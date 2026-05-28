RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Fantasy rankings for Matchday 1. Captains, sleepers and value picks built on projected lineups, set-piece roles and fixtures.

2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1

Welcome to RotoWire's 2026 FIFA World Cup fantasy rankings for Matchday 1. These rankings highlight the best World Cup fantasy players based on projected lineups, form, set-piece roles and fixture quality heading into the tournament.

Whether you're building a season-long World Cup fantasy team, preparing for a draft or searching for captaincy options, these rankings provide the top overall picks and sleepers for the opening slate of matches.

These rankings will be updated ahead of the opener as lineups, injuries and team news change.

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How These Rankings Are Built

With no in-tournament data yet, our Matchday 1 World Cup Fantasy rankings combine four inputs: projected starting XIs, international stats across the last year, specifically during qualifying, set-piece responsibility (penalties, corners and direct free kicks) and fixture quality based on historical team and World Cup stats. Rankings update as final squads, injuries and pre-match lineups are confirmed.

Top Captain Picks for Matchday 1

Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m, Spain v Cabo Verde)

The highest projected point-scorer on Matchday 1. Spain are clear favorites against Cabo Verde, Oyarzabal handles penalties for La Roja and projects for a high attacking output at sub-premium money. The best mix of upside and price on the slate.

Kai Havertz ($7.8m, Germany v Curacao)

Curacao are arguably the weakest opponent of the opening matchday and Germany's central striker stands to benefit. The main question with Havertz will be if he starts after the Champions League final with Arsenal.

Erling Haaland ($10.5m, Norway v Iraq)

The chalk play and the highest-owned premium for a reason. Iraq are a heavy underdog and Haaland anchors every situation Norway create in the box. The safest captain but eats the largest chunk of your budget.

World Cup Fantasy Round 1 Player Rankings

Below are the full Round 1 World Cup Fantasy player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixtures.

These rankings can be used to guide transfers, captaincy decisions and overall squad planning ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Final Thoughts on Matchday 1

Matchday 1 sets the tone for your entire World Cup Fantasy campaign. With no historical tournament data to lean on, projected lineups, set-piece roles and fixture quality are your best guides, exactly what these rankings are built on.

If you're locking things in now: anchor your squad with a Spain or Germany attacking core, stack two to three cheap Mexico, Norway or Switzerland defenders to free budget for two premiums, and captain Oyarzabal if you want the ceiling or Haaland if you want the floor. Avoid going three-deep on France or Argentina at full price since both have tougher openers than the public ownership suggests.

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub