan Blaney was Ford's top finisher in Charlotte, bringing the No. 12 home in seventh place. It marked his third result of 11th or better in the last four races, continuing a steady stretch for the Team Penske driver. Even without the same edge Toyota has shown through the early part of the season, Blaney continues to maximize what he has. If he wants to stay in the championship mix, though, those solid runs will need to turn into more race-winning performances. Nashville could provide that opportunity. Penske Fords have won the last two races there, giving Blaney a realistic shot to collect his second victory of the season. Still, with Toyota looking like the stronger manufacturer overall, the No. 12 team has more ground to make up.

4. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54

Last Week: 5

Ty Gibbs continued climbing the rankings with a sixth-place finish at Charlotte after an impressive third-place run at Watkins Glen. The result gave him nine top-10 finishes this season, just one behind series leader Tyler Reddick. It has been a strong start to the year for Gibbs, highlighted by the first Cup Series victory of his career, and the challenge now is sustaining that momentum through the long summer stretch. He has already shown the ability to bounce back, recovering from back-to-back finishes outside the top 30 at Texas and Talladega with two strong performances. If Gibbs keeps executing at this level, he should remain a fixture near the front of the standings.

5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports No. 9

Last Week: 3

Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 was a tough night for Chase Elliott. The former series champion suffered a solo crash late in the opening stage, ending any chance to collect the points he needed. After back-to-back disappointing finishes, Elliott has slipped to fifth in the standings despite being the only driver besides Tyler Reddick with multiple wins this season. Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet are still working to dial in the new body style, and until that happens, Elliott's results may continue to fluctuate from week to week. Nashville could offer an opportunity to reset, though. Elliott is a former winner there, and the upcoming race may give him a chance to turn the page on the struggles of the last few weeks.

6. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports No. 5

Last Week: 6

Kyle Larson turned in a productive run Sunday at Charlotte, battling with the Toyotas and winning the opening stage to add to his points total. Despite not having a race win since May 2025, Larson remains one of just four drivers to have scored more than 100 stage points so far this season, which has helped keep the No. 5 team within reach of the championship leaders. He now heads to Nashville, where he won in 2021, sitting 37 points behind teammate Chase Elliott in the standings. Like Elliott, Larson and the No. 5 team are still working to unlock the full potential of Chevrolet's new body. More performances like Sunday's would be a sign of progress and could put him in position to return to Victory Lane.

7. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20

Last Week: 7

Christopher Bell and the No. 20 team may finally be showing signs of moving past their rough start to the season. He started 17th at Charlotte after qualifying was canceled, which was just another reminder of the problems that have defined his start to the year, but Bell was one of the race's top contenders from the start. He finished second in the race, led 44 laps, and won the third stage in his strongest performance since Las Vegas in March. The result gave him his fourth top-five finish of the season and could mark the beginning of a much-needed turnaround. Nashville should offer another indicator of that progress, too. Bell has finished inside the top 10 in four of his five starts there.

8. Chris Buescher, RFK Racing No. 17

Last Week: N/A

Chris Buescher continues to make a strong case for a spot among the championship contenders with consistent finishes while others falter. Following Watkins Glen, he remains fifth in the standings with five consecutive top-15 finishes, and his points from the day mean even more with those behind him in the standings largely unable to capitalize on the afternoon. He ran among the top 10 throughout Sunday's race and scored stage points in the second segment before slipping back slightly at the end for a 12th-place finish, but that was more than enough to retain his position in the Chase standings. Buescher has been delivering consistent finishes without the wild ups and downs of others, which is proving valuable early in 2026.

9. Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports No. 77

Last Week: 9

A 23rd-place finish for Carson Hocevar at Charlotte marked his second straight result outside the top 20 in points races. He led four laps and managed to limit some of the damage in the standings by staying in the race and finishing close to where he started. Even so, expectations remain higher. With a teammate in Victory Lane and a win of his own already this season, Hocevar and Spire Motorsports are clearly aiming for more. The challenge now is consistency. One of the toughest parts of succeeding in NASCAR is turning occasional strong finishes into a steady run of top results over the course of a long season. The speed is there, but the No. 77 team now needs to deliver it more consistently.

10. Daniel Suarez, Spire Motorsports No. 7

Last Week: N/A

Despite being in his first season with Spire Motorsports, Daniel Suarez is already showing he can make the most out of what the team can offer. He put himself in the championship conversation early with a steady run of respectable finishes, and Sunday at Charlotte he turned that promise into Spire's second victory of the season. After starting 14th, Suarez worked through the race's shifting conditions and moved to the front late. He then survived two restarts before bringing the field to pit road as the leader just as the rain started falling heavily and the race was called. With a victory now in hand, Suarez and Spire, like teammate Carson Hocevar, can start aiming even higher as the season moves deeper into the summer.

Knocking on the Door

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing No. 23

Last Week: 10

Sunday night at Charlotte was a relatively quiet outing for Bubba Wallace. After starting 24th, he finished 22nd in a race that turned into a damage-control effort almost from the start. Early damage left the No. 23 car off the pace and chasing the field for most of the night, so bringing it home just one lap down helped limit the impact. Still, that is not the level this team expects to run. Wallace now sits 13th in the championship standings, 25 points clear of Ryan Preece in 16th, but with teammate Tyler Reddick continuing to lead the way, the pressure remains on the No. 23 team to deliver more as the season moves forward.

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing No. 97

Last Week: N/A

One race after another impressive road course victory, Shane van Gisbergen continued to show how quickly he is adapting to NASCAR's top level. The cancellation of qualifying worked in the No. 97 team's favor after its win the week before, giving SVG the track position he needed to take advantage. He did exactly that. SVG ran among the top 10 for much of the night and led 11 laps, backing up his recent momentum with another strong performance. His 11th-place finish was no fluke. It was yet another sign of the progress he has made since joining the series full time. He now sits 14th in the championship standings, and more oval runs like Sunday's would keep him firmly in the playoff conversation.

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19

Last Week: N/A

A fourth-place finish at Watkins Glen and a runner-up result in the All-Star Race at Dover raised expectations that Chase Briscoe might finally be turning the corner heading into Charlotte. Early on, that appeared to be the case. He started inside the top five thanks to his Watkins Glen result and spent much of the night running among the leaders before a late crash ended his race. Even though the finish was disappointing, the No. 19 team can still take some encouragement from the the night. Nashville may present another difficult challenge for Briscoe, who has an average finish of 26.8 there in five starts, but Charlotte offered another sign that this team may be finding their footing.