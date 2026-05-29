2026 World Cup Base Camps: Where All 48 Teams Will Train
The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. But the tournament's footprint extends far beyond those cities. FIFA has confirmed Team Base Camp Training Sites for all 48 nations, spread across 25 additional non-host communities throughout North America. These are the operational headquarters where squads train, recover and prepare between matches, the facilities that will define each nation's daily tournament rhythm for six weeks.
Thirty-nine teams will be based in the United States, seven in Mexico and two in Canada. Teams selected from a catalog of 64 potential base camps, with choices driven by group stage geography, travel logistics, privacy and facility quality. One standout detail confirmed by FIFA: Iran made a last-minute switch from Tucson, Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, amid the diplomatic tensions surrounding their participation.
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2026 World Cup Base Camp Directory
|Team
|Base Camp
|Country
|Mexico
|Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR), Mexico City
|Mexico
|South Africa
|Universidad del Futbol y Ciencias del Deporte, Pachuca
|Mexico
|South Korea
|Chivas Verde Valle, Guadalajara
|Mexico
|Czechia
|Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium, Mansfield, Texas
|USA
|Canada
|National Soccer Development Centre, Vancouver
|Canada
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|RSL Stadium, Sandy, Utah
|USA
|Switzerland
|San Diego Jewish Academy, San Diego
|USA
|Qatar
|Westmont College, Montecito/Santa Barbara
|USA
|Brazil
|Columbia Park Training Facility, Basking Ridge, New Jersey
|USA
|Morocco
|The Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey
|USA
|Scotland
|Charlotte FC Training Base, Charlotte, North Carolina
|USA
|Haiti
|Stockton University, Galloway, New Jersey
|USA
|United States
|Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, California
|USA
|Turkey (Turkiye)
|Arizona Athletic Grounds, Mesa, Arizona
|USA
|Australia
|Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility, Alameda, California
|USA
|Paraguay
|Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose State University, San Jose
|USA
|Germany
|Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
|USA
|Ivory Coast
|Philadelphia Union Training Centre, Chester, Pennsylvania
|USA
|Ecuador
|OhioHealth Performance Center, Columbus, Ohio
|USA
|Curacao
|Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida
|USA
|Netherlands
|KC Current Training Facility, Kansas City, Missouri
|USA
|Japan
|Nashville SC Training Centre, Antioch, Tennessee
|USA
|Sweden
|Toyota Stadium (FC Dallas), Frisco, Texas
|USA
|Tunisia
|Rayados Training Centre, Monterrey
|Mexico
|Belgium
|Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre, Renton, Washington
|USA
|Egypt
|Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington
|USA
|Iran
|Centro Xoloitzcuintle, Tijuana
|Mexico
|New Zealand
|University of San Diego (Torero Stadium), San Diego
|USA
|Spain
|Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee
|USA
|Uruguay
|Mayakoba Training Centre, Playa del Carmen
|Mexico
|Saudi Arabia
|Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas
|USA
|Cape Verde
|Waters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida
|USA
|France
|Bentley University / Four Seasons Boston, Waltham, Massachusetts
|USA
|Senegal
|Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey
|USA
|Norway
|UNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina
|USA
|Iraq
|The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre, West Virginia
|USA
|Argentina
|Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas
|USA
|Algeria
|University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas
|USA
|Austria
|UC Santa Barbara (Harder Stadium), Goleta, California
|USA
|Jordan
|University of Portland, Portland, Oregon
|USA
|Portugal
|Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
|USA
|DR Congo
|SaberCats Stadium, Houston Sports Park, Houston
|USA
|Colombia
|Academia Atlas FC, Guadalajara
|Mexico
|Uzbekistan
|Atlanta United Training Centre, Marietta, Georgia
|USA
|England
|Swope Soccer Village, Kansas City, Missouri
|USA
|Croatia
|Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia
|USA
|Ghana
|Bryant University, Providence, Rhode Island
|USA
|Panama
|Nottawasaga Training Site, New Tecumseth, Ontario
|Canada
Iran's Last-Minute Switch to Tijuana
Iran were originally assigned to Tucson, Arizona before making a late switch to Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana, Mexico. FIFA confirmed the change amid ongoing diplomatic tensions surrounding Iran's participation in a tournament hosted largely on U.S. soil. It's the most notable logistical outlier in the base camp setup, and a reminder that the decisions governing where teams sleep and train are not always purely athletic ones.
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia
Mexico - Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR), Mexico City
South Africa - Universidad del Futbol y Ciencias del Deporte, Pachuca, Mexico
South Korea - Chivas Verde Valle, Guadalajara, Mexico
Czechia - Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium, Mansfield, Texas
Group B: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Qatar
Canada - National Soccer Development Centre, Vancouver, Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina - RSL Stadium, Sandy, Utah
Switzerland - San Diego Jewish Academy, San Diego, USA
Qatar - Westmont College, Montecito / Santa Barbara, USA
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Brazil - Columbia Park Training Facility, Basking Ridge, New Jersey, USA
Morocco - The Pingry School, Basking Ridge, New Jersey, USA
Scotland - Charlotte FC Training Base, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
Haiti - Stockton University, Galloway, New Jersey, USA
Group D: United States, Turkey, Australia, Paraguay
United States - Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, California, USA
Turkey (Turkiye) - Arizona Athletic Grounds, Mesa, Arizona, USA
Australia - Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility, Alameda, California, USA
Paraguay - Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose State University, San Jose, USA
Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Curacao
Germany - Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA
Ivory Coast - Philadelphia Union Training Centre, Chester, Pennsylvania, USA
Ecuador - OhioHealth Performance Center, Columbus, Ohio, USA
Curacao - Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida, USA
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Netherlands - KC Current Training Facility, Kansas City, Missouri, USA
Japan - Nashville SC Training Centre, Antioch, Tennessee, USA
Sweden - FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium), Frisco, Texas, USA
Tunisia - Rayados Training Centre, Monterrey, Mexico
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Belgium - Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre, Renton, Washington, USA
Egypt - Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington, USA
Iran - Centro Xoloitzcuintle, Tijuana, Mexico
New Zealand - University of San Diego - Torero Stadium, San Diego, USA
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
Spain - Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA
Uruguay - Mayakoba Training Centre, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Saudi Arabia - Austin FC Stadium (Q2 Stadium), Austin, Texas, USA
Cape Verde - Waters Sportsplex, Tampa, Florida, USA
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq
France - Bentley University, Waltham / Four Seasons Boston, USA
Senegal - Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA
Norway - UNC Greensboro, Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
Iraq - The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre, Greenbrier County, West Virginia, USA
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Argentina - Sporting KC Training Centre, Kansas City, Kansas, USA
Algeria - University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Austria - UC Santa Barbara - Harder Stadium, Goleta, California, USA
Jordan - University of Portland, Portland, Oregon, USA
Group K: Portugal, DR Congo, Colombia, Uzbekistan
Portugal - Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
DR Congo - SaberCats Stadium, Houston Sports Park, Houston, USA
Colombia - Academia Atlas FC, Guadalajara, Mexico
Uzbekistan - Atlanta United Training Centre, Marietta, Georgia, USA
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
England - Swope Soccer Village, Kansas City, Missouri, USA
Croatia - Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia, USA
Ghana - Bryant University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA
Panama - Nottawasaga Training Site, New Tecumseth, Ontario, Canada
Why 2026 World Cup Base Camps Matter
The base camp is not just a logistical detail. At a tournament where the margin between advancing and going home can be a single goal, the daily environment a squad inhabits for six weeks becomes a genuine competitive variable.
Recovery infrastructure is the most direct factor. The gap between a facility with a hydrotherapy room, multiple grass pitches and a full sports science lab, like The Greenbrier for Iraq or the Sporting KC complex for Argentina, and one without those resources is measurable in how quickly players recover between matches scheduled as few as five days apart. At the most compressed group stage in World Cup history, that margin is not trivial.
Travel logistics matter equally. Teams that chose bases close to their group venues, Mexico in Mexico City, Tunisia in Monterrey, South Korea in Guadalajara, arrive at each match fresher than squads absorbing cross-continental flights between fixtures. France in Boston play their final group game at Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxborough without leaving their base city. These are not coincidences. They are the product of months of deliberate planning.
Teams assessed their options against criteria including airport proximity, travel times, privacy, pitch quality and off-day activities. Every item on that checklist reflects a truth experienced tournament nations understand well: the World Cup is won and lost on the pitch, but it is prepared for in training grounds and recovery rooms the cameras never see. The quality of those installations will play a role in what happens on July 19 at MetLife Stadium. It always does.
39 teams are in the United States. Seven in Mexico. Two in Canada. 64 facilities offered. One last-minute switch. The biggest World Cup in history, mapped across an entire continent.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11 with Mexico vs. South Africa at the Estadio Ciudad de Mexico. The final is July 19 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.
2026 World Cup Base Camps: Frequently Asked Questions
Where is the USMNT base camp for the 2026 World Cup?
The United States will train at the Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California.
Where is England's 2026 World Cup base camp?
England will be based at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, the same city where they play their group stage matches.
Where is Spain's 2026 World Cup base camp?
Spain will train at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Where is France's 2026 World Cup base camp?
France will be based at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, with accommodations at the Four Seasons Boston. Their final group game is at Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxborough, meaning they won't need to travel at all for that match.
Where is Argentina's 2026 World Cup base camp?
Argentina will train at the Sporting KC Training Centre in Kansas City, Kansas.
Where is Brazil's 2026 World Cup base camp?
Brazil will be based at the Columbia Park Training Facility in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, the same town as Morocco's base camp at The Pingry School.
Which 2026 World Cup base camps are in Mexico?
Seven teams are based in Mexico: Mexico (Mexico City), South Africa (Pachuca), South Korea (Guadalajara), Tunisia (Monterrey), Iran (Tijuana), Uruguay (Playa del Carmen), and Colombia (Guadalajara).