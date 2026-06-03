Mexico, Norway, Switzerland and Senegal are the four best dark horse picks for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Here's why each team could make a deep run and what the odds say.

2026 World Cup Dark Horses: 4 Sleeper Teams to Watch

Every World Cup has one. A team nobody really believed in that quietly wins four knockout matches and suddenly everyone's pretending they called it. Morocco in 2022. Croatia in 2018. Uruguay in 2010. The darkhorse run is as much a part of the tournament as the favorites collapsing in the quarters.

With 48 teams, a continent-spanning draw and a format that rewards organization over star power in the group stage, 2026 is set up for at least one genuine shock. I've picked four teams that have the squad, the setup or the circumstances to make a deep run. And for each one, there's a real betting case to go with the narrative.

2026 World Cup Dark Horse Betting Picks

Mexico

2026 World Cup Dark Horse: Home Advantage and Altitude

On paper, you might not think Mexico could be considered an outsider to reach the latter stages of the tournament. However, there are a few factors worth considering when analyzing Javier Aguirre's men. Perhaps the most important one is that they'll play all their matches at altitude. Mexico City is located 7,349 feet above sea level and Guadalajara is at 5,138 feet.

Throw in the heat and a lot of players (and teams) will have never experienced the conditions.

If Mexico win their group, they would play their Round of 32 match at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and the same would apply if they go through the Round of 16. It's possible England and Mexico meet in the Round of 16. How often have Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane played in a situation like Mexico City, as a road team?

They'd only begin playing away from Mexico in the quarterfinals, and that would already match their best-ever finish. Mexico reached the quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986, and they were the host nation each time. Don't be surprised if they make another deep tournament run.

Mexico to reach the quarterfinal +300

Norway

2026 World Cup Dark Horse: Odds and Key Players

England and Norway were the only two teams that posted a perfect record in the UEFA Qualifying Round for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Scandinavian side took it a step further and also led qualifying in goals scored with 37 in just eight matches, a staggering average of 4.62 goals per contest. Norway scored at least four goals in all but two of their qualifying fixtures, with the lone exceptions being the 3-0 home win over Italy and 1-0 away win over Estonia.

Norway will face a tougher challenge in the World Cup, as they were drawn into the same group as France and Senegal. But if they make it past the group, they could be a problem for any opponent in the knockouts.

Some of their best players include Erling Haaland (27 goals in the 2025/26 Premier League), Alexander Sorloth (20 goals across all competitions with Atletico Madrid last season), Julian Ryerson (15 assists in 31 2025/26 Bundesliga matches), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal's captain) and Premier League veterans such as Kristoffer Ajer, Sander Berge and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Don't sleep on Norway, because few teams outside the usual candidates have as much upside as them to make a deep tournament run.

Norway to reach the quarterfinal +240

Switzerland

2026 World Cup Dark Horse: Defensive Record and Path

Switzerland's strength could very well be Norway's opposite, as they are extremely hard to score against. They won Group B in UEFA qualifying and conceded just two goals in six matches, once on the road against Kosovo (1-1) and once at home against Sweden (4-1).

They were tied with Spain for second-fewest goals allowed during qualifying, with England being the lone team with a better defensive record (zero goals allowed in eight matches). That defensive prowess will be the Swiss' calling card in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While there are no easy groups at a World Cup, Switzerland have a realistic path to finishing first in Group B ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada and Qatar. They'll have to face strikers such as Edin Dzeko and Jonathan David, but under normal circumstances, Switzerland should top their group.

They're coming off three straight finishes in the Round of 16, but maybe 2026 will be the year they'll take it one step further. They already reached the quarterfinals in the 2024 European Championship, losing to England in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Switzerland to reach the quarterfinal +275

Senegal

2026 World Cup Dark Horse: AFCON Champions as Sleeper Pick

It would be easy to list Morocco as the final team, but can they be considered darkhorses anymore? They reached the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reached the final in the 2025 AFCON and are the reigning U20 World Champions. Instead, we're going with the reigning AFCON winners as the potential darkhorse in Senegal.

Senegal might not have the same fearsome squad they had four years ago, one that fell to England in the first round of knockouts.

But not only do Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly remain from that team, they've added Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea loanee at Bayern Munich), El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham) and Habib Diarra (Sunderland), among others. African teams are often candidates to make a deep run in any given tournament, but from a talent perspective, Senegal looks equipped to reach the quarterfinals, or even further, if the draw is favorable.

If they can get past the group stage, which will likely hinge on whether they defeat Norway, this is certainly a team to watch as the tournament progresses.

Senegal to reach the quarterfinals +600

2026 World Cup Dark Horse Betting Picks: Summary

Of the four, Norway seems like the best bet to make a run in the knockout rounds. The qualifying numbers are hard to ignore, and if they get out of Group I, which comes down to whether they can nick a result against France and Senegal, they're dangerous against anyone.

Mexico at home is the sentimental case, but the altitude factor is real and the draw set them up well. Switzerland won't excite anyone, but they keep clean sheets and tournament football rewards that. Senegal is the wildcard: the talent is there and African teams tend to be underpriced in futures markets, but the group might be the most difficult one in the tournament.

For outright World Cup winner odds on all 48 teams, visit the RotoWire World Cup betting hub.

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