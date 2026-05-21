The top DFS picks and betting insights for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte, including why Dan Marcus is starting his NASCAR Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings with Ross Chastain.

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Location: Concord, N.C.

Course: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 134

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Preview

The Truck Series' return to Dover last weekend proved to be a big one for movement in the standings. Kaden Honeycutt continued his climb up the Truck Series standings by finishing fourth at Dover last weekend, his third consecutive top-four finish and his fourth such finish in the last five races. Ty Majeski, Jake Garcia and Stewart Friesen also moved up multiple spots in the standings and occupy a playoff position after finishing second, ninth and 11th, respectively.

Given the relatively short regular season of the Truck Series, races are already starting to take on extra importance. Following this weekend, only eight races remain in the regular season. Tyler Ankrum is currently on the bubble, only two points ahead of Corey Heim and with three additional drivers within nine points of his 10th-place position. This great weekend of racing will kick off what is very likely to be an awesome push to the playoffs.

Before we jump into the race preview, we have to acknowledge the tragic passing of Kyle Busch. He was in victory lane in the Truck Series just last weekend, and his absence leaves a massive void in the sport.

Key Stats at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Number of races: 23

Winners from pole: 4

Winners from top-5 starters: 12

Winners from top-10 starters: 17

Winners from 21st or lower starters:

Fastest race: 128.947 mph

Previous 10 Charlotte Winners

2025- Corey Heim

2024 - Nick Sanchez

2023 - Ben Rhodes

2022 - Ross Chastain

2021 - John Hunter Nemechek

2020 - Chase Elliott

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Johnny Sauter

2017 - Kyle Busch

2016 - Matt Crafton

Charlotte typically offers some of the best racing of the year thanks to the multiple lanes available for racing. While clean air is king on any track, there are plenty of opportunities to pass and make up ground. That is reflected in the results, with half of the last six winners coming from 26th, 19th and 16th starting positions. In contrast, the other three winners each started from inside the top five.

The list of recent winners is jammed full of marquee names, and the field is star-studded once again. Ross Chastain, Connor Zilisch, Rickey Stenhouse and Shane van Gisbergen are in the field from the Cup Series while Brandon Jones and William Sawalich are making an appearance from the O'Reilly Series. While trends aren't necessarily strong in terms of starting position, we should expect the best drivers to rise to the top of the field, which can even be true if they qualify poorly.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

(Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Connor Zilisch - $11,500

Kaden Honeycutt - $11,000

Ross Chastain - $10,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Christian Eckes-$8,800

Chandler Smith -$8,600

Brandon Jones-$8,300

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Grant Enfinger- $7,600

Ben Rhodes - $7,500

Stewart Friesen - $7,200

DraftKings Tier 4 Values

Daniel Hemric - $7,000

Justin Haley - $6,700

Brenden Queen - $6,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Ross Chastain - $10,500

Christian Eckes - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $8,300

Grant Enfinger - $7,600

Ben Rhodes - $7,500

Stewart Friesen - $7,200

Likely due to the infusion of talent this weekend, there is a pretty even distribution of interesting drivers across all pricing tiers. The top tier is loaded and it's difficult to go wrong building through any of the drivers. In five Truck races this season, Chastain has consistently banked around 40 DK points and has led at least 15 laps in three of those five races. Honeycutt's strong run of recent performances was documented in the introduction of this article, while Zilisch's name and performances speak for themselves at this point.

Tier 2 offers a contrast in boom-or-bust options. Eckes has been inconsistent, but he's also delivered potential tournament-winning scores. For example, he's racked up at least 50 DK points in four of his nine races, but he's also had 30 or fewer twice. Jones would be the more consistent option. He's been consistently at the track in both the O'Reilly and Truck Series, though he's never threatened for a win or even led a substantial number of laps.

Even Tier 3 has several solid options. Enfinger has had a tough start to the season, but his record at the track is impeccable. He's finished inside the top six in each of his last four races, including a pair of top-three performances. Friesen has had more wild swings in his results but is still worth considering due to the price discrepancy.

Hemric and Haley both pop in the optimizer and stand out as the punt/value options of the weekend.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.