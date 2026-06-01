2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage

RotoWire's 2026 World Cup Fantasy rankings for the full group stage. The best players, captains and value picks across all three matchdays, built on projections.
June 1, 2026
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage
June 1, 2026
World Cup

2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Group Stage Picks

The group stage is where World Cup Fantasy squads are made. Across three matchdays, managers get a full slate of fixtures to bank points, and the early rounds reward getting your structure right before the field reacts. These rankings grade every projected starter over all three group games, so you can build a squad that scores from Matchday 1 and holds up through Matchday 3.

The model behind them runs the same pipeline we use all season: projected lineups, penalty and set-piece duties, and opponent strength pulled from the betting markets feed a points projection for each player, summed across their three group fixtures. That surfaces the obvious premium captains, but also the mid-priced enablers and low-owned differentials who quietly out-earn their price tag over a three-game sample.

Below are the best overall picks, position-by-position rankings, value plays and sleepers to target before your group-stage deadline.

Looking for one-match projections? Check out our Matchday 1 Rankings. The rankings below evaluate players across all three group-stage matches.

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How These Rankings Are Built

With no in-tournament data yet, our World Cup Fantasy rankings combine four inputs: projected starting XIs, international stats across the last year, specifically during qualifying, set-piece responsibility (penalties, corners and direct free kicks) and fixture quality based on historical team and World Cup stats. Rankings update as final squads, injuries and pre-match lineups are confirmed.

Best World Cup Fantasy Picks for the Group Stage

The model grades every projected starter across all three group fixtures, and one name sits on top: Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain, FWD, 8.1). Spain has the friendliest run of any contender on paper, and Oyarzabal is the rare elite-ceiling forward who isn't priced like one. At just 16-percent owned, he's the closest thing to a free differential among the premium attackers, a captain-tier projection at a budget that lets you load up elsewhere.

Raphinha (Brazil, MID, 8.2) is the top midfielder on the board and the best value in the premium bracket. He takes Brazil's set pieces and possibly penalties, plays every attacking phase, and draws a group soft enough to pile up shots and chances created. At 21.5 percent owned he's far from a secret, but the combination of role, price and matchups makes him a near-essential build-around piece.

Then come the chalk forwards. Kylian Mbappe (France, FWD, 10.5) and Erling Haaland (Norway, FWD, 10.5) are the two most expensive players in the pool for a reason, elite finishers, penalty duty, and the kind of ceiling that wins a matchday on its own. The catch is ownership: Mbappe sits north of 50 percent and Haaland near 33 percent, so they're more about not falling behind the field than gaining on it. If you can only afford one premium forward, the projections give you license to pivot to Oyarzabal and bank the savings.

World Cup Fantasy Group Stage Rankings (Matchdays 1-3)

Below are the full Round 1 to Round 3 World Cup Fantasy player rankings based on projected lineups, form and fixtures.

These rankings can be used to guide transfers, captaincy decisions and overall squad planning ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

RankPlayerTeamPosPriceOwn%MD1Adj TotalOpponents (MD1 / MD2 / MD3)
1Mikel OyarzabalSpainFWD8.116.0%9.8126.94Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
2RaphinhaBrazilMID8.221.5%7.0624.75Morocco / Scotland / Haiti
3Kylian MbappeFranceFWD10.550.5%7.3322.42Senegal / Norway / Iraq
4Erling HaalandNorwayFWD10.532.9%9.6422.38Iraq / France / Senegal
5Raul JimenezMexicoFWD7.02.1%8.1521.16South Africa / Czech Republic / South Korea
6Harry KaneEnglandFWD10.538.6%6.1720.97Croatia / Panama / Ghana
7Matheus CunhaBrazilFWD7.33.5%6.3520.95Morocco / Scotland / Haiti
8Lionel MessiArgentinaFWD10.019.2%6.9620.39Algeria / Jordan / Austria
9Bruno FernandesPortugalMID8.549.0%7.2220.29DR Congo / Colombia / Uzbekistan
10Lamine YamalSpainMID10.043.1%8.0620.25Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
11Hakan CalhanogluTurkeyMID7.13.5%8.3720.18Australia / USA / Paraguay
12Charles De KetelaereBelgiumMID5.60.5%7.2019.98Egypt / New Zealand / Iran
13Kevin De BruyneBelgiumMID7.55.3%6.8419.86Egypt / New Zealand / Iran
14WesleyBrazilDEF4.51.5%6.1819.72Morocco / Scotland / Haiti
15Memphis DepayNetherlandsFWD7.40.9%7.3119.65Japan / Tunisia / Sweden
16Kai HavertzGermanyFWD7.87.4%9.8519.50Curaçao / Ecuador / Ivory Coast
17Christian PulisicUSAMID7.04.5%6.4119.39Paraguay / Turkey / Australia
18James RodriguezColombiaMID6.54.0%8.1019.19Uzbekistan / Portugal / DR Congo
19Joshua KimmichGermanyDEF5.526.4%7.9119.11Curaçao / Ecuador / Ivory Coast
20Alex SandroBrazilDEF4.50.6%5.9918.99Morocco / Scotland / Haiti
21Nicolas TagliaficoArgentinaDEF4.30.8%6.2318.99Algeria / Jordan / Austria
22Jeremy DokuBelgiumMID7.511.6%5.8618.88Egypt / New Zealand / Iran
23Thomas MeunierBelgiumDEF4.80.7%6.1318.83Egypt / New Zealand / Iran
24Dani OlmoSpainMID7.72.9%8.3718.68Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
25Breel EmboloSwitzerlandFWD7.52.0%7.8518.61Qatar / Canada / Bosnia
26Maxim De CuyperBelgiumDEF4.72.6%5.7018.48Egypt / New Zealand / Iran
27Luis SuarezColombiaFWD5.72.4%7.6918.37Uzbekistan / Portugal / DR Congo
28Florian WirtzGermanyMID7.521.4%8.0418.35Curaçao / Ecuador / Ivory Coast
29Nicolas OtamendiArgentinaDEF4.41.9%6.3218.26Algeria / Jordan / Austria
30Nico SchlotterbeckGermanyDEF5.33.7%7.4918.20Curaçao / Ecuador / Ivory Coast
31Giorgian De ArrascaetaUruguayMID6.50.6%7.7918.19Saudi Arabia / Spain / Cabo Verde
32Lisandro MartinezArgentinaDEF4.61.9%5.9618.15Algeria / Jordan / Austria
33Marc CucurellaSpainDEF5.121.2%6.5318.05Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
34Youri TielemansBelgiumMID6.10.9%6.1918.01Egypt / New Zealand / Iran
35Antonee RobinsonUSADEF5.02.9%6.3417.98Paraguay / Turkey / Australia
36Jonathan TahGermanyDEF5.34.8%7.3717.95Curaçao / Ecuador / Ivory Coast
37Luka ModricCroatiaMID6.22.6%4.9717.92England / Ghana / Panama
38Nahuel MolinaArgentinaDEF4.43.5%6.4517.68Algeria / Jordan / Austria
39Declan RiceEnglandMID7.06.5%5.3417.55Croatia / Panama / Ghana
40Michael OliseFranceMID9.524.7%5.9417.52Senegal / Norway / Iraq
41Fabian RiederSwitzerlandMID6.20.1%7.8917.50Qatar / Canada / Bosnia
42Cristiano RonaldoPortugalFWD10.014.0%7.1617.48DR Congo / Colombia / Uzbekistan
43Aleksandar PavlovicGermanyMID5.50.5%6.9217.43Curaçao / Ecuador / Ivory Coast
44Sadio ManeSenegalMID7.61.8%4.6017.34France / Iraq / Norway
45Jose RangelMexicoGK3.93.4%6.3717.32South Africa / Czech Republic / South Korea
45Camilo VargasColombiaGK4.34.1%6.3417.32Uzbekistan / Portugal / DR Congo
47Matt TurnerUSAGK4.01.0%5.2717.30Paraguay / Turkey / Australia
48Maxi AraujoUruguayMID6.40.2%6.9517.19Saudi Arabia / Spain / Cabo Verde
49Ezri KonsaEnglandDEF4.81.1%4.9317.11Croatia / Panama / Ghana
50Manuel AkanjiSwitzerlandDEF5.04.8%6.3317.10Qatar / Canada / Bosnia
51Nico ElvediSwitzerlandDEF4.32.1%6.3317.09Qatar / Canada / Bosnia
52Ayoub El KaabiMoroccoFWD5.90.3%4.0717.05Brazil / Haiti / Scotland
53Bart VerbruggenNetherlandsGK4.73.7%5.0116.94Japan / Tunisia / Sweden
54Pedro PorroSpainDEF5.59.4%6.8216.89Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
55Reece JamesEnglandDEF5.24.1%5.4116.89Croatia / Panama / Ghana
56Marcel SabitzerAustriaMID6.82.5%7.2216.85Jordan / Algeria / Argentina
57Vinicius JuniorBrazilMID10.013.9%4.9016.84Morocco / Scotland / Haiti
58Desire DoueFranceMID7.53.0%6.6716.83Senegal / Norway / Iraq
59Ayase UedaJapanFWD7.00.7%4.7216.81Netherlands / Sweden / Tunisia
60Takefusa KuboJapanMID7.01.0%4.7416.68Netherlands / Sweden / Tunisia
61Martin OdegaardNorwayMID7.74.2%6.5616.63Iraq / France / Senegal
61John McGinnScotlandMID6.02.4%7.4816.63Haiti / Brazil / Morocco
63Remo FreulerSwitzerlandMID5.90.0%6.2416.61Qatar / Canada / Bosnia
64Christoph BaumgartnerAustriaMID6.70.7%7.2516.59Jordan / Algeria / Argentina
65Brahim DiazMoroccoMID6.41.6%4.2016.55Brazil / Haiti / Scotland
66Marcus RashfordEnglandMID7.51.9%5.7716.54Croatia / Panama / Ghana
67Goncalo InacioPortugalDEF4.61.0%5.9916.54DR Congo / Colombia / Uzbekistan
68Riyad MahrezAlgeriaMID6.50.8%4.6716.52Argentina / Austria / Jordan
69Pau CubarsiSpainDEF5.06.1%5.9916.52Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
70Unai SimonSpainGK5.07.0%5.7916.51Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
71Nicolas GonzalezArgentinaMID5.60.1%6.6416.47Algeria / Jordan / Austria
72Cody GakpoNetherlandsFWD7.73.1%5.0316.47Japan / Tunisia / Sweden
73Ricardo RodriguezSwitzerlandDEF4.52.3%6.3716.46Qatar / Canada / Bosnia
74Jorge Eduardo SanchezMexicoDEF4.00.7%6.8616.44South Africa / Czech Republic / South Korea
75Ruben VargasSwitzerlandMID6.80.5%7.4516.44Qatar / Canada / Bosnia
76Ugurcan CakirTurkeyGK4.21.0%5.5916.44Australia / USA / Paraguay
77David RaumGermanyDEF4.95.6%7.3916.43Curaçao / Ecuador / Ivory Coast
78Ante BudimirCroatiaFWD6.80.3%4.1516.41England / Ghana / Panama
79PedriSpainMID8.110.0%5.9616.40Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
80Darwin NunezUruguayFWD7.51.5%6.8716.39Saudi Arabia / Spain / Cabo Verde
81RodriSpainMID7.51.6%5.9816.38Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
82Kenan YildizTurkeyMID7.03.9%6.8716.33Australia / USA / Paraguay
82Elliot AndersonEnglandMID6.51.0%4.9716.33Croatia / Panama / Ghana
84Theo HernandezFranceDEF5.03.4%5.7316.25Senegal / Norway / Iraq
85Ousmane DembeleFranceMID10.020.8%5.2316.23Senegal / Norway / Iraq
86Manuel NeuerGermanyGK5.013.9%5.8616.21Curaçao / Ecuador / Ivory Coast
87Arthur TheateBelgiumDEF4.50.3%4.9716.17Egypt / New Zealand / Iran
88Nilson AnguloEcuadorMID6.00.2%6.0216.16Ivory Coast / Germany / Curaçao
89Dayne St. ClairCanadaGK3.80.6%5.7716.14Bosnia / Switzerland / Qatar
90Mehdi TaremiIranFWD6.10.5%7.4116.09New Zealand / Egypt / Belgium
91Koni De WinterBelgiumDEF4.20.1%4.9316.08Egypt / New Zealand / Iran
92Aymeric LaporteSpainDEF5.55.3%6.0116.07Cabo Verde / Uruguay / Saudi Arabia
93Emiliano MartinezArgentinaGK5.022.4%5.4816.07Algeria / Jordan / Austria
94Rafael LeaoPortugalMID7.82.1%7.3016.04DR Congo / Colombia / Uzbekistan
95Ritsu DoanJapanDEF5.10.7%3.8116.04Netherlands / Sweden / Tunisia
96Jonathan DavidCanadaFWD7.01.2%5.9416.02Bosnia / Switzerland / Qatar
97Micky van de VenNetherlandsDEF5.14.7%4.7915.94Japan / Tunisia / Sweden
98Federico ValverdeUruguayMID7.56.2%6.0315.93Saudi Arabia / Spain / Cabo Verde
98AlissonBrazilGK5.05.8%5.2115.93Morocco / Scotland / Haiti
100Jesus GallardoMexicoDEF4.70.6%6.2815.89South Africa / Czech Republic / South Korea

Final Thoughts on the Group Stage

The group stage rewards getting your structure right before the field reacts. With no in-tournament data yet, projected lineups, set-piece roles and fixture quality are your best guides, exactly what these rankings are built on. Anchor your squad with a Spain attacking core, stack two to three cheap Mexico, Norway or Switzerland defenders to fund two premiums, and captain Oyarzabal for ceiling or Haaland for floor across all three matchdays.

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub

2026 World Cup Group Previews: Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics for All 12 Groups

2026 World Cup Predicted Lineups

2026 World Cup Player News

2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers

2026 World Cup Winner Odds

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List

2026 World Cup Final Matchup Odds

2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round

2026 World Cup 12 Breakout Stars to Watch

2026 World Cup Team Projections

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
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