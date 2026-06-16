2026 World Cup Best Bets Today: 6 Picks for Wednesday, June 17

Wednesday is built on heavy favorites. Portugal should overwhelm DR Congo, Colombia are a class above Uzbekistan, and the marquee game between England and Croatia gets the full standalone treatment elsewhere. This roundup goes hunting in the blowouts and a couple of tighter games instead, because that is where the bookmakers have left numbers worth taking. Here are six bets across the day.

Shop every line on the RotoWire soccer betting page and check the 2026 World Cup set-piece takers guide before betting anything tied to dead balls.

Colombia vs Uzbekistan Best Bets

Kickoff: 10:00 p.m. ET. - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Colombia -1.5 +116

Colombia are a serious side with a settled, talented core, and Uzbekistan are a step down in almost every department. The moneyline at -245 is no way to make money, so the value is in backing Colombia to win comfortably. With James Rodriguez pulling the strings and Luis Diaz stretching the game, Colombia should create more than enough to win by a couple of goals. Laying the -1.5 at +116 is barely worse than even money on a two-goal Colombia win, which is the most likely outcome on the slate.

Portugal vs DR Congo Best Bets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET. - NRG Stadium, Houston

Portugal Over 2.5 Team Goals +138

Portugal are -350 to win and the only real question is the margin, so the play is taking plus money on them piling it on rather than laying that price on the result. They have one of the deepest attacking groups in the tournament, and DR Congo will spend most of the afternoon penned into their own box. Three goals from a team this loaded is hardly a stretch, and +138 pays handsomely for an outcome that lands more often than not.

DR Congo Under 0.5 Team Goals -135

The flip side of the Portugal blowout is the clean sheet. DR Congo carry a bit of threat on the counter through Yoane Wissa, but they are going to see very little of the ball against a Portugal side that hoards possession. Portugal also have their goal difference to consider in the opener, which gives them every reason to keep things tidy at the back. A complete shutout is the expectation, and -135 is a fair price to back it.

Ghana vs Panama Best Bets

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET. - BMO Field, Toronto

Ghana vs Panama Draw +250

This is the most even game on the board, and the market agrees, with all three results sitting close together. Ghana are narrow favorites, but Panama are organized and hard to break down, and the two sides look close enough that a stalemate is genuinely live. At +250 a tight, low-scoring game finishing level is worth a small play.

Ghana Over 4.5 Team Corners +106

Even if the goals dry up, Ghana should boss enough territory to rack up the corners. They are the team chasing a breakthrough against a Panama side that will sit deep, and that kind of pressure forces the blocks and deflections that keep a corner count ticking over. Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo all give Ghana the delivery to keep earning them. Clearing 4.5 comfortably is the expectation, and +106 is an easy price to pay for it.

England vs Croatia Best Bets

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET. - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

England Over 1.5 Team Goals +100

England vs Croatia has its own full card in the England vs Croatia best bets standalone, so just one leg gets flagged here. England should have too much for an aging Croatia side, and a two-goal win is the most likely outcome. Even money on England scoring at least twice gets onto the favorite without coughing up a steep moneyline price. The full breakdown lives in the standalone piece.

Wednesday World Cup Betting Picks

Bet Odds Confidence Colombia -1.5 +116 Best bet Portugal over 2.5 team goals +138 Strong lean DR Congo under 0.5 team goals -135 Lean Ghana over 4.5 team corners +106 Lean Ghana vs Panama draw +250 Value sprinkle England over 1.5 team goals +100 Value

For the marquee game, see our England vs Croatia best bets. Visit RotoWire's World Cup hub for daily betting picks, and use our odds page to shop the best number at DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses at the best sports betting sites.