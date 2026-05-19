2026 World Cup: Best Bets, Futures & Odds

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs June 11 to July 19 across the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with Spain (+500) and France (+500) leading the outright winner market, followed by England (+650). Below, RotoWire breaks down the best futures bets across winner, finalist, Golden Boot, Golden Ball and USMNT advancement markets, plus one dark-horse angle worth a small ticket.

2026 World Cup Outright Winner Odds

Spain +500

France +500

England +650

Argentina +850

Brazil +800

This is probably the most popular bet in futures ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but even in a crowded 48-team field, some teams stand out from the others. Teams at the top of the list like Spain and France stand out in terms of depth and high-end talent. France could easily field two teams that would be contenders to reach at least the quarterfinals, and they have one of the best attacks in the world with the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, among others.

It's not a surprise to see England among the favorites to go all the way. That was the case in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Euros, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup isn't any different. Could this be the year they bring it home under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel? England certainly have an elite attacking line, but some question marks on defense and the subpar form of a few key players, like Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer, are enough reason to generate enough cause for concern.

A tier below are the two superpowers from the CONMEBOL region in Argentina and Brazil. Argentina still have Lionel Messi leading the way and the core group that won the tournament four years ago, but they're also four years older, including Messi, who's playing in MLS for Inter Miami.

Brazil are uncertain on whether they'll have Neymar in the squad, and while they always have plenty of talent and an elite manager in Carlo Ancelotti, it's a far cry from the Brazilian teams that featured the likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Kaká and other all-time greats.

2026 World Cup To Reach the Final Odds

Spain +220

France +300

England +300

Brazil and Argentina +400

Germany and Portugal +500

The field of candidates to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final is similar to the outright bet on who will win the tournament, but two teams, Germany and Portugal, also enter the conversation. Die Mannschaft can't be counted out as a contender, and the last time they came into a World Cup without garnering a lot of attention, they either won it (2014) or reached the final (2002). In any case, you should never rule out Germany as a shocker candidate.

The same could be said of Portugal since this is probably the most talented generation the country has had overall. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo's quest to be the tournament's top scorer, but they also have Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and several other players who make Portugal a dangerous team on both sides of the ball.

In any case, it would be a shocking outcome if at least one of either Spain or France doesn't reach the final, let alone both teams. But there's always potential for an upset, which leads us to...

2026 World Cup Dark Horse Odds

Norway +1200

Belgium +1200

Morocco +2200

Mexico +2500

Let's say that you're not looking to bet on one of the usual suspects, so we're staying away from the regular candidates that are seen as top World Cup contenders. If you're looking for a dark horse team that can make a surprising run all the way to the final, there are some choices to consider.

Norway has a talented generation of players, including elite attackers, midfielders with grit and technique, and a defensive line with experience in some of Europe's more competitive environments. All you need to know is that they're based around well-known Premier League players in Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

Belgium might not be what it once was, but an attack headlined by Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne is still fearsome. And don't rule Morocco out, as they reached the semifinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and are arguably the top team in Africa, with an elite collection of talent at their disposal, led by PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi.

If you're looking to bet one of the host nations to go all the way, you could either go with Team USA or Mexico. El Tri has the altitude factor when playing at home; however, their best World Cup result was reaching the quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986, coincidentally, the two years in which they hosted the tournament. Another run deep into the knockout stages can't be ruled out.

2026 World Cup USMNT Advancement Odds

To Qualify -700

Group Winner +125

Round of 16 +125

Quarterfinals +275

Semifinals +850

Runner-Up +1800

Outright winner +6000

Speaking of the host nations, it's a complete enigma how far Team USA will advance. Mauricio Pochettino has expanded the pool of players, but the results haven't been eye-popping, and have been mostly disappointing. While The Stars and Stripes have an enviable amount of players featuring in Europe, only a handful have steady roles at the highest level. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, Folarin Balogun and Tyler Adams (when healthy) make up for a solid backbone, but the injury issues and lack of playing time can be an issue.

Names such as Timothy Weah, Giovanni Reyna, Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson haven't progressed as expected, and the defense is a big Achilles heel for Team USA, especially if 38-year-old Tim Ream starts at center-back in Game 1. Thus, it's fair to wonder just how far the USMNT can advance into the tournament.

Pochettino's men are drawn in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Turkey. It's not an easy group, but it's one that the team should be able to go through, perhaps fighting for second place with Paraguay, with Turkey being the likely first-placed team. The line has an early exit right after the group stage as the most likely outcome, but sneaking into the Round of 16 can't be ruled out, as it'll depend on which team they'll face in the Round of 32.

2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winner

Analysis for both Golden Boot and Golden Ball markets below.

2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winner

We're pairing both bets into the same analysis because one aims to hit who will be the top scorer of the tournament, while the other has odds on who will be the best player overall.

The days of a player scoring five goals in the group stage could probably resurface, especially considering some of the matchups in the first iteration of a 48-team tournament. Erling Haaland could be a strong bet, especially if the Scandinavian side makes a semi-deep run in the knockout stages.

The likes of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe aren't surprising near the top of the list, while Messi and Ronaldo would probably need their countries to make deep tournament runs, and probably resurface their best ages, to have a shot at achieving this goal.

As for the Golden Ball winner, there are players who may not be in the running for the top scorer crown, but that could be vital for their team's chances of success, such as Michael Olise in France, Vinicius Junior in Brazil and Lamine Yamal in Spain. Rather than selecting the best player per se, this award usually goes to a dominant (or perhaps well-known) player in the winning team, so whoever reaches the final will have a big impact in the decision of this award.

2026 FIFA World Cup Outright Bets - Will There Be a First-Time Winner?

Yes +275

No -300

This is one of the bets I found most interesting among several futures available. For this bet to hit, none of the following teams can win the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Argentina

France

Germany

Spain

Brazil

England

Uruguay

Pretty straightforward, isn't it? Portugal might have the best chance to pull the upset, but it wouldn't be surprising if one of the listed nations above ends up lifting the trophy once it's all said and done.

2026 World Cup Coverage Hub

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