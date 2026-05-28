2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1

RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Fantasy rankings for Matchday 1. Captains, sleepers and value picks built on projected lineups, set-piece roles and fixtures.
Updated on May 28, 2026 11:01AM EST
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Updated on May 28, 2026 11:01AM EST
World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1

Welcome to RotoWire's 2026 FIFA World Cup fantasy rankings for Matchday 1. These rankings highlight the best World Cup fantasy players based on projected lineups, form, set-piece roles and fixture quality heading into the tournament.

Whether you're building a season-long World Cup fantasy team, preparing for a draft or searching for captaincy options, these rankings provide the top overall picks and sleepers for the opening slate of matches.

These rankings will be updated ahead of the opener as lineups, injuries and team news change.

Join the RotoWire Soccer FIFA World Cup Fantasy group!

More 2026 World Cup Content

World Cup Predicted & Confirmed Starting XIs

World Cup Set Pieces: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team

Group Previews A to L

RotoWire World Cup Hub: Links to News, Stats, Depth Charts & More

How These Rankings Are Built

With no in-tournament data yet, our Matchday 1 World Cup Fantasy rankings combine four inputs: projected starting XIs, international stats across the last year, specifically during qualifying, set-piece responsibility (penalties, corners and direct free kicks) and fixture quality based on historical team and World Cup stats. Rankings update as final squads, injuries and pre-match lineups are confirmed.

Top Captain Picks for Matchday 1

Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m, Spain v Cabo Verde)

The highest projected point-scorer on Matchday 1. Spain are clear favorites against Cabo Verde, Oyarzabal handles penalties for La Roja and projects for a high attacking output at sub-premium money. The best mix of upside and price on the slate.

Kai Havertz ($7.8m, Germany v Curacao)

Curacao are arguably the weakest opponent of the opening matchday and Germany's central striker stands to benefit. The main question with Havertz will be if he starts after the Champions League final with Arsenal.

Erling Haaland ($10.5m, Norway v Iraq)

The chalk play and the highest-owned premium for a reason. Iraq are a heavy underdog and Haaland anchors every situation Norway create in the box. The safest captain but eats the largest chunk of your budget.

World Cup Fantasy Round 1 Player Rankings

Below are the full Round 1 World Cup Fantasy player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixtures.

These rankings can be used to guide transfers, captaincy decisions and overall squad planning ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

OverallFWMIDDEFGKPlayerTeamMatchupTact PosFIFA PosPriceOwn%Pts
11   Mikel OyarzabalSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeFWFWD$8.1m15.6%10.61
22   Kai HavertzGermanyGermany v CuraçaoFWFWD$7.8m6.2%9.86
33   Erling HaalandNorwayNorway v IraqFWFWD$10.5m33.3%9.65
44   Raul JimenezMexicoMexico v South AfricaFWFWD$7.0m2.2%8.15
55   Ferran TorresSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeFWRFWD$7.8m2.8%8.05
6  1 Joshua KimmichGermanyGermany v CuraçaoDRDEF$5.5m25.6%7.88
7 1  Florian WirtzGermanyGermany v CuraçaoAMLMID$7.5m22.1%7.86
86   Breel EmboloSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarFWFWD$7.5m1.9%7.85
9 2  Dani OlmoSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeFWLMID$7.7m2.8%7.83
107   Luis SuarezColombiaColombia v UzbekistanFWFWD$5.7m2.0%7.71
118   Marko ArnautovicAustriaAustria v JordanFWFWD$6.0m0.7%7.54
12  2 Nico SchlotterbeckGermanyGermany v CuraçaoDCDEF$5.3m3.6%7.50
13 3  Rafael LeaoPortugalPortugal v DR CongoAMLMID$7.8m1.8%7.48
149   Mehdi TaremiIranIran v New ZealandFWFWD$6.1m0.5%7.42
15 4  Charles De KetelaereBelgiumBelgium v EgyptFWMID$5.6m0.5%7.41
16 5  Christoph BaumgartnerAustriaAustria v JordanAMLMID$6.7m0.6%7.40
17  3 David RaumGermanyGermany v CuraçaoDLDEF$4.9m5.5%7.37
18  4 Jonathan TahGermanyGermany v CuraçaoDCDEF$5.3m4.7%7.37
19 6  Fabian RiederSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarAMCMID$6.2m0.0%7.36
2010   Kylian MbappeFranceFrance v SenegalFWFWD$10.5m53.2%7.34
21  5 Daniel SvenssonSwedenSweden v TunisiaMRDEF$4.5m0.6%7.23
2211   Cristiano RonaldoPortugalPortugal v DR CongoFWFWD$10.0m12.6%7.17
23 7  Kenan YildizTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaAMLMID$7.0m4.5%7.14
24 8  Aleksandar PavlovicGermanyGermany v CuraçaoDMCMID$5.5m0.5%7.12
25 9  Maxi AraujoUruguayUruguay v Saudi ArabiaMLMID$6.4m0.2%7.10
26 10  Giorgian De ArrascaetaUruguayUruguay v Saudi ArabiaAMCMID$6.5m1.0%7.07
27 11  James RodriguezColombiaColombia v UzbekistanAMCMID$6.5m2.5%7.07
28 12  John McGinnScotlandScotland v HaitiAMLMID$6.0m2.6%7.05
29  6 Aymeric LaporteSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeDCDEF$5.5m4.7%7.03
30 13  Leon GoretzkaGermanyGermany v CuraçaoDMCMID$6.1m0.3%7.03
31 14  Hakan CalhanogluTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaDMCMID$7.1m3.5%7.01
3212   Darwin NunezUruguayUruguay v Saudi ArabiaFWFWD$7.5m1.4%6.89
33  7 Jorge Eduardo SanchezMexicoMexico v South AfricaDRDEF$4.0m0.6%6.86
34 15  Ruben VargasSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarAMRMID$6.8m0.6%6.85
35 16  Mehdi GhayediIranIran v New ZealandFWRMID$5.9m0.0%6.82
36  8 Silvan WidmerSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarDRDEF$4.2m0.5%6.81
37 17  Desire DoueFranceFrance v SenegalAMLMID$7.5m2.5%6.75
38  9 David Moller WolfeNorwayNorway v IraqDLDEF$4.0m0.6%6.74
39 18  RaphinhaBrazilBrazil v MoroccoMRMID$8.2m21.4%6.71
40   1Orjan NylandNorwayNorway v IraqGKGK$4.2m3.1%6.71
41  10 Pedro PorroSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeDRDEF$5.5m9.4%6.62
42 19  Bruno FernandesPortugalPortugal v DR CongoAMCMID$8.5m53.9%6.62
43  11 Marc CucurellaSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeDLDEF$5.1m20.7%6.57
44 20  Leroy SaneGermanyGermany v CuraçaoAMRMID$7.4m0.8%6.53
45 21  Ben Gannon DoakScotlandScotland v HaitiAMRMID$4.9m0.2%6.52
46 22  Billy GilmourScotlandScotland v HaitiDMCMID$5.1m0.2%6.49
47 23  Romano SchmidAustriaAustria v JordanAMRMID$6.0m0.2%6.48
48 24  Remo FreulerSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarDMCMID$5.9m0.0%6.47
49   2Alexander SchlagerAustriaAustria v JordanGKGK$4.6m0.4%6.47
50  12 Guillermo VarelaUruguayUruguay v Saudi ArabiaDRDEF$4.2m0.6%6.45
51 25  Marcel SabitzerAustriaAustria v JordanAMCMID$6.8m2.3%6.44
5213   Lautaro MartinezArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaFWFWD$8.8m3.8%6.43
53  14 Ricardo RodriguezSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarDLDEF$4.5m1.9%6.38
54  13 Joao CanceloPortugalPortugal v DR CongoDRDEF$5.3m6.8%6.38
55 26  Bernardo SilvaPortugalPortugal v DR CongoAMRMID$7.8m1.7%6.37
56   3Jose RangelMexicoMexico v South AfricaGKGK$3.9m2.8%6.37
57  15 Antonee RobinsonUSAUSA v ParaguayMLDEF$5.0m3.0%6.35
58  16 Manuel AkanjiSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarDCDEF$5.0m4.8%6.34
59  17 Nico ElvediSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarDCDEF$4.3m1.9%6.34
6014   Matheus CunhaBrazilBrazil v MoroccoFWFWD$7.3m3.5%6.34
61   4Camilo VargasColombiaColombia v UzbekistanGKGK$4.3m2.3%6.34
62   5Angus GunnScotlandScotland v HaitiGKGK$3.6m1.3%6.34
63 27  Jhon AriasColombiaColombia v UzbekistanAMRMID$6.3m0.2%6.32
64  18 Gideon MensahGhanaGhana v PanamaMLDEF$3.9m0.0%6.31
65  19 Jesus GallardoMexicoMexico v South AfricaDLDEF$4.7m0.6%6.28
66  20 Aaron HickeyScotlandScotland v HaitiDRDEF$4.3m0.2%6.27
67  21 Nahuel MolinaArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaDRDEF$4.4m3.4%6.27
68 28  Gabriel MartinelliBrazilBrazil v MoroccoMLMID$6.5m0.5%6.25
69 29  Ryan ChristieScotlandScotland v HaitiDMCMID$5.6m0.1%6.23
70 30  Jamal MusialaGermanyGermany v CuraçaoAMCMID$8.0m11.4%6.23
7117   Dan NdoyeSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarAMLFWD$6.8m0.6%6.21
7215   Alexander SorlothNorwayNorway v IraqFWRFWD$6.8m1.5%6.19
73 31  Kevin De BruyneBelgiumBelgium v EgyptAMCMID$7.5m5.5%6.19
74  22 WesleyBrazilBrazil v MoroccoDRDEF$4.5m1.1%6.19
7516   Harry KaneEnglandEngland v CroatiaFWFWD$10.5m42.2%6.17
76   6Fernando MusleraUruguayUruguay v Saudi ArabiaGKGK$4.1m0.6%6.17
77  23 Thomas MeunierBelgiumBelgium v EgyptDRDEF$4.8m0.6%6.15
78  24 Mathias OliveraUruguayUruguay v Saudi ArabiaDLDEF$4.3m0.2%6.14
79  25 Nicolas OtamendiArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaDCDEF$4.4m1.7%6.13
80 32  Luis DiazColombiaColombia v UzbekistanAMLMID$8.1m20.7%6.10
81 33  Joao NevesPortugalPortugal v DR CongoDMCMID$6.5m3.1%6.08
82  26 Nicolas TagliaficoArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaDLDEF$4.3m0.6%6.07
83 34  Youri TielemansBelgiumBelgium v EgyptDMCMID$6.1m1.0%6.07
84  27 Johan MojicaColombiaColombia v UzbekistanDLDEF$3.9m1.0%6.06
85  28 Gabriel GudmundssonSwedenSweden v TunisiaMLDEF$4.2m1.2%6.05
86  29 Kristoffer AjerNorwayNorway v IraqDCDEF$4.3m0.9%6.03
8718   Memphis DepayNetherlandsNetherlands v JapanFWFWD  6.03
88 35  Jeremy DokuBelgiumBelgium v EgyptAMLMID$7.5m13.1%6.02
89 36  Alexis Mac AllisterArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaAMCMID$6.6m2.6%6.01
90  30 Alex SandroBrazilBrazil v MoroccoDLDEF$4.5m0.6%6.00
91  31 Goncalo InacioPortugalPortugal v DR CongoDCDEF$4.6m0.9%5.99
92 37  PedriSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeMCMID$8.1m8.4%5.96
93  32 Cesar MontesMexicoMexico v South AfricaDCDEF$4.7m1.2%5.96
93  33 Johan VasquezMexicoMexico v South AfricaDCDEF$4.7m0.9%5.96
9519   Jonathan DavidCanadaCanada v BosniaFWFWD$7.0m1.3%5.94
96  34 Leo OstigardNorwayNorway v IraqDCDEF$4.1m0.2%5.94
97  35 Ruben DiasPortugalPortugal v DR CongoDCDEF$5.0m4.9%5.91
98 38  Marcus RashfordEnglandEngland v CroatiaAMLMID$7.5m2.1%5.89
99 39  Nilson AnguloEcuadorEcuador v Ivory CoastMLMID$6.0m0.2%5.89
100  36 Phillipp MweneAustriaAustria v JordanDLDEF$3.9m0.1%5.88
101  37 Ronald AraujoUruguayUruguay v Saudi ArabiaDCDEF$5.0m3.7%5.87
102  38 Kevin DansoAustriaAustria v JordanDCDEF$4.3m0.9%5.87
103  39 Pau CubarsiSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeDCDEF$5.0m6.5%5.87
104   7Manuel NeuerGermanyGermany v CuraçaoGKGK$5.0m14.5%5.86
105  40 Marco FriedlAustriaAustria v JordanDCDEF$4.3m0.0%5.86
106 40  Timothy WeahUSAUSA v ParaguayMRMID$5.8m0.3%5.86
107  41 Jhon LucumiColombiaColombia v UzbekistanDCDEF$4.3m0.2%5.85
108  42 Seol Young-WooSouth KoreaSouth Korea v Czech RepublicMRDEF$4.2m0.1%5.85
109 41  Federico ValverdeUruguayUruguay v Saudi ArabiaMRMID$7.5m6.1%5.85
110 42  RodriSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeMCMID$7.5m1.2%5.83
111 43  Fabian RuizSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeMCMID$6.8m1.0%5.83
112  43 Jose Maria GimenezUruguayUruguay v Saudi ArabiaDCDEF$4.4m3.2%5.82
113  44 Tae-Seok LeeSouth KoreaSouth Korea v Czech RepublicMLDEF$3.7m0.0%5.82
114 44  Antonio NusaNorwayNorway v IraqFWLMID$6.1m2.6%5.81
115  47 Zeki CelikTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaDRDEF$4.3m0.1%5.81
116  45 Lisandro MartinezArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaDCDEF$4.6m1.6%5.81
117   8Unai SimonSpainSpain v Cabo VerdeGKGK$5.0m6.9%5.79
118 45  Xaver SchlagerAustriaAustria v JordanDMCMID$5.5m0.0%5.79
119 46  Martin OdegaardNorwayNorway v IraqMCMID$7.7m4.1%5.78
120  46 Arya YousefiIranIran v New ZealandDRDEF$3.5m0.1%5.78
121   9Dayne St. ClairCanadaCanada v BosniaGKGK$3.8m1.0%5.77
122   10Alireza BeiranvandIranIran v New ZealandGKGK$4.2m0.2%5.75
123  48 Theo HernandezFranceFrance v SenegalDLDEF$5.0m3.1%5.74
124   11Kim Seung-gyuSouth KoreaSouth Korea v Czech RepublicGKGK$4.1m0.1%5.74
125 47  Granit XhakaSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarDMCMID$6.2m5.5%5.73
126  49 Julian RyersonNorwayNorway v IraqDRDEF$4.2m8.6%5.72
127  50 Maxim De CuyperBelgiumBelgium v EgyptDLDEF$4.7m3.2%5.71
128  51 Scott McKennaScotlandScotland v HaitiDCDEF$3.8m0.2%5.69
129 48  Caleb YirenkyiGhanaGhana v PanamaMRMID$4.7m0.0%5.69
130 49  Aurelien TchouameniFranceFrance v SenegalDMCMID$6.5m0.7%5.68
131  52 Davinson SanchezColombiaColombia v UzbekistanDCDEF$4.3m0.6%5.68
13220   Che AdamsScotlandScotland v HaitiFWFWD$5.4m0.2%5.68
133   12Diogo CostaPortugalPortugal v DR CongoGKGK$4.9m9.8%5.63
134 50  Enzo FernandezArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaDMCMID$7.5m3.5%5.62
135   13Hernan Ismael GalindezEcuadorEcuador v Ivory CoastGKGK$4.2m1.7%5.61
136 51  Christian PulisicUSAUSA v ParaguayAMCMID$7.0m4.1%5.59
137   14Ugurcan CakirTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaGKGK$4.2m1.1%5.59
138   15Kristoffer NordfeldtSwedenSweden v TunisiaGKGK$3.9m0.7%5.59
139 52  Adrien RabiotFranceFrance v SenegalDMCMID$6.4m0.2%5.56
140   16Gregor KobelSwitzerlandSwitzerland v QatarGKGK$4.7m8.4%5.56
141  53 Merih DemiralTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaDCDEF$4.0m0.7%5.55
142 53  Malik TillmanUSAUSA v ParaguayAMCMID$6.1m0.3%5.54
143 54  Richard Rios MontoyaColombiaColombia v UzbekistanDMCMID$4.7m0.5%5.52
144 55  Julian QuinonesMexicoMexico v South AfricaMLMID$5.6m0.3%5.51
145 56  Scott McTominayScotlandScotland v HaitiAMCMID$6.5m14.0%5.51
146  54 John SouttarScotlandScotland v HaitiDCDEF$3.8m0.1%5.50
147 57  Konrad LaimerAustriaAustria v JordanDRMID$5.8m0.5%5.50
148 58  Erik LiraMexicoMexico v South AfricaDMCMID$5.6m0.0%5.49
149 59  Ali AhmedCanadaCanada v BosniaMLMID$4.9m0.1%5.49
150 60  Arda GulerTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaAMCMID$7.0m9.7%5.48
151   17Emiliano MartinezArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaGKGK$5.0m21.0%5.48
152  55 Nuno MendesPortugalPortugal v DR CongoDLDEF$5.8m46.2%5.46
153 61  Michael OliseFranceFrance v SenegalAMRMID$9.5m26.2%5.45
154  56 Daniel MunozColombiaColombia v UzbekistanDRDEF$4.6m15.3%5.44
155  57 Reece JamesEnglandEngland v CroatiaDRDEF$5.2m4.5%5.42
156  58 Dayot UpamecanoFranceFrance v SenegalDCDEF$5.3m4.8%5.41
157   18Mike MaignanFranceFrance v SenegalGKGK$5.0m10.2%5.41
15821   Cyle LarinCanadaCanada v BosniaFWFWD$6.2m0.1%5.38
159  59 MarquinhosBrazilBrazil v MoroccoDCDEF$5.2m4.4%5.36
16022   Folarin BalogunUSAUSA v ParaguayFWFWD$6.0m0.8%5.35
161 62  Ismail YuksekTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaDMCMID$4.6m0.0%5.34
16223   Viktor GyokeresSwedenSweden v TunisiaFWFWD$7.8m8.2%5.34
163  60 Milad MohammadiIranIran v New ZealandDLDEF$3.8m0.0%5.31
16424   Lionel MessiArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaAMRFWD$10.0m18.2%5.29
165 63  Gilberto MoraMexicoMexico v South AfricaMCMID$4.5m0.5%5.28
166 64  Rodrigo De PaulArgentinaArgentina v AlgeriaDMCMID$5.9m0.7%5.26
167  61 Ferdi KadiogluTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaDLDEF$4.3m2.2%5.23
168   19Matt FreeseUSAUSA v ParaguayGKGK$4.2m0.5%5.23
16925   Chris WoodNew ZealandNew Zealand v IranFWFWD$6.5m1.0%5.22
170   20AlissonBrazilBrazil v MoroccoGKGK$5.0m5.0%5.21
171  62 Alistair JohnstonCanadaCanada v BosniaDRDEF$4.0m0.5%5.21
172   21Yahia FofanaIvory CoastIvory Coast v EcuadorGKGK$4.2m0.2%5.21
173 65  Nicolas SeiwaldAustriaAustria v JordanDMCMID$5.6m0.0%5.21
174  63 Jules KoundeFranceFrance v SenegalDRDEF$5.4m7.1%5.20
175  64 Richie LaryeaCanadaCanada v BosniaDLDEF$3.9m0.1%5.20
176   22Benjamin AsareGhanaGhana v PanamaGKGK$3.8m0.1%5.19
177  65 Andrew RobertsonScotlandScotland v HaitiDLDEF$5.0m5.1%5.18
178  66 Ali NematiIranIran v New ZealandDCDEF$3.5m0.1%5.16
179  67 Gustaf LagerbielkeSwedenSweden v TunisiaDCDEF$3.7m0.3%5.12
18027   Kerem AkturkogluTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaFWFWD$6.2m0.3%5.12
181  68 David JurasekCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South KoreaMLDEF$3.9m0.0%5.11
182  69 Vladimir CoufalCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South KoreaMRDEF$3.6m3.1%5.10
183 66  Jefferson LermaColombiaColombia v UzbekistanDMCMID$4.9m0.2%5.07
184   23Matej KovarCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South KoreaGKGK$4.1m0.5%5.07
185 67  Ousmane DembeleFranceFrance v SenegalAMCMID$10.0m20.5%5.06
186 68  Elliot AndersonEnglandEngland v CroatiaDMCMID$6.5m1.3%5.06
187 69  Amadou OnanaBelgiumBelgium v EgyptDMCMID$5.9m0.2%5.06
188 70  Alan FrancoEcuadorEcuador v Ivory CoastMRMID$5.6m0.0%5.06
189 71  Thomas ParteyGhanaGhana v PanamaMCMID$6.2m0.1%5.05
19026   Jordan AyewGhanaGhana v PanamaAMCFWD$5.3m0.2%5.05
191 72  Lee Kang-inSouth KoreaSouth Korea v Czech RepublicAMCMID$6.1m0.4%5.05
192 73  Tijjani ReijndersNetherlandsNetherlands v JapanAMCMID$6.5m1.6%5.04
193  71 Abdulkerim BardakciTurkeyTurkey v AustraliaDCDEF$4.0m0.4%5.03
194  70 Shoja KhalilzadehIranIran v New ZealandDCDEF$3.8m0.0%5.02
195   24Bart VerbruggenNetherlandsNetherlands v JapanGKGK$4.7m4.3%5.01
19628   Cody GakpoNetherlandsNetherlands v JapanAMLFWD$7.7m3.2%5.00
197  72 Arthur TheateBelgiumBelgium v EgyptDCDEF$4.5m0.3%4.97
198 74  Amar MemicBosniaBosnia v CanadaMLMID$4.7m0.1%4.97
199  73 Joel OrdonezEcuadorEcuador v Ivory CoastDRDEF$3.9m0.5%4.96
200   25Jordan PickfordEnglandEngland v CroatiaGKGK$4.8m15.6%4.94

Final Thoughts on Matchday 1

Matchday 1 sets the tone for your entire World Cup Fantasy campaign. With no historical tournament data to lean on, projected lineups, set-piece roles and fixture quality are your best guides, exactly what these rankings are built on.

If you're locking things in now: anchor your squad with a Spain or Germany attacking core, stack two to three cheap Mexico, Norway or Switzerland defenders to free budget for two premiums, and captain Oyarzabal if you want the ceiling or Haaland if you want the floor. Avoid going three-deep on France or Argentina at full price since both have tougher openers than the public ownership suggests.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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