RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Fantasy rankings for the semifinals. Captains, value picks and the best options built on matchup edges, set-piece roles and form.

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2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for the Semifinals

Whether you're chasing rank, planning your knockout-round transfers or just locking a captain, these rankings give you the top overall picks for the semifinals.

These rankings will be updated ahead of kickoff as lineups and injuries change.

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How These Rankings Are Built

The semifinals leave four heavyweights and two marquee matchups, France v Spain and Argentina v England. There are no soft spots left, so the projections are the most compressed of the tournament and the gaps between the best captains are razor thin. That pushes the emphasis onto penalty and set-piece duty, plus your own read on who advances. Confirm availability first, because late fitness calls this deep can pull a projected starter out even when he's healthy. Rankings update as confirmed lineups, injuries and suspensions are released ahead of kickoff.

Top Captain Picks for the Semifinals

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m, France v Spain)

The top projection even in the toughest game on the board. France v Spain is close to a coin flip, but Mbappe is France's penalty taker and the one player who can settle a tight semifinal on a single counter. At better than half the field's ownership, captaining him is as much about keeping pace as getting ahead.

Lionel Messi ($10.0m, Argentina v England)

Argentina v England is the other heavyweight tie, and Messi is on Argentina's penalties and free kicks, so he's attached to every set play in what projects as a low-event game. In a round where nobody has an easy matchup, his floor and involvement make him the safest of the marquee names.

Michael Olise ($9.5m, France v Spain)

The value angle in the France attack. Olise runs France's corners and free kicks and projects third overall, ahead of names like Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal, at a slightly lower price than the other premiums. If you want France exposure without paying all the way up for Mbappe, he's the play, still having yet to score in this World Cup.

Final Thoughts on the Semifinals

The semifinals come down to two questions: who wins France v Spain, and who wins Argentina v England. There are no weak links left to target, so the projections bunch up and the captaincy edge is thinner than it has been all tournament. Lean on penalty and set-piece takers, since dead-ball involvement is the most reliable source of points when clear chances are scarce.

If you're setting your team, you can't spread across four teams the way you could earlier, so concentrate your budget: pair two of the France, Spain, Argentina or England premiums, captain Mbappe or Messi, and fill the back with cheap defenders and a keeper like Jordan Pickford to bank clean-sheet equity in tight games. Two matches means variance is high, so a differential like Anthony Gordon or Desire Doue can be what separates you.

Best Premium Picks ($8m+)

Every semifinalist is loaded, so this tier runs deep. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are the captain anchors, Michael Olise ($9.5m) is the value premium in the France attack, and Harry Kane ($10.5m) is the focal point of the England side against Argentina. Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) and Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) give you the other Spain and France angles, while Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) and Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) are the cheapest ways for less popular pieces.

Best Mid-Price Picks ($6-8m)

Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) is the standout, projecting eighth overall at just one percent ownership in the England side. Elliot Anderson ($6.5m) is the cheaper England midfield route, Declan Rice ($7.0m) offers set-piece and minutes security, and Rodri ($7.5m) anchors Spain if you want cut-price exposure to the France v Spain game.

Best Budget Picks (under $5m)

Budget options thin out with only four elite teams left, and the best value sits in goal. Jordan Pickford ($4.8m) is the cheapest route to a clean sheet in a low-event Argentina v England tie, with Mike Maignan ($5.0m) and Emiliano Martinez ($5.0m) the equivalents in their games. The cheap defenders from these four sides fill out the rest of the value in the table below.

Top Sleepers & Differentials (under 5% owned)

Anthony Gordon ($7.0m, 1.0% owned) projects eighth overall at near-zero ownership, the best leverage play on a small slate.

projects eighth overall at near-zero ownership, the best leverage play on a small slate. Desire Doue ($5.6m, 0.3% owned) is on France's set pieces and a cheap, low-owned route into the France v Spain game.

is on France's set pieces and a cheap, low-owned route into the France v Spain game. Elliot Anderson ($6.5m, 1.0% owned) is a budget England midfielder with real minutes in a marquee tie.

is a budget England midfielder with real minutes in a marquee tie. Leandro Paredes ($5.6m, 0.2% owned) is the deep Argentina differential if you want cut-price central exposure.

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