2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 2

RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Fantasy rankings for Matchday 2. Captains, sleepers and value picks built on form, projected lineups, set-piece roles and fixture quality.
June 16, 2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 2
June 16, 2026
World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 2

Whether you're chasing rank, planning your next transfer or just locking a captain, these rankings give you the top overall picks and sleepers for Matchday 2.

These rankings will be updated ahead of kickoff as lineups, injuries and rotation news change.

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How These Rankings Are Built

With one round of group games complete, our Matchday 2 World Cup Fantasy rankings build on four inputs: projected starting XIs, opening-matchday output and international form, set-piece responsibility (penalties, corners and direct free kicks) and fixture quality based on opponent strength. Rankings update as confirmed lineups, injuries and rotation news are released ahead of kickoff.

Top Captain Picks for Matchday 2

Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m, Spain v Saudi Arabia)

The highest projected point-scorer on Matchday 2, and it isn't close. Spain are overwhelming favorites against Saudi Arabia, and even with Lamine Yamal on the pitch, Oyarzabal still has the leg up on Spain's penalties. After the letdown against Cabo Verde, it's assumed Spain will play a bit hungrier in their second game and that starts with Oyarzabal.

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, France v Iraq)

France against Iraq is about as soft a matchup as the captaincy board offers, and Mbappe is the first name on France's penalty list. He's owned by better than half the field for a reason. The catch hasn't changed since Matchday 1: his price tag forces you to compromise somewhere else in your XI.

Raphinha ($8.2m, Brazil v Haiti)

Brazil v Haiti is a mismatch, and Raphinha sits at the center of everything Brazil create. He takes their penalties, their corners and most of their direct free kicks, which is exactly the profile you want when a heavy favorite is camped in the opponent's half all night. There is some worry about him starting, so Vinicius Junior could be the pivot if you don't trust Raphinha's minutes.

OverallFWMIDDEFGKPlayerTeamMatchupTact PosFIFA PosPriceOwn%Pts
11   Mikel OyarzabalSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaFWFWD$8.1m16.5%9.60
22   Kylian MbappeFranceFrance v IraqFWFWD$10.5m50.9%8.90
3 1  RaphinhaBrazilBrazil v HaitiAMCMID$8.2m21.4%8.46
4 2  Bruno FernandesPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanAMCMID$8.5m48.8%8.01
53   Ayase UedaJapanJapan v TunisiaFWFWD$7.0m0.7%7.84
6 3  Ruben VargasSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaFWLMID$6.8m0.5%7.64
7 4  Kevin De BruyneBelgiumBelgium v IranAMCMID$7.5m5.3%7.63
8 5  Ismael SaibariMoroccoMorocco v ScotlandFWMID$6.8m0.4%7.57
94   Breel EmboloSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaFWFWD$7.5m2.2%7.56
10 6  Vinicius JuniorBrazilBrazil v HaitiAMLMID$10.0m14.3%7.56
11 7  Desire DoueFranceFrance v IraqAMLMID$7.5m3.3%7.53
12  1 Vladimir CoufalCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South AfricaMRDEF$3.6m3.9%7.40
13 8  Riyad MahrezAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanFWRMID$6.5m0.7%7.36
145   Matheus CunhaBrazilBrazil v HaitiFWFWD$7.3m3.6%7.32
156   Cristiano RonaldoPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanFWFWD$10.0m13.2%7.22
16 9  Dani OlmoSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaFWLMID$7.7m2.9%7.11
17 10  Michael OliseFranceFrance v IraqAMRMID$9.5m23.8%7.10
18 11  Luka ModricCroatiaCroatia v PanamaDMCMID$6.2m2.5%7.10
19 12  Bernardo SilvaPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanAMRMID$7.8m2.3%7.06
20  2 Sergino DestUSAUSA v AustraliaAMRDEF$4.3m1.5%7.05
217   Harry KaneEnglandEngland v GhanaFWFWD$10.5m37.9%7.05
22 13  James RodriguezColombiaColombia v DR CongoAMCMID$6.5m4.3%7.02
23  3 Thomas MeunierBelgiumBelgium v IranDRDEF$4.8m0.7%6.98
248   Jonathan DavidCanadaCanada v QatarFWFWD$7.0m1.3%6.98
25 14  Crysencio SummervilleNetherlandsNetherlands v SwedenFWRMID$5.3m0.3%6.96
26 15  Brahim DiazMoroccoMorocco v ScotlandAMRMID$6.4m1.5%6.95
279   Luis SuarezColombiaColombia v DR CongoFWFWD$5.7m2.6%6.90
28  4 DaniloBrazilBrazil v HaitiDRDEF$4.3m0.5%6.90
29  5 Rayan Ait-NouriAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanDLDEF$4.9m1.2%6.87
30 16  Takefusa KuboJapanJapan v TunisiaAMCMID$7.0m1.0%6.87
31 17  PedriSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaMCMID$8.1m9.9%6.83
32 18  Marcus RashfordEnglandEngland v GhanaAMLMID$7.5m2.0%6.79
33  6 Jaroslav ZelenyCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South AfricaMLDEF$3.9m0.0%6.71
34 19  Lukas ProvodCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South AfricaAMCMID$5.9m0.0%6.70
35  7 Ritsu DoanJapanJapan v TunisiaMRDEF$5.1m0.7%6.69
36 20  Azzedine OunahiMoroccoMorocco v ScotlandAMCMID$6.2m0.1%6.67
37 21  Maxi AraujoUruguayUruguay v Cabo VerdeMLMID$6.4m0.2%6.64
38  8 Joao CanceloPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanDRDEF$5.3m7.1%6.63
39  9 Rafik BelghaliAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanDRDEF$3.5m1.2%6.62
40 22  Hakan CalhanogluTurkeyTurkey v ParaguayDMCMID$7.1m3.2%6.62
41  10 Reece JamesEnglandEngland v GhanaDRDEF$5.2m4.2%6.54
42 23  Bilal El KhannoussMoroccoMorocco v ScotlandAMLMID$6.2m0.1%6.52
43  11 Marcos LlorenteSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaDRDEF$5.5m5.6%6.51
44 24  Pavel SulcCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South AfricaAMCMID$5.6m0.3%6.50
45 25  Ali AhmedCanadaCanada v QatarMLMID$4.9m0.1%6.49
46 30  Emam AshourEgyptEgypt v New ZealandAMCMID$4.6m0.6%6.49
4710   Amine GouiriAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanFWFWD$6.2m0.1%6.48
48  12 Josip StanisicCroatiaCroatia v PanamaDRDEF$4.3m0.5%6.45
4911   Folarin BalogunUSAUSA v AustraliaFWFWD$6.0m1.0%6.45
50  13 Theo HernandezFranceFrance v IraqDLDEF$5.0m3.3%6.44
51   1Fernando MusleraUruguayUruguay v Cabo VerdeGKGK$4.1m0.5%6.44
52  14 Alex SandroBrazilBrazil v HaitiDLDEF$4.5m0.7%6.42
53  15 Marc CucurellaSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaDLDEF$5.1m22.4%6.41
54   2Dominik LivakovicCroatiaCroatia v PanamaGKGK$4.5m1.5%6.41
55 26  Christian PulisicUSAUSA v AustraliaAMLMID$7.0m5.2%6.41
56 27  Keito NakamuraJapanJapan v TunisiaMLMID$5.5m0.2%6.40
57  16 Guillermo VarelaUruguayUruguay v Cabo VerdeDRDEF$4.2m0.3%6.40
58 28  Youri TielemansBelgiumBelgium v IranDMCMID$6.1m1.1%6.40
5912   Mohammed AmouraAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanFWLFWD$6.2m0.1%6.40
60   3Luca ZidaneAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanGKGK$3.8m0.7%6.40
61  17 Alistair JohnstonCanadaCanada v QatarDRDEF$4.0m0.6%6.40
62 29  Bruno GuimaraesBrazilBrazil v HaitiDMCMID$6.8m1.7%6.39
63 31  Fabian RuizSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaMCMID$6.8m1.0%6.38
64  18 Richie LaryeaCanadaCanada v QatarDLDEF$3.9m0.1%6.36
65   4Zion SuzukiJapanJapan v TunisiaGKGK$4.3m1.8%6.32
66  19 Antonee RobinsonUSAUSA v AustraliaDLDEF$5.0m2.8%6.32
67 32  Joao NevesPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanDMCMID$6.5m3.8%6.31
68 33  RodriSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaMCMID$7.5m1.7%6.27
69 34  Aurelien TchouameniFranceFrance v IraqDMCMID$6.5m0.9%6.26
70   5Camilo VargasColombiaColombia v DR CongoGKGK$4.3m4.4%6.24
71  20 Jaouen HadjamAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanDCDEF$3.8m0.0%6.24
72 35  Weston McKennieUSAUSA v AustraliaAMCMID$6.1m0.5%6.23
73  21 Goncalo InacioPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanDCDEF$4.6m1.1%6.22
74 36  Daizen MaedaJapanJapan v TunisiaAMCMID$5.0m1.2%6.19
75  22 Aissa MandiAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanDCDEF$3.9m0.1%6.19
76   6Matt FreeseUSAUSA v AustraliaGKGK$4.2m0.5%6.19
77 41  Mohamed SalahEgyptEgypt v New ZealandAMRMID$10.0m6.4%6.18
78 37  Leandro TrossardBelgiumBelgium v IranAMRMID$6.6m2.0%6.18
79 38  Leroy SaneGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastAMRMID$7.4m0.9%6.16
80  25 Ahmed El FotouhEgyptEgypt v New ZealandDLDEF$3.9m0.2%6.14
81 39  Malik TillmanUSAUSA v AustraliaDMCMID$6.1m0.3%6.13
82 40  Jeremy DokuBelgiumBelgium v IranAMLMID$7.5m11.6%6.13
83  23 Timothy CastagneBelgiumBelgium v IranDLDEF$4.7m0.3%6.13
8413   Lionel MessiArgentinaArgentina v AustriaFWRFWD$10.0m18.4%6.10
85  24 Luka VuskovicCroatiaCroatia v PanamaDCDEF$3.7m1.3%6.09
86 42  Kenan YildizTurkeyTurkey v ParaguayAMLMID$7.0m3.8%6.05
87 43  Florian WirtzGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastAMLMID$7.5m22.3%6.05
8814   Ante BudimirCroatiaCroatia v PanamaFWFWD$6.8m0.3%6.02
8915   Cody GakpoNetherlandsNetherlands v SwedenFWLFWD$7.7m3.2%6.02
90  26 Ricardo RodriguezSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaDLDEF$4.5m2.1%6.01
91  27 Nathaniel BrownGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastDLDEF$4.7m0.3%5.99
92   7Maxime CrepeauCanadaCanada v QatarGKGK$4.0m0.5%5.98
9316   Dan NdoyeSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaFWRFWD$6.8m0.6%5.96
94  28 John StonesEnglandEngland v GhanaDCDEF$4.6m1.0%5.96
95 44  Declan RiceEnglandEngland v GhanaDMCMID$7.0m6.7%5.94
96  29 Manuel AkanjiSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaDCDEF$5.0m4.8%5.93
97  30 Nico ElvediSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaDCDEF$4.3m2.1%5.93
9817   Raul JimenezMexicoMexico v South KoreaFWFWD$7.0m2.2%5.92
99 45  Bukayo SakaEnglandEngland v GhanaAMRMID$9.5m6.3%5.92
10018   Patrik SchickCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South AfricaFWFWD$7.3m0.8%5.89
101  31 Chris RichardsUSAUSA v AustraliaDCDEF$4.1m0.7%5.85
102  32 Nahuel MolinaArgentinaArgentina v AustriaDRDEF$4.4m3.7%5.85
103  33 Facundo MedinaArgentinaArgentina v AustriaDLDEF$4.0m0.5%5.85
10419   Luiz HenriqueBrazilBrazil v HaitiAMRFWD$6.1m0.2%5.84
105  34 Brandon MecheleBelgiumBelgium v IranDCDEF$3.9m0.1%5.84
106 47  Pedro NetoPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanAMLMID$6.4m0.5%5.82
107 48  Thiago AlmadaArgentinaArgentina v AustriaFWLMID$6.5m0.2%5.82
108  35 Mathias OliveraUruguayUruguay v Cabo VerdeDCDEF$4.3m0.3%5.82
10920   Ferran TorresSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaFWRFWD$7.8m3.0%5.82
110  36 Marin PongracicCroatiaCroatia v PanamaDCDEF$4.0m0.3%5.79
111   8Mostafa ShobeirEgyptEgypt v New ZealandGKGK$3.5m1.5%5.78
112  37 Jules KoundeFranceFrance v IraqDRDEF$5.4m7.4%5.78
113 49  Luis DiazColombiaColombia v DR CongoAMLMID$8.1m18.8%5.77
114  38 Johan MojicaColombiaColombia v DR CongoDLDEF$3.9m3.3%5.76
115 50  Sadio ManeSenegalSenegal v NorwayFWLMID$7.6m2.0%5.75
116  39 Jorge Eduardo SanchezMexicoMexico v South KoreaDRDEF$4.0m0.8%5.74
117  40 Luc De FougerollesCanadaCanada v QatarDCDEF$3.5m0.2%5.73
118  41 Derek CorneliusCanadaCanada v QatarDCDEF$4.0m0.4%5.72
119   9Matej KovarCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South AfricaGKGK$4.1m0.4%5.72
120  42 Zeki CelikTurkeyTurkey v ParaguayDRDEF$4.3m0.1%5.71
121   10Ugurcan CakirTurkeyTurkey v ParaguayGKGK$4.2m1.1%5.70
122  43 Nicolas OtamendiArgentinaArgentina v AustriaDCDEF$4.4m2.0%5.70
123   11Jose RangelMexicoMexico v South KoreaGKGK$3.9m3.8%5.69
124 51  Mateo KovacicCroatiaCroatia v PanamaDMCMID$6.0m0.4%5.69
125  44 Aymeric LaporteSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaDCDEF$5.5m5.0%5.69
126  45 Nuno MendesPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanDLDEF$5.8m43.5%5.68
127   12Bart VerbruggenNetherlandsNetherlands v SwedenGKGK$4.7m3.6%5.68
128 52  Federico ValverdeUruguayUruguay v Cabo VerdeMRMID$7.5m6.1%5.67
129  46 Nathan NgoyBelgiumBelgium v IranDCDEF$3.7m0.1%5.67
130  47 Pau CubarsiSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaDCDEF$5.0m5.9%5.67
131 53  Jamal MusialaGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastAMCMID$8.0m12.2%5.66
132  48 Joshua KimmichGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastDRDEF$5.5m27.8%5.66
133 54  Remo FreulerSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaMCMID$5.9m0.0%5.65
13421   Kai HavertzGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastFWFWD$7.8m8.3%5.65
13522   Lautaro MartinezArgentinaArgentina v AustriaFWFWD$8.8m4.0%5.65
136   13BonoMoroccoMorocco v ScotlandGKGK$4.7m3.0%5.64
137 55  Ousmane DembeleFranceFrance v IraqAMCMID$10.0m20.3%5.63
138 46  Mostafa ZikoEgyptEgypt v New ZealandAMCMID$4.2m0.2%5.62
139  49 Tim ReamUSAUSA v AustraliaDCDEF$3.9m0.2%5.61
140  50 GabrielBrazilBrazil v HaitiDCDEF$5.5m25.1%5.61
141 56  Charles De KetelaereBelgiumBelgium v IranFWMID$5.6m0.5%5.60
142 57  Denis ZakariaSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaDRMID$6.1m0.1%5.60
14323   Ivan PerisicCroatiaCroatia v PanamaAMLFWD$5.4m0.5%5.60
144  51 Tsuyoshi WatanabeJapanJapan v TunisiaDCDEF$4.3m0.1%5.60
145  52 Jhon LucumiColombiaColombia v DR CongoDCDEF$4.3m0.2%5.58
146  53 Hiroki ItoJapanJapan v TunisiaDCDEF$3.9m0.4%5.58
147 58  Elliot AndersonEnglandEngland v GhanaDMCMID$6.5m1.0%5.55
14824   Cyle LarinCanadaCanada v QatarFWFWD$6.2m0.1%5.54
149  54 Nico SchlotterbeckGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastDCDEF$5.3m3.8%5.54
15025   Donyell MalenNetherlandsNetherlands v SwedenFWFWD$6.1m1.5%5.54
151  55 MarquinhosBrazilBrazil v HaitiDCDEF$5.2m6.7%5.53
152 59  Adrien RabiotFranceFrance v IraqDMCMID$6.4m0.2%5.52
153  56 Marc GuehiEnglandEngland v GhanaDCDEF$5.1m8.1%5.51
154  57 Robin HranacCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South AfricaDCDEF$3.9m0.0%5.51
155  58 Josko GvardiolCroatiaCroatia v PanamaDLDEF$5.0m5.1%5.51
156  59 Shogo TaniguchiJapanJapan v TunisiaDCDEF$3.9m0.0%5.49
157 60  Ayyoub BouaddiMoroccoMorocco v ScotlandDMCMID$5.5m0.1%5.48
15826   Federico VinasUruguayUruguay v Cabo VerdeFWFWD$5.9m0.1%5.47
159  60 Jonathan TahGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastDCDEF$5.3m4.7%5.46
160 61  Nabil BentalebAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanMCMID$5.5m0.0%5.46
161 62  Felix NmechaGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastDMCMID$5.6m0.1%5.45
162  61 Davinson SanchezColombiaColombia v DR CongoDCDEF$4.3m0.8%5.43
163  62 Lisandro MartinezArgentinaArgentina v AustriaDCDEF$4.6m2.2%5.42
164   14Thibaut CourtoisBelgiumBelgium v IranGKGK$4.9m11.9%5.42
165  63 Noussair MazraouiMoroccoMorocco v ScotlandDLDEF$4.4m1.0%5.42
166  64 Merih DemiralTurkeyTurkey v ParaguayDCDEF$4.0m0.7%5.41
167 63  Neil El AynaouiMoroccoMorocco v ScotlandDMCMID$5.6m0.1%5.41
168  65 Micky van de VenNetherlandsNetherlands v SwedenDLDEF$5.1m4.7%5.40
169   15Orjan NylandNorwayNorway v SenegalGKGK$4.2m2.8%5.40
170   16Unai SimonSpainSpain v Saudi ArabiaGKGK$5.0m6.9%5.40
171  66 Matias VinaUruguayUruguay v Cabo VerdeDLDEF$4.3m0.1%6.35
172   17Jordan PickfordEnglandEngland v GhanaGKGK$4.8m14.4%5.39
173   18AlissonBrazilBrazil v HaitiGKGK$5.0m5.6%5.38
174 64  Aleksandar PavlovicGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastDMCMID$5.5m0.5%5.36
175   19Diogo CostaPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanGKGK$4.9m9.7%5.35
176 65  Jude BellinghamEnglandEngland v GhanaAMCMID$8.3m9.6%5.33
177 66  Gustavo PuertaColombiaColombia v DR CongoDMCMID$5.3m0.0%5.31
178 67  Hicham BoudaouiAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanMCMID$5.5m0.0%5.31
179   20Manuel NeuerGermanyGermany v Ivory CoastGKGK$5.0m13.3%5.30
180  67 Alex FreemanUSAUSA v AustraliaDRDEF$4.0m0.4%6.21
181   21Gregor KobelSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaGKGK$4.7m6.7%5.29
182  68 William SalibaFranceFrance v IraqDCDEF$5.3m15.8%5.29
183 68  Tijjani ReijndersNetherlandsNetherlands v SwedenMCMID$6.5m1.7%5.27
184  69 Stepan ChaloupekCzech RepublicCzech Republic v South AfricaDCDEF$3.5m0.1%5.26
185  70 Nico O'ReillyEnglandEngland v GhanaDLDEF$4.7m13.3%5.26
186  71 Jesus GallardoMexicoMexico v South KoreaDLDEF$4.7m0.6%5.25
187  72 Ruben DiasPortugalPortugal v UzbekistanDCDEF$5.0m5.4%5.24
188   22Mike MaignanFranceFrance v IraqGKGK$5.0m10.4%5.24
189 69  Martin OdegaardNorwayNorway v SenegalMCMID$7.7m4.3%5.24
190 70  FabinhoBrazilBrazil v HaitiDMCMID$5.2m0.2%5.24
191   23Emiliano MartinezArgentinaArgentina v AustriaGKGK$5.0m22.3%5.23
192 71  Fares ChaibiAlgeriaAlgeria v JordanMCMID$6.2m0.0%5.22
193  73 Ferdi KadiogluTurkeyTurkey v ParaguayDLDEF$4.3m1.7%5.21
194  74 Daniel MunozColombiaColombia v DR CongoDRDEF$4.6m9.9%5.21
195 72  Stephen EustaquioCanadaCanada v QatarMCMID$5.0m0.9%5.19
196 73  Arda GulerTurkeyTurkey v ParaguayAMCMID$7.0m8.6%5.19
197 80  Mohanad LasheenEgyptEgypt v New ZealandDMCMID$5.3m0.0%5.18
198 74  Michel AebischerSwitzerlandSwitzerland v BosniaMCMID$5.9m0.0%5.18
199 75  Amadou OnanaBelgiumBelgium v IranDMCMID$5.9m0.2%5.17
20027   Erling HaalandNorwayNorway v SenegalFWFWD$10.5m33.2%5.16

Final Thoughts on Matchday 2

Matchday 2 is where managers separate themselves. Points are live, ownership has hardened around the opening-day chalk, and the value now lives a tier or two below the obvious names. The fixtures do a lot of the work this round: Spain v Saudi Arabia, France v Iraq and Brazil v Haiti are three of the most lopsided games on the board, and the projections reflect it.

If you're setting your team, build around a Spain or Brazil attacking core in those plus matchups, anchor the premium spot with Mbappe or Bruno Fernandes, and use the savings from a Vladimir Coufal type at the back to afford a real differential like Ayase Ueda or Ruben Vargas. Captain Oyarzabal if you want the ceiling, Mbappe if you want the floor.

Best Premium Picks ($8m+)

Oyarzabal and Raphinha lead the tier on a points-per-dollar basis. Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m) is the highest-owned premium midfielder on the slate at 48.8 percent and takes Portugal's penalties against Uzbekistan. Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, 50.9% owned) is the must-consider play given France v Iraq, but the price forces compromises. Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m) round out the bracket in friendly matchups, though both carry rotation and finishing volatility at full price.

Best Mid-Price Picks ($6-8m)

This is the deepest value tier on Matchday 2. Ayase Ueda ($7.0m) is the standout, projecting like a premium at a fraction of the cost and barely owned. Ruben Vargas ($6.8m), Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m), Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) and Dani Olmo ($7.7m) all project top-20 overall at mid-price money. Desire Doue ($7.5m) and Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) give you cheaper exposure to the France and Brazil routs, and Luka Modric ($6.2m) is a tidy fixture play with Croatia favored against Panama.

Best Budget Picks (under $5m)

Vladimir Coufal ($3.6m) is the headline enabler. He's the cheapest projected starter near the top of the board, he's on Czechia's corners, and a defender at that price freeing up budget for two premiums is close to mandatory roster construction. Fill the rest of your cheap slots from the deeper defenders in the table below in the friendliest clean-sheet matchups.

Top Sleepers & Differentials (under 5% owned)

  • Ayase Ueda ($7.0m, 0.7% owned) ranks near the top of the entire board and is owned by almost nobody. He takes Japan's penalties, and Japan v Tunisia is a winnable spot. The single best differential on Matchday 2.
  • Ruben Vargas ($6.8m, 0.5% owned) is one of Switzerland's set-piece takers against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a clean source of attacking returns at near-zero ownership.
  • Ismael Saibari ($6.8m, 0.4% owned) projects top-10 for the round in Morocco v Scotland and is a true leverage play.
  • Riyad Mahrez ($6.5m, 0.7% owned) is on Algeria's penalties and corners against Jordan, a low-owned route into a favorable matchup.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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