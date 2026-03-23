Next up are the season's first short-track races, with the rest of the field chasing the No. 45. NASCAR's new rules package has already delivered exciting action, and fans are eager to see how it plays out at Martinsville Speedway. Last year, Denny Hamlin and William Byron tamed the paperclip-shaped short track, but this week, every team will be working hard to put an end to Reddick's early-season dominance.

Tyler Reddick kept his early-season hot streak alive, capturing victory from the pole in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. But it wasn't all smooth sailing for 23XI Racing. Reddick battled early electrical problems, including a battery swap, before rallying back to the front in time to contend for the win. His fourth triumph of the season puts him in elite company: only Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott have also won four of the first six NASCAR Cup Series races in a season. Reddick has now surpassed the 300-point mark and holds a commanding 95-point lead atop the championship standings, too. All told, Reddick and the No. 45 team have kicked off the year in dominant fashion, showing no signs of slowing down.

Tyler Reddick kept his early-season hot streak alive, capturing victory from the pole in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. But it wasn't all smooth sailing for 23XI Racing. Reddick battled early electrical problems, including a battery swap, before rallying back to the front in time to contend for the win. His fourth triumph of the season puts him in elite company: only Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott have also won four of the first six NASCAR Cup Series races in a season. Reddick has now surpassed the 300-point mark and holds a commanding 95-point lead atop the championship standings, too. All told, Reddick and the No. 45 team have kicked off the year in dominant fashion, showing no signs of slowing down.

Next up are the season's first short-track races, with the rest of the field chasing the No. 45. NASCAR's new rules package has already delivered exciting action, and fans are eager to see how it plays out at Martinsville Speedway. Last year, Denny Hamlin and William Byron tamed the paperclip-shaped short track, but this week, every team will be working hard to put an end to Reddick's early-season dominance.

To keep up with all your favorite drivers and get updates throughout the season, head to RotoWire's latest NASCAR news or follow @RotoWireNASCAR on X.

NASCAR Power Rankings After Darlington

1. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing No. 45

Last Week: 1

Reddick's remarkable start to the season rolled on Sunday at Darlington, where he captured his fourth win of the year after starting from the pole. The race was anything but routine for the No. 45 team. Electrical issues hit right at the green flag, forcing a battery swap and relentless effort over the next 200 laps before returning to the lead. Reddick battled back into contention, eventually overtaking Brad Keselowski with 28 laps to go and securing his first series victory at Darlington. Now, with four wins in the first six races and a commanding 95-point lead atop the championship standings, Reddick turns his attention to two short tracks that have historically challenged him.

2. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske No. 12

Last Week: 3

While Ryan Blaney's Team Penske Ford wasn't quite on par with Reddick or Brad Keselowski, Blaney maximized what he had, earning stage points in the first segment and securing his second top-five finish of the season, which moved him into second place in the championship standings. Blaney and the No. 12 team have been showing steady improvement at Darlington, and Sunday's performance was further proof of that progress. This upward trend has generated momentum that could prove valuable in the coming weeks. Blaney has consistently been a top finisher at both short tracks coming up on the schedule. At Martinsville, he is a two-time winner and finished second there last fall after leading 177 laps.

3. Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing No. 23

Last Week: 2

After a strong start in the top five and a solid stage finish to kick off the afternoon at Darlington, Wallace's race took a turn for the worse due to a loose wheel. That mistake made for a slow stop, dropping him back into traffic where incidental contact (following a collision between Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones) left Wallace with a damaged car. As a result, Wallace found himself several laps behind the leaders and lacking the speed he had at the beginning of the day. The 34th-place finish marked his worst result of the season, and he fell one spot in the standings to third. Sunday's outcome was mostly an instance of bad luck for the No. 23, but it demonstrates how small mistakes can quickly compound and erase momentum.

4. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11

Last Week: 4

Sunday wasn't the cleanest day for Hamlin, but his persistent effort minimized issues that could have derailed others. Hamlin started inside the top 10 but struggled to remain up front, ultimately facing contact with Erik Jones and later developing a wheel problem. Those setbacks knocked Hamlin out of contention for a top finish, but he still managed to come home 11th. That exercise in damage limitation could pay dividends later in the year when every point counts. The coming weeks may be when Hamlin truly excels, too. The No. 11 has been one of the strongest at short tracks in recent seasons, and with a victory already under his belt this season, Hamlin's confidence will be as high as ever.

5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports No. 9

Last Week: 6

Elliott's Darlington weekend didn't start on the best foot, as multiple pre-race inspection failures resulted in his car chief being ejected and the loss of pit stall selection. A strong qualifying run, however, helped offset a lot of that damage, and Elliott used that positive track position to earn points in the first segment. As the race progressed, Elliott slipped back and ultimately finished 15th, though. While not the worst outcome, the troubles other rivals suffered meant his result was enough for Elliott to maintain fifth place in the championship standings. Looking ahead to Martinsville next week brings good news for the No. 9 team, too. Elliott is a former winner at the track, with four straight top-five finishes in the past two seasons and 235 combined laps led.

6. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports No. 5

Last Week: 5

Larson's inconsistency resurfaced Sunday at Darlington. What should have been a strong race ended with him limping to a 32nd-place finish. He started inside the top five and led 20 laps, battling in and around the front of the pack all afternoon. However, toe-link damage sent him tumbling down the running order and forced him into the pits for repairs. Larson's up-and-down results have been a persistent issue and could negatively impact the team, especially with changes to the championship format. While winning remains important, consistent top finishes now matter even more. There's still plenty of time for the No. 5 team to address this concern, but these setbacks will continue to hold them back in the standings.

7. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports No. 24

Last Week: 8

Sunday's eighth-place finish marked Byron's third consecutive top-10 result. That streak has now pushed him two more positions forward in the standings, moving him up to sixth. Byron is developing the consistency that fantasy players expect from the Hendrick Motorsports driver. On Sunday, he started just outside the top 10 but steadily worked his way forward, earning stage points to support his championship bid, which you would expect from a potential championship contender. That streak could get even better at Martinsville. Byron is a three-time winner at the track, with his most recent victory coming last fall from pole when he dominated by leading 304 of 500 laps. Byron and the No. 24 team are showing championship form early, which will serve them well down the stretch this fall.

8. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20

Last Week: 7

Bell was largely anonymous Sunday at Darlington. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started the race 22nd and never made an impact much further forward, ending the distance in the 19th position. The lack of stage points and disappointing result meant he lost two positions in the standings. However, he remains in the top 10 and should be expected to regain positive momentum and move further forward. Stops at Martinsville and Bristol should help him in that direction, too. Bell won the fall Martinsville race in 2022 and was the pole sitter in last year's spring race. He claims five top-10s from his 12 starts at the track and a top-15 finishing average, too. Last week as a quiet one from the No. 20 camp, and all eyes will be on how they react next time out.

9. Chris Buescher, RFK Racing No. 17

Last Week: 10

Sunday's ninth-place finish at Darlington marked the second consecutive top-10 for the RFK Racing driver and his third of the season so far. Earning stage points in both segments of the race also helped boost him to seventh in the championship standings, which is an excellent start for a team aiming to step up its performance this season. All three RFK Racing drivers now sit inside the top 12 in the championship, with Buescher leading the group. However, all eyes will be on how this team performs at tracks where they've struggled, and Martinsville falls into that category. It's been two seasons since Buescher finished better than 15th at the short track, making the upcoming race a strong indicator of how much the team has improved since last year.

10. Joey Logano, Team Penske No. 22

Last Week: 9

Logano was off the pace last week at Darlington, qualifying a disappointing 29th and finishing three laps down in 33rd place. The lack of speed was especially concerning given how competitive teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric were, both finishing inside the top five. Even worse, Logano dropped another five places in the standings to 16th. He's now facing a five-race streak of finishes no better than 15th. The No. 22 garage needs a turnaround as soon as possible. At Martinsville, there could be a small glimmer of hope, though. Logano hasn't finished outside the top 10 there in the last 13 races. If he can replicate that speed next week, it could be his second top-10 of the year and his first since Daytona.

Knocking on the Door

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing No. 6

Last Week: N/A

Sunday's race was a highlight for Keselowski, underscoring RFK Racing's impressive progress in 2026. The former series champion started inside the top five, captured wins in both stages, led 142 laps overall, and brought home a strong second-place finish. This result marked his second top-five of the season, hinting that the team could soon break through to Victory Lane. At this point, Keselowski is very much in the early championship mix, sitting ninth in the standings with two favorable tracks coming up. He's a two-time Martinsville winner and finished runner-up at Bristol last fall. Even after overcoming a broken leg before the season, Keselowski and his team are displaying the speed to consistently contend at the front.

Austin Cindric, Team Penske No. 2

Last Week: N/A

Another reason to believe 2026 could mark a step up in performance is Austin Cindric. The Team Penske driver has won races before, but this season he's shown more consistent race pace, which is a clear difference from what we've seen in the past. His fifth-place finish on Sunday was his best result so far this year and followed an improved qualifying run on Saturday. Getting the car dialed in quickly each weekend and turning early speed into strong qualifying results will help Cindric and the No. 2 team keep delivering better race performances. This has been a key area of focus for the group, and it's paying off as Cindric climbs the championship standings and moves into contention for a Chase spot.

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports No. 77

Last Week: N/A

Spire Motorsports continued to show progress as Carson Hocevar earned his second top-five finish of the season with an impressive fourth-place result Sunday at Darlington. Starting from 16th, Hocevar steadily improved his car throughout the race, stayed close to the top 10, and surged forward in the final stage to secure fourth place. This performance is further proof of Hocevar's development and maturity in the series, indicating that victories may soon be within his grasp. When you combine Hocevar's growth with Spire's progress overall, it's a combination that should give fantasy players optimism as the season moves forward. However, next week's stop at Martinsville could be a challenge. Hocevar's average finish there is just 24.6 from five attempts.