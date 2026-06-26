2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 6 Picks for Saturday, June 27

The last group matchday across Groups J, K and L is all about who needs what. Croatia have to win to help them advance and should grind out a tight one, Algeria and Austria meet in a cagey battle for second that suits a draw, and Argentina are through and resting bodies. The two marquee fixtures, Colombia vs Portugal and Panama vs England, each get their own full card elsewhere. Every pick below is built around the scoreline the table is pushing each game toward. Here are six bets across the slate.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page, confirm the lineups with RotoWire's predicted lineups, and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Croatia vs Ghana Best Bets

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET. - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Croatia to Keep a Clean Sheet (Ghana Under 0.5 Team Goals) +108

This is the favorite bet on the slate, and it pays plus money on the read the matchup sets up. Croatia need a win to confirm second place and should control this through Ivan Perisic and their veteran core, while Ghana have managed just one goal in two games and offer little going forward. A 1-0 Croatia win is the projection here, and backing Ghana to stay off the board at +108 is plus money on the shutout half of that. A disciplined Croatia against a blunt Ghana attack is the spot to take a clean sheet at a price.

Algeria vs Austria Best Bets

Kickoff: 10:00 p.m. ET. - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Draw +120

This is the value play on the slate. Algeria and Austria are level on points and meet to decide second place in the group, and both field strong sides that cannot afford to lose. That dynamic, two evenly matched teams who both have more to lose than gain by overcommitting, tends to produce a tight, level game. A 1-1 is the projection here, and at +120 the draw is plus money on the cautious result that suits the situation. Amine Gouiri and possibly Marko Arnautovic lead the lines, but caution should win out.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Best Bets

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Over 2.5 Goals -110

DR Congo need a win to keep their own knockout hopes alive, and they carry the better attack through Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu against an Uzbekistan side that has to open up and chase. This projects as a 2-1 to Congo, which clears the total, and at -110 the over is close to even money on a game both teams have reason to push. A motivated favorite against a side that cannot sit back is how three goals happen.

Argentina vs Jordan Best Bets

Kickoff: 10:00 p.m. ET. - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Argentina -1.5 -180

Argentina have already won the group and rest several starters, but even a rotated side, which could be led by Julian Alvarez, is a class above a Jordan team that sits bottom on zero points. This projects as a 2-0, which covers the line, and laying a goal and a half is the cleanest way to back the gap in quality without touching the -525 moneyline that pays nothing. This is the one spot on the card worth laying a short number, because the talent gap is that wide.

Colombia vs Portugal Best Bets

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET. - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Colombia +0.5 (Draw or Win) -110

Colombia vs Portugal has its own full card in our Colombia vs Portugal best bets standalone, so just one plus-money leg gets flagged here. Colombia are top of the group and at home, and Portugal beating them looks unlikely, so a 1-1 is the read. Colombia not losing at -110 is plus money on the draw or a home win. The scorer and the rest of the card live in the standalone.

Panama vs England Best Bets

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET. - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

England -2.5 +120

Panama vs England has its own full card in our Panama vs England best bets standalone, so just one plus-money leg gets flagged here. England project a strong side and face a Panama team that has not scored in the group, and a 3-0 is the projection. England by three or more at +120 is plus money on the rout. The scorer and the shutout play both live in the standalone.

Saturday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Croatia clean sheet (Ghana under 0.5 team goals) +108 Best bet Draw (Algeria vs Austria) +120 Value Over 2.5 goals (DR Congo vs Uzbekistan) -110 Lean Argentina -1.5 -180 Lean Colombia +0.5 (draw or win) -110 Teaser England -2.5 +120 Teaser

For the marquee games, see our Colombia vs Portugal best bets and Panama vs England best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.