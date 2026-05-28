2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Welcome to RotoWire's 2026 FIFA World Cup fantasy rankings for Matchday 1. These rankings highlight the best World Cup fantasy players based on projected lineups, form, set-piece roles and fixture quality heading into the tournament.
Whether you're building a season-long World Cup fantasy team, preparing for a draft or searching for captaincy options, these rankings provide the top overall picks and sleepers for the opening slate of matches.
These rankings will be updated ahead of the opener as lineups, injuries and team news change.
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More 2026 World Cup Content
World Cup Predicted & Confirmed Starting XIs
World Cup Set Pieces: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
Group Previews A to L
RotoWire World Cup Hub: Links to News, Stats, Depth Charts & More
How These Rankings Are Built
With no in-tournament data yet, our Matchday 1 World Cup Fantasy rankings combine four inputs: projected starting XIs, international stats across the last year, specifically during qualifying, set-piece responsibility (penalties, corners and direct free kicks) and fixture quality based on historical team and World Cup stats. Rankings update as final squads, injuries and pre-match lineups are confirmed.
Top Captain Picks for Matchday 1
Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m, Spain v Cabo Verde)
The highest projected point-scorer on Matchday 1. Spain are clear favorites against Cabo Verde, Oyarzabal handles penalties for La Roja and projects for a high attacking output at sub-premium money. The best mix of upside and price on the slate.
Kai Havertz ($7.8m, Germany v Curacao)
Curacao are arguably the weakest opponent of the opening matchday and Germany's central striker stands to benefit. The main question with Havertz will be if he starts after the Champions League final with Arsenal.
Erling Haaland ($10.5m, Norway v Iraq)
The chalk play and the highest-owned premium for a reason. Iraq are a heavy underdog and Haaland anchors every situation Norway create in the box. The safest captain but eats the largest chunk of your budget.
World Cup Fantasy Round 1 Player Rankings
Below are the full Round 1 World Cup Fantasy player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixtures.
These rankings can be used to guide transfers, captaincy decisions and overall squad planning ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
|Overall
|FW
|MID
|DEF
|GK
|Player
|Team
|Matchup
|Tact Pos
|FIFA Pos
|Price
|Own%
|Pts
|1
|1
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|FW
|FWD
|$8.1m
|15.6%
|10.61
|2
|2
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|FW
|FWD
|$7.8m
|6.2%
|9.86
|3
|3
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|Norway v Iraq
|FW
|FWD
|$10.5m
|33.3%
|9.65
|4
|4
|Raul Jimenez
|Mexico
|Mexico v South Africa
|FW
|FWD
|$7.0m
|2.2%
|8.15
|5
|5
|Ferran Torres
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|FWR
|FWD
|$7.8m
|2.8%
|8.05
|6
|1
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|DR
|DEF
|$5.5m
|25.6%
|7.88
|7
|1
|Florian Wirtz
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|AML
|MID
|$7.5m
|22.1%
|7.86
|8
|6
|Breel Embolo
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|FW
|FWD
|$7.5m
|1.9%
|7.85
|9
|2
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|FWL
|MID
|$7.7m
|2.8%
|7.83
|10
|7
|Luis Suarez
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|FW
|FWD
|$5.7m
|2.0%
|7.71
|11
|8
|Marko Arnautovic
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|FW
|FWD
|$6.0m
|0.7%
|7.54
|12
|2
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|DC
|DEF
|$5.3m
|3.6%
|7.50
|13
|3
|Rafael Leao
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|AML
|MID
|$7.8m
|1.8%
|7.48
|14
|9
|Mehdi Taremi
|Iran
|Iran v New Zealand
|FW
|FWD
|$6.1m
|0.5%
|7.42
|15
|4
|Charles De Ketelaere
|Belgium
|Belgium v Egypt
|FW
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.5%
|7.41
|16
|5
|Christoph Baumgartner
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|AML
|MID
|$6.7m
|0.6%
|7.40
|17
|3
|David Raum
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|DL
|DEF
|$4.9m
|5.5%
|7.37
|18
|4
|Jonathan Tah
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|DC
|DEF
|$5.3m
|4.7%
|7.37
|19
|6
|Fabian Rieder
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|AMC
|MID
|$6.2m
|0.0%
|7.36
|20
|10
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|France v Senegal
|FW
|FWD
|$10.5m
|53.2%
|7.34
|21
|5
|Daniel Svensson
|Sweden
|Sweden v Tunisia
|MR
|DEF
|$4.5m
|0.6%
|7.23
|22
|11
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|FW
|FWD
|$10.0m
|12.6%
|7.17
|23
|7
|Kenan Yildiz
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|AML
|MID
|$7.0m
|4.5%
|7.14
|24
|8
|Aleksandar Pavlovic
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|DMC
|MID
|$5.5m
|0.5%
|7.12
|25
|9
|Maxi Araujo
|Uruguay
|Uruguay v Saudi Arabia
|ML
|MID
|$6.4m
|0.2%
|7.10
|26
|10
|Giorgian De Arrascaeta
|Uruguay
|Uruguay v Saudi Arabia
|AMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|1.0%
|7.07
|27
|11
|James Rodriguez
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|AMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|2.5%
|7.07
|28
|12
|John McGinn
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|AML
|MID
|$6.0m
|2.6%
|7.05
|29
|6
|Aymeric Laporte
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|DC
|DEF
|$5.5m
|4.7%
|7.03
|30
|13
|Leon Goretzka
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|DMC
|MID
|$6.1m
|0.3%
|7.03
|31
|14
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|DMC
|MID
|$7.1m
|3.5%
|7.01
|32
|12
|Darwin Nunez
|Uruguay
|Uruguay v Saudi Arabia
|FW
|FWD
|$7.5m
|1.4%
|6.89
|33
|7
|Jorge Eduardo Sanchez
|Mexico
|Mexico v South Africa
|DR
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.6%
|6.86
|34
|15
|Ruben Vargas
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|AMR
|MID
|$6.8m
|0.6%
|6.85
|35
|16
|Mehdi Ghayedi
|Iran
|Iran v New Zealand
|FWR
|MID
|$5.9m
|0.0%
|6.82
|36
|8
|Silvan Widmer
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|DR
|DEF
|$4.2m
|0.5%
|6.81
|37
|17
|Desire Doue
|France
|France v Senegal
|AML
|MID
|$7.5m
|2.5%
|6.75
|38
|9
|David Moller Wolfe
|Norway
|Norway v Iraq
|DL
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.6%
|6.74
|39
|18
|Raphinha
|Brazil
|Brazil v Morocco
|MR
|MID
|$8.2m
|21.4%
|6.71
|40
|1
|Orjan Nyland
|Norway
|Norway v Iraq
|GK
|GK
|$4.2m
|3.1%
|6.71
|41
|10
|Pedro Porro
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|DR
|DEF
|$5.5m
|9.4%
|6.62
|42
|19
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|AMC
|MID
|$8.5m
|53.9%
|6.62
|43
|11
|Marc Cucurella
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|DL
|DEF
|$5.1m
|20.7%
|6.57
|44
|20
|Leroy Sane
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|AMR
|MID
|$7.4m
|0.8%
|6.53
|45
|21
|Ben Gannon Doak
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|AMR
|MID
|$4.9m
|0.2%
|6.52
|46
|22
|Billy Gilmour
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|DMC
|MID
|$5.1m
|0.2%
|6.49
|47
|23
|Romano Schmid
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|AMR
|MID
|$6.0m
|0.2%
|6.48
|48
|24
|Remo Freuler
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|DMC
|MID
|$5.9m
|0.0%
|6.47
|49
|2
|Alexander Schlager
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|GK
|GK
|$4.6m
|0.4%
|6.47
|50
|12
|Guillermo Varela
|Uruguay
|Uruguay v Saudi Arabia
|DR
|DEF
|$4.2m
|0.6%
|6.45
|51
|25
|Marcel Sabitzer
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|AMC
|MID
|$6.8m
|2.3%
|6.44
|52
|13
|Lautaro Martinez
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|FW
|FWD
|$8.8m
|3.8%
|6.43
|53
|14
|Ricardo Rodriguez
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|DL
|DEF
|$4.5m
|1.9%
|6.38
|54
|13
|Joao Cancelo
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|DR
|DEF
|$5.3m
|6.8%
|6.38
|55
|26
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|AMR
|MID
|$7.8m
|1.7%
|6.37
|56
|3
|Jose Rangel
|Mexico
|Mexico v South Africa
|GK
|GK
|$3.9m
|2.8%
|6.37
|57
|15
|Antonee Robinson
|USA
|USA v Paraguay
|ML
|DEF
|$5.0m
|3.0%
|6.35
|58
|16
|Manuel Akanji
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|DC
|DEF
|$5.0m
|4.8%
|6.34
|59
|17
|Nico Elvedi
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|DC
|DEF
|$4.3m
|1.9%
|6.34
|60
|14
|Matheus Cunha
|Brazil
|Brazil v Morocco
|FW
|FWD
|$7.3m
|3.5%
|6.34
|61
|4
|Camilo Vargas
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|GK
|GK
|$4.3m
|2.3%
|6.34
|62
|5
|Angus Gunn
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|GK
|GK
|$3.6m
|1.3%
|6.34
|63
|27
|Jhon Arias
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|AMR
|MID
|$6.3m
|0.2%
|6.32
|64
|18
|Gideon Mensah
|Ghana
|Ghana v Panama
|ML
|DEF
|$3.9m
|0.0%
|6.31
|65
|19
|Jesus Gallardo
|Mexico
|Mexico v South Africa
|DL
|DEF
|$4.7m
|0.6%
|6.28
|66
|20
|Aaron Hickey
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|DR
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.2%
|6.27
|67
|21
|Nahuel Molina
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|DR
|DEF
|$4.4m
|3.4%
|6.27
|68
|28
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Brazil
|Brazil v Morocco
|ML
|MID
|$6.5m
|0.5%
|6.25
|69
|29
|Ryan Christie
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|DMC
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.1%
|6.23
|70
|30
|Jamal Musiala
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|AMC
|MID
|$8.0m
|11.4%
|6.23
|71
|17
|Dan Ndoye
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|AML
|FWD
|$6.8m
|0.6%
|6.21
|72
|15
|Alexander Sorloth
|Norway
|Norway v Iraq
|FWR
|FWD
|$6.8m
|1.5%
|6.19
|73
|31
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|Belgium v Egypt
|AMC
|MID
|$7.5m
|5.5%
|6.19
|74
|22
|Wesley
|Brazil
|Brazil v Morocco
|DR
|DEF
|$4.5m
|1.1%
|6.19
|75
|16
|Harry Kane
|England
|England v Croatia
|FW
|FWD
|$10.5m
|42.2%
|6.17
|76
|6
|Fernando Muslera
|Uruguay
|Uruguay v Saudi Arabia
|GK
|GK
|$4.1m
|0.6%
|6.17
|77
|23
|Thomas Meunier
|Belgium
|Belgium v Egypt
|DR
|DEF
|$4.8m
|0.6%
|6.15
|78
|24
|Mathias Olivera
|Uruguay
|Uruguay v Saudi Arabia
|DL
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.2%
|6.14
|79
|25
|Nicolas Otamendi
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|DC
|DEF
|$4.4m
|1.7%
|6.13
|80
|32
|Luis Diaz
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|AML
|MID
|$8.1m
|20.7%
|6.10
|81
|33
|Joao Neves
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|DMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|3.1%
|6.08
|82
|26
|Nicolas Tagliafico
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|DL
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.6%
|6.07
|83
|34
|Youri Tielemans
|Belgium
|Belgium v Egypt
|DMC
|MID
|$6.1m
|1.0%
|6.07
|84
|27
|Johan Mojica
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|DL
|DEF
|$3.9m
|1.0%
|6.06
|85
|28
|Gabriel Gudmundsson
|Sweden
|Sweden v Tunisia
|ML
|DEF
|$4.2m
|1.2%
|6.05
|86
|29
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Norway
|Norway v Iraq
|DC
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.9%
|6.03
|87
|18
|Memphis Depay
|Netherlands
|Netherlands v Japan
|FW
|FWD
|6.03
|88
|35
|Jeremy Doku
|Belgium
|Belgium v Egypt
|AML
|MID
|$7.5m
|13.1%
|6.02
|89
|36
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|AMC
|MID
|$6.6m
|2.6%
|6.01
|90
|30
|Alex Sandro
|Brazil
|Brazil v Morocco
|DL
|DEF
|$4.5m
|0.6%
|6.00
|91
|31
|Goncalo Inacio
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|DC
|DEF
|$4.6m
|0.9%
|5.99
|92
|37
|Pedri
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|MC
|MID
|$8.1m
|8.4%
|5.96
|93
|32
|Cesar Montes
|Mexico
|Mexico v South Africa
|DC
|DEF
|$4.7m
|1.2%
|5.96
|93
|33
|Johan Vasquez
|Mexico
|Mexico v South Africa
|DC
|DEF
|$4.7m
|0.9%
|5.96
|95
|19
|Jonathan David
|Canada
|Canada v Bosnia
|FW
|FWD
|$7.0m
|1.3%
|5.94
|96
|34
|Leo Ostigard
|Norway
|Norway v Iraq
|DC
|DEF
|$4.1m
|0.2%
|5.94
|97
|35
|Ruben Dias
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|DC
|DEF
|$5.0m
|4.9%
|5.91
|98
|38
|Marcus Rashford
|England
|England v Croatia
|AML
|MID
|$7.5m
|2.1%
|5.89
|99
|39
|Nilson Angulo
|Ecuador
|Ecuador v Ivory Coast
|ML
|MID
|$6.0m
|0.2%
|5.89
|100
|36
|Phillipp Mwene
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|DL
|DEF
|$3.9m
|0.1%
|5.88
|101
|37
|Ronald Araujo
|Uruguay
|Uruguay v Saudi Arabia
|DC
|DEF
|$5.0m
|3.7%
|5.87
|102
|38
|Kevin Danso
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|DC
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.9%
|5.87
|103
|39
|Pau Cubarsi
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|DC
|DEF
|$5.0m
|6.5%
|5.87
|104
|7
|Manuel Neuer
|Germany
|Germany v Curaçao
|GK
|GK
|$5.0m
|14.5%
|5.86
|105
|40
|Marco Friedl
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|DC
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.0%
|5.86
|106
|40
|Timothy Weah
|USA
|USA v Paraguay
|MR
|MID
|$5.8m
|0.3%
|5.86
|107
|41
|Jhon Lucumi
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|DC
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.2%
|5.85
|108
|42
|Seol Young-Woo
|South Korea
|South Korea v Czech Republic
|MR
|DEF
|$4.2m
|0.1%
|5.85
|109
|41
|Federico Valverde
|Uruguay
|Uruguay v Saudi Arabia
|MR
|MID
|$7.5m
|6.1%
|5.85
|110
|42
|Rodri
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|MC
|MID
|$7.5m
|1.2%
|5.83
|111
|43
|Fabian Ruiz
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|MC
|MID
|$6.8m
|1.0%
|5.83
|112
|43
|Jose Maria Gimenez
|Uruguay
|Uruguay v Saudi Arabia
|DC
|DEF
|$4.4m
|3.2%
|5.82
|113
|44
|Tae-Seok Lee
|South Korea
|South Korea v Czech Republic
|ML
|DEF
|$3.7m
|0.0%
|5.82
|114
|44
|Antonio Nusa
|Norway
|Norway v Iraq
|FWL
|MID
|$6.1m
|2.6%
|5.81
|115
|47
|Zeki Celik
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|DR
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.1%
|5.81
|116
|45
|Lisandro Martinez
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|DC
|DEF
|$4.6m
|1.6%
|5.81
|117
|8
|Unai Simon
|Spain
|Spain v Cabo Verde
|GK
|GK
|$5.0m
|6.9%
|5.79
|118
|45
|Xaver Schlager
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|DMC
|MID
|$5.5m
|0.0%
|5.79
|119
|46
|Martin Odegaard
|Norway
|Norway v Iraq
|MC
|MID
|$7.7m
|4.1%
|5.78
|120
|46
|Arya Yousefi
|Iran
|Iran v New Zealand
|DR
|DEF
|$3.5m
|0.1%
|5.78
|121
|9
|Dayne St. Clair
|Canada
|Canada v Bosnia
|GK
|GK
|$3.8m
|1.0%
|5.77
|122
|10
|Alireza Beiranvand
|Iran
|Iran v New Zealand
|GK
|GK
|$4.2m
|0.2%
|5.75
|123
|48
|Theo Hernandez
|France
|France v Senegal
|DL
|DEF
|$5.0m
|3.1%
|5.74
|124
|11
|Kim Seung-gyu
|South Korea
|South Korea v Czech Republic
|GK
|GK
|$4.1m
|0.1%
|5.74
|125
|47
|Granit Xhaka
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|DMC
|MID
|$6.2m
|5.5%
|5.73
|126
|49
|Julian Ryerson
|Norway
|Norway v Iraq
|DR
|DEF
|$4.2m
|8.6%
|5.72
|127
|50
|Maxim De Cuyper
|Belgium
|Belgium v Egypt
|DL
|DEF
|$4.7m
|3.2%
|5.71
|128
|51
|Scott McKenna
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|DC
|DEF
|$3.8m
|0.2%
|5.69
|129
|48
|Caleb Yirenkyi
|Ghana
|Ghana v Panama
|MR
|MID
|$4.7m
|0.0%
|5.69
|130
|49
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|France
|France v Senegal
|DMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|0.7%
|5.68
|131
|52
|Davinson Sanchez
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|DC
|DEF
|$4.3m
|0.6%
|5.68
|132
|20
|Che Adams
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|FW
|FWD
|$5.4m
|0.2%
|5.68
|133
|12
|Diogo Costa
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|GK
|GK
|$4.9m
|9.8%
|5.63
|134
|50
|Enzo Fernandez
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|DMC
|MID
|$7.5m
|3.5%
|5.62
|135
|13
|Hernan Ismael Galindez
|Ecuador
|Ecuador v Ivory Coast
|GK
|GK
|$4.2m
|1.7%
|5.61
|136
|51
|Christian Pulisic
|USA
|USA v Paraguay
|AMC
|MID
|$7.0m
|4.1%
|5.59
|137
|14
|Ugurcan Cakir
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|GK
|GK
|$4.2m
|1.1%
|5.59
|138
|15
|Kristoffer Nordfeldt
|Sweden
|Sweden v Tunisia
|GK
|GK
|$3.9m
|0.7%
|5.59
|139
|52
|Adrien Rabiot
|France
|France v Senegal
|DMC
|MID
|$6.4m
|0.2%
|5.56
|140
|16
|Gregor Kobel
|Switzerland
|Switzerland v Qatar
|GK
|GK
|$4.7m
|8.4%
|5.56
|141
|53
|Merih Demiral
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|DC
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.7%
|5.55
|142
|53
|Malik Tillman
|USA
|USA v Paraguay
|AMC
|MID
|$6.1m
|0.3%
|5.54
|143
|54
|Richard Rios Montoya
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|DMC
|MID
|$4.7m
|0.5%
|5.52
|144
|55
|Julian Quinones
|Mexico
|Mexico v South Africa
|ML
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.3%
|5.51
|145
|56
|Scott McTominay
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|AMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|14.0%
|5.51
|146
|54
|John Souttar
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|DC
|DEF
|$3.8m
|0.1%
|5.50
|147
|57
|Konrad Laimer
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|DR
|MID
|$5.8m
|0.5%
|5.50
|148
|58
|Erik Lira
|Mexico
|Mexico v South Africa
|DMC
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.0%
|5.49
|149
|59
|Ali Ahmed
|Canada
|Canada v Bosnia
|ML
|MID
|$4.9m
|0.1%
|5.49
|150
|60
|Arda Guler
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|AMC
|MID
|$7.0m
|9.7%
|5.48
|151
|17
|Emiliano Martinez
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|GK
|GK
|$5.0m
|21.0%
|5.48
|152
|55
|Nuno Mendes
|Portugal
|Portugal v DR Congo
|DL
|DEF
|$5.8m
|46.2%
|5.46
|153
|61
|Michael Olise
|France
|France v Senegal
|AMR
|MID
|$9.5m
|26.2%
|5.45
|154
|56
|Daniel Munoz
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|DR
|DEF
|$4.6m
|15.3%
|5.44
|155
|57
|Reece James
|England
|England v Croatia
|DR
|DEF
|$5.2m
|4.5%
|5.42
|156
|58
|Dayot Upamecano
|France
|France v Senegal
|DC
|DEF
|$5.3m
|4.8%
|5.41
|157
|18
|Mike Maignan
|France
|France v Senegal
|GK
|GK
|$5.0m
|10.2%
|5.41
|158
|21
|Cyle Larin
|Canada
|Canada v Bosnia
|FW
|FWD
|$6.2m
|0.1%
|5.38
|159
|59
|Marquinhos
|Brazil
|Brazil v Morocco
|DC
|DEF
|$5.2m
|4.4%
|5.36
|160
|22
|Folarin Balogun
|USA
|USA v Paraguay
|FW
|FWD
|$6.0m
|0.8%
|5.35
|161
|62
|Ismail Yuksek
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|DMC
|MID
|$4.6m
|0.0%
|5.34
|162
|23
|Viktor Gyokeres
|Sweden
|Sweden v Tunisia
|FW
|FWD
|$7.8m
|8.2%
|5.34
|163
|60
|Milad Mohammadi
|Iran
|Iran v New Zealand
|DL
|DEF
|$3.8m
|0.0%
|5.31
|164
|24
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|AMR
|FWD
|$10.0m
|18.2%
|5.29
|165
|63
|Gilberto Mora
|Mexico
|Mexico v South Africa
|MC
|MID
|$4.5m
|0.5%
|5.28
|166
|64
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Argentina
|Argentina v Algeria
|DMC
|MID
|$5.9m
|0.7%
|5.26
|167
|61
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|DL
|DEF
|$4.3m
|2.2%
|5.23
|168
|19
|Matt Freese
|USA
|USA v Paraguay
|GK
|GK
|$4.2m
|0.5%
|5.23
|169
|25
|Chris Wood
|New Zealand
|New Zealand v Iran
|FW
|FWD
|$6.5m
|1.0%
|5.22
|170
|20
|Alisson
|Brazil
|Brazil v Morocco
|GK
|GK
|$5.0m
|5.0%
|5.21
|171
|62
|Alistair Johnston
|Canada
|Canada v Bosnia
|DR
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.5%
|5.21
|172
|21
|Yahia Fofana
|Ivory Coast
|Ivory Coast v Ecuador
|GK
|GK
|$4.2m
|0.2%
|5.21
|173
|65
|Nicolas Seiwald
|Austria
|Austria v Jordan
|DMC
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.0%
|5.21
|174
|63
|Jules Kounde
|France
|France v Senegal
|DR
|DEF
|$5.4m
|7.1%
|5.20
|175
|64
|Richie Laryea
|Canada
|Canada v Bosnia
|DL
|DEF
|$3.9m
|0.1%
|5.20
|176
|22
|Benjamin Asare
|Ghana
|Ghana v Panama
|GK
|GK
|$3.8m
|0.1%
|5.19
|177
|65
|Andrew Robertson
|Scotland
|Scotland v Haiti
|DL
|DEF
|$5.0m
|5.1%
|5.18
|178
|66
|Ali Nemati
|Iran
|Iran v New Zealand
|DC
|DEF
|$3.5m
|0.1%
|5.16
|179
|67
|Gustaf Lagerbielke
|Sweden
|Sweden v Tunisia
|DC
|DEF
|$3.7m
|0.3%
|5.12
|180
|27
|Kerem Akturkoglu
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|FW
|FWD
|$6.2m
|0.3%
|5.12
|181
|68
|David Jurasek
|Czech Republic
|Czech Republic v South Korea
|ML
|DEF
|$3.9m
|0.0%
|5.11
|182
|69
|Vladimir Coufal
|Czech Republic
|Czech Republic v South Korea
|MR
|DEF
|$3.6m
|3.1%
|5.10
|183
|66
|Jefferson Lerma
|Colombia
|Colombia v Uzbekistan
|DMC
|MID
|$4.9m
|0.2%
|5.07
|184
|23
|Matej Kovar
|Czech Republic
|Czech Republic v South Korea
|GK
|GK
|$4.1m
|0.5%
|5.07
|185
|67
|Ousmane Dembele
|France
|France v Senegal
|AMC
|MID
|$10.0m
|20.5%
|5.06
|186
|68
|Elliot Anderson
|England
|England v Croatia
|DMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|1.3%
|5.06
|187
|69
|Amadou Onana
|Belgium
|Belgium v Egypt
|DMC
|MID
|$5.9m
|0.2%
|5.06
|188
|70
|Alan Franco
|Ecuador
|Ecuador v Ivory Coast
|MR
|MID
|$5.6m
|0.0%
|5.06
|189
|71
|Thomas Partey
|Ghana
|Ghana v Panama
|MC
|MID
|$6.2m
|0.1%
|5.05
|190
|26
|Jordan Ayew
|Ghana
|Ghana v Panama
|AMC
|FWD
|$5.3m
|0.2%
|5.05
|191
|72
|Lee Kang-in
|South Korea
|South Korea v Czech Republic
|AMC
|MID
|$6.1m
|0.4%
|5.05
|192
|73
|Tijjani Reijnders
|Netherlands
|Netherlands v Japan
|AMC
|MID
|$6.5m
|1.6%
|5.04
|193
|71
|Abdulkerim Bardakci
|Turkey
|Turkey v Australia
|DC
|DEF
|$4.0m
|0.4%
|5.03
|194
|70
|Shoja Khalilzadeh
|Iran
|Iran v New Zealand
|DC
|DEF
|$3.8m
|0.0%
|5.02
|195
|24
|Bart Verbruggen
|Netherlands
|Netherlands v Japan
|GK
|GK
|$4.7m
|4.3%
|5.01
|196
|28
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|Netherlands v Japan
|AML
|FWD
|$7.7m
|3.2%
|5.00
|197
|72
|Arthur Theate
|Belgium
|Belgium v Egypt
|DC
|DEF
|$4.5m
|0.3%
|4.97
|198
|74
|Amar Memic
|Bosnia
|Bosnia v Canada
|ML
|MID
|$4.7m
|0.1%
|4.97
|199
|73
|Joel Ordonez
|Ecuador
|Ecuador v Ivory Coast
|DR
|DEF
|$3.9m
|0.5%
|4.96
|200
|25
|Jordan Pickford
|England
|England v Croatia
|GK
|GK
|$4.8m
|15.6%
|4.94
Final Thoughts on Matchday 1
Matchday 1 sets the tone for your entire World Cup Fantasy campaign. With no historical tournament data to lean on, projected lineups, set-piece roles and fixture quality are your best guides, exactly what these rankings are built on.
If you're locking things in now: anchor your squad with a Spain or Germany attacking core, stack two to three cheap Mexico, Norway or Switzerland defenders to free budget for two premiums, and captain Oyarzabal if you want the ceiling or Haaland if you want the floor. Avoid going three-deep on France or Argentina at full price since both have tougher openers than the public ownership suggests.