2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 2

Whether you're chasing rank, planning your next transfer or just locking a captain, these rankings give you the top overall picks and sleepers for Matchday 2.

These rankings will be updated ahead of kickoff as lineups, injuries and rotation news change.

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How These Rankings Are Built

With one round of group games complete, our Matchday 2 World Cup Fantasy rankings build on four inputs: projected starting XIs, opening-matchday output and international form, set-piece responsibility (penalties, corners and direct free kicks) and fixture quality based on opponent strength. Rankings update as confirmed lineups, injuries and rotation news are released ahead of kickoff.

Top Captain Picks for Matchday 2

Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m, Spain v Saudi Arabia)

The highest projected point-scorer on Matchday 2, and it isn't close. Spain are overwhelming favorites against Saudi Arabia, and even with Lamine Yamal on the pitch, Oyarzabal still has the leg up on Spain's penalties. After the letdown against Cabo Verde, it's assumed Spain will play a bit hungrier in their second game and that starts with Oyarzabal.

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, France v Iraq)

France against Iraq is about as soft a matchup as the captaincy board offers, and Mbappe is the first name on France's penalty list. He's owned by better than half the field for a reason. The catch hasn't changed since Matchday 1: his price tag forces you to compromise somewhere else in your XI.

Raphinha ($8.2m, Brazil v Haiti)

Brazil v Haiti is a mismatch, and Raphinha sits at the center of everything Brazil create. He takes their penalties, their corners and most of their direct free kicks, which is exactly the profile you want when a heavy favorite is camped in the opponent's half all night. There is some worry about him starting, so Vinicius Junior could be the pivot if you don't trust Raphinha's minutes.

Final Thoughts on Matchday 2

Matchday 2 is where managers separate themselves. Points are live, ownership has hardened around the opening-day chalk, and the value now lives a tier or two below the obvious names. The fixtures do a lot of the work this round: Spain v Saudi Arabia, France v Iraq and Brazil v Haiti are three of the most lopsided games on the board, and the projections reflect it.

If you're setting your team, build around a Spain or Brazil attacking core in those plus matchups, anchor the premium spot with Mbappe or Bruno Fernandes, and use the savings from a Vladimir Coufal type at the back to afford a real differential like Ayase Ueda or Ruben Vargas. Captain Oyarzabal if you want the ceiling, Mbappe if you want the floor.

Best Premium Picks ($8m+)

Oyarzabal and Raphinha lead the tier on a points-per-dollar basis. Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m) is the highest-owned premium midfielder on the slate at 48.8 percent and takes Portugal's penalties against Uzbekistan. Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, 50.9% owned) is the must-consider play given France v Iraq, but the price forces compromises. Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m) round out the bracket in friendly matchups, though both carry rotation and finishing volatility at full price.

Best Mid-Price Picks ($6-8m)

This is the deepest value tier on Matchday 2. Ayase Ueda ($7.0m) is the standout, projecting like a premium at a fraction of the cost and barely owned. Ruben Vargas ($6.8m), Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m), Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) and Dani Olmo ($7.7m) all project top-20 overall at mid-price money. Desire Doue ($7.5m) and Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) give you cheaper exposure to the France and Brazil routs, and Luka Modric ($6.2m) is a tidy fixture play with Croatia favored against Panama.

Best Budget Picks (under $5m)

Vladimir Coufal ($3.6m) is the headline enabler. He's the cheapest projected starter near the top of the board, he's on Czechia's corners, and a defender at that price freeing up budget for two premiums is close to mandatory roster construction. Fill the rest of your cheap slots from the deeper defenders in the table below in the friendliest clean-sheet matchups.

Top Sleepers & Differentials (under 5% owned)

Ayase Ueda ($7.0m, 0.7% owned) ranks near the top of the entire board and is owned by almost nobody. He takes Japan's penalties, and Japan v Tunisia is a winnable spot. The single best differential on Matchday 2.

ranks near the top of the entire board and is owned by almost nobody. He takes Japan's penalties, and Japan v Tunisia is a winnable spot. The single best differential on Matchday 2. Ruben Vargas ($6.8m, 0.5% owned) is one of Switzerland's set-piece takers against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a clean source of attacking returns at near-zero ownership.

is one of Switzerland's set-piece takers against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a clean source of attacking returns at near-zero ownership. Ismael Saibari ($6.8m, 0.4% owned) projects top-10 for the round in Morocco v Scotland and is a true leverage play.

projects top-10 for the round in Morocco v Scotland and is a true leverage play. Riyad Mahrez ($6.5m, 0.7% owned) is on Algeria's penalties and corners against Jordan, a low-owned route into a favorable matchup.

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