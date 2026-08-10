Next on the run to the end of the regular season is another short-oval race at Richmond Raceway. The track is similar in configuration to Iowa, and the Ford and Chevrolet teams will be working hard to determine what they need to halt Toyota's momentum. Austin Dillon has won the last two races there and will be going for a three-peat next weekend in an effort to take something positive from an otherwise challenging season.

After a week off to rest and refocus, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series returned to action at Iowa Speedway. Ryan Blaney started from the pole and led the field to green, winning the first stage before eventually giving way to the Toyotas of Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs . The Joe Gibbs Racing teammates rose to the top of the order, but a two-tire stop during the final pit sequence gave Gibbs an advantage he held through the checkered flag. It was Gibbs' second Cup Series victory and moved him to second in the standings. His win, with Bell challenging him all the way to the line, underscored Toyota's continued advantage over Ford and Chevrolet. Toyota-powered drivers now hold five of the top six spots in the season standings with The Championship Chase just three races away.

After a week off to rest and refocus, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series returned to action at Iowa Speedway. Ryan Blaney started from the pole and led the field to green, winning the first stage before eventually giving way to the Toyotas of Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs. The Joe Gibbs Racing teammates rose to the top of the order, but a two-tire stop during the final pit sequence gave Gibbs an advantage he held through the checkered flag. It was Gibbs' second Cup Series victory and moved him to second in the standings. His win, with Bell challenging him all the way to the line, underscored Toyota's continued advantage over Ford and Chevrolet. Toyota-powered drivers now hold five of the top six spots in the season standings with The Championship Chase just three races away.

Next on the run to the end of the regular season is another short-oval race at Richmond Raceway. The track is similar in configuration to Iowa, and the Ford and Chevrolet teams will be working hard to determine what they need to halt Toyota's momentum. Austin Dillon has won the last two races there and will be going for a three-peat next weekend in an effort to take something positive from an otherwise challenging season.

To keep up with all your favorite drivers and get updates throughout the season, head to RotoWire's latest NASCAR news or follow @RotoWireNASCAR on X.

NASCAR Power Rankings After Iowa

1. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11

Last Week: 1

In the two Iowa races held prior to last week, Hamlin found it difficult to find success. That may have changed with Sunday's show, though. The championship leader qualified just 29th, but he made quick work of the task ahead and was a fixture inside the top 10 by the end of the second stage. Hamlin's fifth-place finish was his best at the track and his 13th top-five finish of the season. No team has been better for longer this season than Hamlin's No. 11 squad, and their consistency is poised to earn them the regular-season championship and the top seed in the championship hunt. Up next is a similar track to Iowa but one where Hamlin has won five times. The coming race should be another chance for him to extend his dominance.

2. Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54

Last Week: 3

A two-tire stop during the final round of pit stops was all Gibbs needed to cycle into the lead Sunday at Iowa. Once he gained track position, teammate Christopher Bell had little opportunity to make a pass. Gibbs held his line and drove to the second Cup Series victory of his career. The win also moved Gibbs into second in the standings with only three races remaining before The Chase begins. Any victories during this final stretch could provide valuable momentum as drivers prepare for the 10-race championship run. Gibbs struck first and now heads to Richmond, a track with characteristics similar to Iowa and he finished 18th at last season, giving him an opportunity to carry that momentum into next weekend.

3. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske No. 12

Last Week: 2

Iowa Speedway has been a good track for Blaney, who entered the weekend with the second-best average finish through the first two Cup Series races held there. That strength was evident again when he won the pole in qualifying. From there, Blaney led 129 laps, won the first stage, and finished third. It was his fifth top-five finish of the season. Despite a hiccup at Indianapolis, Blaney and the No. 12 team do not appear to have carried any lingering effects into Iowa. This team is in a strong position as The Chase approaches but still needs to find the extra speed required to convert consistent performance into more victories. Blaney also ran well at Richmond last season, starting 20th and finishing third.

4. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20

Last Week: 4

For the fourth time in the last five races, Bell finished second. Still winless this season, he must be wondering what more he needs to make that final pass for a victory. Similar to Indianapolis, passing at the front was difficult, with dirty air limiting any run he built. Still, Bell and the No. 20 team should be pleased with where they stand as the Chase approaches. They started Sunday's race in 22nd but led 108 laps and won the second stage. Sunday's points also helped Bell climb four positions to sixth in the standings. Even without a victory, Bell may be the driver carrying the best form into The Chase. A single trip to Victory Lane could also set this team off to a long run of dominance at the perfect time.

5. Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19

Last Week: 6

Sunday's sixth-place finish was Briscoe's 12th top-10 of the season and his fifth finish of sixth or better in the last six races. Even without making headlines like his teammates, Briscoe continues to put himself in position to secure strong finishes and climb the standings. Sunday's result moved him up two positions to fifth with only three races remaining in the regular season. This type of quiet consistency could pay dividends in The Chase if the No. 19 team can maintain its form. Richmond is up next, where Briscoe has never finished inside the top 10, though. His four top-15 finishes in nine career starts suggest the coming weekend could be a challenge, making it a good barometer of the No. 19 team's ability to keep the momentum going.

6. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing No. 45

Last Week: 5

Not much has gone right for Reddick recently, and he suffered another setback Sunday at Iowa. After qualifying fifth, Reddick was caught out by one of the track's many bumps, causing him to spin and crash with Erik Jones. The heavy front-end damage ended his race, making him the first driver out and leaving him with just a single point. The poor result caused the No. 45 team to slip another two positions to fourth in the championship standings. Sunday's finish was also the fourth time in the last six races that Reddick finished 30th or worse. Three races remain for this team to stop its slide and regain the form it showed earlier in the season. Failing to do so could make the final 10 races very painful.

7. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports No. 9

Last Week: 7

A spin in practice was a rough way for Elliott to start the race weekend. That mistake forced him to start Sunday's race 32nd with plenty of work ahead. It was a significant hurdle to overcome and cost the No. 9 valuable stage points. Elliott generally kept things clean from there and walked away with a 15th-place finish to limit the damage, though. That type of effort is important in the championship, where every point matters, but Elliott and the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets remain a step behind the competition even without their self-imposed mistakes. Elliott must maximize the points his equipment is capable of producing while avoiding mistakes like the practice spin. Even that may not be enough to catch Toyota, though.

8. Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports No. 77

Last Week: 8

Carson Hocevar's race started falling apart almost as quickly as the green flag waved Sunday at Iowa. Early in the race, engine issues began giving the team trouble. The team took several passes down pit road to attempt to fix the trouble, but significant time and power was lost and Hocevar finish the long afternoon three laps behind the leaders. Despite that trouble, the No. 77 remains in good position with The Chase on the horizon. Prior to Sunday's setback, Hocevar had three finishes of 13th or better from the prior four races. While better consistency and race wins will be required to seriously challenge for the championship, being part of the championship battle will be valuable experience for this driver and team combination.

9. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports No. 5

Last Week: 9

Track position can be a defining factor in any given race, and Larson was the victim of losing track position Sunday. The defending series champion started strongly with a spot on the front row and points from the first stage. A slow pit stop put him further back, which ended up ruining his race after close racing with John Hunter Nemechek forced Larson into a four-wide tangle that ran the No. 5 machine into the wall. After trying to fix the damage, Larson eventually retired from the race , netting just 12 points in total. Despite winning the championship last season, Larson remains winless for more than a year, and that will likely have to change in order to successfully defend that title. The team is running out of chances to make those changes, too.

10. Joey Logano, Team Penske No. 22

Last Week: 10

Although Sunday's race was a relatively quiet one for the No. 22, Logano went to work and delivered a top-15 finish that keeps him well within the championship positions. A third-place qualifying effort gave the team some optimism for their chances in Sunday's race, and second-place finishes in both stages gave Logano an enviable boost for his effort. This team was struggling to convert raw speed into top finishes earlier this season, but they are beginning to hit their stride as the most important portion of the schedule approaches. Next week's race at Richmond could offer more of the same, too. Logano is a two-time winner there, and he finished fourth in last year's visit to the short oval.

Knocking on the Door

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing No. 23

Last Week: N/A

Consistency continues to be the No. 23's weakness. Wallace has been alternating top finishes with poor races week to week for more than a month, and a poor qualifying effort ahead of Sunday's race in Iowa was another setback. In the race, Wallace surged and led 35 laps but was unable to convert that speed into stage points. At the finish he was 12th, which was enough to maintain 14th position in the standings, but the battle to stay in the hunt for The Chase continues to tighten. How Wallace and this team respond over the next three races could make or break their season, and dealing with that pressure will be critical. The coming race at Richmond could be pivotal. Wallace has just one top-five finish at that track but did lead 123 laps there last fall.

Austin Cindric, Team Penske No. 2

Last Week: N/A

As the fight to be one of the 16 championship contenders intensifies, Cindric and team are trying to get the most out of each week. That quest got off on the right foot at Iowa with a 12th-place starting spot. He moved inside the top 10 shortly into the race but slipped backward thereafter as he battled handling issues throughout the race. The team threw a number of adjustments at the car throughout the distance but never solved the ailments Cindric was facing. At the finish, they were running just 29th, which was their worst finish since Charlotte. Cindric remains on the bubble in the standings, but less than 30 points is his current margin of safety. Top-15 finishes and stage points will be critical for the No. 2 team in the next few races.

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing No. 1

Last Week: N/A

The current season has been a major challenge for Chastain. Not much has gone the team's way, and top-10 finishes have been few and far between. Considering those struggles, leaving Iowa with 40 laps led, a seventh-place finish, and stage points from both segments kept the team within striking distance of a spot in The Chase. Sunday's result was just Chastain's fifth top-10 of the season. He now has three races remaining to make up 47 points on Austin Cindric, who currently holds the final championship slot. Next week's race at Richmond could be make or break for the team. Chastain finished 19th there last season but also has two top-five finishes in the last five races at the track.