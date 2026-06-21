2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 6 Picks for Monday, June 22

Monday is a favorites' card with one genuine rout on it. These get treated the same way every time: take the plus money, skip the laid juice. France should bury Iraq, so backing the goals makes more sense than a moneyline that pays nothing. Senegal and Norway reads like a goals game, Algeria should edge a low-scoring one, and the marquee fixture, Austria vs Argentina, gets its own full card elsewhere. Here are six bets across the slate. Five of the six pay plus money.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Iraq vs France Best Bets

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET. - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

France Over 3.5 Team Goals +143

This is the best bet. France are -1100 to win, which is no way to make money, so the play is to back how badly they win. This is projected as a 4-0 type afternoon, and France scoring four or more pays +143. They own arguably the deepest attack in the tournament, Iraq are a heavy underdog who will sit in and get pinned back, and a France side already thinking about goal difference has every reason to keep pouring it on. Plus money on a four-goal French haul lines up exactly with the read on this game, and it is the best value on the board.

Michael Olise Anytime Goalscorer +140

When France run up a scoreline, the goals get spread around. That is where the value sits, not on Kylian Mbappe at a short -165. Michael Olise starts, takes set pieces, and finds scoring positions constantly, and in a game France should dominate from the first whistle he will get his looks. At +140 he is a far better number than the headline name. In a 4-0 he is well worth backing to get on the scoresheet.

Senegal vs Norway Best Bets

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET. - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Senegal Over 1.5 Team Goals +180

This projects as a goals game. The lean is Senegal winning 2-1 or drawing 2-2, which means they need to score at least twice. Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane give Senegal enough to break down a Norway side that is not built to defend a lead, and +180 on two or more is a generous number for a team expected to spend the night on the front foot. The bet backs the read without forcing a call on the exact result.

Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer +130

The flip side of a both-score game is Erling Haaland. He is Norway's entire attack and one of the best finishers alive, and he needs only a chance or two. Senegal will hand those over while chasing the game themselves. At +130 for the most reliable goal threat on the pitch, this is plus money on a player expected to score whatever the final read, and it pairs naturally with the Senegal goals on the other end.

Algeria vs Jordan Best Bets

Kickoff: 11:00 p.m. ET. - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Jordan Under 0.5 Team Goals (Algeria Clean Sheet) +112

Neither side is fully trusted here, but the lean is Algeria winning a tight one, and a 1-0 sits squarely in the expected range of outcomes. Jordan offer very little going forward, so backing Algeria to keep them off the board pays +112, plus money on the lower-scoring version of this read. A 2-1 sinks it, so this one stays modest. A clean Algerian win is the way the night is trending.

Austria vs Argentina Best Bets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET. - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Lionel Messi Anytime Goalscorer +120

Austria vs Argentina gets its own full card in the Austria vs Argentina best bets standalone, so just one plus-money leg gets flagged here. With Argentina projected for a comfortable 2-0 win, Lionel Messi is the heartbeat of everything they do, on penalties, on free kicks, and drifting into the box at will. At +120 to score in a game Argentina should control, he is plus money on the best player on the pitch. The full breakdown, result and margin included, lives in the standalone.

Monday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence France over 3.5 team goals +143 Best bet Michael Olise anytime scorer +140 Value scorer Senegal over 1.5 team goals +180 Strong lean Erling Haaland anytime scorer +130 Value scorer Jordan under 0.5 team goals (Algeria clean sheet) +112 Lean Lionel Messi anytime scorer +120 Teaser

For the marquee game, see our Austria vs Argentina best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.