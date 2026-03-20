Corey Heim might not be full-time, but he is still always a threat when he's in the field. C.J. Radune thinks the 2025 champ is how you should start your Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings at Darlington.

Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Location: Darlington, S.C.

Course: Darlington Raceway

Format: 1.37-mile oval

Laps: 147

Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Preview

Layne Riggs etched his name into the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series history books with a confident win at the inaugural St. Petersburg street course. Defying the odds, he climbed from a 28th-place starting position to lead 41 laps and take the checkered flag, joining Chandler Smith as full-time 2026 drivers already to have visited Victory Lane. Now, with three races complete and a short break behind them, the series races back to action at the legendary Darlington Raceway - a track notorious for its demanding layout and ruthless reputation. Drivers will need to be on top of their game as quickly as possible, as even the smallest mistake at Darlington can derail early championship momentum. The competition is tight, with only 10 points separating eighth through 13th in the standings. Dialing in the setup early and translating that into a strong finish this Friday could be the key to staying in contention for the Chase as the early season momentum builds.

Key Stats at Darlington Raceway

Number of races: 13

Winners from pole: 2

Winners from top-5 starters: 9

Winners from top-10 starters: 11

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest Race: 133.645 mph

Previous 10 Darlington Winners

2025 - Corey Heim

2024 – Ross Chastain

2023 - Christian Eckes

2022 - John Hunter Nemechek

2021 fall - Sheldon Creed

2021 spring - Sheldon Creed

2020 - Ben Rhodes

2011 - Kasey Kahne

2010 - Todd Bodine

2004 - Kasey Kahne

Darlington Raceway is a tough, unique track that has been part of NASCAR since 1950; however, the Truck Series didn't get its first taste of the challenge until 2001. This week's race will mark the 14th series event at the circuit, and notably, the winner has never started outside the top 15. Track position matters here due to how difficult passing can be on Darlington's uniquely shaped oval with its tiered banking, but that position alone isn't enough to guarantee success.

Tire wear often proves even more important. Darlington's abrasive surface puts a premium on drivers who can manage tire life over a run, as those who do are often able to climb through the field. The high line is typically the fastest way around the track, but it leaves little margin for error, and even small mistakes can quickly ruin a night. Getting on top of the setup early in the weekend allows teams to maximize their advantage, qualify up front, and set the tone for the race. Ultimately, patience, tire management, and strategy are the most critical factors for success at Darlington.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $11,700

Christopher Bell - $11,200

Layne Riggs - $10,500

Christian Eckes - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ross Chastain - $9,500

Ty Majeski - $9,000

Chandler Smith - $8,800

Kaden Honeycutt - $8,600

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ben Rhodes - $8,200

Justin Haley - $8,000

Tyler Ankrum - $7,800

Grant Enfinger - $7,600

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,200

Tanner Gray - $7,100

Jake Garcia - $6,900

Andres Perez de Lara - $6,400

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Corey Heim - $11,700

Ty Majeski - $9,000

Ben Rhodes - $8,200

Tyler Ankrum - $7,800

Jake Garcia - $6,900

Andres Perez de Lara - $6,400

Corey Heim's dominance in this series a year ago makes him a top consideration, even though he isn't racing full-time in the series in 2026. His price isn't as high as it was this time last year, leaving plenty of room for value picks to complete the lineup. Heim is the defending winner of this race, having led 65 laps from the third starting spot last year. This will be his second series start of the year. In February, he started 20th at Atlanta and powered his way to a fifth-place finish.

Ty Majeski leads the full-time series driver selections with an attractive price tag for someone who finished fourth in this race last season. He has two top-10 finishes from three races so far this season, and that soft price point makes even more sense, especially considering he was in contention for a top finish in Atlanta before a flat tire took him out. At Darlington, Majeski boasts three top-fives from five series starts, enhancing his credibility as a top pick this week.

Despite starting outside the top 20 in this race last season, Ben Rhodes nearly earned a top-10 finish. Even more impressive, he is a former Darlington winner who finished in the top two in his first two series starts at the track. From seven career attempts, Rhodes has three top-five finishes here, with an average finish of 13.4.

Tyler Ankrum was a top-10 contender throughout this race in 2025. He qualified 10th and scored stage points in both segments before finishing seventh. That was his second Darlington top-10 from seven starts, with an average finish of 14.3. Ankrum is just outside the Chase positions after a rough outing at St. Petersburg, and this Darlington visit could help him bounce back to form quickly.

Another top finisher here last season was Jake Garcia. The Thorsport Racing driver started that race 13th and walked away with a top-10. That was his best finish from three tries at the track. This year, his best finish was a seventh-place run at Atlanta. Garcia is only nine points out of the Chase in the standings and looking to make up ground with another top-10 finish this week.

A seventh-place finish last time out at St. Petersburg helped Andres Perez de Lara move to seventh in the championship standings. That was his best result of the season so far, but all of his finishes have been top-15s. That's a solid string of momentum to bring to Darlington, where he started 20th and finished 16th last season in his first series start at the track. Another top-15 would be a good return from a driver this far down the price list.

Best Bets for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Layne Riggs +450

Top-Three Finish - Ty Majeski +400

Top-Five Finish - Daniel Hemric +330

Corey Heim's Darlington win last season came at the expense of Layne Riggs. The Front Row Motorsports driver qualified on the pole, finished second in the first stage, won the second, and led 71 of 147 laps that day. However, Riggs lost the lead with 20 laps to go after making contact with the wall while navigating lapped traffic. That was a race that slipped away from the No. 34, but with an average starting position of 4.5 from his two series attempts, the potential to reclaim victory is real. Riggs should be expected to challenge at the front of the field this week after having secured his first victory of the season last time out at St. Petersburg.

Thorsport's Ty Majeski is looking to keep his fine start to the season rolling this week. He has two top-five finishes from the first three races and was the fourth-place finisher at Darlington last season. Three of his five series starts at Darlington have produced top-five finishes, and that type of track record is why he could be a good option to choose for a top-three finish this week.

Daniel Hemric landed his first top-10 of the season so far at St. Petersburg despite starting that race from the 34th position. That success will serve as a good confidence booster before heading to Darlington, where he was the runner-up finisher last season. He started that race in seventh position and finished both stages in fourth. With the momentum he grew in St. Petersburg, Hemric may be ready to use this week's trip to Darlington as a springboard up the championship standings.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.