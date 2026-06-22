2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3

RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Fantasy rankings for Matchday 3. Captains, sleepers and value picks built on form, set-piece roles, fixtures and rotation risk.
June 22, 2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3
June 22, 2026
World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3

Whether you're chasing rank, planning your last group-stage transfer or just locking a captain, these rankings give you the top overall picks and sleepers for Matchday 3.

These rankings will be updated ahead of kickoff as lineups, injuries and rotation news change.

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How These Rankings Are Built

With two rounds complete and the group tables taking shape, our Matchday 3 World Cup Fantasy rankings build on the same four inputs: projected starting XIs, tournament form, set-piece responsibility (penalties, corners and direct free kicks) and fixture quality based on opponent strength. The wrinkle this round is rotation. Final group games are played simultaneously, and sides that have already qualified may rest starters, so confirm your captain is actually in the XI before you lock the armband. Rankings update as confirmed lineups, injuries and rotation news are released ahead of kickoff.

Top Captain Picks for Matchday 3

Sadio Mane ($7.6m, Senegal v Iraq)

The highest projected scorer on Matchday 3, and he comes at a price that lets you build everywhere else. Senegal are heavy favorites against Iraq, Mane takes their penalties, and crucially this is a team that still has something to play for in the group, so the rotation risk that hangs over some Matchday 3 favorites is lower here. At 2 percent ownership, he's the rare captain who is both the safe projection and the leverage play.

Ismael Saibari ($6.8m, Morocco v Haiti)

For the second straight round, Saibari projects near the very top of the board at almost no ownership. Morocco v Haiti is a mismatch, and even though he isn't on Morocco's set pieces, his open-play involvement has been good enough to carry the projection on volume alone. The one thing to watch is the same one facing every Morocco asset this round: if they've already qualified and rotate, his minutes are the risk. Confirm he starts and you have the highest-leverage captain in the game.

Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m, Belgium v New Zealand)

Belgium v New Zealand is about as soft as the Matchday 3 board gets, and De Bruyne is on Belgium's penalties and runs their set pieces. He's the safer floor of these three thanks to that assist ceiling. The caveat is rotation again: if Belgium are through, he's a candidate to get minutes managed, so check the lineup before committing the armband.

OverallFWMIDDEFGKPlayerTeamMatchupTact PosFIFA PosPriceOwn%Pts
1 1  Sadio ManeSenegalSenegal v IraqAMLMID$7.6m2.0%9.15
2 2  Ismael SaibariMoroccoMorocco v HaitiFWMID$6.8m0.4%9.12
3 3  Kevin De BruyneBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandAMCMID$7.5m5.3%8.95
41   Memphis DepayNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaFWFWD$7.4m1.1%8.87
5 4  Leandro TrossardBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandAMLMID$6.6m2.0%8.01
6 5  Lee Kang-inSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaAMCMID$6.1m0.5%7.88
72   Cody GakpoNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaFWLFWD$7.7m3.2%7.64
83   Lionel MessiArgentinaArgentina v JordanFWRFWD$10.0m18.4%7.57
94   Harry KaneEnglandEngland v PanamaFWFWD$10.5m37.9%7.56
10 6  Brahim DiazMoroccoMorocco v HaitiAMRMID$6.4m1.5%7.38
11 7  Youri TielemansBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandDMCMID$6.1m1.1%7.26
12 8  Martin BaturinaCroatiaCroatia v GhanaFWRMID$6.5m0.1%7.04
13  1 Noussair MazraouiMoroccoMorocco v HaitiDLDEF$4.4m1.0%7.00
14  2 Micky van de VenNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaDLDEF$5.1m4.7%6.90
155   Ayase UedaJapanJapan v SwedenFWFWD$7.0m0.7%6.79
16 9  Bilal El KhannoussMoroccoMorocco v HaitiAMLMID$6.2m0.1%6.76
17  3 Seol Young-WooSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaDRDEF$4.2m0.1%6.69
186   Petar MusaCroatiaCroatia v GhanaFWFWD$5.1m0.1%6.66
19 10  Lee Jae-SungSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaAMCMID$6.2m0.1%6.64
20  4 DaniloBrazilBrazil v ScotlandDRDEF$4.3m0.5%6.64
21  5 Josip StanisicCroatiaCroatia v GhanaDRDEF$4.3m0.5%6.62
227   Edin DzekoBosniaBosnia v QatarFWFWD$6.1m1.1%6.61
23 11  Declan RiceEnglandEngland v PanamaDMCMID$7.0m6.7%6.57
24  6 Chadi RiadMoroccoMorocco v HaitiDCDEF$3.9m0.1%6.54
25 12  Anthony GordonEnglandEngland v PanamaAMLMID$7.0m1.0%6.53
26  7 Lisandro MartinezArgentinaArgentina v JordanDCDEF$4.6m2.2%6.52
27  8 Jan Paul van HeckeNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaDCDEF$4.3m0.8%6.51
28  9 Thomas MeunierBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandDRDEF$4.8m0.7%6.50
29  10 Issa DiopMoroccoMorocco v HaitiDCDEF$4.5m0.2%6.48
30  13 Brandon MecheleBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandDCDEF$3.9m0.1%6.45
31  14 Maxim De CuyperBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandDLDEF$4.7m3.6%6.44
32  11 John StonesEnglandEngland v PanamaDCDEF$4.6m1.0%6.43
33  12 Ezri KonsaEnglandEngland v PanamaDCDEF$4.8m1.1%6.42
34 13  Michael OliseFranceFrance v NorwayAMCMID$9.5m23.8%6.42
35  15 Kim Moon-HwanSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaDLDEF$3.9m0.0%6.41
36  16 El Hadji Malick DioufSenegalSenegal v IraqDLDEF$4.1m0.9%6.34
37   1Nikola VasiljBosniaBosnia v QatarGKGK$4.0m0.7%6.33
38   2BonoMoroccoMorocco v HaitiGKGK$4.7m3.0%6.33
39 14  Vinicius JuniorBrazilBrazil v ScotlandAMLMID$10.0m14.3%6.32
40  17 Koni De WinterBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandDCDEF$4.2m0.1%6.32
41   3Kim Seung-gyuSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaGKGK$4.1m0.1%6.30
42  19 Cristian RomeroArgentinaArgentina v JordanDCDEF$4.9m4.9%6.29
43 15  Tijjani ReijndersNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaMCMID$6.5m1.7%6.29
44  20 Facundo MedinaArgentinaArgentina v JordanDLDEF$4.0m0.5%6.25
45 16  Ayyoub BouaddiMoroccoMorocco v HaitiDMCMID$5.5m0.1%6.24
46  21 DouglasBrazilBrazil v ScotlandDLDEF$4.3m0.1%6.24
47  18 Reece JamesEnglandEngland v PanamaDRDEF$5.2m4.2%6.23
48   4Dominik LivakovicCroatiaCroatia v GhanaGKGK$4.5m1.5%6.23
49   5Bart VerbruggenNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaGKGK$4.7m3.6%6.22
123 46  Cesar HuertaMexicoMexico v Czech RepublicMRMID$6.3m0.1%6.21
50  22 Nahuel MolinaArgentinaArgentina v JordanDRDEF$4.4m3.7%6.20
51 17  Neil El AynaouiMoroccoMorocco v HaitiDMCMID$5.6m0.1%6.16
52 18  Thiago AlmadaArgentinaArgentina v JordanFWLMID$6.5m0.2%6.16
53  23 Amar DedicBosniaBosnia v QatarDRDEF$4.3m0.4%6.13
548   Mikel OyarzabalSpainSpain v UruguayFWFWD$8.1m16.5%6.11
55   6Edouard MendySenegalSenegal v IraqGKGK$4.5m1.2%6.11
56  24 Achraf HakimiMoroccoMorocco v HaitiDRDEF$6.0m21.1%6.09
57  25 Denzel DumfriesNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaDRDEF$5.7m15.7%6.09
58  26 Kalidou KoulibalySenegalSenegal v IraqDCDEF$4.9m0.7%6.07
59  27 Lee Han-BeomSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaDCDEF$3.7m0.0%6.06
60  28 Lee Gi-HyukSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaDCDEF$4.5m0.1%6.06
61 19  Azzedine OunahiMoroccoMorocco v HaitiAMCMID$6.2m0.1%6.04
62  29 Moussa NiakhateSenegalSenegal v IraqDCDEF$4.3m0.1%5.99
63 20  Julio EncisoParaguayParaguay v AustraliaFWMID$6.6m0.3%5.97
64 21  Amar MemicBosniaBosnia v QatarMLMID$4.7m0.1%5.92
659   Kylian MbappeFranceFrance v NorwayFWFWD$10.5m50.9%5.92
66 22  Elliot AndersonEnglandEngland v PanamaDMCMID$6.5m1.0%5.92
67  30 Nikola KaticBosniaBosnia v QatarDCDEF$3.8m0.1%5.91
68  31 Kim Min-JaeSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaDCDEF$5.0m2.3%5.88
6910   Matheus CunhaBrazilBrazil v ScotlandFWFWD$7.3m3.6%5.87
70  32 Ritsu DoanJapanJapan v SwedenMRDEF$5.1m0.7%5.85
7111   Ivan PerisicCroatiaCroatia v GhanaFWLFWD$5.4m0.5%5.84
72 23  Ruben VargasSwitzerlandSwitzerland v CanadaAMLMID$6.8m0.5%5.84
73 24  Krepin DiattaSenegalSenegal v IraqDRMID$6.1m0.0%5.84
74  33 Josip SutaloCroatiaCroatia v GhanaDCDEF$4.3m0.0%5.83
75 25  Bruno GuimaraesBrazilBrazil v ScotlandDMCMID$6.8m1.7%5.82
76  34 Israel ReyesMexicoMexico v Czech RepublicDRDEF$4.0m0.5%5.76
77 26  Jude BellinghamEnglandEngland v PanamaAMCMID$8.3m9.6%5.75
78 27  Keito NakamuraJapanJapan v SwedenMLMID$5.5m0.2%5.73
79  35 Dennis HadzikadunicBosniaBosnia v QatarDCDEF$3.7m0.0%5.72
80 28  Daichi KamadaJapanJapan v SwedenAMCMID$5.8m0.3%5.68
81 29  Alexis Mac AllisterArgentinaArgentina v JordanMCMID$6.6m3.2%5.65
82 30  Diego GomezParaguayParaguay v AustraliaMRMID$6.8m0.2%5.64
8312   Cedric BakambuDR CongoDR Congo v UzbekistanFWFWD$6.5m0.1%5.64
8413   Son Heung-MinSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaFWFWD$7.4m2.2%5.62
85  37 Duje Caleta-CarCroatiaCroatia v GhanaDCDEF$4.0m0.4%5.61
86 31  Weston McKennieUSAUSA v TurkeyAMCMID$6.1m0.5%5.61
87 32  Ryan GravenberchNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaMCMID$6.1m1.0%5.61
88 33  Malik TillmanUSAUSA v TurkeyDMCMID$6.1m0.3%5.60
89  36 Nico O'ReillyEnglandEngland v PanamaDLDEF$4.7m13.3%5.60
9014   Nicolas JacksonSenegalSenegal v IraqFWFWD$6.7m0.4%5.59
91   7Lionel MpasiDR CongoDR Congo v UzbekistanGKGK$4.0m0.2%5.58
92 34  Bruno FernandesPortugalPortugal v ColombiaAMCMID$8.5m48.8%5.57
93   8Mostafa ShobeirEgyptEgypt v IranGKGK$3.5m1.5%5.56
94  38 Sead KolasinacBosniaBosnia v QatarDLDEF$4.3m0.2%5.56
95   9Orlando GillParaguayParaguay v AustraliaGKGK$3.5m0.4%5.55
96 35  Enzo FernandezArgentinaArgentina v JordanMCMID$7.5m3.6%5.55
97  39 Josko GvardiolCroatiaCroatia v GhanaDLDEF$5.0m5.1%5.54
98 36  Junya ItoJapanJapan v SwedenAMCMID$5.0m1.3%5.54
99  40 Virgil van DijkNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaDCDEF$5.5m20.7%5.54
100 37  Lucas PaquetaBrazilBrazil v ScotlandAMCMID$6.5m0.5%5.53
101 38  Matías GalarzaParaguayParaguay v AustraliaMLMID$4.8m0.0%5.53
102  41 Marc CucurellaSpainSpain v UruguayDLDEF$5.1m22.4%5.52
103 39  Gilson BenchimolCabo VerdeCabo Verde v Saudi ArabiaFWMID$5.0m0.8%5.51
104  42 Nathaniel BrownGermanyGermany v EcuadorDLDEF$4.7m0.3%5.50
105  43 Rafik BelghaliAlgeriaAlgeria v AustriaMRDEF$3.5m1.2%5.48
106   10Zion SuzukiJapanJapan v SwedenGKGK$4.3m1.8%5.48
107 40  Florian WirtzGermanyGermany v EcuadorAMLMID$7.5m22.3%5.47
108 41  Lamine CamaraSenegalSenegal v IraqAMCMID$6.2m0.0%5.40
109   11Unai SimonSpainSpain v UruguayGKGK$5.0m6.9%5.40
110  44 Pedro PorroSpainSpain v UruguayDRDEF$5.5m8.5%5.40
111   12Alireza BeiranvandIranIran v EgyptGKGK$4.2m0.2%5.39
112 42  Lamine YamalSpainSpain v UruguayFWRMID$10.0m44.3%5.38
113  45 Aaron Wan-BissakaDR CongoDR Congo v UzbekistanDRDEF$4.3m0.7%5.36
114 43  Rodrigo De PaulArgentinaArgentina v JordanMCMID$5.9m0.9%5.36
115   13AlissonBrazilBrazil v ScotlandGKGK$5.0m5.6%5.34
116 44  Alexis SaelemaekersBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandAMRMID$5.7m0.1%5.34
117   14Mohammed Al-OwaisSaudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia v Cabo VerdeGKGK$3.5m0.3%5.34
118   15Thibaut CourtoisBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandGKGK$4.9m11.9%5.33
119   16Jordan PickfordEnglandEngland v PanamaGKGK$4.8m14.4%5.33
120  46 Rayan Ait-NouriAlgeriaAlgeria v AustriaMLDEF$4.9m1.2%5.31
121 45  Salem Al-DawsariSaudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia v Cabo VerdeMLMID$7.2m0.2%5.31
12215   Yoane WissaDR CongoDR Congo v UzbekistanFWFWD$6.2m0.2%5.29
124 47  Hakan CalhanogluTurkeyTurkey v USADMCMID$7.1m3.2%5.27
125 48  Pape GueyeSenegalSenegal v IraqDMCMID$5.9m0.1%5.24
126  47 Alex FreemanUSAUSA v TurkeyDRDEF$4.0m0.4%5.23
127  48 Joshua KimmichGermanyGermany v EcuadorDRDEF$5.5m27.8%5.22
12816   Donyell MalenNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaFWRFWD$6.1m1.5%5.21
129  49 Ahmed El FotouhEgyptEgypt v IranDLDEF$3.9m0.2%5.20
130  50 Arthur MasuakuDR CongoDR Congo v UzbekistanDLDEF$4.2m0.0%5.19
131 49  Nico WilliamsSpainSpain v UruguayFWLMID$7.8m3.9%5.19
132 50  Frenkie de JongNetherlandsNetherlands v TunisiaMCMID$7.0m1.5%5.18
133 51  Marcel SabitzerAustriaAustria v AlgeriaAMCMID$6.8m2.9%5.17
134  51 Sergino DestUSAUSA v TurkeyAMRDEF$4.3m1.5%5.15
135  52 Silvan WidmerSwitzerlandSwitzerland v CanadaDRDEF$4.2m0.8%5.15
137   17Matt FreeseUSAUSA v TurkeyGKGK$4.2m0.5%5.14
138   18VozinhaCabo VerdeCabo Verde v Saudi ArabiaGKGK$3.9m0.1%5.14
139 52  Mateo KovacicCroatiaCroatia v GhanaDMCMID$6.0m0.4%5.12
140 53  Paik Seung-HoSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaMCMID$5.6m0.0%5.08
141 54  Emam AshourEgyptEgypt v IranAMLMID$4.6m0.6%5.04
142 55  Mohamed SalahEgyptEgypt v IranAMCMID$10.0m6.4%5.04
143 56  Hwang In-beomSouth KoreaSouth Korea v South AfricaMCMID$5.8m0.0%5.03
144  54 Chancel MbembaDR CongoDR Congo v UzbekistanDCDEF$4.2m0.1%5.02
145   19Maxime CrepeauCanadaCanada v SwitzerlandGKGK$4.0m0.5%5.01
146  55 Jonathan TahGermanyGermany v EcuadorDCDEF$5.3m4.7%5.01
147  56 Ricardo RodriguezSwitzerlandSwitzerland v CanadaDLDEF$4.5m2.1%5.00
148 57  Idrissa GueyeSenegalSenegal v IraqDMCMID$4.9m0.2%5.00
149 58  Nicolas RaskinBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandDMCMID$5.3m0.1%4.99
15017   Marko ArnautovicAustriaAustria v AlgeriaFWFWD$6.0m0.6%4.99
151 59  Gilberto MoraMexicoMexico v Czech RepublicMCMID$4.5m0.6%4.98
152 60  Conor MetcalfeAustraliaAustralia v ParaguayMRMID$5.3m0.0%4.97
153 61  Felix NmechaGermanyGermany v EcuadorDMCMID$5.6m0.1%4.97
154  57 Juan Jose CaceresParaguayParaguay v AustraliaDRDEF$3.8m0.1%4.96
155  58 Johan VasquezMexicoMexico v Czech RepublicDCDEF$4.7m1.4%4.96
156  59 Cesar MontesMexicoMexico v Czech RepublicDCDEF$4.7m0.6%4.96
157  60 Steve KapuadiDR CongoDR Congo v UzbekistanDCDEF$3.7m0.0%4.95
158  61 GabrielBrazilBrazil v ScotlandDCDEF$5.5m25.1%4.94
159 62  Johan ManzambiSwitzerlandSwitzerland v CanadaAMCMID$5.6m0.1%4.93
16018   Romelu LukakuBelgiumBelgium v New ZealandFWFWD$7.4m2.0%4.93
161 63  PedriSpainSpain v UruguayMCMID$8.1m9.9%4.92
162   20Gregor KobelSwitzerlandSwitzerland v CanadaGKGK$4.7m6.7%4.92
163 64  Samuel MoutoussamyDR CongoDR Congo v UzbekistanMCMID$5.1m0.0%4.91
16419   Breel EmboloSwitzerlandSwitzerland v CanadaFWFWD$7.5m2.2%4.91
165  62 Aymeric LaporteSpainSpain v UruguayDCDEF$5.5m5.0%4.90
166 65  Aleksandar PavlovicGermanyGermany v EcuadorDMCMID$5.5m0.5%4.90
167  63 Pau CubarsiSpainSpain v UruguayDCDEF$5.0m5.9%4.90
168  64 Manuel AkanjiSwitzerlandSwitzerland v CanadaDCDEF$5.0m4.8%4.90
169 66  Petar SucicCroatiaCroatia v GhanaMCMID$4.2m0.6%4.90
170 67  Saleh Abu Al-ShamatSaudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia v Cabo VerdeMRMID  4.89
171  65 Nico ElvediSwitzerlandSwitzerland v CanadaDCDEF$4.3m2.1%4.89
173 69  Abbosbek FayzullaevUzbekistanUzbekistan v DR CongoAMCMID$6.2m0.0%4.88
174 70  Giovanni ReynaUSAUSA v TurkeyAMLMID$5.5m0.2%4.87
175  66 MarquinhosBrazilBrazil v ScotlandDCDEF$5.2m6.7%4.86
176  67 Axel TuanzebeDR CongoDR Congo v UzbekistanDCDEF$4.0m0.5%4.86
177   21Mike MaignanFranceFrance v NorwayGKGK$5.0m10.4%4.86
178 71  Granit XhakaSwitzerlandSwitzerland v CanadaDMCMID$6.2m5.3%4.85
179  68 Omar AldereteParaguayParaguay v AustraliaDCDEF$4.1m0.4%4.83
180   22Emiliano MartinezArgentinaArgentina v JordanGKGK$5.0m22.3%4.83
181 72  Luka ModricCroatiaCroatia v GhanaMCMID$6.2m2.5%4.81
182   23Manuel NeuerGermanyGermany v EcuadorGKGK$5.0m13.3%4.78
183   24Luca ZidaneAlgeriaAlgeria v AustriaGKGK$3.8m0.7%4.77
184  69 Gustavo GomezParaguayParaguay v AustraliaDCDEF$4.6m0.3%4.76
185   25Camilo VargasColombiaColombia v PortugalGKGK$4.3m4.4%4.76
186  70 Junior AlonsoParaguayParaguay v AustraliaDLDEF$4.1m0.1%4.76
187  71 Diogo DalotPortugalPortugal v ColombiaDRDEF$5.0m2.7%4.75
188 73  Mohammad MohebiIranIran v EgyptMLMID$5.9m0.0%4.73
189 74  Leroy SaneGermanyGermany v EcuadorAMRMID$7.4m0.9%4.73
190 75  Edson AlvarezMexicoMexico v Czech RepublicDMCMID  4.69
19120   Julian AlvarezArgentinaArgentina v JordanFWFWD$8.6m16.2%4.69
192  72 Mark McKenzieUSAUSA v TurkeyDCDEF$3.9m0.1%4.67
193 76  Benjamin TahirovicBosniaBosnia v QatarMCMID$5.3m0.1%4.67
194  73 Tim ReamUSAUSA v TurkeyDCDEF$3.9m0.2%4.66
195  74 Steven MoreiraCabo VerdeCabo Verde v Saudi ArabiaDRDEF$3.9m0.0%4.66
19621   Kerim-Sam AlajbegovicBosniaBosnia v QatarMRFWD$4.2m0.3%4.65
136  53 Luis ChavezMexicoMexico v Czech RepublicDLMID$6.3m0.2%4.65
197  75 Bekhruz KarimovUzbekistanUzbekistan v DR CongoMRDEF$3.5m0.0%4.65
198  76 Ramy RabiaEgyptEgypt v IranDCDEF$3.6m0.1%4.64

Final Thoughts on Matchday 3

Matchday 3 is the trickiest round to captain because the math changes the incentives. Senegal v Iraq, Morocco v Haiti and Belgium v New Zealand are the most lopsided games on the board, but lopsided only helps you if the favorite actually needs the result and plays its first-choice XI. That's the whole game this week: separate the teams still fighting to advance from the ones who can afford to rest.

If you're setting your team, lean toward stars on sides that are not yet safe, build around the Senegal and Morocco attacks in their plus matchups, and use the savings from a Noussair Mazraoui type at the back to afford a real differential like Lee Kang-in or Bilal El Khannouss. Captain Mane if you want the cleanest mix of floor and ownership leverage, De Bruyne if you want the safest fixture.

Best Premium Picks ($8m+)

The board is light on $8m-plus value this round, which is part of why the mid-price tier is so strong. Harry Kane ($10.5m, 37.9% owned) has the best matchup of the premiums against Panama and is the chalk anchor. Lionel Messi ($10.0m, 18.4%) draws Jordan and carries Argentina's penalties, but both he and Kane sit behind the rotation question if their groups are decided. If you're paying up at the top, pair it with cheap, secure minutes elsewhere.

Best Mid-Price Picks ($6-8m)

This is where Matchday 3 is won. Sadio Mane ($7.6m), Ismael Saibari ($6.8m) and Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) headline the tier and double as your captain options. Memphis Depay ($7.4m) is a strong play as Netherlands' penalty and set-piece taker against Tunisia, and Cody Gakpo ($7.7m) gives you the same matchup on the wing. Leandro Trossard ($6.6m) and Youri Tielemans ($6.1m) are cheaper routes into the Belgium rout, Brahim Diaz ($6.4m) is on Morocco's penalties, and Lee Kang-in ($6.1m) is a tidy creator at low ownership.

Best Budget Picks (under $5m)

Noussair Mazraoui ($4.4m) is the headline enabler, an attacking fullback in a Morocco side that should dominate Haiti and carries clean-sheet upside on top of the going-forward output. Seol Young-Woo ($4.2m) is the cheapest starter near the top of the board in a winnable South Korea v South Africa spot. A defender at either price freeing up budget for two premiums is close to mandatory roster construction, so fill the rest of your cheap slots from the deeper defenders in the table below in the friendliest clean-sheet matchups.

Top Sleepers & Differentials (under 5% owned)

  • Sadio Mane ($7.6m, 2.0% owned) leads the entire board and is owned by almost nobody, the best blend of captain ceiling and leverage on Matchday 3.
  • Lee Kang-in ($6.1m, 0.5% owned) is one of South Korea's corner takers against South Africa, a low-owned creator in a game they need to win.
  • Bilal El Khannouss ($6.2m, 0.1% owned) is on Morocco's set pieces and a near-zero-ownership route into the Haiti mismatch.
  • Martin Baturina ($6.5m, 0.1% owned) is the deep differential, a creative midfielder for a Croatia side favored against Ghana.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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