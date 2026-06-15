2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 6 Picks for Tuesday, June 16

Tuesday brings the defending champions back into the picture, with Argentina opening against Algeria, while France get a real test from Senegal in the marquee game of the day. The full France vs Senegal card lives in its own piece, so this roundup leans into the rest of the slate. That is where the value is, in goals and corners from the heavy favorites, plus a low total in Argentina's opener. Here are six bets.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Algeria vs Argentina Best Bets

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET. - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Argentina vs Algeria Under 2.5 Goals -105

Argentina are heavy favorites at -250, but a goal-fest is not the expectation, and there are two reasons for that. First, a lot of Argentina starters are listed as game-time calls, including Emiliano Martinez (finger) and Julian Alvarez (ankle), and a manager protecting players in an opener tends to manage the game rather than chase goals. Second, Algeria are a well-coached side with enough quality through Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri to keep Argentina cautious rather than expansive. A controlled 1-0 or 2-0 is very much in play, and at -105 the under is the read to trust.

Iraq vs Norway Best Bets

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET. - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Norway Over 2.5 Team Goals +100

Norway are a heavy favorite for a reason, and the reason is mostly Erling Haaland, who turns chances into goals at a rate almost nobody in this tournament can match. Iraq will sit deep and absorb pressure, but Norway should still generate a steady stream of chances, and a team with this much firepower can run the score up quickly once the first one goes in. At +100 for Norway to score three or more on their own, plus money is available on the most likely outcome.

Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer -180

If Norway are going to pile up goals, Haaland is finishing most of them, and he has the penalties too. The price is short at -180 because everyone can see this matchup coming, but he is about as close to a lock as the scorer market offers all day, and he ties the whole Norway angle together. The number is worth laying on a striker this prolific against a defense this overmatched.

Norway Over 5.5 Team Corners -138

The same logic that drives the goals drives the corners. A dominant favorite camped in the opponent's half for 90 minutes wins corners in bunches, and Norway have the wide play and delivery from Martin Odegaard and Oscar Bobb to keep earning them. Over 5.5 at -138 is the line to settle on, though the more adventurous can reach for over 6.5 at plus money. Either way, the corner count is where Norway's territorial edge shows up most reliably.

Jordan vs Austria Best Bets

Kickoff: 12:00 a.m. ET (early Wednesday). - Levi's Stadium, San Jose

Austria Over 2.5 Team Goals +135

Austria are clear favorites against Jordan, and they carry more attacking threat than a typical opener might suggest, with Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer leading a side that creates plenty. Jordan will defend deep and try to stay compact, but Austria have the quality to break them down and the depth to keep coming for the full 90. At +135 for Austria to score three or more, this is a generous number on a side that should control this from start to finish.

France vs Senegal Best Bets

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET. - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer +130

The full France vs Senegal card is broken down in the standalone best bets piece, but the leg worth flagging here is Kylian Mbappe to score. France should edge a competitive game against Senegal, Mbappe is the focal point and the penalty taker, and +130 is plus money on the best forward on the pitch. The complete card, including the result and total, is in the standalone.

Tuesday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Argentina vs Algeria under 2.5 goals -105 Best bet Norway over 2.5 team goals +100 Strong lean Austria over 2.5 team goals +135 Value Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer -180 Lean Norway over 5.5 team corners -138 Lean Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer +130 Value scorer

For the full breakdown of the marquee game, see our France vs Senegal best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.