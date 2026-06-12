2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 6 Picks for Saturday, June 13

Saturday is the first full slate of the World Cup, four games running from the afternoon into the early hours, and it's a chalky one. Switzerland, Scotland and Turkiye are all rightful favorites I'll back to do favorite things, and the lone dog-side play is Morocco hanging with Brazil. Here are six bets I like across the day. (For the marquee game, my full Brazil vs Morocco card lives in its own piece.)

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and dig into the full match angles in our 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before you fire.

Switzerland vs Qatar Best Bets

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET.

Switzerland Over 2.5 Team Goals +120

Switzerland are -425 to beat Qatar and the books expect a rout, so I'd rather get plus money on the rout than lay a number that short. Qatar are the weakest side in this group by a distance, and a Swiss attack with Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas should get into double-digit shot territory here. At +120 I'm getting paid for Switzerland to do exactly what a -425 favorite is supposed to do, score at least three. Qatar to fail to score is -145 on its own, which tells you how one-sided the market thinks this is.

Switzerland vs Qatar Over 9.5 Corners +100

Same idea, better vehicle. When a heavy favorite camps in the opponent's half against a team that's going to sit deep and defend, the corner count balloons. Switzerland have the wide play and the set-piece bodies to win them in bunches, and at +100 on over 9.5 I'm getting even money on a number I think clears comfortably in a game Qatar spend chasing.

Brazil vs Morocco Best Bets

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET.

Morocco +0.5 (Double Chance) +130

I break this one down fully in the Brazil vs Morocco best bets piece, but the short version: I like Morocco here. Brazil at -145 in their opener is short against a side that reached the 2022 semifinals on its defense, and Morocco +0.5 cashes if they win or draw. At +130 (and +120 widely available) I'm getting plus money on Morocco simply not losing a game the market expects to stay tight. The under and the draw round out the full card in the standalone.

Scotland vs Haiti Best Bets

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET.

Scotland Over 1.5 Team Goals -140

Scotland are -200 and they're the better team by a clear margin against a Haiti side that will struggle to keep this organized for 90 minutes. Scott McTominay and John McGinn give Scotland real goal threat from midfield, and Haiti have conceded freely in the qualifying cycle. I'm not interested in laying -200 on the straight result when I can back Scotland to score at least twice at -140, which is how I see this game going regardless of the final margin.

Australia vs Turkiye Best Bets

Kickoff: 12:00 a.m. ET (early Sunday).

Turkiye Moneyline -135

Turkiye are the better team here and I'm happy to back them straight up. Hakan Calhanoglu is back in full training, so the worry about their orchestrator missing out is off the table, and a spine built around Calhanoglu, Arda Guler and Kerem Akturkoglu carries far more quality than Australia can match. At -135 I'll lay a short price on the side that should control this game from start to finish.

Turkiye vs Australia Under 2.5 Goals -125

I do think this stays low-scoring, just not because Turkiye are weakened. Australia defend in numbers and won't give them much room, and tournament openers tend to be cautious. The way I see it, Turkiye boss possession and win it without blowing it open, which points to a 1-0 or 2-0. Under 2.5 pairs cleanly with backing Turkiye to win. Confirm the XIs with RotoWire's predicted lineups and injury table before kickoff.

Saturday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Switzerland over 2.5 team goals +120 Best bet Switzerland vs Qatar over 9.5 corners +100 Strong lean Morocco +0.5 (double chance, win or draw) +130 Value Scotland over 1.5 team goals -140 Strong lean Turkiye moneyline -135 Strong lean Turkiye vs Australia under 2.5 goals -125 Lean

For the full breakdown of the marquee game, see our Brazil vs Morocco best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.