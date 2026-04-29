Next week, the series rolls into Texas Motor Speedway, where Joey Logano captured victory in 2025. Yet, all eyes remain on Tyler Reddick . The 23XI Racing standout claimed the win there in 2022 and left Talladega with his commanding points lead still intact. With 10 races in the books, the urgency to secure a spot in the 10-race championship battle only intensifies. Pressure is mounting in camps where results have fallen short, and every move will be scrutinized as the demanding NASCAR Cup Series schedule charges forward.

Carson Hocevar 's long-anticipated trip to Victory Lane finally happened, as the Spire Motorsports driver delivered an unforgettable performance Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The aggressive driver was brimming with confidence and already a hot topic before the green flag dropped. He navigated the on-track chaos successfully, pushing himself toward the front in the closing laps. Holding his nerve under intense pressure from the cars behind, Hocevar surged across the finish line a few car lengths ahead of the competition. Now, with that milestone in hand, Hocevar and the No. 77 team face the challenge of chasing more wins and locking in their spot for the season-ending championship showdown.

Carson Hocevar's long-anticipated trip to Victory Lane finally happened, as the Spire Motorsports driver delivered an unforgettable performance Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The aggressive driver was brimming with confidence and already a hot topic before the green flag dropped. He navigated the on-track chaos successfully, pushing himself toward the front in the closing laps. Holding his nerve under intense pressure from the cars behind, Hocevar surged across the finish line a few car lengths ahead of the competition. Now, with that milestone in hand, Hocevar and the No. 77 team face the challenge of chasing more wins and locking in their spot for the season-ending championship showdown.

Next week, the series rolls into Texas Motor Speedway, where Joey Logano captured victory in 2025. Yet, all eyes remain on Tyler Reddick. The 23XI Racing standout claimed the win there in 2022 and left Talladega with his commanding points lead still intact. With 10 races in the books, the urgency to secure a spot in the 10-race championship battle only intensifies. Pressure is mounting in camps where results have fallen short, and every move will be scrutinized as the demanding NASCAR Cup Series schedule charges forward.

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NASCAR Power Rankings After Talladega

1. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing No. 45

Last Week: 1

The cancellation of qualifying put Reddick on pole position for Sunday's race. While being at the front on this wild track is often the safest place to be, that's exactly where the biggest crash of the race occurred. After finishing the first stage inside the top 10, Reddick was back in that spot when a crash ahead collected the No. 45 along with most of the field. Reddick's car suffered severe damage, requiring several trips down pit lane just to keep it in the battle. With so many cars involved, that gritty effort to stay on track paid off, and Reddick managed to finish inside the top 15 despite a heavily damaged machine. That kind of perseverance could pay dividends as the championship points race tightens. For now, Reddick still enjoys more than a 100-point lead over the competition.

2. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11

Last Week: 3

Hamlin's afternoon took a turn for the worse early Sunday, setting up a miserable afternoon for the No. 11. During the first green-flag pit stops, Hamlin was caught speeding on pit lane. That mistake took him out of the draft where he was trapped a lap down for much of the afternoon. After getting caught up, along with almost everyone else, in the big crash of the second stage, Hamlin continued circulating and eventually got back on level terms. When the dust settled, Hamlin walked away with a 15th-place finish, which was some significant damage control given the day's problems. Those valuable points keep Hamlin second in the standings with a healthy 30-point margin over Ryan Blaney, who suffered his own issues on Sunday.

3. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske No. 12

Last Week: 3

Talladega, and superspeedways in general, have been Blaney's best, but a massive crash at the front of the field meant another early exit at the track for the three-time winner. Sunday's 37th-place finish was Blaney's fifth consecutive Talladega result worse than 20th, weighing his average finish at the track down to 18.0 from 24 starts. Sunday's DNF was also the second week in a row where Blaney finish outside of the top 20. While those results haven't moved Blaney out of third in the championship standings, he now holds a slim four-point advantage over Chase Elliott in fourth. The good news is that the next track has typically been a good one for Ford and Team Penske. Blaney will need to use the coming week's race at Texas to end this slide of poor finishes.

4. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports No. 9

Last Week: 5

Elliott avoided all of the trouble to add yet another top Talladega finish to his resume. That fourth-place finish was his second top-five from the last four Talladega races, and it helped to boost Elliott two positions to fourth in the championship standings. With Sunday's finish, Elliott now has three top-10 finishes, including his win, from the last four races. Consistent top finishes have been the hallmark of Elliott's career, and it appears as though he is reaching that form again in 2026. At Texas, Elliott has one win from 15 tries with 128 total laps led. Hendrick Motorsports is still working hard to get the most out of their cars and catch Toyota, but Elliott is the Hendrick teammate that is making the most out of his chances at the moment.

5. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports No. 5

Last Week: 4

Superspeedways have never been Larson's strong suit, and Sunday's trip to Talladega did nothing to change that narrative. With qualifying canceled, the No. 5 team landed an enviable starting spot on the front row. But that also put Larson squarely in the path of the race's biggest crash. The defending series champ's car suffered heavy damage, ending his day on the spot with yet another bout of bad luck at a superspeedway. Larson's early exit opened the door for him to lose ground in the championship standings, and teammate Chase Elliott seized the opportunity, dropping Larson to sixth. Now, Larson's focus will be on bouncing back from Talladega's disappointment next week at Texas, where he finished fourth last season and claimed victory in the fall race back in 2021.

6. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54

Last Week: 6

Gibbs was also caught in the second-stage melee, which forced a premature end to his participation. Smartly, the team made a few more laps with a damaged car, picking up several positions to help add to the No. 54's tally in the championship standings. Just that little bit was helpful as it kept Gibbs from losing more spots in the standings, giving up just one position to Chase Elliott. Only the superspeedways have proven to be a hurdle for Gibbs this season, though. Of the 10 races run so far, Gibbs has finished in the top 10 in seven with only the drafting tracks of Talladega, Daytona, and Atlanta producing any finishes worse than that. Texas could be another test of the No. 54's improvement, though. Gibbs has yet to finish in the top 10 there in four series starts.

7. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20

Last Week: 9

Despite the relative lack of top finishes when compared with the top contenders in 2026, Bell is showing signs of strength that could make him a serious challenger once the problems are behind him. More positive signs in his climb forward showed themselves Sunday at Talladega where Bell led 31 laps and finished second in the second stage after starting 14th. Once the No. 20 team is able to convert that promise into full race distances, Bell could be tough to beat. Despite having just four top-10s from the first 10 races, Bell is inside the top 10 in the championship standings and positioning himself for a breakout. He will be a driver to watch next week at Texas where he finished ninth last season and has three top-fives from seven starts.

8. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports No. 24

Last Week: 7

Despite a top-10 starting spot, Byron took a big hit in the championship standings due to his early exit from the race. Sunday's 35th-place result was the second finish of 30th or worse from the last three races, and Byron tumbled backward to 11th in points. Like most of the Hendrick teammates, Byron is still working to find his full competitive potential in 2026. The coming race at Texas could be one he and the team are looking forward to, though. Byron won there in 2023 and backed that up with a third-place finish in 2024. He only finished 13th there last season, but he started on the front row and led 22 laps. The work continues for the No. 24 squad and they will hope favorable settings next week help them level up their game.

9. Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing No. 23

Last Week: 8

Wallace was poised to continue his streak of top finishes last week at Talladega, a track where he has won before and always seems to be in contention. He was competitive once again until an errant push from behind sent him spinning into the wall, triggering the biggest crash of the day. It was simply bad luck, which is common at superspeedways, but Wallace should feel confident that he had the pace to race at the front. For the second time this season, Wallace will have to turn a tough moment around in the next race. With two top-10 finishes at Texas in the last three races, Wallace should be confident he can pull through again. His 23XI Racing equipment looks to be among the best in the field, and Wallace just needs to unlock its full potential.

10. Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports No. 77

Last Week: N/A

Hocevar's racing this season made it clear he was destined to visit Victory Lane; it was only a matter of when. He answered that question Sunday afternoon at Talladega by boldly putting himself in contention for the win and then weathering the chaos behind him to secure his first NASCAR Cup Series victory. This win marked just the second for Spire Motorsports in the series, but it felt like the fulfillment of expectations after the team's strong start to the season. Now, the question is, how far can Hocevar and the No. 77 team go? They've been competitive nearly every week, but maintaining that form becomes tougher as the long season wears on. Locking in a spot in the championship chase will be their focus moving forward.

Knocking on the Door

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing No. 6

Last Week: 10

Sunday's race at Talladega could be a story of unfulfilled potential for Keselowski and RFK Racing. The track is one of Keselowski's best, and this year's car inspired even more optimism for Sunday. However, superspeedway chaos struck and dashed those hopes. After finishing second in an RFK Racing one-two finish in the first stage, Keselowski became one of the many victims of the "big one." Heavily damaged, Keselowski attempted to make laps and ultimately finished 22 laps behind the leaders in 31st position. While the weekend was disappointing, the season is long, and Keselowski should remain optimistic. With six top-10 finishes from his last seven Texas races, perhaps next week will be the one many thought Talladega would be for the No. 6.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing No. 17

Last Week: N/A

Buescher enjoyed a productive trip to Talladega. The RFK Racing driver was a contender throughout the afternoon, finishing fourth and third in the stages before crossing the line second behind Carson Hocevar to score his first top-five finish of the year. With the big points haul, Buescher moved four places higher in the standings to seventh. With RFK Racing's early-season competitiveness still shining strong 10 races into the season, race wins might be on the horizon. Buescher hasn't finished outside of the top 20 since Circuit of the Americas. Next week's return to Texas could be a test of that streak, though. Buescher has never finished in the top 10 at the 1.5-mile oval and has an average finish of just 21.9 from 16 career starts.

Joey Logano, Team Penske No. 22

Last Week: N/A

The hits just keep coming for Logano and the No. 22 team. After finishing third in the first stage, Logano was promtly knocked back down to earth in the pile up that marred the second stage. The 39th-place finishing spot Logano was assigned was his third finish of 30th or lower in the last five five races, and he now sits 15th in the standings just 12 points from being outside of the championship positions. The start to 2026 has been a rough one for the veteran and the pressure to turn things around will only continue to increase the longer the bad luck sticks around. A trip to Texas Motor Speedway could be just what the doctor ordered, though. Logano won last year's race there from the 27th starting spot.