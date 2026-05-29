Every 2026 World Cup base camp confirmed: where all 48 teams will train across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, including Iran's last-minute switch to Tijuana.

2026 World Cup Base Camps: Where All 48 Teams Will Train

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. But the tournament's footprint extends far beyond those cities. FIFA has confirmed Team Base Camp Training Sites for all 48 nations, spread across 25 additional non-host communities throughout North America. These are the operational headquarters where squads train, recover and prepare between matches, the facilities that will define each nation's daily tournament rhythm for six weeks.

Thirty-nine teams will be based in the United States, seven in Mexico and two in Canada. Teams selected from a catalog of 64 potential base camps, with choices driven by group stage geography, travel logistics, privacy and facility quality. One standout detail confirmed by FIFA: Iran made a last-minute switch from Tucson, Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, amid the diplomatic tensions surrounding their participation.

2026 World Cup Base Camp Directory

Team Base Camp Country Mexico Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR), Mexico City Mexico South Africa Universidad del Futbol y Ciencias del Deporte, Pachuca Mexico South Korea Chivas Verde Valle, Guadalajara Mexico Czechia Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium, Mansfield, Texas USA Canada National Soccer Development Centre, Vancouver Canada Bosnia and Herzegovina RSL Stadium, Sandy, Utah USA Switzerland San Diego Jewish Academy, San Diego USA Qatar Westmont College, Montecito/Santa Barbara USA Brazil Columbia Park Training Facility, Basking Ridge, New Jersey USA Morocco The Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey USA Scotland Charlotte FC Training Base, Charlotte, North Carolina USA Haiti Stockton University, Galloway, New Jersey USA United States Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, California USA Turkey (Turkiye) Arizona Athletic Grounds, Mesa, Arizona USA Australia Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility, Alameda, California USA Paraguay Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose State University, San Jose USA Germany Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina USA Ivory Coast Philadelphia Union Training Centre, Chester, Pennsylvania USA Ecuador OhioHealth Performance Center, Columbus, Ohio USA Curacao Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida USA Netherlands KC Current Training Facility, Kansas City, Missouri USA Japan Nashville SC Training Centre, Antioch, Tennessee USA Sweden Toyota Stadium (FC Dallas), Frisco, Texas USA Tunisia Rayados Training Centre, Monterrey Mexico Belgium Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre, Renton, Washington USA Egypt Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington USA Iran Centro Xoloitzcuintle, Tijuana Mexico New Zealand University of San Diego (Torero Stadium), San Diego USA Spain Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee USA Uruguay Mayakoba Training Centre, Playa del Carmen Mexico Saudi Arabia Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas USA Cape Verde Waters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida USA France Bentley University / Four Seasons Boston, Waltham, Massachusetts USA Senegal Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey USA Norway UNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina USA Iraq The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre, West Virginia USA Argentina Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas USA Algeria University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas USA Austria UC Santa Barbara (Harder Stadium), Goleta, California USA Jordan University of Portland, Portland, Oregon USA Portugal Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida USA DR Congo SaberCats Stadium, Houston Sports Park, Houston USA Colombia Academia Atlas FC, Guadalajara Mexico Uzbekistan Atlanta United Training Centre, Marietta, Georgia USA England Swope Soccer Village, Kansas City, Missouri USA Croatia Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia USA Ghana Bryant University, Providence, Rhode Island USA Panama Nottawasaga Training Site, New Tecumseth, Ontario Canada

Iran's Last-Minute Switch to Tijuana

Iran were originally assigned to Tucson, Arizona before making a late switch to Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana, Mexico. FIFA confirmed the change amid ongoing diplomatic tensions surrounding Iran's participation in a tournament hosted largely on U.S. soil. It's the most notable logistical outlier in the base camp setup, and a reminder that the decisions governing where teams sleep and train are not always purely athletic ones.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia

Mexico - Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR), Mexico City

@UnoTV

South Africa - Universidad del Futbol y Ciencias del Deporte, Pachuca, Mexico

@La Silla Rota

South Korea - Chivas Verde Valle, Guadalajara, Mexico

BibimBallers

Czechia - Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium, Mansfield, Texas

@mansfield.stadium

Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Qatar

Canada - National Soccer Development Centre, Vancouver, Canada

@Canada Soccer Pressroom

Bosnia and Herzegovina - RSL Stadium, Sandy, Utah

@KUTV

Switzerland - San Diego Jewish Academy, San Diego, USA

@sdja

Qatar - Westmont College, Montecito / Santa Barbara, USA

@Westmont College

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Brazil - Columbia Park Training Facility, Basking Ridge, New Jersey, USA

@ROI-NJ

Morocco - The Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey, USA

@Homes.com

Scotland - Charlotte FC Training Base, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

@Scottish FA

Haiti - Stockton University, Galloway, New Jersey, USA

@ROI-NJ

Group D: United States, Turkey, Australia, Paraguay

United States - Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, California, USA

@Irvine Standard

Turkey (Turkiye) - Arizona Athletic Grounds, Mesa, Arizona, USA

@The Business Journals

Australia - Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility, Alameda, California, USA

@Alameda Post

Paraguay - Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose State University, San Jose, USA

@Forell

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Curacao

Germany - Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA

@Wake Forest Athletics

Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Union Training Centre, Chester, Pennsylvania, USA

@Hoodline

Ecuador - OhioHealth Performance Center, Columbus, Ohio, USA

@Columbus Crew

Curacao - Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida, USA

@MSM Unify

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Netherlands - KC Current Training Facility, Kansas City, Missouri, USA

@kansascityfwc26

Japan - Nashville SC Training Centre, Antioch, Tennessee, USA

@Nashville SC

Sweden - FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium), Frisco, Texas, USA

@The Business Journals

Tunisia - Rayados Training Centre, Monterrey, Mexico

@Africa Top Sports

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Belgium - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre, Renton, Washington, USA

@Venture

Egypt - Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington, USA

@SportsTravel

Iran - Centro Xoloitzcuintle, Tijuana, Mexico

@El Mexicano

New Zealand - University of San Diego - Torero Stadium, San Diego, USA

@SportsTravel

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Spain - Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA

@Baylor School

Uruguay - Mayakoba Training Centre, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

@TheTraveler

Saudi Arabia - Austin FC Stadium (Q2 Stadium), Austin, Texas, USA

@Gensler

Cape Verde - Waters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida, USA

@Waterset

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq

France - Bentley University, Waltham / Four Seasons Boston, USA

@RMC Sport

Senegal - Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA

@SportsTravel

Norway - UNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina, USA

@uncgspartans

Iraq - The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre, Greenbrier County, West Virginia, USA

@The Greenbrier Resort

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Argentina - Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas, USA

@KSHB 41

Algeria - University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, USA

@KU Sports

Austria - UC Santa Barbara - Harder Stadium, Goleta, California, USA

@Independent

Jordan - University of Portland, Portland, Oregon, USA

@SFMA

Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Colombia, Uzbekistan

Portugal - Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA

@PalmBeachPhoto.com

DR Congo - SaberCats Stadium, Houston Sports Park, Houston, USA

@Houston Chronicle

Colombia - Academia Atlas FC, Guadalajara, Mexico

@Sports Illustrated

Uzbekistan - Atlanta United Training Centre, Marietta, Georgia, USA

@Atlanta Journal

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

England - Swope Soccer Village, Kansas City, Missouri, USA

@Locations Hub

Croatia - Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia, USA

@Croatia Week

Ghana - Bryant University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA

@Bryant University

Panama - Nottawasaga Training Site, New Tecumseth, Ontario, Canada

@Telemetro

Why 2026 World Cup Base Camps Matter

The base camp is not just a logistical detail. At a tournament where the margin between advancing and going home can be a single goal, the daily environment a squad inhabits for six weeks becomes a genuine competitive variable.

Recovery infrastructure is the most direct factor. The gap between a facility with a hydrotherapy room, multiple grass pitches and a full sports science lab, like The Greenbrier for Iraq or the Sporting KC complex for Argentina, and one without those resources is measurable in how quickly players recover between matches scheduled as few as five days apart. At the most compressed group stage in World Cup history, that margin is not trivial.

Travel logistics matter equally. Teams that chose bases close to their group venues, Mexico in Mexico City, Tunisia in Monterrey, South Korea in Guadalajara, arrive at each match fresher than squads absorbing cross-continental flights between fixtures. France in Boston play their final group game at Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxborough without leaving their base city. These are not coincidences. They are the product of months of deliberate planning.

Teams assessed their options against criteria including airport proximity, travel times, privacy, pitch quality and off-day activities. Every item on that checklist reflects a truth experienced tournament nations understand well: the World Cup is won and lost on the pitch, but it is prepared for in training grounds and recovery rooms the cameras never see. The quality of those installations will play a role in what happens on July 19 at MetLife Stadium. It always does.

39 teams are in the United States. Seven in Mexico. Two in Canada. 64 facilities offered. One last-minute switch. The biggest World Cup in history, mapped across an entire continent.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11 with Mexico vs. South Africa at the Estadio Ciudad de Mexico. The final is July 19 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

2026 World Cup Base Camps: Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the USMNT base camp for the 2026 World Cup?

The United States will train at the Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California.

Where is England's 2026 World Cup base camp?

England will be based at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, the same city where they play their group stage matches.

Where is Spain's 2026 World Cup base camp?

Spain will train at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Where is France's 2026 World Cup base camp?

France will be based at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, with accommodations at the Four Seasons Boston. Their final group game is at Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxborough, meaning they won't need to travel at all for that match.

Where is Argentina's 2026 World Cup base camp?

Argentina will train at the Sporting KC Training Centre in Kansas City, Kansas.

Where is Brazil's 2026 World Cup base camp?

Brazil will be based at the Columbia Park Training Facility in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, the same town as Morocco's base camp at The Pingry School.

Which 2026 World Cup base camps are in Mexico?

Seven teams are based in Mexico: Mexico (Mexico City), South Africa (Pachuca), South Korea (Guadalajara), Tunisia (Monterrey), Iran (Tijuana), Uruguay (Playa del Carmen), and Colombia (Guadalajara).

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub