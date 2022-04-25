DFS Soccer: Crystal Palace v. Leeds United DraftKings Showdown Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik runs through the numbers and salaries for Monday's DraftKings Showdown between Crystal Palace and Leeds United. He looks at the top cash captains and then goes through some of his favorite tournament plays.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday EPL Cheat Sheet

